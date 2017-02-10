Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif Suspended From PSL For Corruption

File image of Sarjeel Khan (L) and Khalid Latif. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended Sarjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for alleged spot-fixing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai.
"Sharjeel and Latif have been suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by the International Cricket Council will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.
"We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate," said Sethi.
Meanwhile, PCB chairman Shaharyar also condemned the revelations by saying: "Under no circumstances will the PCB condone actions of a few individuals to bring disrepute to the game of cricket or taint the image of Pakistan."
The duo will not take further part in the T20 tournament and will head back to Pakistan.
Pakistan cricket has been rocked by fixing scandals over the past several years.
Former captain Salim Malik and Ataur Rehman were banned for life after an investigation in 2000.
Malik was punished for offering Australian trio Shane Warne, Tim May and Mark Waugh a bribe to underperform during their visit to Pakistan in 1995.
In 2010 then Test captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were banned for five years for spot-fixing while leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was banned for life in a spot-fixing case in 2012.
((With AFP Inputs))