    Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif Suspended From PSL For Corruption

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 10, 2017 20:52 IST| UPDATED: Feb 10, 2017 21:24 IST
    File image of Sarjeel Khan (L) and Khalid Latif. (Getty Images)

    New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended Sarjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for alleged spot-fixing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai.

    "Sharjeel and Latif have been suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by the International Cricket Council will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

    "It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case, however this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sports," PSL Chairman Najam Sethi was quoted as saying by Pakistan media outlet Samaa TV.

    "We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate," said Sethi.

    Meanwhile, PCB chairman Shaharyar also condemned the revelations by saying: "Under no circumstances will the PCB condone actions of a few individuals to bring disrepute to the game of cricket or taint the image of Pakistan."

    The duo will not take further part in the T20 tournament and will head back to Pakistan.

    27-year-old Sharjeel was part of the Pakistan national team that recently toured Australia while Latif last featured for Pakistan in the World T20 in 2016.

    Pakistan cricket has been rocked by fixing scandals over the past several years.

    Former captain Salim Malik and Ataur Rehman were banned for life after an investigation in 2000.

    Malik was punished for offering Australian trio Shane Warne, Tim May and Mark Waugh a bribe to underperform during their visit to Pakistan in 1995.

    In 2010 then Test captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were banned for five years for spot-fixing while leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was banned for life in a spot-fixing case in 2012.

    ((With AFP Inputs))