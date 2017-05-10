Shashank Manohar And His Eventful Reign As ICC Chairman

Shashank Manohar. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: In yet another twist to his eventful reign as International Cricket Council's chairman, Shashank Manohar has decided to remain in his post until June 2018.

The decision comes on the heels of a landmark victory for the veteran administrator as he managed to get the reworked ICC revenue model passed, despite severe opposition from the BCCI, a body that he used to head before taking up the ICC role.

Here are some landmark moments during Shashank Manohar's ICC reign

1) DETHRONING N SRINIVASAN

Almost immediately after being elected as the BCCI president for a second term, after the demise of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Manohar initiated a move which signalled the end of N Srinivasan's vice like grip over Indian and international cricket.

In November 2015, BCCI, in its 86th Annual General Meeting, decided to recall then ICC chairman N Srinivasan from the world body and nominated Manohar as next chief. The move cleared the decks for Manohar's switch from BCCI to ICC.

2) ICC REIGN BEGINS

In May 2016, Shashank Manohar was elected unanimously and unopposed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the ICC Full Council’s approval of constitutional amendments proposed by the Board following its April meeting.

Manohar, who resigned as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), became the first elected independent Chairman of the game's governing body for a two-year term.

3) BEGINS BIG THREE ROLLBACK

Manohar's image as a clean administrator with no biases was enhanced as he began the rollback of the controversial 'Big Three' model as result of the which the BCCI, ECB and Cricket Australia were getting the lion's share of the revenue generated from international cricket.

BCCI protested against this move but Manohar used his clout and negotiation skills to get England and Australia on board for a reworked revenue model which would lead to equitable distribution of revenue.

4) MANOHAR RESIGNS CITING PERSONAL PROBLEMS

Shashank Manohar surprised the cricketing world by stepping down from his position as ICC chairman, just days before the all important board meeting to decide on the fate of the reworked revenue model.

Sources informed Cricketnext that Manohar took the extreme step after it became clear that BCCI had enough support to thwart ICC's plans. Manohar though denied these claims and cited personal reasons for his decision

5) ICC PASSES REWORKED REVENUE MODEL, BCCI LEFT RED FACED

Indian Cricket Board's dominant position in world cricket came under severe threat after the BCCI was out-voted on revenue model and governance structure at the ICC Board Meeting in Dubai.

Based on forecast revenues and costs, BCCI would receive $293m across the eight year cycle, ECB $143m, Zimbabwe Cricket $94m and the remaining seven Full Members $132m each. Associate Members would receive funding of $280m. This model was passed 13 votes to one.

This was a huge victory for Shashank Manohar, who was the brain behind this new revenue model.

6) MANOHAR DECIDES TO STAY ON

Shashank Manohar on May 10 2017, decided to take back his resignation to continue in office as ICC chairman for his full tenure.

