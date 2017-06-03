Shikhar Dhawan, Rahane & Umesh Have Fun Clicking Selfies

Photo Credit: Umesh Yadav/ Instagram

New Delhi: With the much-awaited India-Pakistan game set to take place in Edgbaston on Sunday, the Indian players are sweating it out as they look to start their campaign in the Champions Trophy in style.

But apart from sweating it out during training sessions, the boys are also having fun clicking selfies with the mobile phones handed to them by official team sponsor OPPO.

Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane have been taking to Instagram to post the selfies that they have been clicking.

Dhawan posted a photo which read: “Wow! #OPPOF3 is indeed the selfie expert. F3 Black is coming on 4th June' 17. Stay tuned! #CT17SelfieExpert.”

Wow! #OPPOF3 is indeed the selfie expert. F3 Black is coming on 4th June' 17. Stay tuned! #CT17SelfieExpert A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Umesh’s post on Instagram read: “Every selfie with the #OPPOF3 is cool! #OPPOF3 Black Edition is coming on 4th June’ 17. Stay tuned! #CT17SelfieExpert.”

Every selfie with the #OPPOF3 is cool! #OPPOF3 Black Edition is coming on 4th June’ 17. Stay tuned! #CT17SelfieExpert A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Rahane’s post read: “The best selfies are the confident ones! #OPPOF3 Black Edition is coming on 4 th June’ 17. Stay tuned! #CT17SelfieExpert.”

The best selfies are the confident ones! #OPPOF3 Black Edition is coming on 4 th June’ 17. Stay tuned! #CT17SelfieExpert A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

India playing Pakistan on the cricket field is a sight to behold. And while one would think that it is only the fans who love the livewire atmosphere, the reality is that the players enjoy it just as much.

Even though the rivalry between the two teams is legendary, they don’t meet expect in multilateral events (ICC and ACC tournaments) due to the cross-border tension.

The Indian government has made it clear that bilateral cricketing activities cannot take place between the two teams in the present circumstance.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 12:29 PM IST