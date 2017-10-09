India vs Australia 2017: Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya Impressed by Warm Welcome in Guwahati

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan posted a photo which read: “Guwahati people welcomed us in there own Style.. loving it @hardikpandya93 @arunkanade 👌👌🙏🏼
India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three match T20I series and will play the second T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday. Indian bowlers once again came to the fore as Australia's batting woes continued as they once again failed to read Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin and the Chinaman finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/23) also played their part to perfection at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.
The hosts were given a target of 48 runs to chase in 6 overs after rain played spoilsport right at the end of the Aussie innings. Kohli finished the game off in style in Dhoni's homeland, as he hit a boundary to get India over the line. Kohli and Dhawan put on an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the hosts and India won the match with no further jitters after Rohit Sharma's wicket.
After losing the first game, Australia will look to make amends, even though opener Aaron Finch has made it clear that the team is missing regular skipper Steve Smith, out with a shoulder injury.
“It would have been nice to have Steve Smith’s skill out there but also his game smarts in these conditions. There is a reason why he is the first-choice captain in all three formats. It was a tough result actually. We got a pretty good start with the bat then lost our way in the middle overs. It was very challenging wicket to bat on,” Finch said.
Smith had landed awkwardly on his right shoulder during the fifth ODI in Nagpur and had experienced soreness since then. "He has had an MRI scan which has excluded serious injury, but we believe the best course of action is for him to not continue to aggravate his shoulder and allow it to recover," team doctor Richard Saw said.
First Published: October 9, 2017, 1:30 PM IST