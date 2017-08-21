Shikhar Dhawan Deserved the Man of the Match Award: Axar Patel

“Didn’t think about the Man of the Match award, but these thoughts come in automatically. But the way Shikhar Dhawan batted, he deserved the award. It is a good thing that everyone is performing well in this team, both with bat and ball. As a result, the team is not dependent on one individual. It is a great feeling when the team performs in unison,” he told teammate Jasprit Bumrah during a post-match interview for BCCI.tv.
Axar said that the way the team has been performing and the bench strength in the team makes it a strong contender to lift the 2019 World Cup in England.
“We enjoy each other’s success. Also, the average age is around 26/27 so that is an important factor as a result, there is unity and we enjoy each other’s company. I am confident this team will lift the 2019 World Cup,” he said.
Commenting on his own return to the team, Axar said that he did not put undue pressure on himself and wanted to just keep the basics right and focus on the job in hand. In fact, Axar went on to add that he was elated on earning the comeback to the national team.
“Feeling very happy to be back in the Indian team. I am back after I think around 6 or 7 months so when the call-up came I was very happy. When the call came for the Test team, I was even more elated, but even this call made me happy. Was not thinking too much about the game and wanted to continue how I had bowled when I had made my debut for the team. I wasn’t thinking of a comeback and was more focused on keeping the basics right,” he said.
Axar might have ended with his best match-figures, but the left-arm spinner reiterated the fact that the initial plan was to restrict the flow of runs after the Sri Lankan openers had scored briskly in the first 10 overs. Axar wanted to go for the wickets only after settling down in his spell and he managed to do just that.
“The plan was to contain the Lankan batsmen initially because they had scored runs in the first 10 overs. So, wanted to get set for the first two overs and then I wanted to go for the wickets. When I got the wicket after two overs, it felt very nice,” he signed off.
First Published: August 21, 2017, 4:33 PM IST