Shikhar Dhawan Fights 'Hard Times' by Sweating It in the Gym

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan posted a photo from the gym which read: “Strong consistent training at their gym even during the hard times. Appreciate it boys for the hospitality. Great fighters!! @jamieabdallah @haysem_abdallah ”
Dhawan is missing the first three matches of the ODI series against Australia, as he will be beside his wife who has to undergo a surgery.
Dhawan took to Instagram to post an emotional message: “Glad to be here with my wife. Will be her strength at this moment of time. hope surgery is going to go well in the coming few days.☺️☺️
After missing the last few games against Sri Lanka, due to his mother’s health issues, Dhawan is now missing the first three ODIs against Australia as his wife is unwell and the batsman wants to be next to her. The BCCI has decided to not name a replacement for the batsman as the squad already had 16 players.
The BCCI statement read: “Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team.”
Earlier, during the Sri Lanka series, BCCI had sent a statement which read: “Shikhar Dhawan would be leaving for India tomorrow i.e. September 3rd to see his ailing mother. Dhawan’s mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment.
First Published: September 21, 2017, 12:03 PM IST