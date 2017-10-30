Shikhar Dhawan Posts Emotional Message for Wife on 5th Anniversary

The opener celebrated his 5th marriage anniversary on Monday, and he took to Twitter to send his wife Aesha Dhawan a message.
Dhawan wrote, Saath rahe humara janmo janmo tak karta hoon yeh dua,tere dar pe jhuke sir mera hai meri yeh raza.luv u.Wish you a very 5th aniversary.
Saath rahe humara janmo janmo tak karta hoon yeh dua,tere dar pe jhuke sir mera hai meri yeh raza.luv u.Wish you a very 5th aniversary. pic.twitter.com/zsVVANMpYo— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 30, 2017
Aesha too shared a message on Instagram, saying, Happy 5th anniversary @shikhardofficial !! We are true best friends and soul mates for life!! Thankful to God that we found each other. Love u so much!!! #happliyeverafter #soulmate #love #partnersforlife❤️
After falling prey to Trent Boult in the first game of the series, Dhawan showed great character as he came back to hit a fluent 68 in the second ODI.
While he looked in complete control hitting the crisp drives and the wristy flicks, the only thing that goes against the opener is the fact that he started looking fidgety moments after reaching his 22nd ODI fifty and threw his wicket away trying to up the ante at a time when the game looked pretty much in India’s pocket.
His wicket gave the Kiwis the slightest of hopes and that is something that was uncalled for considering his experience at the international level. Apart from that, there was little that he could be blamed for after an impressive display of batsmanship.
First Published: October 30, 2017, 2:38 PM IST