Shikhar Dhawan Posts Emotional Message for Wife on Twitter

Dhawan took to Twitter to post an emotional message, saying Glad to be here with my wife. Will be her strength at this moment of time. hope surgery is going to go well in the coming few days.
Dhawan's fans too sent a message for his wife and prayed for her speedy recovery,
After missing the last few games against Sri Lanka, due to his mother’s health issues, Dhawan is now set to miss the first three ODIs against Australia as his wife is unwell and the batsman wants to be next to her. The BCCI has decided to not name a replacement for the batsman as the squad already had 16 players.
The BCCI statement read: “Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team.”
Earlier, during the Sri Lanka series, BCCI had sent a statement which read: “Shikhar Dhawan would be leaving for India tomorrow i.e. September 3rd to see his ailing mother. Dhawan’s mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment.
