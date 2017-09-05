Shikhar Dhawan Posts Photo With Mother, Says She is Recovering Well

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan posted a picture with his mother which read: “Mom is recovering... Her health is much better than before. Thank you every1 fr your support 🙏🏻🙏🏻”
BCCI had earlier sent a statement which read: “Shikhar Dhawan would be leaving for India tomorrow i.e. September 3rd to see his ailing mother. Mr Dhawan’s mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for the 5th ODI and the only T20I, scheduled on September 3rd and 6th respectively in Colombo."
This meant that Ajinkya Rahane would get the chance to open the innings along with Rohit Sharma in the remaining two matches of the tour.
Ahead of the start of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Kohli had said that Rahane remains in the set-up and he is the third choice opener in the limited-over format of the game for India. And now in Dhawan's absence, Rahane is set to play his first match of the five-match ODI series.
"Shikhar Dhawan came and got the golden bat in the Champions Trophy and then he has won us two Test matches with the bat. So he is an impact player and we all know that. So, Rahane understands that at this moment, he is the third opener and we will certainly back him there because we have shifted him around a bit in the middle order as well and it is not right. But he has grabbed his opportunities well as he was the man of the series in West Indies, so he continues to be in the set-up," Kohli said during the pre-match press conference of first ODI.
