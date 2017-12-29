Shikhar Dhawan's Family Not Allowed to Board Flight to SA, Hits Out at Airlines

Dhawan in an angry, two part, tweet wrote - "Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment."
"They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all."
1/2.Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment.— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 29, 2017
Cricketnext tried to get in touch with Emirates airline but their respresentatives were not immediately available for comment.
Dhawan appears to be a doubtful starter for the first Test against South Africa, starting January 5, due to an ankle injury. Before Indian team's departure, Dhawan was seen entering the team hotel limping with his left-ankle heavily strapped. He was accompanied by physio Patrick Farhart and has undergone for an MRI scan.
"Shikhar Dhawan's ankle is being assessed. The physio is yet to give any report to the national selectors. As of now, he is travelling with the team. However, it can't be ascertained whether he will be available for the first Test match or not," a senior BCCI official said on the condition of anonymity.
If Dhawan is rendered unfit for the first Test, then in- form KL Rahul is expected to open the batting with the dependable Murali Vijay. As per the selection pattern of the Indian teams whenever there has been an injury concern, the fourth opener currently would be Tamil Nadu's Abhinav Mukund, who had scored 82 in his last Test appearance in Sri Lanka.
Dhawan Familyemirates airlinesFly Emiratesind vs saindia vs south africa 2018Off The Fieldshikhar dhawanShikhar Dhawan FamilySouth Africa vs India 2018
First Published: December 29, 2017, 2:19 PM IST