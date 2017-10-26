Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Shoaib Akhtar 'Shocked & Speechless' After Pune Pitch Fiasco

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 26, 2017, 6:30 PM IST
ICC match referee Chris Broad (L) inspects the pitch ahead of the 2nd one day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune . The BCCI banned curator Pandurang Salgaoncar after he was recorded saying he tampered with the pitch ahead of the second one-day international against New Zealand. (AFP Photo)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his shock after Pune curator Pandurang Salgaoncar agreed to tweak the pitch ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand after reporters posing as bookies asked if it was possible to doctor the pitch ahead of the all-important second game of the three-match series.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote: “Am shocked and speechless to hear about this new #pitchfixing scandal. Even if this is #pitchfixing is rumor or a joke it should be dealt with an iron fist coz the game has already been damaged alot!! #INDvsNZ”







he International Cricket Council (ICC) has said it is investigating the pitch tampering allegations made against Pune curator Pandurang Salgaoncar ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand.

"We are investigating the allegations from Pune this morning, as with all international cricket, the ICC Anti- Corruption Unit has an ICC ACU Manager on the ground in India and we are in close contact with him," said an ICC official.

"We are now looking to establish the facts and will make no further comment whilst this is ongoing," the official added.

Salgaoncar was suspended by the Maharashtra Cricket Association after being caught in a sting operation, agreeing to tamper with the pitch on the approach of an undercover reporter, posing as a bookie.

With the tampering allegations surfacing against Salgaoncar hours before the game, there were doubts whether the second ODI in Pune will go ahead as planned.

However, the game began on time after ICC match referee Chris Broad inspected the pitch. India won the game by six wickets to level the three- match series.
First Published: October 26, 2017, 6:26 PM IST

