Shoaib Malik Faces Flak For Referring to Mohammed Shami's Religion on Twitter

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 27, 2017, 6:18 PM IST
Shoaib Malik. (Image credit: AFP)

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has caused an uproar on twitter by referring to Indian paceman Mohammed Shami's religion. Malik, married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, seemed to have committed a faux pas as he stated Shami's religion while answering a question on who according to him was the best bowler in the Indian line-up.

Malik, while answering the question, mentioned Shami's name but also went on to say that he chose Shami 'not because he is a Muslim guy', but because he genuinely found it difficult to bat against the Indian paceman.

The former Pakistan captain, who has represented Pakistan in close to 250 one-day international matches has since faced a lot of flak and backlash on the social media, especially from Indian fans for unnecessarily dragging in Shami's religion into his answer.

The all-rounder is playing in his sixth Champions Trophy this year, the most by any Pakistani cricketer. India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 6:18 PM IST

