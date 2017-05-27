Shoaib Malik Faces Flak For Referring to Mohammed Shami's Religion on Twitter

Shoaib Malik. (Image credit: AFP)

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has caused an uproar on twitter by referring to Indian paceman Mohammed Shami's religion. Malik, married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, seemed to have committed a faux pas as he stated Shami's religion while answering a question on who according to him was the best bowler in the Indian line-up.

Malik, while answering the question, mentioned Shami's name but also went on to say that he chose Shami 'not because he is a Muslim guy', but because he genuinely found it difficult to bat against the Indian paceman.

#AskShoaib who is the best bowler in India.? — Baquer ali (@Baquerali2) May 26, 2017

The former Pakistan captain, who has represented Pakistan in close to 250 one-day international matches has since faced a lot of flak and backlash on the social media, especially from Indian fans for unnecessarily dragging in Shami's religion into his answer.

Hi @realshoaibmalik. For many many millions of fans in India & worldwide, Mohammed Shami is Indian. Period. Religion doesn't enter into it. https://t.co/EFbNw8WnZ4 — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) May 26, 2017

@vanillawallah Buddhay hogaye but aqal nahin aai. How stupid Malik you are. — Umar Iqbal ® (@MrUmarIqbal) May 26, 2017

The all-rounder is playing in his sixth Champions Trophy this year, the most by any Pakistani cricketer. India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 6:18 PM IST