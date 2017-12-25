Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Shoaib Malik Hits Six Sixes in an Over, Bowler Replies With 26-Ball Ton in Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 25, 2017, 4:34 PM IST
Shoaib Malik (Getty Images)

Shoaib Malik smashed six sixes in an over in a T10 Charity match. Pakistan batsman Babar Azam was the unfortunate bowler, but he got his revenge, as he smashed a ton off just 26 balls to help his team record the victory.

Although this wasn't an official match, so it won't go down as a record but this incredible feat happened during a Shahid Afridi Foundation match.





Malik, playing for Shahid Afridi Foundation Red team, launched Babar Azam for six sixes in the seventh over as his team reached an imposing 201 in 10 overs.

In response, Babar Azam tore into the bowling attack and managed to take his revenge by hammering a 26-ball century as Shahid Afridi Foundation Green secured a nine-wicket win.

Recently, the Twenty20 format witnessed a record knock by Rohit Sharma who equalled the fastest 100 when he reached his landmark off 35 balls in Indore against Sri Lanka.

First Published: December 25, 2017, 4:32 PM IST

