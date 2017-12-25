Shoaib Malik Hits Six Sixes in an Over, Bowler Replies With 26-Ball Ton in Chase

Although this wasn't an official match, so it won't go down as a record but this incredible feat happened during a Shahid Afridi Foundation match.
Malik, playing for Shahid Afridi Foundation Red team, launched Babar Azam for six sixes in the seventh over as his team reached an imposing 201 in 10 overs.
In response, Babar Azam tore into the bowling attack and managed to take his revenge by hammering a 26-ball century as Shahid Afridi Foundation Green secured a nine-wicket win.
Recently, the Twenty20 format witnessed a record knock by Rohit Sharma who equalled the fastest 100 when he reached his landmark off 35 balls in Indore against Sri Lanka.
