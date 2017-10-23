Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand 2017: Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj Named in T20I Squad Against Kiwis; Kedar Jadhav Dropped

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 23, 2017, 12:30 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer (left) speaks to India skipper Virat Kohli. (AFP)

New Delhi: The Indian selectors decided to bring in Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj for the T20I series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli will lead the team as expected and Ashish Nehra will be a part of the squad only for the first T20I against the Kiwis as he retires at the Ferozeshah Kotla.

The players picked goes Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Mohammed Siraj.

While Shreyas has been performing consistently for the ‘A’ team, Siraj rose to the scene during the IPL this season as he proved to be a handy bet for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking to CricketNext prior to the first warm-up game against the Kiwis, Shreyas had said: “I feel like I am very much part of the team. The team has some quality batsmen at present, but I know my time will come and I just need to be patient and score runs consistently.

“I am not someone who believes in getting into other people’s space. I like doing my own job and the interactions that I have had with the members of the senior team has been more about trying to learn from them and not about my position in the pecking order.”

Kohli has also made it very clear that the team will look at as many youngsters as possible as it prepares for the 2019 World Cup in England. Kedar Jadhav has been dropped for the T20I series as he has failed to perform consistently.

First Published: October 23, 2017, 11:55 AM IST

