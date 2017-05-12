Shreyas Iyer Feels His Knock Against Gujarat Lions Is His Best In IPL

BCCI Photo

Kanpur: Delhi Daredevils batsman Shreyas Iyer has rated his highest T20 score of 96 as one of the best innings that he has played over three seasons in the Indian Premier League.

"It feels really amazing. It feels more amazing when you finish the game, unfortunately I could not do that. Still, I would say it was my one of best innings in the IPL," said Iyer after securing a two-wicket win against Gujarat Lions here yesterday.

Iyer got starts in most of the games but was able to scored two half-centuries including the innings yesterday, when he missed out on a well-deserved hundred.

Asked to rate his performance this season, he said:"I don't think my IPL was that bad. My batting order was shifted to No 4 from the usual opening slot, so I had that responsibility and authority to take the innings through and today was one such example.

"It is challenging but at the same time you are a professional. You need to be ready to bat at any position."

Iyer said he likes to start the innings cautiously, irrespective of the format

"When ever I leave the ground I take lots of learning out of it. Even in IPL, you need to take time as a batsman, and cover up at the end of the innings. The same goes in other formats as well.

"I would be happy converting those 20s and 30s into big scores. Nevertheless, now two games to go and hopefully I make the most of it," he said.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 11:20 AM IST