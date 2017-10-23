India vs New Zealand 2017: Shreyas Iyer Felt Like a Part of Indian Setup Even Before Selection

While many would be dejected by the fact that the national selectors had earlier ignored his run scoring spree, Shreyas used it as a motivation to keep performing consistently. Even as news came in on Monday of his selection, Shreyas could not speak to CricketNext as he was driving. However, Shreyas spoke to CricketNext prior to the opening game between Board President’s XI and New Zealand and said that he already felt that he was part of the Indian setup.
“I feel like I am very much part of the team. The team has some quality batsmen at present, but I know my time will come and I just need to be patient and score runs consistently. I am not someone who believes in getting into other people’s space. I like doing my own job and the interactions that I have had with the members of the senior team has been more about trying to learn from them and not about my position in the pecking order,” he had said.
Another interesting aspect that players now need to be aware about is their fitness. Senior campaigners have recently been in the news for being ignored after they failed the ‘yo-yo’ test. But Shreyas feels fitness is as integral a part of a cricketer’s game as batting, bowling and fielding.
“I think fitness is of prime importance and try and work on my own fitness whenever I am not playing out in the middle. I feel that with the rigours of international cricket at present, staying fit is very important if you wish to succeed in all the three formats. It always helps when you have a role model like skipper Kohli to look upto,” the 22-year-old said.
Critics have often said that playing for a more successful IPL team could have helped Shreyas rise through the ranks faster. But the Delhi Daredevils batsman begs to differ.
“While I would not like to contradict anyone, I like to look at this team as one which has given me a lot of opportunities over the years. For me, the platform and opportunity is more important than anything. I have been given the freedom to go out and express myself and that is very important for me,” he revealed.
Shreyas has been hitting the ball really well over the last season and it could be the perfect moment for the Indian team management to try him as the likes of Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav have failed to make much of the opportunities given to them. With the 2019 World Cup round the corner, skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri would definitely want to find the perfect middle-order bat.
First Published: October 23, 2017, 1:19 PM IST