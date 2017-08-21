'Sitting on the Sidelines Can Be Frustrating,' Says Usman Khawaja

Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 21, 2017, 3:00 PM IST
Usman Khawaja. (Getty Images)

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has revealed that he sometimes finds it frustrating to remain on the sidelines. After being dropped for the India tour, he now finds himself in the reckoning in the Bangladesh series and knows how important it is for him to perform well.

“Proving myself is the furthest thing from my mind. I’m not going to make it all about me and I never like playing cricket that way. It should feel like a long time between matches, but it actually doesn’t. I don’t know why.” Khawaja said speaking to News Corp.

“It can be pretty tough sitting on the sidelines. I’m glad it’s happened now and didn’t happen about eight years ago. It was frustrating at the end of India because I was there for so long. But by the time I came home it was just nice to be home, sleeping in my own bed and training back in Brisbane,” he added.

“It’s frustrating but it’s hard because I haven’t really got to play on (spinning wickets) much and even training in the nets you can only do so much, At the end of the day it’s not easy for any Australian going over there because it’s very uncommon for us to play in those conditions. You see the guys who have been there a lot like Smudger (Smith) who obviously does very well there. The more you play on them the better you get.," he further added.

First Published: August 21, 2017, 3:00 PM IST

