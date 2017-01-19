'Six King' MS Dhoni Joins Elite ODI List

MS Dhoni. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni added another feather in his cap as he became the first Indian batsman and fourth overall to hit 200 sixes in one-day internationals.
Dhoni, who resigned from the limited-overs captaincy earlier this month, achieved the feat during the second one-day international against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
Dhoni was batting on 93 when he pulled Chris Woakes towards deep square leg for a six to
complete the milestone.
The 35-year-old wicketkeeper is now the -fourth leading batsman in the world with most sixes in ODIs after Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351), Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (270) and West Indies' Chris Gayle (238).
Dhoni scored 134, blasting 6 sixes and 10 fours during his knock.
MS Dhoni joined a very exclusive club during the 2nd #IndvEng ODI, as he became only the 5th batsman to hit 200+ sixes in ODIs #howzstat pic.twitter.com/oMMDMgk5BJ
— ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2017