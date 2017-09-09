Six-Year Old Fan Writes a Letter to Sachin Tendulkar

With his movie Sachin - A Billion Dreams discussing the master blaster's journey to the top, Tendulkar has managed to inspire even the new generation.
Tendulkar shared one such fan's handwritten letter which the little master took notice of,
Dear Sachin Uncle,
My name is Taara (like Sara didi) but I am six years old. I recently saw your movie and I loved it. I laughed when I saw what a naughty child you were. I cried when I saw your last match.
Sachin uncle, I want to come and meet you and Sara didi, Arjun bhaia and Anjali aunty.
May I please?
Tendulkar replied, tweeting, "Hi, Taara! Thank you so much for writing to me.. I'm really glad that you enjoyed the movie. Keep smiling :),"
Speaking about the movie exclusively to CNN-News18, Sachin had said that the movie will focus not just the highs of his career.
"We have got everything in it, I have revealed what was going on in my mind at the lowest point of my career," Sachin told CNN-News18.
He added that the journey to completing his dream is revealed in the movie.
"I had to wait 22 years to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup. There were five World Cups in between. Not just me, but the whole team was working together towards achieving that dream," said the Master Blaster.
First Published: September 9, 2017, 11:09 AM IST