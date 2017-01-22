Skipper Virat Kohli Breaks AB de Villiers' Record; Fastest to 1000 Runs

Virat Kohli. (Image credit: BCCI)
New Delhi: India batting star Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to complete 1,000 runs as ODI skipper.
Kohli, who took over the captaincy reign from Dhoni earlier this month, achieved the feat during the third and final ODI match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kohli achieved the milestone in 17 innings, beating AB de Villiers’s record. The South Africa skipper had scored 1000 runs in 18 innings.
Kohli is the seventh Indian batsman to achieve the feat.
Dhoni leads the list with 6,633 runs, followed by Mohammad Azharuddin (5,239), Sourav Ganguly (5,082), Rahul Dravid (2,658), Sachin Tendulkar (2,454) and Kapil Dev (1,564).
