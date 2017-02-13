Son Rising: Rajasthan Cricket Association Amends Constitution to Pave Way for Lalit Modi Junior?

File photo of former IPL chief Lalit Modi.
Jaipur: In what could bring former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir Modi a step closer to becoming the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, the body has amended its constitution.
The move by the state’s top cricket body is being viewed as targeted at clearing the tracks for the 22-year-old to be made its president in future.
RCA, which earlier claimed to be the first state cricket association to implement the Lodha Panel recommendations, has now amended its constitution purportedly to comply with the recommendations in a general body meeting.
Rajasthan Cricket Association which was suspended by the BCCI minutes after Lalit Modi was elected as its president in 2014 — an election he contested from London — has moved swiftly to put in place the Lodha Panel recommendations to regain its membership with the country’s top cricketing body.
With the new amendments, the hurdles for Modi junior getting the top post, including requirement of a domicile and being a member of a District Cricket Association for at least four years, will stand dropped, sources said.
Since Lalit Modi himself now stands ineligible to run for president following the Lodha Panel regulations which include a three-year cooling-off period, the new amendments are being perceived as a ploy by the former IPL boss to rule by proxy.
The amendments will be effective once they reflect in the Rajasthan Sports Act, said RCA spokesperson Manish Sharma.