Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 27, 2017, 9:27 AM IST
Son Zoravar Leaves Shikhar Dhawan Emotional; Opening Partner Rohit Gives Advice

Shikhar Dhawan scored a ton, making 125 runs off 128 balls. (Getty Images)

Shikhar Dhawan is known as one of the most emotional cricketer in the Indian dressing room, and he is never shy to show his emotions both on and off the field.

He is a loving father and can be often seen sharing emotional moments with his son Zoravar on social media.

Shikhar again took to Instagram to share another such emotional moment, as he posted a video of his son spotting his father singing the national anthem

A visibly moved Shikhar wrote, Dil bhar aaya video dekh ke, jis tareeke se woh mujhe dhoondh rha hai.wish zoraver ko gale laga sakta main aur khoob pyaar de sakta. Mera pyaar aur duyaaein hamesha mere bachon ke saath hain ...love u all ❤️❤️



Seeing the video, opening partner Rohit Sharma commented saying, "Apne bhavnao ko sambhalo jatt ji"

To this Dhawan replied, "Emotions toh achi chiz hai mere bhai, jisne pyaar nai kiya usne khaak kiya"

Dhawan showed great character as he came back to hit a fluent 68 in the second ODI. While he looked in complete control hitting the crisp drives and the wristy flicks, the only thing that goes against the opener is the fact that he started looking fidgety moments after reaching his 22nd ODI fifty and threw his wicket away trying to up the ante at a time when the game looked pretty much in India’s pocket. His wicket gave the Kiwis the slightest of hopes and that is something that was uncalled for considering his experience at the international level. Apart from that, there was little that he could be blamed for after an impressive display of batsmanship.
First Published: October 27, 2017, 9:27 AM IST

