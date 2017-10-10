Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sony to Broadcast Australia Games in India

AFP | Updated: October 10, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
Sydney: Sony has won the Indian broadcast rights for all men's and women's international cricket played in Australia on a six-year deal, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday.

The agreement, for an undisclosed sum, includes the exclusive rights to show the upcoming Ashes series with England, the 2021-22 Ashes and tours by countries including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to Australia.

"We are delighted to conclude this agreement with Sony," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said. "They understand the global value of Australian cricket."

Sony Pictures Networks India, which takes over from Star India, also picked up the rights to the women's Ashes series as well the Twenty20 Big Bash League and the women's version.

"One of Australian cricket's key strategies is to ensure it has a sustainable approach to investment, so that we can keep growing the game, and the six-year deal with Sony is part of that strategy," added Sutherland.

Sony Pictures Networks India, a subsidiary of the Japanese electronics giant, has an established TV presence in the Asian country with 29 channels focusing on sports and entertainment.

"Cricket enjoys a high viewership in India and with the acquisition of the media rights of Cricket Australia, we are ensuring that the viewer has continuous cricketing action, all through the year," said NP Singh, the company's CEO.
