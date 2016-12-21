Sourav Ganguly Hails Team India's Dominating show Against England

Sourav Ganguly (L) and Virat Kohli. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Kolkata: Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hailed the team for inflicting another 4-0 humiliation on England on home soil.
The Virat Kohli-led side won by an innings and 75 runs to seal yet another dominating show in Chennai riding on Karun Nair and Lokesh Rahul's batting display and Ravindra Jadeja's 10-wicket match-haul.
"It was a fantastic display by the Indian team," Ganguly told reporters here.
Having made a sedate start to the day, England made a hash of their batting after tea losing the last six wickets for a mere 15 runs.
Speaking on the collapse of the visitors, Ganguly said: "I think that's where Virat Kohli as a captain comes in. I am sure he would have said to the boys that the match is not over yet.
Asked about the happy conundrum the team has at the moment with the likes of stand-in wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel and rookie Karun Nair performing excellently, Ganguly said the problem will be solved when they start playing abroad.
"The batting has a lot of bench-strength available. There were guys who stood up and performed. Karun Nair was remarkable in this Test match. So it's a good problem to have. This problem will be solved in the next 12 months when India go around the world and play in conditions where there is pace and bounce," he said.
Also Read: Virat Kohli's India End Year as Top Ranked Test Team
Ravindra Jadeja, according to Ganguly, is one of the best bowlers in the sub-continent.
"He (Jadeja) is lethal on slow turning pitches in the sub-continent. I think he is one of the best.
Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja's Sister Says 'This is the Best he Has Ever Bowled'
Asked to compare between Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja to Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, Ganguly, who was captain when the latter duo were in full tilt, said, "I don't think it's fair to compare them. Those were different eras of cricket."
India won their ninth match of the year to stretch an unbeaten run to 18.
The hosts wrote and rewrote a plethora of records, including notching up their biggest-ever series victory over England.