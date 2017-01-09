    Quick Links

    Sourav Ganguly is One of the Great Indian Captains: Muttiah Muralitharan

    Press Trust of India | Jan 09, 2017 20:28 IST| UPDATED: Jan 09, 2017 20:28 IST
    File photo of Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri at an event. (AFP)

    Kolkata: Refusing to get drawn into a controversy, Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan said that Ravi Shastri may have just "missed" Sourav Ganguly's name while compiling his list of India's all-time best captains.

    "Definitely Ganguly did a great job for Indian cricket after he took over. In my opinion he's a great captain," Murali, the spin bowling consultant of the Cricket Association of Bengal's Vision 2020 programme, said here.

    The former Indian team director termed Dhoni a 'dada captain' and omitted Ganguly's name from his list of best Indian skippers in an interview to a website.

    Shastri and Ganguly share a volatile relationship and traded several blows in full public view after the legendary Anil Kumble was appointed coach of the Indian cricket team last year.

    Shastri, who has been a firm backer of Dhoni in the past, added that the timing of the wicketkeeper-batsman's decision was perfect.

    Muralitharan said, "It's all about opinions and everyone has one. Maybe he has missed Ganguly but I can't speak for him."

    Ganguly took charge of the Indian cricket team when it was struggling with match-fixing scandals in the early 2000s and then took it to great heights.

    Under Ganguly, India won Test matches abroad on a consistent basis while making the final of World Cup in 2003.