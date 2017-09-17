Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sourav Ganguly Issues Denial on Sehwag Comment

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 17, 2017, 9:42 AM IST
Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)

Sourav Ganguly has denied a quote attributed to him in a PTI report, where he called Virender Sehwag's comments about position of India's head coach as foolish.

"I've got nothing to say. Sehwag spoke foolishly (bokar moton boleche)," Ganguly, one of three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee that picked Ravi Shastri ahead of Sehwag and others as head coach, was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, former captain took to Twitter to issue a denial.




Earlier, Sehwag had said that he lost out on the job of India coach due to 'lack of setting'.

Dekhiye main coach isliye nahi ban paaya kyonki jo bhi coach chun rahe the unse mera koi setting nahin tha. (Look I couldn't become the (India) coach because I didn't have any setting (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers) with those who were in power of appointing the coach)," Sehwag told hindi news channel 'India TV' during a chat show.

The swashbuckling former opener was in his elements and claimed that he was misled by a section of the BCCI into applying for the post.

"I never thought of coaching the Indian cricket team. I was given an offer to coach the team. The BCCI (acting) secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and GM (Game Development) MV Sridhar came to me and requested me to think about the offer.

I took my time and then applied for the position," Sehwag revealed.
First Published: September 17, 2017, 9:42 AM IST

