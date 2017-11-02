Sourav Ganguly To Author Book On Role of Mind Games

"To sit and write, dictate to someone, then correct it and make sure it's on time with the publisher, it's a nightmare," Ganguly said during a book release function.
"I was chased for a long time but I'm not a great writer. I've been asked to write a book on mind games in sport," he said about his upcoming book.
"It's a book on how the player's mindset is important to develop the sport and I found that pretty boring actually," he confessed.
One of the most successful Indian captains and in the backdrop of his controversy with Greg Chappell makes Ganguly a perfect autobiography material.
"I have not started thinking about my autobiography. Honestly I don't have time and patience to write about what I've done for 15-20 years."
Not an avid book reader, Ganguly said: "When I became captain a lot of people asked me have you read 'The Art of Captaincy' by Mike Brearley or the book by Sunil Gavaskar... I said 'yes only the
First Published: November 2, 2017, 8:59 AM IST