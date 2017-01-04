South Africa and Australia to Clash in Rare Four-Test Series

Australia vs South Africa in Adelaide. (Getty Images)
Capetown: South Africa and Australia will contest a four-test series for the first time in almost 50 years when they clash in March and April 2018, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday.
Australia will tour South Africa seeking revenge for their 2-1 home series loss in November and will play four tests for the first time since being humbled 4-0 on South Africa soil in the 1969/70 season.
The first test will be played in Durban (March 1-5), followed by Port Elizabeth (March 9-13), Cape Town (March 22-26) and Johannesburg (March 30-April 3).
“Australia are currently the number two ranked team on the ICC Test table and we will need to beat them and India to regain our place at the top of the table.”
The tour will form part of a busy home summer for South Africa who will also host Bangladesh (two tests, three ODIs, two Twenty20s) in September and October, as well as India (four tests, five ODIs, three Twenty20s) over the festive season period and into 2018.