South Africa Create History With Massive Victory Over Bangladesh in 2nd Test

The Proteas wrapped up the victory inside three days and this is the their biggest victory in the history of the Test cricket, surpassing the innings and 229 run victory over Sri Lanka in Cape Town in 2000/01.
This was also Bangladesh's fourth heaviest defeat in the longest format of the game till date. With this win, South Africa have clinched the two match series 2-0 in emphatic style.
Rabada took five for 30 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 172, a slight improvement on their first innings of 147 in reply to South Africa's 573 for four declared.
Rabada, 22, who had match figures of 10 for 63, became the youngest of 16 South Africans to take 100 Test wickets. He was playing in his 22nd Test. Only Vernon Philander (19) and Dale Steyn (20) of his compatriots have achieved the feat in fewer matches.
It was Rabada's third 10-wicket haul in Tests. He took his tally of Test wickets in 2017 to 54, the most by any bowler this year.
First Published: October 8, 2017, 6:35 PM IST