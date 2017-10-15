South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI in Kimberley, Highlights: As It Happened

Quinton de Kock. (Getty Images)

Man of the Match, Quinton de Kock is very excited to have got to bat. His side didn't need him much in the Tests and he is happy that got a chance here. Felt the wicket was a tad slow when they bowled and when they batted it skidded on and came nicely onto the bat. Is happy to contribute to the team's cause by scoring runs and spending time in the middle. Jokes that he has a more calming influence on Amla but goes on to add that it is a privilege to bat with the the senior partner.

Faf du Plessis says that they are playing really well. Calls it a dominating performance. Adds that they are feeling sorry for the Bangladeshi team as it has been a tough tour for them. Opines that they need to be ruthless. Credits his boys for being hungry and executing their plans. Reckons that the deck got a bit better to bat on in the second innings. Feels that change of pace was the way to go on this track. Informs that they have different tactics for every bowler. States that they wanted to give Phehlukwayo an opportunity if a wicket fell, when they were around 150. Ends by saying that de Kock was exceptional and Amla was brilliant as ever.

Mashrafe Mortaza begins by crediting Rahim's knock but laments the missed chances on the field. Admits that it was tough to get a breakthrough. Calls it a good wicket to bat on and hence they struggled to pick wickets. Reckons that Tests and ODIs are different. Not giving runs builds pressure and it leads to wickets in the latter. Informs that since Tamim Iqbal wasn't fit, they sent Shakib Al Hasan up the order. Opines that injuries to the key players cannot be blamed for the loss. Hopes that Iqbal gets fit for the next game.

The Bangladesh bowlers lacked discipline and the SA openers made them pay for it. Mashrafe Mortaza failed to inspire his troops and will have to turn things around quickly in this short series. The hosts will be delighted with their effort, they were very professional. Might want to rework on some of their bowling plans, but otherwise had a near-perfect day. Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony.

Crushing win for South Africa, a record chase for them - highest run chase with no wickets lost. Both Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock were untroubled during their stay at the crease and helped themselves to a ton each. They hit the ball to all parts of the ground, broke records at the drop of a hat and made merry of the lives presented. It was sheer bullying if one can say. That they finished off the chase with so much time left and 10 wickets in hand, tells you everything about the bowling. It was toothless to put it mildly.

42.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, FOUR! What a thumping victory for the hosts! Length delivery on off, de Kock heaves it through mid-wicket to find the fence. Take a bow, Quinton and Amla. Absolutely scintillating batting display by the duo. Big smiles all around in the Protea camp. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 10 WICKETS WITH 43 BALLS TO SPARE! 282/0

42.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, FOUR! Quinton de Kock almost seals it in style! Bowled on a good length around off, de Kock hoicks it over mid-wicket. The ball seems to have gone all the way. The umpires are not sure and refer it upstairs. Replays show the ball landed just short of the ropes. So 1 more needed! 278/0

42.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, This ball is punched towards covers. 274/0

42.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, Short delivery around off and middle, pulled away through backward square leg for a run. 274/0

42.1 M Mortaza to de Kock, Dropped again! This time Nasir Hossain, the culprit and Quinton de Kock the beneficiary. Mortaza hurls it on a length around off from round the wicket, the batsman charges down and hits it towards long on. The fielder there backtracks a tad but fails to hold onto it. He has a second attempt at that yet fails to cling on. One run taken. 273/0

41.6 T Ahmed to H Amla, Another yorker around off, dug out towards backward point. 272/0

41.5 T Ahmed to H Amla, Yorker around off, Amla digs it out towards backward point. 272/0

41.4 T Ahmed to de Kock, Taskin, you don't get out if the ball hits the bat in front of the stumps! It was bowled fuller around middle and leg, de Kock flicked it away through square leg for a run. Strangely though, Ahmed yells a loud appeal. Grins shyly when he realizes that it went off the bat. 272/0

41.4 T Ahmed to de Kock, WIDE! Sprayed full and down the leg side, Quinton flicks but misses. There was a slight sound as the ball passed the batter which made the bowler appeal. Wide signaled by the umpire in response. 271/0

41.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, FOUR! Taskin bowls a slower off-cutter around middle, de Kock stays in the crease and hammers it over mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence instead of going over, as he got it off the toe end of the bat. 270/0

41.2 T Ahmed to H Amla, This delivery is pushed through covers for a run. 266/0

41.1 T Ahmed to H Amla, On a length around leg, Amla shuffles a tad and looks to clip it away but misses. The keeper collects and Bangladesh appeal to no avail though. They think of a review but decide against it. Good on them as the Snicko didn't spot an edge there. 265/0

40.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, Mortaza runs round the wicket and lands it around off, the batsman punches it to mid off. 265/0

40.5 M Mortaza to H Amla, Short around off, pulled away in front of square on the leg side for one run. 265/0

40.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Mortaza bowls it around middle and leg, de Kock drives it straight back. But the bowler's momentum takes him to his left due to which he is unable to prevent a run there. 264/0

40.3 M Mortaza to H Amla, Speared outside off, driven through covers for a run. 263/0

40.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, Bowled outside off, hit straight to the man stationed at backward point. 262/0

40.1 M Mortaza to H Amla, Mashrafe lands it on a length around middle and leg, Amla tucks it through backward square leg. Such is the fitness and urge to score runs by these two, that they hare back for two runs. 262/0

Third Powerplay has been signaled. A maximum of five fielders can be outside the circle now. However, with the way these two are playing, even 11 players out won't help the visitors.

39.6 T Ahmed to H Amla, Another dab towards third man for a run. It was on a length outside off. 260/0

39.5 T Ahmed to de Kock, Shorter delivery on the pads, pulled through backward square leg for a run. 259/0

39.4 T Ahmed to H Amla, Delivered on a length outside off, Amla plays it with an angled bat to third man to get a run. 258/0

39.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, Length delivery outside off, slapped to sweeper cover for a run. This is now the highest stand for South Africa in ODIs. 257/0

39.2 T Ahmed to H Amla, Amla guides this delivery to third man to add another run in their team's total. 256/0

39.1 T Ahmed to de Kock, Short around middle and leg, pulled through mid-wicket for a run. 255/0

38.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, Quinton de Kock gets to his second score over 150! This is bowled on the pads, turned through mid-wicket to get to the milestone. 254/0

38.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, This ball is driven to mid off. He thinks of a single before aborting. The fielder hits the bull's eye at the striker's end but the batter is safe. 253/0

38.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, SIX! De Kock is seeing the cricket ball like a football. He positions himself much before the ball is delivered and has no trouble in hitting it in the area that he wants. This time he shuffles across, Mortaza hurls it around middle and leg. The southpaw swings his bat and collects a biggie as the ball lands on the full on the backward square leg rope. The umpires have a second look for confirmation and are happy that it is a maximum indeed. He moves to 149 with that. 253/0

Entertainment galore - This is the joint highest partnership for any SA batting pair in ODIS.

38.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, Landed in line of the stumps, pushed back towards the bowler. 247/0

38.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, Hashim guides this to third man for a single to get off strike. 247/0

38.1 M Mortaza to de Kock, On a length around leg, pushed to long on for a run. 246/0

Mortaza is back on.

37.6 T Ahmed to de Kock, Short ball, pulled away for a run. 245/0

37.5 T Ahmed to H Amla, There is the 26th ODI ton for the Mighty Hash! Gets it off a dab towards third man. He has looked solid as ever and classy as always. Knowing the bearded batter, he would look to carry on till the end without throwing it away now. Well played, master! 244/0

37.4 T Ahmed to H Amla, FOUR! Haughty Hashim helps himself to another boundary that takes him to 99! Taskin bowls it short and wide, Amla doesn't need a second invitation to free his arms. He does so and plays it over point for a boundary. The fielder in the deep didn't stand a chance of cutting that off. 243/0

37.3 T Ahmed to H Amla, Served outside off, hit straight to the backward point fielder. 239/0

37.2 T Ahmed to de Kock, Length ball on the leg, pulled away through square leg for a run. 239/0

37.1 T Ahmed to H Amla, Dropped! Sums up Bangladesh's day today. It is speared fuller around off and middle, Amla looks to drive it on the up. Ends up offering a catch to Ahmed who spills the chance. What's worse, the ball deflects to the leg side and the batsmen run one. 238/0

Taskin Ahmed is back to roll his arm over.

36.6 M Saifuddin to H Amla, Now Hashim opens the face of the bat to guide it to third man for a run. Very costly over as 18 came off it. 237/0

36.5 M Saifuddin to H Amla, FOUR! If my junior can do it, even I am not far, says Amla with this glorious drive! Hurled fuller outside off, Amla plays it beautifully through covers to help himself to a boundary. 236/0

36.4 M Saifuddin to de Kock, A tad short outside off, Quinton cuts it through point for a run. 232/0

36.3 M Saifuddin to de Kock, FOUR! Three in three! This one is even straighter and even more gracious! Fuller ball around off, timed perfectly down the ground for another boundary. 231/0

36.2 M Saifuddin to de Kock, FOUR! And another one, this time past mid off. The captain is the man at that position and he couldn't do anything there. Full toss around off, de Kock smashes it down the ground for another boundary. 227/0

36.1 M Saifuddin to de Kock, FOUR! De Kock helps himself to another boundary. Saifuddin runs in and spears it on the pads, the southpaw flicked it through short fine leg. The fielder there took ages to get down and the ball races away to the fence. Mortaza doesn't seem happy with the effort. 223/0

35.6 Al Hasan to de Kock, This ball is flicked away through square leg for a run. 219/0

35.5 Al Hasan to H Amla, Shakib offers this full outside off, Amla drives it through covers for one more run. 218/0

35.4 Al Hasan to de Kock, Fired on the pads, flicked round the corner for a single. 217/0

35.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, Darted outside off, hit straight to the cover fielder. 216/0

35.2 Al Hasan to H Amla, Amla drives it through mid off and collects another run that is on offer. 216/0

35.2 Al Hasan to H Amla, WIDE! This is fired down the leg side, Amla misses the flick. Wide signaled. 215/0

35.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Flatter on the pads, flicked to short fine leg. 214/0

34.6 M Saifuddin to H Amla, Length ball on the pads, tucked away through mid-wicket for a single run. 214/0

34.5 M Saifuddin to de Kock, This delivery is turned through mid-wicket for a single. 213/0

34.4 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Full around off, pushed to covers. 212/0

34.3 M Saifuddin to H Amla, Landed around off, Amla punches it through covers which gets him a run. 212/0

34.2 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Hurled in line of the stumps, pushed down to long on to rotate strike. 211/0

34.1 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Full delivery outside off, driven to the mid off fielder. 210/0

Mohammad Saifuddin to steam in with the ball.

33.6 Al Hasan to H Amla, Floated on a fuller length around leg, Amla makes room and drives it to the cover fielder. 210/0

33.5 Al Hasan to H Amla, Shakib comes over the wicket to Amla and serves it around leg. Amla duly pushes it back towards the bowler. 210/0

33.4 Al Hasan to de Kock, Loopy ball outside off, punched down to long off for a single. 210/0

33.3 Al Hasan to H Amla, Fuller around off, nicely driven through covers for a single. 209/0

33.2 Al Hasan to de Kock, This delivery is swept through backward square leg for one run. 208/0

33.1 Al Hasan to de Kock, FOUR! The runs continue. The boundaries continue. Flatter delivery around leg, de Kock gets down low and paddles it fine. The ball rushes away to the fine leg fence. 207/0

Drinks have been called on the field. How identical this break is for both the sides - the hosts need it because both their openers are still at the crease, while the visitors would welcome it as it is the only break that they have got with no wickets fallen yet.

32.6 N Hossain to de Kock, Quinton collects a run by punching it through covers. 203/0

32.5 N Hossain to H Amla, This ball is driven with a straight bat to long on for a run. 202/0

32.4 N Hossain to de Kock, Tossed up around middle, swept away towards fine leg for a run. 201/0

32.3 N Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! That brings up the 200-run stand between the openers. Served flatter outside off, Quinton goes deep and slaps it powerfully through covers for a boundary. He is now churning boundaries like a minting machine! 200/0

32.2 N Hossain to de Kock, Landed in line of the stumps, blocked back towards the bowler. 196/0

32.1 N Hossain to de Kock, Comes from round the wicket and bowls it flat with a side arm action. Quinton goes back and slaps it to covers. 196/0

Nasir Hossain is back on.

31.6 Al Hasan to H Amla, This ball is worked away straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 196/0

31.5 Al Hasan to H Amla, Floated around off and middle, Amla lunges forward and shows the full face of the bat to defend. 196/0

31.4 Al Hasan to de Kock, Looped on the pads, tucked away through square leg for a run. 196/0

31.3 Al Hasan to H Amla, Around off, punched through covers for a run. There's a slight misfield there but no extra run conceded. 195/0

31.2 Al Hasan to de Kock, Shakib continues round the wicket to de Kock and floats it around leg. Quinton works it through mid-wicket for a run. 194/0

31.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Landed in line of the stumps, Amla has all the time in the world to go back and work it through square leg, One run added to the total. 193/0

30.6 M Saifuddin to H Amla, Amla uses his wrists to flick it away through square leg for one run. 192/0

30.5 M Saifuddin to de Kock, This delivery is worked through square leg for a single. 191/0

30.4 M Saifuddin to de Kock, FOUR! Another confident shot this. Saifuddin bowls it full outside off, Quinton leans into the drive and plays it through covers for a boundary. 190/0

30.3 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Hurled around off, pushed to mid off. 186/0

30.2 M Saifuddin to H Amla, Worked off his pads through square leg for one run. 186/0

30.1 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Fuller around off, driven down to long off for a single. 185/0

Mohammad Saifuddin is brought back. He had a fairly good outing with the bat but his primary trade, bowling, hasn't yielded him any joy as yet.

29.6 Al Hasan to H Amla, This delivery is flicked off the pads to mid-wicket. 184/0

29.5 Al Hasan to de Kock, This ball is driven to long on for a run. 184/0

29.4 Al Hasan to de Kock, Floated around middle, defended by lunging forward. 183/0

29.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, FOUR! There it is! Hundred no. 13 in ODIs for Quinton de Kock. How commanding yet easy to the eye he has looked. Nobody in the ground today has been able to trouble him. And like all through his knock, this shot is also as easy as it looks. It was flatter outside off, the southpaw cut it away sharply through backward point for a boundary. 183/0

29.2 Al Hasan to H Amla, Beautifully tossed up around off, Amla drives it through covers for a single. 179/0

29.1 Al Hasan to de Kock, Served on a length around off and middle, turned through mid-wicket for one run. 178/0

28.6 T Ahmed to H Amla, Served around off, Amla stands tall and punches it to the cover fielder. 177/0

28.5 T Ahmed to de Kock, Short ball around off, pulled away through mid-wicket for a run. 177/0

28.4 T Ahmed to de Kock, SIX! No shot has been as imperious as this one today! On a length around off and middle, de Kock uses all his might to loft it and deposit this ball over long on for a biggie. This is the first one in this innings. 176/0

28.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, Fuller around middle and leg, flicked straight to the square leg fielder. 170/0

28.2 T Ahmed to de Kock, Bowled outside off, Quinton punches it to the cover region. 170/0

28.1 T Ahmed to H Amla, Length ball around off, Amla lets the ball come on to the bat and opens the face of the bat at the last moment. The ball rolls towards third man for a run. 170/0

27.6 Al Hasan to H Amla, Amla yet again goes deep in the crease to flick it away in front of square on the leg side for one run. 169/0

27.5 Al Hasan to de Kock, Fuller in length around off and middle, knocked down to long on for a single. 168/0

27.4 Al Hasan to H Amla, Loopy ball outside off, beautifully driven through covers for a run. 167/0

27.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, Quinton collects a run now by driving it to long on. 166/0

27.2 Al Hasan to H Amla, Flatter in line of the stumps, Hashim goes back to flick it to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a run. 165/0

27.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Tossed up in line of the stumps, blocked off the back foot. 164/0

Shakib Al Hasan is back for another spell. 3-0-20-0 read his current figures. Shows that the best all-rounder hasn't been able to make an impact yet. How dearly would all of Bangladesh love that to change.

26.6 T Ahmed to H Amla, On a shorter length around off, pulled through mid-wicket for a run. 164/0

26.5 T Ahmed to de Kock, Another run taken by flicking this off his pads through square leg. 163/0

26.4 T Ahmed to H Amla, Hurled on a length outside off, Amla crunches it through the cover region for one run. 162/0

26.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, Landed around off, the southpaw taps it towards covers for a quick run. 161/0

26.2 T Ahmed to H Amla, Length delivery on the pads, Hashim stands tall and flicks it to deep backward square leg for a single. 160/0

26.1 T Ahmed to H Amla, On a length outside off, Amla looks to push at it but misses. The ball flies to the keeper. As the ball passes the bat, there is a slight sound but no appeal whatsoever from the visitors. Remember, Amla is a walker, so there might not have been bat involved there. 159/0

Stat Alert - This is the highest opening partnership for South Africa in ODIs against Bangladesh.

25.6 R Hossain to H Amla, On the pads, flicked away through backward square leg for one run. 11 runs off the over. 159/0

25.5 R Hossain to H Amla, FOUR! Amla collects an easy boundary now. Length delivery outside off, the opener looks to push at that but gets an outer edge past the keeper for a boundary. Nothing going right for the visitors here. 158/0

25.4 R Hossain to de Kock, This ball is tapped towards covers for a single. 154/0

25.3 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! Smoked! Not a soul moved. In fact, they didn't have a chance to! Hurled in line of the stumps, de Kock cleared his front foot to absolutely smack it through wide mid on for a boundary. 150 up for the hosts. 153/0

25.2 R Hossain to de Kock, De Kock finds the point fielder with this cut. 149/0

25.1 R Hossain to H Amla, This ball is punched through covers for a single. 149/0

24.6 T Ahmed to de Kock, This delivery outside off is cut by Quinton, only to be dived and stopped by the backward point fielder. 148/0

24.5 T Ahmed to de Kock, Length ball around middle, de Kock looks to pull but misses. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly. 148/0

24.4 T Ahmed to de Kock, Excellent running! In the previous over, Amla played a similar shot that yielded just a run. This time however, in spite of a pretty good effort by the fielder in the deep, the batsmen run two. Quinton smashes it to the leg side and as he completes the second, he dashes into the keeper. No harm done though. 148/0

24.3 T Ahmed to H Amla, Back of a length delivery around middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a run. 146/0

24.2 T Ahmed to de Kock, Ahmed runs in from round the wicket and bowls it outside off. Quinton opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a run. 145/0

24.1 T Ahmed to de Kock, This delivery is played straight to the fielder at backward point. 144/0

Taskin Ahmed is brought back to bowl. With the pace that he possesses, he needed to have ruffled up the batsmen but sadly that hasn't been the case so far. He still has a chance.

23.6 R Hossain to H Amla, Amla gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to block it. 144/0

23.5 R Hossain to de Kock, And it just isn't about the boundaries, it's also about how well these two have run. This ball is a prime example. De Kock taps it towards mid off and sets off immediately to complete a run. Amla responds immediately, ensuring that there is no confusion there. Excellent stuff. 144/0

23.4 R Hossain to de Kock, Landed in line of the stumps, knocked towards mid-wicket. 143/0

23.3 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! Spanked! Hossain steams in from over the wicket and bowls it short. De Kock picks up the length early and pulls it through square leg for another boundary. This isn't a track to bowl short at all. 143/0

23.2 R Hossain to H Amla, Similar delivery around off but the shot is different. Amla wrists it through square leg for a run. The fielder at deep mid-wicket did well to get there quickly and restrict them to a single. 139/0

23.1 R Hossain to H Amla, Length delivery on off, Amla stands tall and pushes it to covers. 138/0

22.6 N Hossain to H Amla, This delivery is turned through mid-wicket for another run. 138/0

22.5 N Hossain to H Amla, FOUR! Amla seems to have all the time in the world to play that shot. Hossain fires it flatter outside off, Hashim goes back in the crease and slaps it through cover-point for a boundary. 137/0

22.4 N Hossain to de Kock, Quinton collects a run for the umpteenth time by flicking it through mid-wicket. 133/0

22.3 N Hossain to de Kock, A solid forward defense presented to this delivery that is around middle. 132/0

22.3 N Hossain to de Kock, WIDE! Tossed up down the leg side, Quinton looks to sweep but misses. The umpire has to stretch his arms there. 132/0

22.2 N Hossain to H Amla, Floated around off, driven through mid off for one run. 131/0

22.1 N Hossain to de Kock, Served in line of the stumps, turned through mid-wicket for a single. 130/0

Nasir Hossain gets a change of ends.

This is the highest opening stand at this venue. This has been a very easy ride so far for this pair, as it has largely looked untroubled.

21.6 R Hossain to H Amla, In line of the stumps, pushed to the mid on fielder. 129/0

21.5 R Hossain to de Kock, Hurled in line of the stumps, smashed straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket. It was very crisply hit. Only a single the result. 129/0

21.4 R Hossain to de Kock, Quinton finds the mid off fielder with this punch off the back foot. 128/0

21.3 R Hossain to de Kock, Landed outside off, punched to the cover fielder. 128/0

21.2 R Hossain to H Amla, On a length around middle and leg, Amla goes back and clips it through square leg for a single. 128/0

21.1 R Hossain to de Kock, Begins with a back of a length ball around middle and leg, pulled away through mid-wicket. It fetches him a run. 127/0

Rubel Hossain back on. 3-0-17-0 read his current figures.

20.6 Mahmudullah to de Kock, Served just outside off, de Kock slaps it through covers. The batsman run well and get three before the throw is returned. 126/0

20.5 Mahmudullah to de Kock, A bit of confusion! On the pads, Quinton nudges it towards short fine leg. He gently jogs down thinking it to be a run but is sent back by Amla. 123/0

20.4 Mahmudullah to H Amla, Flatter around off, Amla just stays in the crease and presents the full face of the bat to push it to long off. A run he gets. 123/0

20.3 Mahmudullah to de Kock, Floated around middle, knocked down to long on to rotate strike. 122/0

20.2 Mahmudullah to de Kock, De Kock finds the mid-wicket fielder with this flick. 121/0

20.1 Mahmudullah to H Amla, Tossed up outside off, Amla drives it on the up to long off to jog towards the other end. 121/0

19.6 N Hossain to H Amla, Bowled in line of the stumps, flicked round the corner for another run. 120/0

19.5 N Hossain to de Kock, This times finds the real estate at covers and collects a run. 119/0

19.4 N Hossain to de Kock, Another delivery pushed straight to covers. 118/0

19.3 N Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! How easily did de Kock play that! Very! Hossain floats it just around off, Quinton goes deep in the crease and cuts it through backward point for a boundary. 118/0

19.2 N Hossain to de Kock, Flatter outside off, hit straight to the fielder at covers. 114/0

19.1 N Hossain to H Amla, Serves it around off, Amla pushes it easily through mid off. He gets an easy run there. 114/0

18.6 Mahmudullah to H Amla, Another delivery in line of the stumps, played to the deep mid-wicket fielder for a run. 113/0

18.5 Mahmudullah to de Kock, Mahmudullah bowls it full around middle, Quinton flicks it down to long on to jog to the other end. 112/0

18.4 Mahmudullah to H Amla, Amla gets back to this delivery and works it through square leg for one run. 111/0

18.3 Mahmudullah to de Kock, Around middle and leg, turned through mid-wicket for a run. 110/0

Dangerous signs! South Africa have only lost once when Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla have put on 100+ for the opening wicket in ODIs. The last time it happened was vs Australia, Canberra, 2014.

18.2 Mahmudullah to H Amla, 34th ODI fifty for the Mighty Hash! What an innings this is turning out to be. Even though he has scored faster than run-a-ball, there haven't been many risky shots played. This one is driven through mid off for a run. Knowing Amla, he would look to make this a big one. 109/0

18.1 Mahmudullah to H Amla, Tossed up around off, driven back to the bowler. 108/0

Mahmudullah comes in to have a bowl. He is a more than useful off spinner. The desperate need of wickets has made Mortaza go to him.

17.6 N Hossain to de Kock, Landed around off and middle, Quinton gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 108/0

17.5 N Hossain to H Amla, Floated around off and middle, driven down to long on for a single. 108/0

17.4 N Hossain to de Kock, De Kock collects a run after driving it through covers. 107/0

17.3 N Hossain to H Amla, Now Amla goes back and works it in front of square on the leg side for one run. 106/0

17.2 N Hossain to H Amla, Served around middle and leg, turned straight to mid-wicket. 105/0

17.1 N Hossain to de Kock, Flat outside off, de Kock stays back and slaps it to the sweeper cover fielder for a run. 105/0

Time for Drinks. It has been smooth sailing for the Proteas. De Kock and Amla have played nonchalantly, accumulating runs easily. The Bangladeshi bowling has looked below par. They have bowled too many hit me balls and the hosts have obliged. The visitors need to do something spectacular to come back into the contest.

16.6 M Saifuddin to de Kock, In line of the stumps, tucked through mid-wicket for a run. 104/0

Das is back to his normal position.

16.5 M Saifuddin to de Kock, FOUR! De Kock is oozing confidence at the moment! Fuller in length on leg stump, de Kock scoops it over the keeper to pick up another boundary. He is toying with the Bangladeshi bowling. 103/0

16.4 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Angling across Quinton, played with an angled bat to point. 99/0

16.3 M Saifuddin to de Kock, FOUR! Nice improvisation! Great way to bring up his 15th ODI fifty. On middle and leg, de Kock shuffles across and paddle scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary. This has been a busy knock from the southpaw. 99/0

Liton Das is coming up to the stumps.

16.2 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Quinton backs away, comes down the track trying to create space but can only play it back to the bowler. 95/0

Hashim Amla has now crossed 17000 international runs. He's the fourth South African to this mark after Greame Smith, Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers. Good going, Hash!

16.1 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Fullish delivery attacking the stumps, de Kock works it to mid on. 95/0

15.6 N Hossain to H Amla, Outside off, Amla goes for the cut but gets it off the outer half to short third man. 95/0

15.5 N Hossain to H Amla, Shorter in length on off, tucked uppishly to the man at short mid-wicket. That stopped a bit on the batsman. 95/0

15.4 N Hossain to H Amla, Clips this one with the spin to mid-wicket. 95/0

15.3 N Hossain to de Kock, On middle and off, de Kock walks down the track and knocks it to wide long on for a single. 95/0

15.2 N Hossain to de Kock, Drifting in towards the pads, nudged to short mid-wicket. 94/0

15.1 N Hossain to H Amla, Full delivery on the pads, whipped to deep mid-wicket for a run. 94/0

Nasir Hossain comes into the attack.

14.6 M Saifuddin to H Amla, Length delivery on the hips, tucked through square leg for an easy run. 93/0

14.5 M Saifuddin to H Amla, Short of a length outside off, placed to point. 92/0

14.4 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Fullish delivery, clipped to mid on for a run. 92/0

14.3 M Saifuddin to de Kock, FOUR! What execution! That's a top, top shot. Off-cutter on a fullish length on leg stump. De Kock reads it well and shuffles across his stumps. Crouches and sweeps it nonchalantly over short fine leg to pick up a one bounce boundary. 91/0

14.2 M Saifuddin to de Kock, Loose shot! Good length delivery on off, angling away from Quinton who flashes at it but gets beaten. 87/0

14.1 M Saifuddin to H Amla, Starts off with an off-cutter on a length outside off, dabbed to backward point for a run. 87/0

The debutant, Mohammad Saifuddin to have a bowl now. The visitors desperately need a wicket. Can the youngster provide the all-important breakthrough?

13.6 Al Hasan to de Kock, Uses his feet to the tossed up delivery and pats it back to Shakib. 86/0

13.5 Al Hasan to H Amla, Knocks this one down to long on to rotate strike. 86/0

13.4 Al Hasan to H Amla, FOUR! Flashes and flashes hard! Fraction short outside off, spinning away. Amla goes for a cut but gets it off the outer half past short third man. The ball races to the fence. 85/0

13.4 Al Hasan to H Amla, Wide! Fired down the leg side, Hashim looks to play it across but misses. Good take by Das. 81/0

13.3 Al Hasan to H Amla, Outside off, driven to the left of Shakib who parries it to the man at extra cover. 80/0

13.2 Al Hasan to de Kock, Spinning in towards the pads, tucked around the corner for one run. 80/0

13.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Short delivery outside off, punched to sweeper cover for a run. 79/0

12.6 M Mortaza to H Amla, Short delivery around off, Amla shuffles across and helps it down to fine leg for a single. 78/0

12.5 M Mortaza to H Amla, Fullish in length, swinging in from outside off. Amla lunges forward to ease it to covers. 77/0

12.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, On the hips, tucked in front of square leg for a run. 77/0

12.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Off-cutter on leg stump, Quinton picks it up early and swipes it through backward square leg for a boundary. These two are motoring along really well. 76/0

12.2 M Mortaza to de Kock, In line of the stumps, Quinton backs away and pushes it back to the bowler. 72/0

12.1 M Mortaza to de Kock, De Kock drives this fuller length delivery to mid on. 72/0

11.6 Al Hasan to H Amla, Amla eases this one to covers for a brisk run. The fielder unnecessarily has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. An extra run conceded. 72/0

11.5 Al Hasan to de Kock, De Kock walks down the track again and milks it to long on to rotate strike. 70/0

11.4 Al Hasan to H Amla, Drifting into Amla who helps it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 69/0

11.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, Walks down the track and eases it to wide long on for a single. 68/0

11.2 Al Hasan to de Kock, Spinning in from outside off, de Kock tries to block it but gets it off the inner half down the track. 67/0

11.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Sliding in with the arm, knocked down to long on for a run. 67/0

10.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, Good length delivery outside off, tapped to covers. 66/0

10.5 M Mortaza to H Amla, Fullish delivery on off, clipped towards mid-wicket where the fielder fumbles to allow a single. 66/0

10.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. They pick up a single. 65/0

10.3 M Mortaza to H Amla, Slower short delivery outside off, takes ages to come to Amla who pulls it to deep square leg for a run. The South Africans used this delivery to great effect. The visitors should try more of these. 64/0

10.2 M Mortaza to de Kock, Good running! Mortaza runs in from around the wicket and bowls a length ball on off, de Kock punches it on the up to Taskin at mid on and takes him on. There is a shy at the bowler's end which misses. Nice judgement from the southpaw. 63/0

10.1 M Mortaza to H Amla, On a length on middle and leg, nudged quietly through square leg to pick up a run. 62/0

Time for Powerplay 2! Four fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

9.6 Al Hasan to de Kock, Floated outside off, eased to covers. 61/0

9.5 Al Hasan to de Kock, Short outside off, cut to point. 61/0

9.4 Al Hasan to H Amla, Amla plays this one against the spin past mid-wicket to rotate strike. 61/0

9.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, Works this one with the spin to deep mid-wicket for a run. 60/0

9.2 Al Hasan to de Kock, Outside off, punched to covers. 59/0

9.1 Al Hasan to de Kock, FOUR! Shakib is greeted with a boundary. Fullish delivery on off, de Kock drives it crisply towards long on. Saifuddin who is a bit wide at the fence runs to his right, dives but fails to stop it. 59/0

Time for spin. Shakib Al Hasan to roll his arm over now. He is the best bowler for Bangladesh. Can he rise to the occasion?

8.6 T Ahmed to H Amla, FOUR! Fullish delivery outside off, Amla opens the face of the bat and maneuvers the field nicely. Gets it past the backward point fielder to pick up another boundary. 55/0

8.5 T Ahmed to H Amla, Full delivery attacking the stumps, kept out defensively to mid on. 51/0

8.4 T Ahmed to H Amla, FOUR! Beautiful! Back of a length ball around off, Amla punches it firmly off the back foot past the extra cover fielder and the ball races to the boundary. It was timed really well. 51/0

8.3 T Ahmed to H Amla, Back of a length delivery angling into Hashim, he tucks it through mid-wicket and calls for a couple straightaway. Good judgement and the batsmen complete it with ease. 47/0

8.2 T Ahmed to H Amla, FOUR! Poor delivery and rightly dealt with. Shortish delivery on leg stump, Amla swivels across and pulls it towards Saifuddin at short fine leg. He dives to his right, gets his hand to it but the ball still rolls away towards the boundary. Mohammad sprints after it but to no avail. 45/0

8.1 T Ahmed to H Amla, Full delivery just outside off, Amla jams it out to Rahman at cover-point. 41/0

7.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, Length delivery outside off, the southpaw leans ahead to push it to mid off. Tidy over from Mortaza, only a single from it. 41/0

7.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, Back of a length delivery slanting across Quinton, he guides it straight to the man at point. 41/0

7.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Mortaza rolls his fingers on this one and bowls it in line of the stumps. Nudged gently to mid-wicket. 41/0

7.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 41/0

7.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, Similar delivery, this time Hashim steers it past point to rotate strike. 41/0

7.1 M Mortaza to H Amla, In the corridor of uncertainty, played with an angled bat face towards point. Amla wants a run but is rightly sent back. 40/0

6.6 T Ahmed to de Kock, Fractionally overpitched around off, driven to mid off. 9 from the over, a good one for South Africa. 40/0

6.5 T Ahmed to de Kock, FOUR! Well played! Too full and width offered. De Kock carves it through covers. Hossain sprints after it but only comes second best. 40/0

6.4 T Ahmed to de Kock, A lot of false strokes are getting induced. The pitch is getting a little slow. Good length delivery on off, de Kock pokes at it but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. 36/0

6.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a couple. 36/0

6.2 T Ahmed to de Kock, Streaky shot! Length delivery slanting across de Kock, he pushes at it but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. The ball once again rolls through the covered practice pitch and spins away. The fielder stops it nicely to his right. 34/0

6.1 T Ahmed to H Amla, Fullish delivery outside off, Amla drives it on the up towards cover-point where the fielder gets a bit of bad bounce but manages to take pace off the ball with a hand to it. Rahman sprints after it and saves a run for his side. 34/0

Taskin Ahmed comes into the attack. Can he strike for Bangladesh?

5.6 M Mortaza to H Amla, Angling into Amla, he tucks it through backward square leg for one run and will retain strike. 31/0

5.5 M Mortaza to H Amla, Fuller in length outside off, knocked down to mid off. 30/0

5.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Good length delivery on off, de Kock takes a couple of steps down the track and eases it past a diving Mortaza. Steals a run. 30/0

5.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, Angling away from the southpaw, tapped to the point region. 29/0

5.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, Similar length delivery outside off, Amla punches it off the back foot to covers for a swift run. 29/0

5.1 M Mortaza to de Kock, Back of a length delivery on off, de Kock tries to clip it across but gets a soft leading edge to point. A single taken. 28/0

4.6 R Hossain to de Kock, On a length on middle and leg, worked through square leg for a single. 27/0

4.5 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! Sublime! Fuller length delivery outside off, de Kock creams it past mid off to pick up a boundary. 26/0

4.4 R Hossain to de Kock, That was a poor shot! Length delivery around off, de Kock looks to force it through covers with minimal foot movement but gets an inside edge onto his pads. It could have easily crashed into the stumps. 22/0

4.3 R Hossain to de Kock, Sloppy fielding! On leg stump, de Kock turns it towards Ahmed at short fine leg who dives to his right but makes a meal of it. Concedes a couple. 22/0

4.2 R Hossain to de Kock, Back of a length on middle, tucked to mid-wicket. 20/0

4.1 R Hossain to de Kock, Length delivery around off, comes slowly off the deck. Quinton waits for it and eases it to mid off. 20/0

3.6 M Mortaza to H Amla, Short of a length outside off, Hashim goes at it with hard hands and gets it off the inner half to mid on. 20/0

3.5 M Mortaza to H Amla, Slower delivery around off, Amla reads it well. He puts his head down and defends it solidly with a high elbow. 20/0

3.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Street smart cricket from the South African openers! Similar delivery outside off, played with soft hands to covers and the batsmen steal another run. 20/0

3.3 M Mortaza to H Amla, Good length ball outside off, Amla drops it to point and crosses for a brisk run. 19/0

3.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, On middle and leg, Amla moves inside the line and tucks it smartly past the left side of the short fine leg fielder. The fielder in the deep runs to his right to keep it down to a couple. 18/0

3.1 M Mortaza to de Kock, Length delivery and width on offer, de Kock kneels and slaps it to deep point for a single. 16/0

2.6 R Hossain to H Amla, Back of a length outside off, punched firmly off the back foot to covers where the fielder dives to his left to save certain runs. 15/0

2.5 R Hossain to H Amla, Length delivery on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 15/0

2.4 R Hossain to de Kock, Full length delivery outside off, Quinton strokes it towards wide mid off. Mortaza runs to his right but has to dive to his left to cover the spin because the ball rolled through the covered practice pitch. A run taken. 15/0

Rubel Hossain stops in his delivery stride. He is facing issues with his run up perhaps.

2.3 R Hossain to de Kock, Back of a length outside off, cut to the point region. 14/0

2.2 R Hossain to de Kock, Hossain is struggling for rhythm. De Kock will feel that he missed out there. On the hips, turned to short fine leg. 14/0

2.1 R Hossain to H Amla, Full and on the boots, nudged to deep square leg for a run. 14/0

1.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, Half volley on off, de Kock leans into it and times his drive sweetly down the ground. Saifuddin hares after it from mid on and slides to keep the ball in play. Saves a couple for his side. 13/0

1.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, Fullish delivery in line of the stump, played gently to mid-wicket. 11/0

1.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Fractionally overpitched on off, stroked crisply to the man at mid off. 11/0

1.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, Similar length delivery, slanting across the southpaw. He doesn't fiddle with it. 11/0

1.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, placed through cover-point for a single. 11/0

1.1 M Mortaza to H Amla, Close shave! Mortaza starts off with a loosener wide outside off, Amla plays away from the body and gets a thick inside edge past Das towards fine leg. Two runs taken. 10/0

Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 R Hossain to de Kock, Length delivery, angling away. Dabbed to backward point with an open face of the bat. 8 runs from the first over. 8/0

0.5 R Hossain to H Amla, Hossain hasn't got his mark right. Slips this one one the pads again, flicked away easily to deep mid-wicket to collect one more. 8/0

0.4 R Hossain to de Kock, Too straight once again, turned to mid-wicket for a single. 7/0

0.3 R Hossain to H Amla, Amla gets off the mark straightaway! Straying on the pads, helped in front of square leg for a single. 6/0

0.2 R Hossain to de Kock, Fullish on middle and leg, worked to deep mid-wicket where there is protection now. A run taken. 5/0

0.1 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! Perfect way to get going! Full length delivery in line of the stumps, swinging in. Quinton de Kock stays well balanced and clips it past mid-wicket for a majestic boundary. That stroke was all about timing and grace. 4/0

