South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4, Highlights: As It Happened

Getty Images

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

The tourists would hope to come out fresh tomorrow and try to save the game. The home side on the other hand, has a maximum of 98 overs to bowl them out, if weather permits as there is a forecast of rain. They have been dealt a big blow as Morne Morkel, who has an injured side strain will not be available to bowl. Faf du Plessis will hope someone puts his hand up and help them emerge victorious. Do join us for for the final day at (0800 GMT) and 1000 local.

Stumps - The inevitable has happened, play has been called off for today. The Bangladesh batsmen will breath a sigh of relief. Earlier in the day the South Africans set a target of 424 for the visitors with Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma being the highlights. They now have Bangladesh on the mat as they have taken 3 wickets with the away side needing another improbable 375 runs.

1630 local - Nothing much to offer in terms of news. Still raining in Potchefstroom and a resumption looks bleaker by the minute. Still, stay tuned for updates.

1552 local - Okay folks! We have some news for you and it is not good. We did mention earlier that there were sights of lightning and now the rain is back and also the covers are being brought on.

Morne Morkel really set the tone at the start. He was brilliant with the new ball but did not quite get the support he needed from Rabada who was a little wayward. Keshav Maharaj too has started off really well and already has a wicket to his name. The wicket is providing assistance to the bowlers and the South African bowlers know how to make full use of it.

So, Bangladesh are staring down the barrel heading into the break. They had a torrid start to the session by losing two wickets in the first over. It could have been even worse, if it was not for a dropped catch and a wicket of a no ball. Rahim and Kayes did try to steady the ship but a wicket towards the end has put them in more tatters. The only thing now which looks like can save them is the weather and to their benefit it has got quite dark out there. South Africa on the other hand, would want to go out there and want more of the same.

15.3 K Maharaj to Kayes, OUT! Right at the stroke of tea, Kayes has to depart! A very sharp catch by Quinton de Kock. Maharaj bowls an arm ball outside off, Kayes plays for the turn but there isn't any. The ball takes the outside edge and de Kock behind the stumps hangs onto it. Kayes is walking back after a start. It is also TEA ON DAY 4! 49/3

15.2 K Maharaj to Kayes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 49/2

15.1 K Maharaj to I Kayes, Floats it outside off, turns back in and also spits off the surface. Kayes goes on the back foot to defend it but is beaten by the turn and gets hit on the stomach. 49/2

14.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Bouncer on middle, Rahim hops and defends it. 49/2

14.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length outside off, Rahim lets it through to the keeper. 49/2

14.4 D Olivier to Rahim, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Rahim defends it off the back foot. 49/2

14.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Short again but not with a lot of fizz. Rahim watches it early and ducks under it. 49/2

14.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length on middle, Kayes pulls it and on the bounce to the man at deep fine leg for a run. 49/2

14.1 D Olivier to Kayes, OUCH! That must have hurt! Short ball again! Kayes tries to tuck it on the leg side but gets hit on the chest. 48/2

13.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, PEACH! Wow! That was a beautiful delivery. He gives it a nice loop and lands it on off, turns away sharply after pitching. Rahim gets beaten as he tries to play it. 48/2

13.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 48/2

13.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flatter on off, Rahim pushes it back to the bowler. 48/2

13.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Slower through the air, turns away after pitching. Rahim defends it solidly. 48/2

13.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Bowls an arm ball on middle, Rahim goes on the back foot and at the last moment gets his bat down. 48/2

13.1 K Maharaj to Kayes, Gives it air on off, Kayes drives it down to long on for a run. 48/2

12.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Lands it on a length around off, MR stays in his crease and keeps it out. 47/2

12.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Good length outside off, Rahim opts not to play at it. 47/2

12.4 D Olivier to Rahim, Fuller in length on off, Rahim drives it back to the bowler. 47/2

12.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length on off, Rahim defends it off the back foot. 47/2

12.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Good delivery! Lands it on a length around off, shapes in a touch but not enough to make the batsman play at it. 47/2

12.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length, aimed at the ribs of the batsman. Kayes works it around the corner for a run. 47/2

11.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/2

11.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Gives it a nice loop on middle, Rahim prods forward and blocks it. 46/2

11.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 46/2

11.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floats it on off, Rahim defends it off the front foot. 46/2

11.2 K Maharaj to Kayes, Works it to deepish mid on for a run. 46/2

11.1 K Maharaj to Kayes, Tosses it up outside off, turning into the batsman. Kayes pushes it to the covers. 45/2

Spin for the first time! Keshav Maharaj is into the attack.

10.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length, Kayes cracks his pull down to deep square leg for a run. 45/2

We just saw a bit of lightning. This won't make the umpires happy.

10.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Sprays it down the leg side, Rahim flicks it through backward square leg for a run. 44/2

10.4 D Olivier to I Kayes, Shorter in length, does not bouce that much. Kayes pulls it through square leg for a run. 43/2

10.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Back of a length on off, Kayes defends it off the back foot. 42/2

Oh NO! Morkel Morne has some problem and he is seen walking off the field. Not good signs for South Africa, he was in the middle of a brilliant spell. Let us hope he is okay. Duanne Olivier will continue the over.

10.2 M Morkel to Kayes, FOUR! Classy! They are not bowling too many bad deliveries but when they are they have to be put away. Full and outside off, a half-volley. Kayes leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 42/2

10.1 M Morkel to Kayes, Fuller in length outside off. Kayes shoulders his arms to it. 38/2

9.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Rahim flicks it through square leg for a couple. 38/2

9.5 K Rabada to Rahim, Good length this time, Rahim gently defends it towards mid on. 36/2

9.4 K Rabada to Rahim, Shorter in length on middle. Rahim ducks under it. 36/2

9.3 K Rabada to Rahim, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 36/2

9.2 K Rabada to Rahim, NASTY! Good length on off, skids off the surface also bounces more. Rahim as he tries to defend it takes his right hand off and plays it well. 36/2

9.1 K Rabada to Rahim, FOUR! Pure timing! Rabada bowls it just ahead of a length on off, Rahim lunges forward and times it off the middle past the diving extra cover fielder for a boundary. 36/2

8.6 M Morkel to Kayes, Bouncer again, this time outside off. Kayes tries to drag it but gets beaten. 32/2

8.5 M Morkel to Kayes, They are persisting with the short stuff to Kayes! He bangs in one at the body of the batsman. Kayes somehow manage to defend it towards square leg. 32/2

8.4 M Morkel to Kayes, Bangs in a short ball on the leg stump. Kayes ducks under it. 32/2

8.3 M Morkel to Kayes, Good length delivery on off, Kayes defends it stoutly. 32/2

8.2 M Morkel to Kayes, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 32/2

8.1 M Morkel to Kayes, FOUR! That has been put away with disdain. Morkel angles in a shorter delivery. Kayes pulls it powerfully through backward square leg for a boundary. 32/2

7.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 28/2

7.5 Rabada to I Kayes, Shorter in length but a well-directed one, at the body of the batsman. Kayes tries to defend it but it goes off the shoulder but falls it no mans land for a run. 28/2

7.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 27/2

7.3 K Rabada to Kayes, FOUR! A gift for Kayes but it still has to be put away! Rabada tries to bowl a yorker but ends up dishing a full toss around off. Kayes just has to get bat on it and he does so. He times it really well through mid off for a boundary. 27/2

7.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller in length on off, angling away. Kayes defends it off the front foot. 23/2

7.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller in length and swinging away from the batsman. Kayes keeps his eye on the ball and leaves it. 23/2

6.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 23/2

6.5 M Morkel to Rahim, Driven towards the mid off region. 23/2

6.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Fuller in length this time, Rahim drives it to the man at mid off. 23/2

6.3 M Morkel to Rahim, Almost chops it on! Good length outside off, not that short to cut but Rahim opts to. He gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper. 23/2

6.2 M Morkel to Rahim, Comes running in and lands it on length on off, stays a touch low. Rahim lunges forward and blocks it. 23/2

6.1 M Morkel to Rahim, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket. 23/2

5.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Shorter in length on leg stump. Rahim works it around the corner for a run. 23/2

5.5 K Rabada to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 22/2

5.4 K Rabada to Rahim, Back of a length on off, Rahim defends it off the back foot. 22/2

5.3 K Rabada to Kayes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. One run added to the total. 22/2

5.2 Rabada to I Kayes, FOUR! Again not convincing but Kayes won't mind. Rabada bangs in a short one on middle, Kayes awkwardly tries to pull it but gets a top edge as the ball gets big on him. It flies down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 21/2

5.1 K Rabada to Kayes, DROPPED! You don't see that often from Faf! Rabada cannot believe it. Du Plessis drops a sitter. Kagiso bowls it full and outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. Kayes does so but gets an outside edge to second slip where Faf gets two hands to it but drops it. The ball rolls down towards third man and the batsman take two. Kayes should consider himself lucky there. 17/2

4.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length on off, Rahim defends it off the front foot. 15/2

4.5 M Morkel to Rahim, On the stumps this time! He lands it on a length around off. Rahim prods forward and blocks it. 15/2

4.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Back of a length outside off, gets it to bounce a touch more. Rahim watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 15/2

4.3 M Morkel to Kayes, Comes around the wicket to the left-hander and lands it on a length on off. Kayes defends it towards covers for a run. 15/2

4.2 M Morkel to Rahim, Fuller in length this time. Inviting the batsman to drive. He does so and does well, through the covers for three. 14/2

4.1 M Morkel to M Rahim, Shorter in length outside off, Rahim cuts it towards point where Bavuma the fielder dives and makes a good stop. 11/2

The light has started to deteriorate and as a result the floodlights have been turned on.

3.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Kayes defends it solidly. 11/2

3.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 11/2

3.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Back of a length on off, Kayes defends it with authority. 11/2

3.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Lands it on a length outside off, Kayes shoulders his arms to it. 11/2

3.2 K Rabada to Kayes, BEATEN! Good length delivery on off, angling away from the batsman. Kayes tries to poke at it but gets beaten. 11/2

3.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Bangs in a short one on middle, Kayes ducks under it. 11/2

2.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length on off, Rahim defends it off the front foot. 11/2

2.5 M Morkel to Kayes, Flicks it with the angle through square leg for a run. 11/2

2.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 10/2

2.3 M Morkel to Rahim, Fuller in length on off, Rahim times his drive through mid on for a couple. 9/2

2.2 M Morkel to Rahim, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 7/2

2.2 M Morkel to Rahim, OUT! No, wait! It is a no ball! Morne Morkel is disgusted with himself, he lets out a loud roar as he walks back to his mark. But take nothing away from the delivery. Morkel bowls it on a length around off, jags back in sharply. Rahim tries to defend but leaves a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through and hits the top of middle. The umpire goes upstairs to check for a no ball and guess what? Morkel has overstepped! All that effort to see the umpire signal a no ball. 7/2

2.1 M Morkel to Rahim, Errs in length and drifts it on the pads, Rahim confidently flicks it through square leg for a couple. 6/2

1.6 K Rabada to Kayes, SNORTER! Comes steaming in and bangs it in. The ball gets big on him. Kayes hops and does well to defend it onto the ground. 4/2

1.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Sprays it down the leg side. Kayes lets it be. 4/2

1.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Back of a length on off, Kayes defends it off the back foot. 4/2

The covering of the ball has come out a little. A change of ball maybe.

1.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, FOUR! Rabada tries to tuck him up with the short one but Kayes is up for it as he pulls it over square leg for a boundary. 4/2

1.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length on off, Kayes defends it solidly. 0/2

1.1 K Rabada to Kayes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 0/2

Mushfiqur Rahim is the next man in. Kagiso Rabada will bowl from the other end.

0.6 Morkel to Haque, OUT! Two in the over! The man who played so well in the first innings is walking back early. Two wickets in the first over of the innings! A dream start for South Africa. Morkel again bowls it fuller in length on middle, swings back into the batsman. Mominul tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Haque has a chat with his partner but walks away. Wait a minute now, replays show that it was missing leg by a long way. Even with technology available he opts not to review and Bangladesh are in big trouble now. 0/2

0.5 Morkel to Haque, Huge appeal! But not given. Angles it into the batsman. Mominul misses the flick and is struck on the pads. Morkel appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Missing leg maybe. 0/1

Mominul Haque is the next man in.

0.4 Morkel to T Iqbal, OUT! KABOOM! What a start for South Africa! Tamim Iqbal the big fish has to depart. Morne Morkel delivers an absolute peach to get him out. A big error in judgement by the southpaw. Morkel comes running in and bowls it a touch fuller outside off, getting it to shape into the batsman. Tamim plays it with his bat behind the pads and the ball hits the top of off pole. The South Africans are ecstatic and a huge blow for the visitors. 0/1

0.3 M Morkel to Iqbal, Good length on off, angling into the batsman. Iqbal defends it towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.2 M Morkel to Iqbal, Lands it on a length on off, Iqbal confidently defends it off the fronf foot. 0/0

0.1 M Morkel to Iqbal, No looseners to begin with by the big man! He is right on the money. Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length on middle, swings back in. Tamim lunges forward and defends it towards mid on. 0/0

First Published: October 1, 2017, 1:27 PM IST