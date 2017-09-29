South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017, 1st Test Day 2, Highlights: As It Happened

Getty Images

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

So, the deficit is still a massive one for Bangladesh and they will have to bat extremely well tomorrow to stand any chance. We shall see how the things pan out when we meet at 1000 local (0800 GMT) tomorrow. Do join us for all the action from day 3. Until then, goodbye and cheers!

South Africa end the day on a high! After declaring four short of 500, they have scalped three wickets to put the visitors further on the back foot. If it wasn't for the partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, they would have had faced even more embarrassment. Rabada and Morkel made the ball talk at the start and then it was Maharaj who kept things tight. Bangladesh, though have scored at a good rate, 127 runs in 34 overs to be precise, they have lost three wickets as well. Tamim Iqbal is out there and has looked positive. A lot of Bangladeshi hopes will be pinned on him if they wish to wipe off the deficit.

33.6 K Maharaj to Iqbal, SIX! Boom! Sends the ball to the hotel room. Slow loopy full ball around middle, it doesn't matter to Tamim that it's the last delivery of the day, he dances down the track and launches it over the bowler's head for a biggie. Stumps on day 2! 127/3

33.5 K Maharaj to Iqbal, A touch flatter and shorter on middle, Iqbal gets back and hits it to short leg. 121/3

33.4 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Gets well forward to a full ball and defends it solidly. 121/3

33.3 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Loopy full ball on off, it's defended off the front foot by Tamim. 121/3

33.2 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Too full and around off, hit across the line but straight to short mid-wicket. 121/3

33.1 K Maharaj to T Iqbal, FOUR! Full floated ball outside off, Tamim tries to drive it through covers but it takes the outside half of the bat and races away to the point fence. 121/3

32.6 K Rabada to Haque, A wayward bouncer, down the leg side, an easy leave for Mominul. 117/3

32.5 K Rabada to Haque, Bouncer around off, Mominul picks the line early and sways away from the line. 117/3

32.4 K Rabada to Iqbal, Fuller in length and drifting down the leg side, Tamim eases it through backward square leg for one. 117/3

32.3 K Rabada to Iqbal, Length ball on off, Tamim gets behind the line and blocks it safely. 116/3

32.2 K Rabada to Iqbal, Rabada bends his back and bowls a short delivery outside off, Tamim watches it go to the keeper. 116/3

32.1 K Rabada to Iqbal, Angles in a length ball on off, from around the wicket, Tamim defends it off his front foot to the off side. 116/3

31.6 K Maharaj to Haque, Slower through the air, landing full outside off and spinning in, Mominul stays back and defends it down. 116/3

31.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Loopy and full on off, once again it's defended off the front foot to the leg side. 116/3

31.4 K Maharaj to Haque, Loopy and full on off, Mominul gets down the track a bit and keeps it out to mid-wicket. 116/3

31.3 K Maharaj to Haque, Nicely tossed up ball on off, defended back off the front foot. 116/3

31.2 K Maharaj to Haque, Full flighted on off, Haque gets forward and flicks it with the spin to mid-wicket. 116/3

31.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Flatter ball on off, from around the wicket, it's defended off the back foot to Mominul. 116/3

30.6 K Rabada to Iqbal, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Tamim does well to defend it back. 116/3

30.5 K Rabada to Iqbal, Full and outside off, Tamim pushes it with an angled bat to point. 116/3

30.4 K Rabada to Iqbal, FOUR! Slips a full ball down the leg side, Tamim clips it off his pads and sweetly times it to the fence at deep mid-wicket. 116/3

30.3 K Rabada to Haque, Tries to bowl a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss on middle, Mominul flicks it through mid-wicket 112/3

30.2 K Rabada to Haque, Bouncer again, this time around middle, Haque allows it through safely. 111/3

30.1 K Rabada to Haque, Bouncer around the rib cage, Mominul stands back and allows it through to the keeper. 111/3

29.6 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Tossed up ball on off, Tamim defends it from the inner half of the bat to short leg. 111/3

29.5 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Spinning back into the batsman from a fuller length around off, Iqbal defends it watchfully. 111/3

29.4 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Once again Tamim lunges and defends it to the off side. 111/3

29.3 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Lunges to a full ball and blocks it safely under his watchful eyes. 111/3

29.2 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Flatter and shorter on middle and off, Tamim helps it to mid-wicket from the back foot. 111/3

29.1 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Fuller and around off, Tamim gets well forward in defense. 111/3

28.6 K Rabada to Haque, Fuller and on off, defended off the front foot. 111/3

28.5 K Rabada to Haque, Lands it on a length around off, Mominul stays back and turns it in front of square leg. The fielder makes a diving stop and the batsmen decide not to risk a run. 111/3

28.4 K Rabada to Iqbal, Fuller in length and outside off, Tamim drives it off his front foot to wide mid off for a single. 111/3

28.3 K Rabada to Iqbal, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 110/3

28.2 K Rabada to Iqbal, Full and angling into the batsman, Tamim defends it from the crease. 110/3

Chatter behind the wickets and Tamim Iqbal stops the bowler. Rabada has to pull out at the last moment.

28.1 K Rabada to Iqbal, On a length and outside off, from around the wicket, Tamim plays inside the line and allows it through. 110/3

Kagiso Rabada comes back!

27.6 K Maharaj to Haque, Walks down the track and helps it with the spin to mid-wicket. 110/3

27.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Mominul Haque has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 110/3

27.4 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Brings out a little paddle sweep, it goes off the top half but lands safely towards short fine leg. A single taken. 110/3

27.3 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Tries to play the sweep shot but fails to get the connection right. 109/3

27.2 K Maharaj to Iqbal, Appeal for an lbw! Sharp spin back into the batsman from around off, Tamim fails to defend it off his front foot and is hit on the pads. The appeal is not upheld, maybe the impact was a bit outside off and also it was spinning too much, could have missed the stumps. 109/3

27.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Jumps out of the crease to a flighted delivery, takes it on the full and hits it through mid off for a single. 109/3

26.6 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Gets closer to the off stump line this time, on a fuller length, Tamim leans forward to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 108/3

26.5 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Good length ball just outside off, Tamim presses forward and pushes it with an angled bat to point. 108/3

26.4 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Slants in a full ball on off, Tamim is right behind the line in defense. 108/3

26.3 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Similar delivery, landing outside off on a length, Tamim keeps his bat close to the body and allows it through. 108/3

26.2 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, Beaten! On a length landing outside off, curving back in a bit, Tamim gets forward, plays inside the line and is beaten. 108/3

26.1 A Phehlukwayo to Iqbal, FOUR! A length delivery angling down the leg side, Tamim nudges it off his pads and it races away to the fine leg fence. 108/3

25.6 K Maharaj to Haque, Loopy and full outside off, Mominul lunges and defends it watchfully. 104/3

25.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Flatter delivery, spinning back in from outside off, Haque gets back and defends it to short leg. 104/3

25.4 K Maharaj to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 104/3

25.3 K Maharaj to T Iqbal, Full and around off, spinning in, Tamim gets forward to defend but misses and is hit high on the pads. It rolls behind towards short third man and they cross. Given as a run, so maybe there was some inside edge. 104/3

25.2 K Maharaj to T Iqbal, Fullish on middle, pushed to mid on. 103/3

Tamim Iqbal walks in next.

25.1 K Maharaj to M Rahim, OUT! Finally, Maharaj can afford to smile. He has a wicket to his name after a couple of chances going down off his bowling. Rahim runs out of luck this time. A flighted ball on middle, Rahim takes a stride forward to defend but it skids through to catch the inside edge. Markram at short leg shows good reflexes to grab the ball. They appeal and the finger goes up. The stand is broken and Bangladesh lose their skipper. Big blow. 103/3

24.6 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Full and around off, Mominul gets across the stumps and defends it back with a vertical bat. 103/2

24.5 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Play and a miss! Bowls it full and outside off, Haque throws his bat at it and gets beaten. Really poor attempt by the southpaw. That one stayed low too. 103/2

24.4 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Fuller in length around off, Haque gets on the front foot and pushes it down to mid on. 103/2

24.3 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Good length ball on off, shaping back in, Mominul keeps his light weight on the back foot and punches it to the off side. 103/2

24.2 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Angles in a fuller length ball on middle, Haque flicks it on the leg side but finds mid-wicket. 103/2

24.1 A Phehlukwayo to Haque, Back of a length delivery wide outside off, from around the wicket, Mominul plays away from the body and taps it down to point. 103/2

Debutant Andile Phehlukwayo is introduced into the attack. A slip and gully in place.

23.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flatter and fuller on leg, Rahim keeps it out off his pads to mid-wicket. 103/2

23.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Slower through the air again, full and drifting in around off, Rahim drives it off his front foot to mid off. 103/2

23.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, A bit short and around off, Rahim goes back and defends it with an angled bat to point. 103/2

23.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it to the off side. 103/2

23.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Slower through the air, full and on middle, Rahim lunges and defends it back. 103/2

23.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Too full in length on middle and leg, driven down the ground to mid on. 103/2

22.6 D Olivier to Haque, Good length ball on off, Mominul blocks it off his back foot. 103/2

22.5 D Olivier to Haque, Bowls it just around off, shaping away, Haque shoulders arms. That's more like it. But Olivier has not been consistent enough with his line and length. 103/2

22.4 D Olivier to Haque, Gets behind the line and offers a straight bat in defense. 103/2

22.3 D Olivier to Haque, FOUR! Catch it was the shout, it was aerial for some time but it went through. A length ball on middle, scrambled seam, Mominul fails to keep his flick shot down and it speeds past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. 100 up for Bangladesh! 103/2

22.2 D Olivier to Haque, Length delivery angling away from the batsman outside off, Mominul allows it through to the keeper. 99/2

22.1 D Olivier to M Haque, FOUR! Rollicking on at this moment, Bangladesh. Fuller length ball around off, Mominul gets on the front foot and flicks it wide of mid on for a cracking boundary. Olivier has looked below ordinary so far. 99/2

21.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, SIX! That has gone the distance! Once again it's Rahim to the rescue for Bangladesh! Maharaj gives it a decent amount of flight, Rahim sits down on one knee and nails to slog sweep to perfection. Gets enough meat to send it across the square leg fence for a biggie. 95/2

News coming in is that Tamim Iqbal was off the field for a few minutes during South Africa's innings, so he was not allowed to bat earlier. Now, if a wicket falls, he can bat.

21.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floats it up around middle, it turns towards off, Rahim goes back to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. 89/2

21.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flatter and quicker through the air outside off, stabbed with an open face bat towards point. 89/2

21.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 89/2

21.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Comes forward to this tossed up ball and buries it into the ground. 89/2

21.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up delivery around off, worked towards short leg. 89/2

20.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Floated delivery outside off, Rahim leans ahead and drives it through covers. Won't get a boundary but will collect three. 89/2

20.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 86/2

20.4 D Olivier to M Rahim, Fuller on off, driven towards mid off. 86/2

20.3 D Olivier to Rahim, FOUR! Brings up the 50-run stand! Stands put, uses the pace on the ball and steers it behind point to collect another boundary. 86/2

20.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Fuller and nipping back in, clipped towards the mid-wicket fielder. 82/2

20.1 D Olivier to M Rahim, FOUR! Shotttt! Olivier keeps it on the shorter length but it sits up at a nice height. Rahim swivels a touch and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 82/2

19.6 K Maharaj to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 78/2

What happened there? Umpire Chris Gaffaney wasn't sure whether Maharaj completed his over and hence calls him back to bowl. However, his partner from square leg suggests him he has bowled 6 legal deliveries and avoids the confusion that Gaffaney was having...

19.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flattish outside off, Rahim sits back and opens the bat face to guide it down towards third man. Three runs taken. 78/2

19.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Close! Maharaj bowls a slider, Rahim goes back and leaves it alone. 75/2

19.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Lunges forward to a loopy delivery and keeps it out gently. 75/2

19.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flatter on middle, Rahim dead bats it. 75/2

19.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floats it up around middle and off, defended into the ground off the front foot. 75/2

18.6 D Olivier to Haque, MH has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/2

18.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Drops it on a length around middle, rises up a touch and goes off Rahim's pads towards square leg. A leg bye taken. 75/2

18.4 D Olivier to Rahim, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 74/2

18.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Outside off, Mushfiqur shoulders his arms. 74/2

18.2 D Olivier to Rahim, FOUR! Easy pickings! Drifts it on the pads does Olivier, Rahim just helps it on its was down to the fine leg fence. 74/2

18.1 D Olivier to Rahim, Fuller on off, Rahim looks to drive but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 70/2

17.6 K Maharaj to Haque, Mominul gets into the position early and reverse sweeps it through point to add a couple more to his tally. 70/2

17.5 K Maharaj to Haque, Floated on off, driven towards the mid off fielder. 68/2

17.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Goes back to defend this flatter ball but gets an inside edge behind square on the leg side for one. 68/2

17.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Very full on the stumps, blocked into the ground. 67/2

17.2 K Maharaj to M Rahim, FOUR! Edged but safe again! Dean Elgar gifts another life to Rahim. Maharaj is fuming and understandably so. He keeps it full and it turns away just enough to take the outside edge of Rahim's bat. Elgar at first slip reacts late and by the time he does, the ball goes through for a boundary. 67/2

17.1 K Maharaj to Haque, Tosses it up outside off, Haque lunges a bit and drives it along the ground through covers. Gets three runs for doing so. 63/2

16.6 D Olivier to Rahim, On middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket. 60/2

16.5 D Olivier to Rahim, FOUR! Cracked! Short and wide outside off and Rahim pounces on the bait. Slaps it through cover-point for a boundary. 60/2

16.4 D Olivier to Rahim, Fuller in length on middle and off, blocked. 56/2

16.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Once again stays behind the line and offers a straight bat. 56/2

16.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended off the back foot. 56/2

16.1 D Olivier to Rahim, On a length and outside off, Rahim makes an easy leave. 56/2

15.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Around middle and off, Rahim goes back to defend but gets an inside edge through square leg for a single. 56/2

15.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up ball on the stumps, defended watchfully. 55/2

15.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, FOUR! Easily done! Overpitched delivery outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim leans into it and caresses it through covers for a boundary. 55/2

15.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Gets behind the line and defends it down gently. 51/2

15.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Drops it flat and short outside off, Rahim looks to cut but finds the point fielder. 51/2

15.1 K Maharaj to M Rahim, Dropped! That should have been taken! Dean Elgar is the culprit! Maharaj pitches it around leg, it turns away towards off as Rahim lunges forward to defend. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards Dean at first slip who spills an easy take. He tries to grab it in the second attempt too but fails to cling onto that one. Rahim survives! 51/2

Drinks time.

14.6 D Olivier to Haque, Back of a length ball on off, Haque stands back and turns it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 51/2

14.5 D Olivier to Haque, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, it's closer to the off stump line but not close enough to bother the batsman. 51/2

14.4 D Olivier to Haque, Once again it's very wide outside off, no need to play at those. Mominul sees it through to the keeper. 51/2

14.3 D Olivier to Haque, Wayward delivery, too wide outside off, Mominul leaves it alone. Olivier is lucky that it's not wided by the umpire. 51/2

14.2 D Olivier to Haque, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 51/2

14.1 D Olivier to Haque, Fuller length ball on middle, Haque flicks it on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 51/2

Duanne Olivier comes into the attack as well.

13.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Quicker one, full and on off, Rahim leans forward to defend and does so from the outside half of the bat. 51/2

13.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Loopy and full on middle, defended back to the bowler. 51/2

13.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Slower through the air, outside off and turning away, Rahim gets back and taps it down off the bottom edge to first slip. 51/2

13.3 K Maharaj to Haque, Tossed up ball on off, clipped in front of square leg for a single. 51/2

13.2 K Maharaj to Haque, Flatter this time, spinning in from around off, Mominul gets back and works it to square leg. 50/2

13.1 K Maharaj to M Haque, Nicely tossed up delivery to begin with. Full and flighted on off, Haque flicks it with the angle to short mid-wicket. 50/2

Keshav Maharaj is introduced into the attack.

12.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it safely to end the over. 50/2

12.5 M Morkel to Rahim, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 50/2

12.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length delivery just outside off, angling in a bit, Rahim leaves it alone for the keeper. 50/2

12.3 M Morkel to Rahim, Back of a length delivery on off, Rahim defends it off his back foot. 50/2

12.2 M Morkel to Rahim, Bowls it on a length and outside off, Rahim shoulders arms. 50/2

12.1 M Morkel to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 50/2

11.6 K Rabada to M Haque, FOUR! The little man packs a punch! He fetches a short ball from outside off, uses every bit of his height to get on top of the short delivery and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. It's a delight to watch a short batsman bossing the rising deliveries. 50/2

11.5 K Rabada to Haque, Full in length around off, Haque defends it from the crease to the off side. 46/2

11.4 K Rabada to Haque, Angling away from the batsman, wide outside off, an easy leave for Mominul. 46/2

11.3 K Rabada to Haque, Back of a length delivery on off, Mominul stands tall inside the line and defends it watchfully. 46/2

11.2 K Rabada to Haque, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 46/2

11.1 K Rabada to Haque, FOUR! Poor delivery, just a shade short in length and going down the leg side, Mominul lifts his front leg to ride the bounce and help-pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. Effortlessly done. 46/2

10.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Rahim covers the line and shoulders arms. 42/2

10.5 M Morkel to Rahim, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Rahim won't let the scoring opportunity go wasted. He latches onto it, gets on top of the bounce and cuts it through point for a boundary. 42/2

10.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length ball outside off, Rahim stays back to play inside the line. Does so with soft hands and as a result the outside edge doesn't carry to the slip cordon. 38/2

10.3 M Morkel to Rahim, Good thinking from the bowler. As a batsman you will be getting yourself for a bouncer first up but Morkel slips in a fuller length ball on middle. Rahim adjusts well and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 38/2

Two little batsmen in the middle now as skipper Mushfiqur Rahim joins Mominul.

10.2 M Morkel to L Das, OUT! Edged and gone! Morne Morkel gets his first now. He keeps on probing in the channel just outside off, holding its line maybe after landing, Das has an unnecessary push inside the line and gets a big fat outside edge to first slip. Hashim Amla accepts the catch with ease and Bangladesh lose their second wicket. 36/2

10.1 M Morkel to Das, Full and angling in around off, Das is on the front foot as he defends it back to the bowler. 36/1

Dean Elgar is going off the field...

9.6 K Rabada to Haque, Play and a miss! Short in length around off, shaping away from the batsman, Mominul tries to pull it across the line but misses. 36/1

9.5 K Rabada to M Haque, Returns to over the wicket and bowls it on a fuller length around middle and off, Haque pushes it back to the bowler. 36/1

9.4 K Rabada to Haque, On a length and outside off, Mominul presses forward and defends it to the off side. 36/1

9.3 K Rabada to Haque, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 36/1

9.2 K Rabada to Haque, Good length ball on off, Mominul blocks it from the back foot. 36/1

9.1 K Rabada to Haque, Full and angling into the batsman, Haque gets on the front foot and drives it back. 36/1

8.6 M Morkel to Das, On a length around off, Das blocks from the crease. 36/1

8.5 M Morkel to L Das, FOUR! And again! Liton is taking on Morkel here. He is fighting fire with fire. Another short delivery targeted at the batsman is met with a crisp pull shot. Nice connection and it races through square leg for a boundary. 36/1

8.4 M Morkel to L Das, FOUR! Top shot! A short delivery by Morkel again, around middle, Das is on top of the bounce immediately and pulls it nicely through backward square leg for a boundary. 32/1

8.3 M Morkel to Haque, Width on offer outside off, short in length, Mominul slaps it square of the wicket on the off side and collects three runs. 28/1

8.2 M Morkel to L Das, Fine shot! A full ball is angled into the batsman, Liton takes a stride forward and pushes it down the track. It goes past mid on and they take three runs. 25/1

8.1 M Morkel to Das, Angles in a length ball on off, it's defended off the back foot by Das. 22/1

7.6 K Rabada to Haque, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 22/1

7.5 K Rabada to Haque, Serves it fuller and outside off, Mominul inside edges his attempted drive onto the pads. 22/1

7.4 K Rabada to Haque, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 22/1

7.3 K Rabada to L Das, Risky single. This one is on a length outside off, Das taps it down in front of cover-point and decides to take a single. Bavuma is lightning quick onto the ball from point and fires in a throw at the non-striker's end. Misses the target and probably that allowed Liton time to get in safely. Need to be careful. 22/1

7.2 K Rabada to Das, Full in length and outside off, Das plays a good looking drive but he finds the cover fielder. 21/1

7.1 K Rabada to Haque, Angling away from the batsman, on a fuller length, Mominul defends it from the crease. It rolls in the gap at covers for a single. 21/1

6.6 M Morkel to Das, Bouncer by Morkel Das evades it to end the over. 20/1

6.5 M Morkel to Das, Good length ball on off, defended from the back foot. 20/1

6.4 M Morkel to Das, FOUR! Wrong line by Morkel and he is punished for that. Full and angling down the leg side, Liton picks it off his pads and flicks it beautifully past short leg for a boundary. The outfield is very fast. 20/1

6.3 M Morkel to Das, Drops it on a length around off, angling in, Liton takes a half stride forward and blocks it to the off side. 16/1

6.2 M Morkel to Das, Back of a length delivery in the channel outside off, extra bounce due to Morkel's height, Das leans back and allows it through. 16/1

6.1 M Morkel to Das, Angles in a length ball around off, Liton defends it near his front pad. 16/1

5.6 K Rabada to Haque, Good length ball angling away from the batsman, Mominul is quite watchful as he guards his stumps by covering the line and then shoulders arms. 16/1

5.5 K Rabada to Haque, Spears in a fuller length ball on middle, Mominul keeps it out safely to mid-wicket. 16/1

In walks the new batsman, Mominul Haque.

5.4 K Rabada to Kayes, OUT! Imrul Kayes is bounced out! It's quick, it's aggressive, it's a well-directed short delivery - that's the skill of Kagiso Rabada. Completely hurries up the batsman, Kayes tries to fend it off but fails to control his shot. Edges it behind to gully where Aiden Markram takes a good safe catch. Kagiso Rabada can generate this kind of bounce on any pitch. What a bowler! Dealing with short pitched deliveries has been a perennial issue for the batsmen from the subcontinent. Early blow to Bangladesh. 16/1

5.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Puts it on a fuller length around off, Kayes defends it by getting forward. 16/0

5.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Full in length, around off, Imrul Kayes knocks it down through mid on and picks up a couple of runs. 16/0

5.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 14/0

4.6 M Morkel to Das, Turns a straighter delivery on the leg side, finds mid-wicket. End of a testing over. 14/0

4.5 M Morkel to Das, Shortish again, around off, Liton defends it from the back foot. 14/0

4.4 M Morkel to Das, Bouncer angling in around middle, Das drops his wrists and sways away from the line. 14/0

4.3 M Morkel to L Das, Back of a length ball on middle and off, Das plays a mistimed pull shot towards mid-wicket. 14/0

4.2 M Morkel to Das, Sensible this time. Doesn't flirt with a length ball in the channel outside off, allows it through safely. 14/0

4.1 M Morkel to L Das, EDGY FOUR! Morkel lands it on a good length outside off, Liton Das has a tentative push inside the line and gets an outside edge through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary. 14/0

3.6 K Rabada to Kayes, On middle and leg, pushed with soft hands towards the mid-wicket region. 10/0

3.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 10/0

3.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Length delivery on middle and leg, Kayes moves inside the line and looks to shoulder his arms. However, the ball kisses the pads and rolls towards the on side. 10/0

3.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Ahead of a length on off, defended by coming forward. 10/0

3.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller but the angle is down leg, Kayes misses his attempted flick shot as the ball brushes the pads before settling into de Kock's gloves. 10/0

3.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Kagiso pitches it right up there, pushed off the front foot back to the bowler. 10/0

2.6 M Morkel to Kayes, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 10/0

2.5 M Morkel to Kayes, South Africa seem to be delighted but it isn't meant to be! Hits the deck hard as Kayes goes back to defend. The ball goes off the thigh pad and lobs up towards short leg where Markram takes it diving forward. They put in an appeal to which the umpire pays no interest. 9/0

2.4 M Morkel to Kayes, A bit too full and sprayed wider on off, nothing doing says Imrul. 9/0

2.3 M Morkel to Kayes, Outside off, Imrul leaves it alone. 9/0

2.2 M Morkel to Das, Fuller and angling in on the pads, Das gets across and clips it past short leg. The fielder gives it a chase to save a run for his side. 9/0

2.1 M Morkel to Das, On a length and kept in the channel outside off, Liton shoulders his arms to that one. 6/0

1.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Back of a length on middle and off, defended from within the crease. 6/0

1.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller and bowled once again down the leg side, this time Imrul leaves it alone. 6/0

1.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Once again sprays on the leg side, clipped down to fine leg for a couple. 6/0

1.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Sprays it down the leg side, Kayes tries clipping it away but fails to do so. 4/0

1.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length delivery, moving away, Kayes leaves it alone. 4/0

1.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Rabada begins the spell with a fuller ball, swinging back in on the pads. Flicked through mid-wicket by Kayes for a single to get off the mark. 4/0

Kagiso Rabada to share the new ball.

0.6 M Morkel to Das, Another one jumps off the surface which is defended gently. A good first over from Morne! 2/0

0.5 M Morkel to Das, Goes around the wicket and bangs in a short ball, it kicks off a touch but Das manages to defend it. 2/0

0.4 M Morkel to Das, Once more on a similar length, kept outside off, Das leaves it alone. 2/0

0.3 M Morkel to Das, Shortish on off, Liton drops his wrists to let it be. 2/0

0.2 M Morkel to Das, A huge shout for a caught behind! Not given by the umpire. Good length delivery and it zips through the surface to put Das into a tangle. He has his bat in front of the pad to defend but it goes off something to de Kock who takes and starts to appeal. Now the other players join in too but the umpire stays put. There was some noise and hence du Plessis has a long chat with Morkel. They decide not to review. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Good call! 2/0

0.1 M Morkel to Das, Bangladesh are away! Morkel from over the wicket, hurls it on a length and it curls back in a bit. Das flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a couple. 2/0

First Published: September 29, 2017, 1:30 PM IST