South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017, 2nd ODI in Paarl, Highlights: As It Happened

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

Tigers at home but walkovers abroad - this is an image that Bangladesh would like to change and that would be the driving force when they take the field in the next game. They would look to salvage some pride in the final ODI. South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Nevertheless, they would be happy with nothing less than a clean sweep. That's it from us tonight. We look forward to your company for the next game, which is on Sunday, the 22nd of October, 2017 from East London at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Till then, adios, take care!

AB de Villiers, the Man of the Match says that he enjoyed his knock a lot. Mentions that it is a privilege to play for his country. Informs that he was nervous initially but the calming effect of Amla rubbed off on him. Further adds that he had a really good net session in Kimberley. Felt that something good was around the corner and fortunately, it worked for him today. States that the double century crossed his mind but he doesn't play for milestones. Adds that he wanted to score as much as possible for his team. Ends by saying that he needed to go squarer on the shot which brought his dismissal.

Faf du Plessis, the Protea skipper is very happy and delighted with de Villiers' innings, who was hungry for runs. Credits the bowlers for bowling well on a very good batting deck. States that they assessed the track well at every stage when they were batting as it was a slowish wicket to start with. Says that he thought he'd hit the ball that got him to mid off but it was a very good ball. Opines that bowling short is the key to oppositions like these. Ends assuring of ringing in some changes in the next game.

Mashrafe Mortaza, the Bangladesh skipper says that the Proteas were too good today. Credits Shakib for his bowling. Feels that chasing 310-320 would have been good. Mentions that de Villiers is a destroyer and he played one of his best knocks to take the game away from them. Reckons that there is very little margin for error when you are bowling to him. Declares that they need to perform collectively and they are eager to bounce back in the final game.

Earlier in the day, the Asian team was caught off guard by an AB de Villiers storm. On a pitch which wasn't really conducive for strokeplay, the talisman took the bowlers for a ride and bashed them all over the ground. He was the only batsman to have a strike rate of over 100, which speaks volumes of his class. His stand with Amla was the highlight of the game. They were like a fire and ice combo which the visitors didn't have an answer to. But he combined with Duminy to provide a late impetus for the side to get to a big score. Let us see what the presentation holds for us.

For the tourists, only Kayes and Rahim played an innings of substance. Their main pillars Iqbal and Shakib let them down when many hopes were pinned on them. Mahmudullah was a lone warrior down the order but unless they shuffle their batting order seriously, it's hard to imagine Bangladesh chase tall scores away from home consistently.

South Africa all the way! Their bowlers set out in defense of their tall target in the right earnest. Tahir was the guy who started it all. He broke the flourishing Kayes-Rahim stand to start the downslide. Once that 93-run stand was broken, Phehlukwayo also came to the party to take a 4-fer, en route to his career best figures in ODI. Rabada, for once in this series, went wicketless.

47.5 D Paterson to R Hossain, OUT! That's the final nail in the coffin! Full length delivery on middle, tailing in. Hossain makes room to open up the off side but misses it completely. The leg stump goes for a toss. Big smiles all around in the hosts' camp. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 104 RUNS! 249/10

47.4 D Paterson to R Hossain, FOUR! The No. 11 is having some fun! Back of a length delivery in the arc, Hossain pulls it through mid-wicket. The ball ambles across to the fence on this slow outfield. 249/9

47.3 D Paterson to R Hossain, Hossain backs away and Paterson follows him. Half-pulled to square leg. 245/9

47.2 D Paterson to R Hossain, Change of pace and it is bowled outside off, Hossain swings at it but misses. 245/9

47.1 D Paterson to T Ahmed, Length delivery in line of the stumps, Ahmed pushes at it but gets it off the inner half to backward square leg. A run taken. 245/9

Dane Paterson to have a bowl now.

46.6 K Rabada to R Hossain, Pinpoint yorker on off, Hossain just manages to block it. 244/9

46.5 K Rabada to R Hossain, Full length delivery, Rubel slaps it to covers. 244/9

46.4 K Rabada to R Hossain, FOUR! Streaky runs! Yorker around leg stump, Rubel Hossain tries to dig it out but gets it off the bottom edge past de Kock and through to the fine leg fence. 244/9

46.3 K Rabada to R Hossain, Back of a length ball on middle, Hossain backs away and goes for a pull but fails to make contact. 240/9

46.2 K Rabada to R Hossain, Similar length delivery in line of the stumps, Hossain covers the line to defend it solidly. 240/9

46.1 K Rabada to T Ahmed, Good length delivery outside off, glided to third man for a run. 240/9

45.6 A Phehlukwayo to R Hossain, Full delivery, swinging in nicely. Hossain jams it out to covers. Phehlukwayo fails to get a fifer but he has done a great job for his side. He finishes off in style with a wicket-maiden. 239/9

45.5 A Phehlukwayo to R Hossain, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 239/9

45.4 A Phehlukwayo to R Hossain, Fuller length ball on off, Hossain keeps it out watchfully. 239/9

45.3 A Phehlukwayo to R Hossain, Length delivery outside off, pushed firmly off the back foot to covers. 239/9

45.2 A Phehlukwayo to R Hossain, Good length delivery around off, Hossain looks to block it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 239/9

Rubel Hossain is the last man in.

45.1 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, OUT! Timber! Career-best figures for Phehlukwayo. Another example of what bowling wicket-to-wicket line can do for you. Bowls this on a length on off, curving in sharply. Mahmudullah aims to flat-bat it across the line but gets foxed to get his stumps rattled. Only the last nail in the coffin remains. 239/9

44.6 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Good length delivery on off, Mahmudullah swipes it to deep square leg for a run. 239/8

44.5 K Rabada to T Ahmed, Around the hips, Ahmed looks to whip it through mid-wicket but gets a thick inside edge to short fine leg. A run taken. 238/8

44.4 K Rabada to T Ahmed, Angling across the southpaw who dabs it to point. 237/8

44.3 K Rabada to T Ahmed, Length delivery outside off, eased off the front foot to covers. 237/8

44.3 K Rabada to T Ahmed, Wide! Slips this one down the leg side, Taskin aims to nudge it but fails to make contact. 237/8

44.2 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total. 236/8

44.1 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Shaping in on a fuller length, Mahmudullah goes for a clip but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 235/8

Kagiso Rabada is back on.

43.6 A Phehlukwayo to T Ahmed, A loud shout is turned down. Phehlukwayo comes around the wicket and angles it in. Ahmed fails to get his bat down in time and is rapped on the pads. Another confident appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. It is difficult to get an LBW from that angle. 235/8

43.6 A Phehlukwayo to T Ahmed, Wide! Down the leg side, Ahmed goes for the clip but misses. 235/8

Taskin Ahmed is the new man in.

43.5 A Phehlukwayo to M Mortaza, OUT! Third wicket for Phehlukwayo. He is having a gala time. Fullish delivery landing around off, moving back in prodigiously. Mortaza looks to keep it out but misses to get pinged on the front pad. The hosts roar in appeal and the umpire raises his finger. The visitors are falling down like a pack of cards. 234/8

43.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Mortaza, Very full outside off, Mashrafe looks to play an expansive drive but misses. The sound was of the bat hitting the ground. 234/7

43.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Mortaza, Tailing in again, Mortaza looks to clip it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 234/7

The skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza strides out to the middle.

43.2 A Phehlukwayo to N Hossain, OUT! Bowled 'em! Always a sight to behold for a pace bowler. Length delivery around off, hits the seam and comes in substantially. Hossain plays all around it to get the furniture behind him shattered. Phehlukwayo leaps in joy! End is nigh for the visitors. 234/7

43.1 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Sloppy work from Faf du Plessis! Shortish outside off, Mahmudullah punches it towards the skipper at cover who makes a mess of it to concede a run. 234/6

42.6 D Paterson to Mahmudullah, Angling into the batsman who tucks it around the corner for a run. 233/6

42.5 D Paterson to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Nicely done! Wide outside off, Mahmudullah backs away and carves it over a leaping Bavuma to find the fence. 232/6

42.4 D Paterson to Mahmudullah, FOUR! That's the perfect definition of a toe crushing yorker but unfortunately for Paterson, it goes for a boundary. Mahmudullah looks to get his legs out of the way and jam it out but gets a bottom edge through his legs. The ball rolls to the fine leg fence. 228/6

42.3 D Paterson to N Hossain, Back of a length and width on offer, Hossain hops and slaps it uppishly to sweeper cover for a run. He wants the second but is rightly sent back. 224/6

42.2 D Paterson to N Hossain, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 223/6

42.1 D Paterson to Mahmudullah, In the corridor of uncertainty, stroked to sweeper cover for a run. 223/6

Dane Paterson is back for a bowl.

41.6 A Phehlukwayo to N Hossain, Length delivery shaping in, tucked to mid-wicket. 222/6

41.5 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Short delivery following the batsman who goes for a pull but ends up top edging it over short fine leg. A run results. 222/6

41.4 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Full delivery angling in towards the boots, Mahmudullah looks to flick it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 221/6

41.3 A Phehlukwayo to N Hossain, Shortish delivery on middle, Nasir flat-bats it to mid on for a run. 221/6

41.2 A Phehlukwayo to N Hossain, Back of a length outside off, Hossain looks to glide it to third man but misses. 220/6

41.1 A Phehlukwayo to N Hossain, Not Out! It is pad first but South Africa lose their review. Fuller in length around off, swinging in. Hossain looks to keep it out but seems to have missed it. The bat and pad were very close at the point of contact. Phehlukwayo appeals but the umpire stays put. De Kock looks pretty confident and convinces his skipper to challenge the decision. Time for the Hawk Eye. It confirms that it is pad first but the impact is outside off which puts an end to the argument. 220/6

Faf du Plessis has reviewed an LBW decision. Nasir Hossain is the man in question. De Kock was the one who convinced his skipper to go for it. Is it pad first?

40.6 I Tahir to N Hossain, Tossed up delivery, eased through mid off for a run. That brings an end to a really good spell from Tahir. 220/6

40.5 I Tahir to N Hossain, Stays back to the shorter delivery and blocks it watchfully. 219/6

40.4 I Tahir to N Hossain, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 219/6

40.3 I Tahir to N Hossain, Pushed with the spin to covers. 219/6

Nasir Hossain comes out to bat.

40.2 I Tahir to S Rahman, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Intelligent bowling from Tahir lands him another wicket. Tosses this one wide outside off, the conventional leg spinner this time. Rahman goes for an agricultural slog sweep across the line but skews it off the outer half of the bat to covers. Faf du Plessis calls for it and settles under it with comfort. 219/6

40.1 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Slips in the googly on middle, Mahmudullah goes for a wild slog but gets it off the inner half to deep backward square leg. A run taken. 219/5

Powerplay 3 has been signaled. A maximum of 5 players can be outside the inner circle now.

39.6 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Short delivery around off, Mahmudullah pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 13 from the over. 218/5

39.5 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Easy pickings! Full toss on the pads, Mahmudullah clips it through fine leg for a boundary. 217/5

39.4 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, In the air... but safe! Back of a length outside off, Sabbir plays it uppishly with an open face but the ball falls right in the gap at gully. Duminy and Tahir were looking at each other and no one went for the catch. 213/5

39.3 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, FOUR! Full length delivery in line of the stumps, Rahman drills it uppishly past Phehlukwayo and mid off to pick up a boundary. 212/5

39.2 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Short on middle and leg, pulled through backward square leg for a run. 208/5

39.1 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Two Leg byes! Mahmudullah makes room and Phehlukwayo follows him. The batsman gets hit on the thigh pad and the ball rolls to Tahir at short third man. The batsmen set off for a run. He hurls in an unnecessary throw at the bowler's end which results in an extra run. 207/5

Andile Phehlukwayo returns for a burst.

38.6 I Tahir to S Rahman, Too close for comfort! Quicker and flat around off, Rahman looks to cut it away but misses. The line was not there to attempt that shot. 205/5

38.5 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Driven to mid off for a brisk run. 205/5

38.4 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Shortish delivery, cut to covers. 204/5

38.3 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Good early calling! Fuller in length, Mahmudullah works it through wide mid on and straightaway calls for the second. The batsmen complete it with ease. 204/5

38.2 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Outside off, driven with the spin to covers. 202/5

38.1 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Leans ahead to the tossed up delivery to smother it confidently. 202/5

37.6 D Pretorius to S Rahman, FOUR! Well played! Slower delivery in line of the stumps, Rahman backs away and slams it over extra cover for a boundary. Bangladesh need many more of these. 202/5

37.5 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Places the good length delivery to point to rotate strike. 198/5

37.4 D Pretorius to S Rahman, Good length delivery outside off, Rahman dabs it towards Tahir at short third man who backtracks a bit and does well to stop it. 197/5

37.3 D Pretorius to S Rahman, An off pace delivery outside off, Sabbir watches it closely and lets it go. 196/5

37.2 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Short delivery, pulled over backward square leg for a run. The batsmen think about the second but Rabada is quick to attack the ball to deny them. 196/5

37.1 D Pretorius to S Rahman, Length delivery on off, Rahman backs away and goes for a slog across the line but gets it off the toe end towards long on. A single taken. 195/5

36.6 I Tahir to S Rahman, Fullish this time, knocked down to long on for a run. 194/5

36.5 I Tahir to S Rahman, Stays back footed to the shorter delivery and blocks it. 193/5

36.4 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Uses his feet and drags his heave to wide long on for a single. 193/5

36.3 I Tahir to S Rahman, Clears his front leg and eases it with the spin to wide long off for a run. Singles won't hurt South Africa at all. 192/5

36.2 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Quicker one on middle, tucked neatly round the corner for a single. 191/5

36.1 I Tahir to S Rahman, Loopy delivery on off, Rahman rocks back and milks it long off for a run. 190/5

Imran Tahir is back on.

35.6 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Fuller in length outside off, driven off the front foot to covers. 189/5

35.5 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Off-cutter this time, defended solidly off the back foot. 189/5

35.4 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Back of a length around off, Mahmudullah tries to cut it but it is too close for doing so. Ends up missing it. 189/5

35.3 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Pretorius bowls this one with a scrambled seam. Mahmudullah picks it up and answers it with a straight bat. 189/5

35.2 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, On a length around off, tapped with an open bat face to point. 189/5

35.1 D Pretorius to S Rahman, Rahman uses his feet to to this one and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 189/5

34.6 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Pinpoint yorker on middle, the all-rounder blocks it. 188/5

34.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, That's the surprise bouncer. Short on off, Mahmudullah shapes for the pull but it is pretty sharp. He has to bail out of it. 186/5

34.4 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Slower one on off, takes ages to come to Mahmudullah who defends it solidly. 186/5

34.3 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Looks to keep this one out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 186/5

34.2 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Flirting with danger! Back of a length delivery just outside off, Mahmudullah pokes at it but gets foxed. 186/5

34.1 K Rabada to S Rahman, Short and width on offer, slapped to deep cover-point for a run. 186/5

33.6 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, On a length on middle and leg, tucked to short mid-wicket. 185/5

33.5 D Pretorius to S Rahman, Angling into Sabbir. He pushes at it but gets an inside edge to fine leg. A run taken. 185/5

33.4 D Pretorius to S Rahman, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 184/5

33.3 D Pretorius to S Rahman, Good change of pace. Length delivery outside off, Rahman gets beaten on the cut. 184/5

33.2 D Pretorius to S Rahman, Fuller in length, eased to mid off. 184/5

Sabbir Rahman walks out to bat.

33.1 D Pretorius to M Rahim, OUT! Pretorius has done the trick for South Africa. The dangerman departs! Pretorius spots Rahim making room and as a result, smartly bowls an off-cutter on a shorter length outside off. Mushfiqur still goes through with his cut shot. Doesn't get any power behind it and the ball flies towards JP Duminy at point. This time he doesn't make any mistake and leaps to take an easy catch. With that, Bangladesh's hopes also start fading away. 184/5

32.6 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Hurled on the pads, Mahmudullah nudges it fine on the leg side and collects a brace. 184/4

32.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Very full outside off, Mahmudullah digs it out towards backward point. 182/4

32.4 K Rabada to M Rahim, Landed outside off, Rahim guides it to third man and crosses over. 182/4

32.3 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, On a length around off and middle, Mahmudullah plays it to mid-wicket for a single. 181/4

32.2 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Swish and a miss! Length ball around off, Mahmudullah looks for a big hit. Ends up making contact with only thin air. 180/4

32.1 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Bowls it on a length around off, Mahmudullah taps it towards backward point. 180/4

Kagiso Rabada to bowl now.

Drinks are on the field now. Bangladesh are still not entirely out of this. While South Africa would be happy with the inroads that they have made, 174 runs to get off 18 overs isn't an impossible task in this day and age of T20 cricket. That's why the hosts would now be wary of every big shot that comes along. The tourists wouldn't want to lose any more wickets from here.

31.6 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Length ball around off and middle, hit back towards the bowler. 180/4

31.5 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Bowled outside off, Mahmudullah guides it to third man for a run. 180/4

31.4 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Served in line of the stumps, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 179/4

31.3 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, On a length outside off, Mahmudullah taps it towards point and takes a run. 178/4

31.3 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, WIDE! Slower ball delivered down the leg side. Mahmudullah tries to flick but misses. 177/4

31.2 D Pretorius to M Rahim, This ball is driven through point for a run. 176/4

31.1 D Pretorius to M Rahim, FOUR! Oh Rabada, poor Rabada! The outfield is a major reason for this boundary. Short ball around off and middle, Rahim goes back and cuts it towards third man. Rabada gets to his right but gets a bad bounce, due to which the ball rolls through his legs into the fence. 175/4

30.6 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah stays in the crease and keeps it out. A good successful over for Imran Tahir this. 171/4

30.5 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, It's been driven superbly through the covers. 171/4

30.4 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Flatter and quicker around off, Mahmudullah goes back and plays it watchfully. 171/4

Mahmudullah walks in at the fall of the 4th wicket. He possesses the ability to finish games for his side and his side would want the same from him.

30.3 I Tahir to Al Hasan, OUT! Tahir is up and running. And mind you, the celebrations won't stop as the man is well aware of the value of the wicket that he has just snaffled. Tahir bowls this quicker outside off to follow up with the floated ones on the last two deliveries. Shakib looks to cut without accounting for the pace. The ball skids on, catches the edge of the bat and goes into the waiting gloves of de Kock. It's in two consecutive games that Shakib has fallen prey to Tahir. Bangladesh in trouble here. 171/4

30.2 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Flatter outside off, Shakib camps back and cuts it through point for another brace. 171/3

30.1 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Tossed up outside off, driven towards wide long off. Rabada gets there but misfields a bit and concedes a brace. 169/3

29.6 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Short ball around off, Rahim pulls it aerially towards deep square leg for a brace. 167/3

29.5 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan charges down the track and hits it to long off for a run. 165/3

29.4 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Hurled around off and middle, Shakib plays it defensively from within the crease. 164/3

29.4 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, WIDE! This ball is sprayed down the leg side, Shakib looks to flick but misses. 164/3

29.3 D Pretorius to M Rahim, On a length around off, Rahim taps it in front of point and sets off for a run. 163/3

29.2 D Pretorius to M Rahim, This delivery is defended off the back foot from the crease. 162/3

29.1 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Length ball around off, Rahim stands and punches it to backward point. 162/3

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the next man in.

28.6 I Tahir to I Kayes, OUT! Imrul Kayes' stay at the crease comes to an end! A soft dismissal for him. Tahir tosses this up around off, Kayes looks to work it to the on side. Gets a leading edge towards covers where de Villiers accepts the simplest of chances. The 93-run stand comes to an end which happens to be the highest for Bangladesh against South Africa in South Africa. Tahir the reason for that, who strangely, doesn't do his running celebration but displays some angry shouts. Huge dent for Bangladesh as they lose a set batter. 162/3

28.5 I Tahir to I Kayes, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 162/2

28.4 I Tahir to M Rahim, Not Out! What a risky way to get to his 27th ODI fifty! Rahim taps it in front of covers and sets off for a run. Behardien gets there and hits the bull's eye at the bowler's end. The umpire refers it to the third umpire. Replays show that Rahim is well in. This is his back-to-back fifty plus score. He seems to be struggling with his hamstring but he would know how important it is for him to carry on. 162/2

There is a direct hit at the bowler's end. Rahim is the man in question. Looks to be safe but the umpire takes it upstairs.

28.3 I Tahir to M Rahim, This ball outside off is pushed towards covers. 161/2

28.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, SIX! Rahim has connected that wonderfully. Tahir loops it up around middle, Mushfiqur gets down and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 161/2

28.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, WIDE! Fired down the leg side, Rahim looks to sweep but misses. 155/2

28.1 I Tahir to I Kayes, Flatter around off, Imrul stays back and cuts it through point for one run. 154/2

27.6 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Kayes taps it to the off side and takes a run off this ball. 153/2

27.5 D Pretorius to I Kayes, This ball is defended off the front foot onto the ground. 152/2

27.4 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Bowled on the pads, nudged away to fine leg for a run. 152/2

27.3 D Pretorius to M Rahim, On a length in line of the stumps, Rahim makes room and guides it to short third man. 151/2

27.2 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Landed around middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 151/2

27.1 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Full ball, driven back towards the bowler. Pretorius gets down and makes a half-stop but doesn't concede a run. 151/2

Dwaine Pretorius is back into the attack.

26.6 I Tahir to I Kayes, Floated in line of the stumps, defended showing the full face of the bat. 151/2

26.5 I Tahir to I Kayes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 151/2

26.4 I Tahir to M Rahim, Top edge but the ball doesn't carry to deep backward square leg. Tossed up delivery around middle, Rahim gets down to sweep. The ball goes high up but lands well in front of the fielder in the deep. One run taken. 151/2

26.3 I Tahir to I Kayes, Kayes works this off his pads for a run through square leg. 150/2

26.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, Fuller length around middle and leg, Rahim collects a run through mid-wicket. 149/2

26.1 I Tahir to M Rahim, Served in line of the stumps, Rahim defends it watchfully. 148/2

25.6 D Paterson to M Rahim, Rahim gets a bit off balanced as he flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 148/2

25.5 D Paterson to M Rahim, FOUR! Rahim continues to pick up runs in a streaky manner. Paterson bangs it short around middle, Rahim goes for the pull. Gets a top edge that goes to the fine leg fence for a boundary. As the ball landed for the first time on the outfield, a puff of dust came up. 147/2

25.4 D Paterson to M Rahim, Bowled around off, defended from within the crease. 143/2

25.3 D Paterson to I Kayes, Hurled around middle, clipped away through mid-wicket for one run. 143/2

25.3 D Paterson to I Kayes, WIDE! Dane sprays it down the leg side, Kayes looks to flick but misses. There was a slight sound as the ball passed the batsman. The umpire signals a wide, though. 142/2

25.2 D Paterson to I Kayes, FOUR! Kayes plays an extravagant shot and it comes off. Fuller around off, Kayes makes room and takes the aerial route over mid off. The ball slows down near the fence before eventually trickling away to the fence. 141/2

25.1 D Paterson to M Rahim, Full outside off, Rahim drives it wide of mid off for a run. 137/2

24.6 I Tahir to I Kayes, This ball is punched towards covers from the crease. 136/2

24.5 I Tahir to I Kayes, And now Kayes has a nervy moment. Flighted leg spinner outside off, Imrul goes for the drive. Gets an inside edge onto his back thigh. No run there. 136/2

24.4 I Tahir to M Rahim, Loopy ball around off, Rahim looks to reverse sweep it but gets it off the top edge towards fine leg. De Kock didn't know where the ball went and was circling at his own place. A run results. 136/2

24.3 I Tahir to M Rahim, Served outside off, Rahim guides it towards backward point. 135/2

24.2 I Tahir to I Kayes, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, driven to long on for a run. 135/2

24.1 I Tahir to I Kayes, Floated in line of the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 134/2

23.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Kayes taps it towards mid on for a quick run. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. 134/2

23.5 D Paterson to I Kayes, Similar ball outside off, Imrul again has a slash at that but misses. 133/2

23.4 D Paterson to I Kayes, Length ball outside off, Kayes looks to slash but misses. 133/2

23.3 D Paterson to I Kayes, This ball is played to point. 133/2

23.2 D Paterson to M Rahim, Fuller on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 133/2

23.1 D Paterson to M Rahim, This ball is flicked away off his pads to mid-wicket for a brace. 132/2

22.6 I Tahir to I Kayes, Served around middle, flicked to mid-wicket. 130/2

22.5 I Tahir to I Kayes, FOUR! Now the confidence is seeping through. Tahir tosses it up around off, Kayes reverse sweeps it through backward point and collects a boundary. 130/2

22.4 I Tahir to M Rahim, Rahim collects a run after playing it to long off. 126/2

22.3 I Tahir to I Kayes, Floated around off, driven through covers for a single. 125/2

22.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, This ball is flicked down to fine leg for a run. 124/2

22.1 I Tahir to M Rahim, Landed in line of the stumps, pushed back towards the bowler. 123/2

Imran Tahir back on.

21.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, FOUR! 14th ODI fifty for Kayes! Gets it in a streaky manner but the batsman won't mind that. Short ball around leg, Imrul goes for the pull but gets a top edge over the keeper for a boundary. He has played well and would look to carry on to keep his side in the hunt. 123/2

21.5 D Paterson to I Kayes, Dropped! Kayes, on 49, the beneficiary and Duminy the culprit. Length ball outside off, Kayes looks to cut and get to his milestone. Ends up spooning a catch to backward point. Duminy fluffs the easiest of catches that one would get at this level. He never looked balanced there and that could be a reason. Will Kayes make the Proteas pay for this? 119/2

21.4 D Paterson to M Rahim, This ball is punched off the back foot through covers for a run. The 50-run stand between these two is also up. Crucial time for the visitors who would look to have a good platform for the chase. 119/2

21.3 D Paterson to I Kayes, Confusion! But all's safe. Length ball outside off, Kayes guides it towards third man and takes off for a run. He wants a second but Rahim shouts a big NO. The former was halfway down but recovers well to go back in the crease at the bowler's end. 118/2

21.2 D Paterson to I Kayes, Similar delivery outside off, played towards backward point. 117/2

21.1 D Paterson to I Kayes, Fuller outside off, Imrul drives it nicely towards covers. De Villiers stationed there puts in a dive to prevent runs. 117/2

20.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Fuller around off, driven down the ground. Phehlukwayo gets some hand to that to take pace off the ball. However, the ball rolls past mid on for a brace. 117/2

20.5 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is flicked off his pads through backward square leg for a brace. 115/2

20.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is played off the front foot towards covers. 113/2

20.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Unlucky Rahim, as that shot deserved more than what it got. Phehlukwayo hurls it outside off, Mushfiqur charges down the track and hits it over wide mid off. The ball gets caught in the outfield to deny him a boundary. Result - two runs. 113/2

20.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Fuller in line of the stumps, flicked to mid-wicket. 111/2

20.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is punched towards covers. 111/2

Andile Phehlukwayo continues. He has got an early wicket and it is imperative for him to feed on that and deal a few more blows to the opposition.

19.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Landed around off, driven to the cover fielder. 111/2

19.5 D Paterson to I Kayes, Kayes flicks this one off his pads to mid-wicket. 111/2

19.4 D Paterson to I Kayes, FOUR! Kayes cracks a boundary! Paterson bowls it full outside off, Imrul leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 111/2

19.3 D Paterson to I Kayes, This ball is played to the point fielder from the crease. 107/2

19.2 D Paterson to I Kayes, Beaten! Length ball just outside off, Imrul has a feel for it but misses. The ball wasn't far from the edge of the bat. 107/2

19.1 D Paterson to I Kayes, Hurls it fuller down the leg side from round the wicket, Kayes flicks it towards fine leg. Good running between the wickets gets him a brace. 107/2

Dane Paterson back to bowl now.

18.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is punched off the back foot towards covers. 105/2

18.5 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, This ball is flicked away to fine leg for one run. 105/2

18.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Rahim taps this in front of mid-wicket and takes off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would have been close had he hit. 104/2

18.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Escapes chopping on for one more time, does Rahim! Length ball around off, he looks to cut. But the ball is too close to do so. Ends up chopping it to the leg side, past the stumps. 103/2

18.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, A tad fuller around off, Rahim gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 103/2

18.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is defended from within the crease. 103/2

17.6 I Tahir to I Kayes, Flighted in line of the stumps, defended off the front foot showing the full face of the bat. 103/2

17.5 I Tahir to M Rahim, This ball is flicked through mid-wicket for one run. 103/2

17.4 I Tahir to I Kayes, A low full toss, knocked down to long on for a single. 102/2

Temba Bavuma is on the field as a substitute for Hashim Amla.

17.3 I Tahir to M Rahim, Floated around middle, Rahim drives it down the ground to long on for one run. 101/2

17.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, Loopy googly outside off, Rahim gets forward and defends it watchfully. 100/2

17.1 I Tahir to I Kayes, Tossed up around off, Kayes gets nicely forward and drives it to long on for a run. 100 up for the visitors. 100/2

16.6 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Short ball on leg, pulled off the top edge towards fine leg for a run. 99/2

16.5 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, This ball is driven to mid off off the front foot. 98/2

16.4 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Excellent work by Tahir. Short ball around leg is pulled away through square leg. Tahir runs to his left in the deep, slides and saves a couple of runs for his side. 98/2

16.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Rahim takes on de Villiers and succeeds! The batsman drives it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The run is eventually completed. 96/2

16.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Back of a length delivery around off, Rahim gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket. 95/2

16.1 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Bowls it fuller on the pads, Kayes flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 95/2

Drinks are on the field now. The track looks good for batting and Bangladesh would be ruing losing two wickets. But they have bolstered their batting in this game and would feel pretty confident at this stage. The run rate isn't too bad at the moment. They need 260 more off 204 deliveries. South Africa wouldn't mind the runs as long as they keep chipping away at the wickets.

15.6 I Tahir to M Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim guides it through the vacant slip region, off the outer half of his bat, for a brace. 94/2

The slip goes out.

15.5 I Tahir to M Rahim, FOUR! Second boundary of the over! Tossed up ball around middle and leg, Rahim gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. He seems to be at ease against spin. 92/2

15.4 I Tahir to M Rahim, Another loopy ball in line of the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 88/2

15.3 I Tahir to M Rahim, This is a wrong 'un around off, defended off the front foot by Rahim. 88/2

15.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, FOUR! Not the best of deliveries that Tahir possesses. Fires it short and down the leg side, Rahim swivels and pulls it through fine leg for a boundary. 88/2

15.1 I Tahir to I Kayes, Flatter in line of the stumps, Kayes goes back and turns it through mid-wicket for a run. 84/2

Imran Tahir is brought into the attack. It would be interesting to see how much purchase he gets off this track. He has a slip in place. General belief is that it is easier for the left handers to play leg spin and hence such bowlers aren't brought into bowl with the presence of left-handed batsmen. But Tahir did pick up a relatively set Shakib in the previous match with a wrong 'un. Could we see a similar plan here?

14.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Around off, Mushfiq pushes it to mid on. 83/2

14.5 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Kayes takes a run after getting an inside edge onto his pads. 83/2

14.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is flicked away off his pads towards fine leg for a run. 82/2

14.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Andile lands it around off, Mushfiqur plays it to point. 81/2

14.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Length ball around off and middle, Rahim charges down the track and mistimes it towards mid on. No chance of a run. The fielder has a friendly throw at the bowler's end which rolls to hit the stumps at the keeper's end. 81/2

14.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Landed outside off, Rahim looks to cut it but chops it towards the keeper. Good for him that it didn't rattle the woodwork behind him. 81/2

13.6 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Kayes shows the full face of the bat in defending that off the front foot. 81/2

13.5 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Fuller on the pads, flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 81/2

13.4 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Length ball in line of the stumps, he taps it to the leg side and takes a run. 80/2

13.3 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Length ball outside off, Rahim pushes it through covers for a single. 79/2

13.2 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Kayes uses the angled bat to guide it towards third man for one run. 78/2

13.1 D Pretorius to I Kayes, This ball is played to the point fielder from the crease. 77/2

12.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Bowled in line of the stumps, defended from the crease. 77/2

12.5 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Short ball on leg, pulled away towards fine leg for a single. 77/2

12.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Rahim collects a run after punching it through covers. 76/2

12.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Bowled around off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 75/2

12.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This is hurled outside off, Rahim shoulders his bat and lets it go. 75/2

12.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Length ball outside off, cut away to the backward point fielder. 75/2

11.6 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Very full ball around off, dug out to the off side. 75/2

11.5 D Pretorius to M Rahim, This ball is pushed down the ground. The mid on fielder does well to dive and keep them down to just a single. 75/2

11.4 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Fuller around off, driven to the mid off fielder. 74/2

11.3 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Mushfiqur shows the full face of the bat in defending that towards the bowler. 74/2

11.2 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Fuller outside off, Kayes drives it beautifully through covers. Du Plessis races after it and saves a run for his side. 74/2

11.1 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Fuller in line of the stumps, driven down the ground for a run. There was a bit of confusion in the running there but both batsmen eventually make it to their respective ends. 71/2

10.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Rahim gets going straightaway with a square drive that gets him a run. 70/2

Mushfiqur Rahim is the next batsman for the tourists. He would be feeling confident as he is coming on the back of a well made century in the previous game. Bangladesh would need an innings of substance from their Test skipper.

10.5 A Phehlukwayo to L Das, OUT! Bangladesh lose Liton Das as well as the only review! Phehlukwayo hurls it on a length around off and middle, Das looks to play across the line. Misses the ball and ends up getting rapped on the pads adjacent to the stumps. The South Africans appeal and the umpire upholds that. The batsmen in the middle have a chat and Das opts for DRS. Snicko spots a small spike as the ball passes the bat, but a straighter angle shows a gap between the two objects. Hence the TV umpire concludes that there is no bat involved and proceeds to the Hawk Eye, which returns three reds. That proves fatal for the batsman. There shouldn't have been a question of an inside edge as if that would have been the case, Liton would have gone for the review without a second thought. The visitors are rocked early here. Will this put some brakes on the run chase? 69/2

Das is ruled out LBW. He has a chat with his partner and opts to go for DRS. Only an inside edge can save him here.

10.4 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Speared in line of the middle and leg stump, tucked away to mid-wicket for a run. 69/1

10.4 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, WIDE! This is banged short in line of the stumps, Imrul avoids the ball. Wide signaled for height. 68/1

10.4 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, WIDE! Hurls it down the leg side, Imrul misses the flick. The umpire is forced to stretch his arms. 67/1

10.3 A Phehlukwayo to L Das, Straightens his line and bowls it around middle and leg, the batter clips it away to fine leg for one. 66/1

10.2 A Phehlukwayo to L Das, Length ball outside off, cut away through point for a brace. 65/1

10.1 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Begins with a delivery on the pads, flicked away to fine leg for one run. 63/1

Powerplay 2 is signaled. A maximum of 4 fielders can be outside the circle now. Also, Andile Phehlukwayo comes in to bowl. Bangladesh are off to a flying start and he would aim to put the brakes on that free-flowing vehicle.

9.6 D Pretorius to L Das, This is too wide to make Das play at that. 62/1

9.5 D Pretorius to L Das, Bowled outside off, left alone by Liton. 62/1

9.4 D Pretorius to I Kayes, This ball is flicked away to fine leg for a run. 62/1

9.3 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Fuller ball around off, nicely driven to covers. 61/1

9.2 D Pretorius to I Kayes, This is bowled around off, guided towards the fielder at backward point. 61/1

9.1 D Pretorius to I Kayes, SIX! If Liton can hit it huge, so can I, says Kayes with a maximum! There was an air of Jayasuriya in that. Bowled on a length around leg, Imrul just pulls it with disdain over deep square leg for a biggie. 61/1

8.6 K Rabada to L Das, SIX! Das dashes this over the ropes. Length delivery around off, Liton pulls it off the front foot over the mid-wicket fence for half a dozen. 55/1

8.5 K Rabada to L Das, Another bouncer in line of the stumps, ducked under by Das. 49/1

8.4 K Rabada to L Das, Very full ball around off, dug out towards point. 49/1

8.3 K Rabada to L Das, This is a close leave! Length ball around off, moving in to him. The batsman shoulders arms and the ball passes over the stumps. 49/1

8.2 K Rabada to L Das, FOUR! Full ball angling in to the batsman, Das clips it off his pads and earns his first boundary through fine leg. 49/1

8.1 K Rabada to L Das, Bouncer in line of the stumps, Liton ducks under that. 45/1

7.6 D Pretorius to I Kayes, This ball is flicked away towards mid-wicket. 45/1

7.5 D Pretorius to L Das, Das gets going straightaway. Guides it to third man to take a run. 45/1

Liton Das walks in at the fall of the early wicket.

7.4 D Pretorius to T Iqbal, OUT! Pretorius' fortune does change with a change in shoes! Tamim Iqbal has to walk back, breaking a number of Bangladesh hearts in the process. Pretorius lands it on a length around middle and off, Iqbal looks to collect easy runs with a guide towards third man. Misjudges the line and ends up missing the ball which strikes him on the flap of the back pad. The Proteas appeal and the umpire nods in their favour. Iqbal is so sure that he is a sitting duck that he signals to his partner that it is not worth reviewing. Replays show that it would have clipped the off stump. Anyway, he could have taken a review as the risk of losing it would have been very low if it would have returned umpire's call. Nevertheless, early strike for the hosts! 44/1

7.3 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Fuller outside off, Kayes slashes at that with hard hands. Ends up slicing it towards third man for a run. 44/0

7.2 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Bowls it fuller around off, defended off the front foot towards covers. 43/0

Pretorius is having some issues with his shoes. The 12th man is seen running out to the field with another pair. Change of boots, change of fortunes? Meanwhile, du Plessis and de Villiers are seen having a lengthy chat. It surely wouldn't have been about Dwaine's footwear!

7.1 D Pretorius to I Kayes, FOUR! Welcome to Paarl, says Kayes with a boundary! Pretorius bowls a loosener around off, Imrul gets his stride out and push-drives it down the ground for a boundary. 43/0

Dwaine Pretorius to have a bowl now.

6.6 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Yorker around off, Iqbal digs it out to the off side. Wants a run but decides against it eventually. 39/0

6.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, Short length ball around leg, Kayes nudges it to fine leg for one run. 39/0

6.4 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Hurled around leg, Tamim plays it through square leg and crosses over to the other end. 38/0

6.3 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Tamim Iqbal finds the mid-wicket fielder with the flick. 37/0

6.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is worked away through square leg for one run. 37/0

6.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, On a length around off, punched to backward point. 36/0

6.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Kayes shoulders arms to let that go. Wide signaled by the umpire. 36/0

5.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Similar delivery in line of the stumps, turned away to deep square leg for one run. 35/0

5.5 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Paterson comes round the wicket and bowls it full around middle. Tamim collects a single after clipping it away through square leg. 34/0

5.4 D Paterson to T Iqbal, FOUR! And the sub-continental wristy stroke yields Tamim a boundary. It is bowled full around middle and leg, played through mid-wicket for a boundary. 33/0

5.3 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Length ball on the hips, whipped away for two runs. 29/0

5.2 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Phehlukwayo misses a tough chance! Length ball in line of the stumps, Iqbal charges down to hit it over but gets a top edge. The ball goes towards long on. Andile backtracks from mid on but fails to get to the ball. Two runs taken by the batters. 27/0

5.1 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Length ball on the pads, flicked away through square leg for a couple. 25/0

4.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is flicked off his pads towards mid-wicket. 23/0

4.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is played towards point. Tahir dives there to prevent runs. 23/0

4.4 K Rabada to I Kayes, It is a slower off cutter around leg, Kayes flicks it away wristily over mid-wicket for a brace. 23/0

4.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, Bouncer in line of the stumps, Kayes ducks under that and lets it go. 21/0

4.2 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Back of a length ball outside off, Tamim stands tall and punches it towards the right of backward point. Duminy dives and concedes just a run. 21/0

4.1 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Well-bowled yorker around middle, Tamim digs it out towards the bowler. 20/0

3.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, This ball is played towards mid-wicket from the crease. 20/0

3.5 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Landed outside off, Iqbal slices it towards third man for a run. 20/0

3.4 D Paterson to T Iqbal, FOUR! Tamim makes intentions clear. The bad balls have to be dispatched and he is duly doing so. Paterson bowls it short on the body, Iqbal lifts his front leg up and pulls it aerially towards fine leg. The ball averts the diving efforts of Rabada to go to the fence. 19/0

3.3 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Fuller around middle, Tamim looks to go big but gets it off the inner half towards Tahir at mid-wicket. 15/0

3.2 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Bowled outside off, Iqbal doesn't bother fiddling with that. 15/0

3.1 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Hurled on a length on the pads, Tamim looks to flick it away but wears it high on his thigh pad. 15/0

2.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, Hurled outside off, Kayes covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 15/0

2.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, On the pads, flicked away through square leg for a brace. 15/0

2.4 K Rabada to I Kayes, Full face of the bat shown in defending that off the front foot. 13/0

2.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, Back of a length ball in line of the stumps, Imrul stands tall and defends it towards the bowler. 13/0

2.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, FOUR! Aahh! What pristine timing that is! Fuller ball around off, Kayes just pushes it down the ground past mid off. The ball has only one destination - the boundary ropes. 13/0

2.1 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Bowled on the pads, Iqbal nudges it off his pads through backward square leg for one run. 9/0

1.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Lands it around off and middle, blocked off the front foot. 8/0

1.5 D Paterson to I Kayes, On a length around middle and leg, Kayes gets into a nice position and clips it off his pads through mid-wicket for a brace. 8/0

1.4 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Bowled on the pads, Iqbal looks to flick but misses. Gets struck on the thigh pads. The batsmen sneak in a leg bye. 6/0

1.3 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Length ball around off and middle, played off the back foot. 5/0

1.2 D Paterson to T Iqbal, FOUR! First signs of aggression from Iqbal. Paterson bowls it around off, Tamim uses his feet to make room and thumps it through covers for a boundary. That's the first of many to come in this innings. 5/0

1.1 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Begins with a delivery outside off, Iqbal plays at that but misses. 1/0

Dane Paterson to run in with the second new ball. He had a forgettable ODI debut and he would want to rectify that.

0.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, Another delivery in line of the stumps, blocked off the back foot. A good testing over to start the innings. 1/0

0.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is defended from within the crease. 1/0

0.4 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Snorter! Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Iqbal looks to fend it but gets it off something towards gully. Du Plessis runs there from second slip and dives but misses the ball. Replays showed that it came off Iqbal's shoulder. A leg bye taken. 1/0

0.3 K Rabada to T Iqbal, On a length around off, Iqbal gets an inside edge onto his pads. Another stifled appeal follows but to no avail. 0/0

0.2 K Rabada to T Iqbal, This ball is around middle and leg, pushed towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to T Iqbal, A big appeal straight up! The umpire negates that. Rabada starts with a wonderful delivery around off and middle. Tamim strides forward in defense but misses the ball and gets rapped on the knee roll. The appeal isn't upheld. The Proteas think of a review but decide against it. Replays show that it would have clipped the off stump. 0/0

First Published: October 18, 2017, 1:38 PM IST