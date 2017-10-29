South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017, 2nd T20I in Potchefstroom, Highlights: As It Happened

David Miller. (AFP Photo)

JP Duminy has been handed over the trophy. He is all smiles and is posing for a photograph with his teammates. That brings us to the close of another one-sided series. The Proteas are going from strength-to-strength. They tested their bench strength and a lot of players came out with flying colours. The visitors on the other hand, never really turned up and were beaten black and blue in each format. They are dominant at home but they have to improve drastically in alien conditions if they are to narrow the gulf between them and the top nations.

Victorious South Africa skipper, JP Duminy says that he is happy with the performance of the team. Feels that when someone scores a ton from 30-odd balls, you are going to end up on the winning side. Mentions that he is working on his bowling and is pleased that it came out well for him. States that everyone got an outing and it augurs well for them. Informs that a big series is coming up against India. Ends by saying that they will have to play really well to beat them.

Man of the Match, David Miller says that scoring the fastest T20I century is very special. Mentions that he was scratchy to begin with but once he started timing the ball well, he grew in confidence. Opines that representing your country is an honour and it is a privilege for him. Felt that he was in the zone when he hit the five maximums. Adds that he wanted the sixth one as well but wasn't able to execute it.

Bangladesh skipper, Shakib Al Hasan says that they started off well and bowled in good areas in the first ten overs. Mentions that the way Miller played was outstanding. Feels that this game was a reflection of the series. Reckons that they have been terrific at home in the last two years but have to improve a lot overseas. States that they had their chances early on with Miller but couldn't capitalize. Credits Miller and Amla for their knocks. Ends by saying that they will play Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at home and hopes that they will do well.

Only Soumya Sarkar put up a resemblance of a fight as the rest just capitulated as they have, almost in every game. Everyone picked up a wicket for South Africa apart from Beuran Hendricks with JP Duminy and Aaron Phangiso taking two each. The Tigers kept playing their shots and found the fielders regularly to lose by a huge margin.

What a thumping win! South Africa continue their domination of Bangladesh and how? They blanked them in each and every game on this tour and have shown how good and professional a team they are, no matter who plays for them. Today, they were on course for a good total before David Miller powered them to a strong one with his breathtaking century. The chase was always going to be testing and the tourists found that out the hard way.

18.3 B Hendricks to M Saifuddin, OUT! That's the final nail in the coffin! Short and room on offer, Saifuddin throws his bat at it but cuts it straight towards Amla at backward point who makes no mistake. A thumping win for the hosts. They have whitewashed the visitors completely. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 83 RUNS! 141/10

18.2 B Hendricks to R Hossain, Length delivery, Rubel eases this one to point for a single. 141/9

18.1 B Hendricks to M Saifuddin, Full toss outside off, Saifuddin throws his bat it but gets it off the outer half to third man. A single taken. 140/9

17.6 A Phehlukwayo to R Hossain, Fullish delivery, clipped to mid-wicket. 139/9

17.5 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Plays this one to the leg side for a single. 139/9

17.5 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Wide! Full toss outside off, Saifuddin throws his bat at it but misses. 138/9

Rubel Hossain is the last man in.

17.5 A Phehlukwayo to T Ahmed, OUT! High full toss on off, Ahmed looks to keep it out but is hit on the glove. He is ringing his hand in pain but Saifuddin charges to the striker's end. Mosehle picks up the ball and throws it back to Phehlukwayo who whips the bails off at the bowler's end. Taskin Ahmed has to go back to the hut. The umpire signals a no ball for the height pretty late. So, a Free Hit is coming up. 137/9

17.4 A Phehlukwayo to T Ahmed, FOUR! Takes full toll of the Free Hit! Back of a length outside off, Ahmed throws his bat at it and gets a thick inside edge past the keeper and through to the fine leg fence. 136/8

17.4 A Phehlukwayo to T Ahmed, No ball! Low full toss on off, Ahmed looks to clip it across but misses to get hit low on the pads. Phehlukwayo appeals but realizes that the umpire signals a no ball due to overstepping. Free Hit coming up... 132/8

17.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Leg bye! Back of a length delivery, Mohammad tries to work it away but misses. The ball brushes the thigh pad and rolls to square leg. A run taken. 131/8

Taskin Ahmed is the new man in.

17.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Hasan, OUT! Phehlukwayo joins the party as well, picks up his first wicket! He spots Mehedi Hasan making room and bowls a slower delivery on a shorter length. Hasan is in a bad position but still goes through with his swing. Ends up getting a top edge behind the wickets. Mosehle runs in front and to his right to cusp it safely. 130/8

17.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Full length ball outside off, driven crisply to wide mid off for a single. 130/7

17.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Wide! Slower delivery gone wrong. Down the leg side, Saifuddin attemps to put bat on ball but misses. 129/7

16.6 B Hendricks to M Hasan, Shortish delivery outside off, Mehedi aims to ramp it over the keeper but misses. 128/7

16.5 B Hendricks to M Hasan, SIX! That's a special shot! Length delivery angling in from outside off, Hasan backs away and offers a free swing of the bat. Carves it away over deep extra cover for a biggie. 128/7

16.4 B Hendricks to M Saifuddin, Good length ball well outside off, run down to third man for a single. 122/7

16.3 B Hendricks to M Saifuddin, Length delivery on middle, Mohammad tries to block it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 121/7

16.2 B Hendricks to M Hasan, Hendricks comes around the wicket and spears in a full delivery on middle, Mehedi goes for the heave but drags it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 121/7

16.1 B Hendricks to M Saifuddin, Back of a length delivery, Saifuddin taps it with an angled bat face to point for a single. 120/7

Hendricks is back on.

15.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Hangs deep in the crease and pushes it to the off side for a run. 119/7

15.5 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Looks to turn it through the leg side but misses to wear it on the pads. 118/7

15.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, FOUR! Slapped! Good length ball on off, Saifuddin makes room and flat-bats it over mid off for a rocketing boundary. This youngster can certainly bat. 118/7

15.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Length delivery angling away, Mohammad looks to run it down to third man but misses. 114/7

15.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Hasan, Fullish delivery, Hasan backs away and drills it to Duminy at extra cover. He calls his partner through for a run. JP hits the bull's eye at the striker's end as Mehedi charges to make it in. The square leg umpire doesn't refer it upstairs. The replays show that the batsman was safely home. 114/7

15.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Length ball on middle, Saifuddin plays it with soft hands through square leg. A run taken. 113/7

14.6 A Phangiso to M Hasan, Straighter one on middle and leg, Mehedi clips it off the inner half to short fine leg. Two runs taken. 112/7

14.5 A Phangiso to M Hasan, Hangs back to this one and blocks it. 110/7

14.4 A Phangiso to M Saifuddin, Coming in with the arm, Mohammad looks to clip it but gets a leading edge to short third man. A run taken. 110/7

14.3 A Phangiso to M Saifuddin, Tossed up well outside off, Mohammad goes for the slog sweep but misses. 109/7

14.2 A Phangiso to M Saifuddin, SIX! Bang! That came right off the meat of the blade. Short delivery, Saifuddin hangs deep in the crease and muscles it over deep mid-wicket for a huge maximum. 109/7

14.1 A Phangiso to M Saifuddin, Flat and quick outside off, Saifuddin tries to play it with the angle but gets beaten. 103/7

13.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Short of a length well outside off, run down to third man for a single. 103/7

13.5 A Phehlukwayo to M Hasan, Length delivery around off, Hasan backs away and flashes at it but gets a thick outside edge past the point fielder. A single taken. 102/7

13.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Similar delivery, this time the southpaw dabs it neatly behind point to rotate strike. 101/7

13.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Angling away from Mohammad, he fishes at it but gets beaten. 100/7

13.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Saifuddin, Sharp bouncer this time, Saifuddin ducks under it. 100/7

13.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Hasan, On a length outside off, Hasan plays it with an angled bat to point for a run. 100/7

Phehlukwayo to have a bowl now.

12.6 A Phangiso to M Saifuddin, Quicker one outside off, Mohammad goes for the cut but misses. 99/7

12.5 A Phangiso to M Hasan, Fullish delivery, eased to mid on for a single. 99/7

Mehedi Hasan to bat now.

12.4 A Phangiso to Mahmudullah, OUT! Phangiso picks up his second wicket! A bit quicker and on a shorter length on middle, Mahmudullah dances down the track and tries to go over mid-wicket but the lack of spin deceives him. Mosehle behind the stumps takes it cleanly and whips the bails off to stump Mahmudullah. End is nigh for the visitors. 98/7

12.3 A Phangiso to M Saifuddin, In the air... but safe! Tossed up delivery, Saifuddin kneels and sweeps it aerially over short fine leg. Phehlukwayo comes running in from the deep, dives in front but only manages to take it on the bounce. The crowd is celebrating thinking that it carried but it hasn't. Andile confirms that it didn't. 98/6

12.2 A Phangiso to Mahmudullah, Floated outside off, Mahmudullah goes hard at it and mistimes it over covers. Shouts of catch it but it falls well short of the fielder at sweeper cover. A run taken. 97/6

12.1 A Phangiso to M Saifuddin, Straying on the pads, tucked to square leg for a single. 96/6

11.6 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Waits for this one and taps it to the point region. Another productive over for South Africa. 95/6

11.5 D Pretorius to M Saifuddin, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 95/6

11.4 D Pretorius to M Saifuddin, Ooh... that's nasty! Bouncer on middle, Saifuddin takes his eyes off the ball and tries to fend it away but the ball hits him on the gloves and deflects onto his chest. The helmet was shaky there. 94/6

11.3 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Short delivery, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single. 94/6

Mohammad Saifuddin comes out to the middle.

11.2 D Pretorius to L Das, OUT! Great catch, Frylinck! Good length delivery in line of the stumps, Das makes room, comes down the track and goes for a heave across the line but is hurried onto it. Ends up getting a top edge over short fine leg. Robbie Frylinck backtracks, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a nice catch. The tourists are falling down like a pack of cards. 93/6

11.1 D Pretorius to L Das, SIX! Nicely executed! Good length delivery on off, Das pulls it off the front foot towards deep square leg. Phehlukwayo is interested but can only see it sailing over his head. 93/5

10.6 A Phangiso to L Das, Floated delivery, driven with the spin to sweeper cover for a single. 87/5

10.5 A Phangiso to Mahmudullah, Short delivery, cut with the spin to sweeper cover for a run. Das is keen on the second but Mahmudullah sends him back. 86/5

10.4 A Phangiso to Mahmudullah, Good running! Full on middle, Mahmudullah works it in front of square on the leg side in the gap. Calls for two and gets it easily. 85/5

Change in field. Three men behind square on the off side in the 30-yard circle.

10.3 A Phangiso to L Das, Das leans into this one and strokes it through covers for a run. 83/5

10.2 A Phangiso to Mahmudullah, Tossed up around off, drilled to long off for a single. 82/5

10.1 A Phangiso to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Well played! Welcome boundary for Bangladesh. Pushed quicker through the air on middle and off, Mahmudullah sweeps it hard past the man at short fine leg to find the fence. 81/5

9.6 D Pretorius to L Das, Good change up from Pretorius! Off pace delivery outside off, Das pushes at it but gets foxed. 77/5

9.5 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Good length delivery outside off, Mahmudullah dabs it to third man to rotate strike. 77/5

9.4 D Pretorius to L Das, Angling into Das who clips it to mid-wicket for an easy run. 76/5

9.3 D Pretorius to L Das, On a length on off, Das backs away and swings hard at it but misses it completely. 75/5

9.2 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah turns this one through square leg for a run. 75/5

9.1 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Full length ball on middle and leg, clipped to long on for a brace. 74/5

Liton Das walks out to bat.

8.6 A Phangiso to S Sarkar, OUT! Sarkar holes out! The visitors are sloping downhill at a swift pace. Tossed up delivery on a fullish length outside off, Sarkar kneels and goes for the slog sweep. Hasn't got the desired elevation on it and the ball flies towards deep mid-wicket. Hendricks runs to his left near the ropes and takes a well-judged catch. Perhaps, the last hope of Bangladesh has faded away. End of a breezy knock from Soumya. 72/5

8.5 A Phangiso to Mahmudullah, Fullish delivery, turned towards square leg for a run. 72/4

8.4 A Phangiso to S Sarkar, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 71/4

8.3 A Phangiso to S Sarkar, FOUR! A gift and it is duly accepted! Juicy full toss on the pads, Sarkar sweeps it past Amla at short fine leg for a boundary. 70/4

8.2 A Phangiso to S Sarkar, Floated around off, Sarkar goes for the slog sweep but misses. That was not far from the off stump. 66/4

8.2 A Phangiso to S Sarkar, Wide! Expecting a charge Phangiso fires it well outside off, Sarkar has nothing to do with it. 66/4

8.1 A Phangiso to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on middle, Mahmudullah goes for an agricultural slog across the line but gets it off the inner half to short fine leg. A run taken. 65/4

Aaron Phangiso to roll his arm over now.

7.6 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Waits for this one and guides it with the spin to short third man. End of a brilliant spell from Duminy. 64/4

7.5 JP Duminy to Mahmudullah, Eases the tossed up ball to covers for an easy run. 64/4

7.4 JP Duminy to Mahmudullah, Short outside off, the right-hander aims to force it through covers but gets an outside edge on the bounce to Amla at short third man. 63/4

7.3 JP Duminy to Mahmudullah, Floated outside off, Mahmudullah goes for a booming drive but mistimes it back to Duminy who makes a half-stop and parries it towards mid on. Hares after it himself and denies the run. 63/4

7.2 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Plays this one with an angled blade to point to rotate strike. 63/4

7.1 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Sarkar hangs back and punches this one to wide long on. Calls for the second and completes it with ease in the end. 62/4

6.6 D Pretorius to S Sarkar, Length delivery, Sarkar taps it with soft hands to mid on and crosses over. 15 from Pretorius' first over. 60/4

6.5 D Pretorius to S Sarkar, FOUR! The youngster has been put under pressure and he is not responding well. Short delivery on middle and leg, Sarkar stands tall and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a rocketing boundary. 59/4

6.4 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Well bowled! Full delivery on middle and leg, Mahmudullah looks to jam it out but misses. The ball hits the boots and rolls to square leg. A leg bye taken. 55/4

6.3 D Pretorius to S Sarkar, Similar length ball outside off, steered down to third man for a single. 54/4

6.2 D Pretorius to S Sarkar, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Sarkar! This is more like it. Back of a length delivery on middle, Sarkar picks up the length quickly and hammers it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 53/4

6.1 D Pretorius to S Sarkar, FOUR! Welcome to the crease, Pretorius! Fuller length ball outside off, Sarkar smacks it over mid off and the ball races to the fence. 49/4

Dwaine Pretorius comes into the attack.

5.6 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Duminy comes around the wicket and bowls it on off, clipped to wide mid on for a run. South Africa right on top after the Powerplay. 45/4

5.5 JP Duminy to Mahmudullah, Outside off, stroked to sweeper cover to rotate strike. 44/4

5.4 JP Duminy to Mahmudullah, Full on middle, Mahmudullah wrists it through wide mid on for a couple. 43/4

5.3 JP Duminy to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Confident stroke! Tossed up outside off, Mahmudullah leans into it and creams it through covers to find the fence to get off the mark. 41/4

Mahmudullah is the next man in. Sarkar is watching the collapse from the other end.

5.2 JP Duminy to S Rahman, OUT! Soft dismissal! The away side are in dire straits now. Tossed up delivery, Rahman charges down the track in an attempt to hit it over mid off but doesn't get any sort of timing behind it. Hendricks in the same region lines it up, bends and takes a comfortable catch. Second wicket for Duminy, the skipper is having a great time with the ball. 37/4

5.1 JP Duminy to S Rahman, FOUR! Shot! Short delivery on off, Rahman takes the aerial route and goes over the bowler's head to pick up a boundary. No better place to hit than straight down the ground. 37/3

4.6 R Frylinck to S Sarkar, Fullish delivery angling away from the southpaw. He aims to clip it through mid-wicket but misses. A brilliant over from Frylinck, a wicket and a run from it. 33/3

4.5 R Frylinck to S Rahman, Good length delivery on middle, Rahman drags his heave to wide mid on for a run and gets off the mark. 33/3

4.4 R Frylinck to S Rahman, In the channel outside off, Rahman doesn't fiddle with it. 32/3

4.3 R Frylinck to S Rahman, Back of a length delivery on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 32/3

Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.

4.2 R Frylinck to M Rahim, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Rahim tries to be cheeky but that proves to be his undoing. Rahim shuffles across his stumps and Frylinck bowls it shortish on middle and leg. Mushfiqur goes for the paddle scoop but ends up getting it off the splice of the bat. Mangaliso Mosehle behind the stumps leaps a bit and pouches it safely. Frylinck is absolutely delighted! Bangladesh sink further. 32/3

4.1 R Frylinck to M Rahim, Beaten! Length delivery outside off, Rahim makes room and looks to hit it over covers but misses. 32/2

3.6 JP Duminy to M Rahim, Low full toss on off, Rahim strokes it to mid off and will retain strike. wicket and 3 from the over. 32/2

3.5 JP Duminy to M Rahim, Tossed up well outside off, Rahim kneels and goes for the big sweep but gets beaten. 31/2

3.4 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Played with the spin to point for a run. 31/2

3.3 JP Duminy to M Rahim, On middle and leg, Rahim works it in front of square leg for a run. 30/2

Mushfiqur Rahim strides out to the middle.

3.2 JP Duminy to Al Hasan, OUT! Bowled 'em! Brilliant start from the skipper. He spots his counterpart making room and bowls a straighter one in line of the stumps. Shakib swings hard at it but misses it completely to find his leg stump shattered. South Africa right on top and the asking rate is getting the better of the visitors. Duminy has picked up his first T20I wicket since the 2016 World T20I against England at Mumbai. 29/2

3.1 JP Duminy to Al Hasan, Tossed up on off, a bit of extra bounce there. Shakib pushes it to mid off. 29/1

2.6 R Frylinck to S Sarkar, Fullish delivery on middle, Sarkar looks to clip it across but gets a soft leading edge down the track. 29/1

2.5 R Frylinck to Al Hasan, Eases the full delivery to covers to rotate strike. 29/1

2.4 R Frylinck to S Sarkar, Leg stump line again, turned to square leg for an easy run. 28/1

2.3 R Frylinck to S Sarkar, FOUR! Easy pickings! Frylinck goes too straight again, Sarkar clips it nicely over square leg and the ball races to the fence. 27/1

2.2 R Frylinck to Al Hasan, Errs in line again, down the leg side. Helped to the leg side for a run. 23/1

2.1 R Frylinck to S Sarkar, Straying on the pads, clipped around the corner for a run. 22/1

Shakib Al Hasan strides out to bat. Robbie Frylinck called on for a bowl.

1.6 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, OUT! Run out! Short delivery around off, Sarkar cuts it towards cover and sets off for a run. Miller attacks the ball and fires a throw at the striker's end as Kayes tries to get in desperately. The keeper does well to take it in one motion and take the bails off. It is referred upstairs. The replays find Imrul well short of his crease. Killer Miller is doing the job in the field as well. 21/1

A run out appeal is referred upstairs. Kayes seems to be a goner.

1.5 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Short delivery in line of the stumps, Soumya makes room to hit it over covers but misses. The keeper fails to collect it properly. 21/0

1.4 JP Duminy to I Kayes, Turns this one through mid-wicket for a run. 21/0

1.3 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Short delivery, Sarkar pulls it on the bounce to deep mid-wicket. A run taken. 20/0

1.2 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Sarkar looks to hit it hard through the line but gets an outside edge to third man. A couple taken. 19/0

1.1 JP Duminy to S Sarkar, Dropped! . How costly will that prove? Tossed up well outside off, Sarkar uses his feet and drags his heave towards Frylinck at mid on. It's a sitter and unfortunately for South Africa, he puts it down. You can't ask for an easier catch than that one. 17/0

Spin early in the innings. JP Duminy to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 B Hendricks to I Kayes, Back of a length ball outside off, punched on the up to the point region. 17/0

0.5 B Hendricks to S Sarkar, Sarkar taps this length delivery to covers for a brisk run. 17/0

0.5 B Hendricks to S Sarkar, Wide! Dug in short but down the leg side, Sarkar goes for the hook but misses. 16/0

0.4 B Hendricks to S Sarkar, SIX! Boom! Just the start Bangladesh needed chasing this mammoth total. Fractionally overpitched on off, Sarkar frees his arms and tonks it over long on for the first maximum of the innings. 15/0

0.3 B Hendricks to S Sarkar, FOUR! Hit with disdain! Short delivery, sits up nicely for Sarkar. He pulls it hard over mid-wicket for a rocketing boundary. 9/0

0.2 B Hendricks to I Kayes, On a length on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a quick single. 5/0

0.1 B Hendricks to I Kayes, FOUR! Bangladesh start off nicely! Length delivery on the legs, Kayes just picks it up over backward square leg to find the fence. 4/0

First Published: October 29, 2017, 5:43 PM IST