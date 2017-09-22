Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bangladesh Pacers Struggle in Warm-up Clash

AFP | Updated: September 22, 2017, 11:05 PM IST
File image of Bangladesh Cricket team. (Image credit: Getty Images.)

Benoni, South Africa: The Bangladesh bowlers conceded a small first-innings lead against a South African Invitation XI on the second day of their three-day match at Willowmoore Park on Friday.

The Invitation XI, comprised mainly of Academy and second-tier first-class players, made 313 for eight declared in reply to the Bangladeshi total of 306 for seven declared.

The tourists were six for no wicket in their second innings at the close. Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who had to retire hurt early on the first day with a thigh muscle injury, was absent.

The Bangladesh bowlers fulfilled bowling coach Courtney Walsh's objective of getting a good work-out in their only outing before the first Test, which starts in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Six bowlers sent down at least 12 overs each but only seamer Shafiul Islam took more than one wicket. He took two for 61 but was expensive in his 12 overs.

Opening bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Subashis Roy were economical, both taking a wicket and conceding only 28 and 27 runs in 13 and 15 overs respectively.

Scores in brief: Bangladeshis 306-7 declared and 6-0. SA Invitation XI 313-8 declared (Zubayr Hamza 60, Matthew Breetzke 44, Mathew Christensen 53, Shaun von Berg 62 not out, Migael Pretorius 42; Shafiul Islam 2-61)
First Published: September 22, 2017, 10:53 PM IST

