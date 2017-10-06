South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Bloemfontein

His tally of 92 wickets in 21 Tests dwarfs those of his likely pace partners, Duanne Olivier (13 in four Tests), Wayne Parnell (13 in five) and Andile Phehlukwayo, who took a single wicket in his debut appearance in Potchefstroom. Having failed to take advantage of favourable first Test conditions, the Bangladesh batsmen have a chance to make amends against the least experienced bowling line-up South Africa have fielded in many years.
Playing XI:
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier
Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das(w), Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Subashis Roy
First Published: October 6, 2017, 1:31 PM IST