South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Bloemfontein

Cricketnext | Updated: October 6, 2017, 4:27 PM IST

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2017 2nd Test, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 06 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bowl)

Dean Elgar (BCCI)

PREVIEW: A lengthy injury list for the South Africans, that includes Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel, could come under pressure against the Bangladeshis. He has been ruled out for six weeks by a side strain suffered in the 333-run first test victory in Potchefstroom. It leaves Kagiso Rabada, 22, as the leader of the attack.

His tally of 92 wickets in 21 Tests dwarfs those of his likely pace partners, Duanne Olivier (13 in four Tests), Wayne Parnell (13 in five) and Andile Phehlukwayo, who took a single wicket in his debut appearance in Potchefstroom. Having failed to take advantage of favourable first Test conditions, the Bangladesh batsmen have a chance to make amends against the least experienced bowling line-up South Africa have fielded in many years.

Playing XI:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das(w), Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Subashis Roy

First Published: October 6, 2017, 1:31 PM IST

