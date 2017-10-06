South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Bloemfontein - As It Happened

Dean Elgar (BCCI)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

Elgar fell at the stroke of Tea and two quick wickets post the break might have made the Tigers believe they could turn things around but some poor captaincy and defensive bowling saw the home side get back on top. An unbeaten century stand between du Plessis and Amla has put them in a commanding position. Both will aim to get a big score and bat Bangladesh out of the game if possible. Will they be able to do that or will the visitors stage a comeback? We'll know that tomorrow only. Join us for all the action on Day 2 at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Until then, it's goodbye and take care!

What a day for South Africa! They have amassed over 400 runs in a day and they have the tourists to thank genuinely. Rahim put them into bat and the hosts responded with a 243-run opening stand. Both Elgar and Markram helped themselves with a century each as the Bangladeshi bowlers struggled for any kind of rhythm. They wasted the new ball and the spinner didn't get any purchase from the deck. One wonders what made the captain elect to field on this batting beauty?

89.6 S Roy to Amla, Just what you'd expect Hashim Amla to do. Sees it bowled short, so he just doesn't bother with it. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 1! 428/3

89.5 S Roy to Plessis, Short of a length delivery on middle and off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a run. 428/3

89.4 S Roy to Plessis, Played back down the track by walking a step across. Was pitched on a length and Faf dealt with it well. 427/3

89.3 S Roy to Amla, Length ball on middle and off, Amla moves inside the line, turns it on the on side with soft hands and scampers through for a single. 427/3

89.2 S Roy to Amla, Cutting back in, blocked from within the crease. 426/3

89.1 S Roy to Plessis, Full ball outside off, du Plessis leans ahead and across to block it in front of point. Is off quickly and hence, has no problem in completing the run. 426/3

This will be the last over of the day...

88.6 M Rahman to Amla, Bowls it across the batsman, there is minimal bounce on this occasion. Hashim Amla leaves it alone as it goes on a few bounces to the keeper. 425/3

88.5 M Rahman to Plessis, Short on middle and leg, pulled to deep square leg for a single. 425/3

88.4 M Rahman to Amla, Shortish in length outside off, Amla rises and punches it just wide of the man at cover, which allows him to take the run. 424/3

88.3 M Rahman to Amla, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 423/3

Bad signs for Bangladesh. Rahim is struggling with his leg. The skipper is really important to their cause. They will hope that it is nothing serious.

88.2 M Rahman to Amla, Amla crashes this through the covers and calls for the second. Both batsmen manage to do so as the throw comes in from the deep at the bowler's end. In the process, Rahim, who is backing up on this, gets hit on his shin and feels the sting. Bangladesh don't really want another one injured, do they? 423/3

88.1 M Rahman to Amla, Hits the deck hard and begins the over with a bumper. Amla keeps his eyes on the ball the whole time as he crouches low to let it sail over him. 421/3

87.6 S Roy to Plessis, Around off on a good length, defended well. 421/3

87.5 S Roy to Amla, Good tap and run stuff from Hashim Amla. Pushes it in front of mid on and quickly sets off. Faf responds and both batsmen complete the run with ease. 421/3

87.4 S Roy to du Plessis, Bouncer angling into the batsman, he pulls it along the ground to fine leg and gets one. 420/3

87.3 S Roy to Plessis, Full length delivery attacking the stumps, Faf brings down a straight blade in defense. 419/3

87.2 S Roy to Plessis, Length ball on off, Faf doesn't move at all as he blocks this comfortably down the track. 419/3

87.1 S Roy to Plessis, Stays rooted inside his crease and pushes this length ball back to the bowler. 419/3

86.6 M Rahman to Amla, Bumper to end the over, Hashim Amla ducks and evades. Wants nothing to do with that. 419/3

86.5 M Rahman to Amla, Banged in short again, Amla looks to fend it away but gets it off the glove, maybe the under edge of the top half of the bat behind. He's lucky the ball bounced over the stumps. Close call. 419/3

86.4 M Rahman to Amla, Some extra bounce as it's pitched on a length around off, tapped in front of cover from within the crease. 419/3

86.3 M Rahman to Plessis, Short of a good length, angling across and there's some good bounce on it. Faf guides it square to point and runs across. 419/3

86.2 M Rahman to Plessis, Just back of a length around off, du Plessis rises and punches it on the up, only to find mid off. 418/3

86.1 M Rahman to Amla, Length ball on leg stump line, whipped through square leg, to the man in the deep for a single. 418/3

Mustafizur Rahman to bowl again.

85.6 S Roy to Plessis, Tailing in, but it's going down leg. It's flicked down towards fine leg for a double. 417/3

85.5 S Roy to Plessis, Kicks off the deck a bit as Roy bowls it around off, du Plessis takes his bottom hand off as he defends it down on the off side. 415/3

85.4 S Roy to Plessis, Landed outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect. 415/3

85.3 S Roy to Plessis, Short of a good length cutting back in this time, du Plessis with a beautiful straight bat defends it right back in the bowler's direction. 415/3

The second new ball has been taken. Will it bring a change in fortune for Bangladesh? Two slips in place.

85.2 S Roy to Plessis, Seaming away from a good length around off, Faf covers the line well and lets it be. 415/3

85.1 S Roy to Plessis, Good length delivery aimed at the top of off stump, du Plessis keeps bat and pad close together to guard it out. 415/3

Subashis Roy comes back for a burst.

84.6 T Islam to Amla, FOUR! Just uses the pace of this well. Smartly done by Hashim Amla. Just tickles it off his pads and beats short fine leg. He tries to chase it down but the ball clearly wins the race. 415/3

84.5 T Islam to Plessis, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 411/3

84.4 T Islam to H Amla, Looped up outside off, Amla waits for the ball to drop and then drives it to the long off fielder. Single added to the scoreboard. 410/3

84.3 T Islam to Plessis, Pushes this into the covers, just a single taken. 409/3

84.2 T Islam to Plessis, Short and flat outside off, punched away off the back foot for no run. 408/3

84.1 T Islam to Plessis, Stays right behind the line and defends it out well. 408/3

83.6 S Rahman to Amla, FOUR! Quicker, flatter and outside off, Amla plays this very late and reaps dividends. Gets it off the outer half down towards third man for a boundary. 408/3

83.5 S Rahman to Plessis, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 404/3

83.4 S Rahman to Amla, Wrists this fuller ball towards the man stationed at long on. One run to the total. 403/3

83.3 S Rahman to Plessis, Coming into the batsman, he turns it towards mid-wicket for a single. 402/3

83.2 S Rahman to H Amla, Full again and outside off, driven through the cover area for another one. 401/3

83.1 S Rahman to Plessis, Full and wide outside off, drilled hard through extra cover for a single. The 400 is up for the Proteas. 400/3

82.6 T Islam to Amla, A walk across his sticks as Amla negotiates well. End of the over. 399/3

82.5 T Islam to du Plessis, 16th Test fifty for Faf du Plessis! He knocks it past the bowler, towards mid off and crosses over to the other end with all the time in the world. Gets to his milestone and it's been a good knock so far. 399/3

82.4 T Islam to Plessis, Faf has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 398/3

82.3 T Islam to Amla, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 398/3

82.2 T Islam to Amla, Goes deep inside the crease, which allows him more time to play this. Worked away to square leg. 397/3

82.1 T Islam to Amla, Full and flat, gets behind the line and blocks. 397/3

81.6 S Rahman to Amla, No spin for Sabbir, it's driven through mid off for a single. 397/3

81.5 S Rahman to Amla, Comes forward and defends with the full face of the bat. 396/3

81.4 S Rahman to Amla, Holding its line outside off, spanked into the gap on the off side for a couple. 396/3

81.3 S Rahman to Amla, Full ball is driven to mid off. 394/3

81.2 S Rahman to H Amla, FOUR! Good shot. Has width offered to him, he takes it and sends it packing. Amla stays back and with a fierce cut through backward point sends it away to the boundary line. 394/3

81.1 S Rahman to Amla, Outside off, guarded off the back foot on the off side. 390/3

Sabbir Rahman to have a go with the ball.

80.6 R Hossain to Amla, Length ball around off, du Plessis looks to put bat on ball but gets an inside edge which just goes past the leg stump. Close call, could have easily gone on to knock the bails over. 390/3

80.5 R Hossain to du Plessis, Short again but this doesn't rise much. Du Plessis pulls it off the under edge to square leg. 390/3

Interesting conversation on-air. It is whether teams should get the pitches they want. The view for the opposition is that they should have all their bases covered so that they can adapt to the challenges. The consensus is that it should not be a problem for teams to get the pitches they want since it also presents different possibilities. The example cited is of India who had turners for teams with good fast bowlers and they had flat decks against England, who have a decent bowling attack.

80.4 R Hossain to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 390/3

80.3 R Hossain to H Amla, Shorter in length again, pulled away to fine leg to get off strike. 390/3

80.2 R Hossain to Plessis, Shortish delivery on the stump, worked 'round the corner for an easy one. 389/3

80.1 R Hossain to Plessis, Marginally ahead of a length just around off, Faf taps it down in front of covers. 388/3

The second new ball is available now. Remember, as per the new rules, reviews will not be refreshed.

79.6 Mahmudullah to Amla, Full in length, a tight defensive shot offered to keep it out. 388/3

79.5 Mahmudullah to Amla, Tossed up delivery around leg, Amla is down to play the paddle sweep but is caught on the pads. It is sliding down leg, hence no appeal. 388/3

79.4 Mahmudullah to Amla, FOUR! He's shifting gears here. Two in two for Hashim Amla. Full again and right in his slot, the maestro lofts it over mid off's head to send it across the rope. 388/3

79.3 Mahmudullah to Amla, FOUR! Sees the flight on this one and takes the aerial route. Dropped full, Amla smashes it over extra cover and finds the fence. 384/3

79.2 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Full and straight, driven down the ground to long on for a single. 380/3

79.1 Mahmudullah to Amla, Straighter one outside off, Amla backs away and smacks it through covers for one. 379/3

78.6 R Hossain to Plessis, Faf du Plessis has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 378/3

78.5 R Hossain to Amla, Back of a length outside the line of off stump, Amla drops it in front of point and scurries across. 378/3

78.4 R Hossain to H Amla, Short delivery angling back in on middle and leg, Amla pulls it with a lot of control as he places it towards fine leg. Runs the first one at a decent pace and still manages to come back for the second. Big gap out there, no trouble in doing so. 377/3

78.3 R Hossain to Plessis, Serves it on a good length once more, Faf pierces the gap in the cover region and finds the sweeper. Gets a single to his name for doing so. 375/3

78.2 R Hossain to Amla, Short of a good length outside off, Hashim hangs back and punches it square through point for a single. 374/3

78.1 R Hossain to Amla, Just ahead of a length on the fifth stump line, knocked into the covers for nothing. 373/3

77.6 Mahmudullah to Amla, 36th Test fifty for Hashim Amla! The maestro is piling on the runs again. Has looked comfortable since he's come on, pure class. He rocks back and crunches it through the gap in the covers for a single. 373/3

77.5 Mahmudullah to Amla, Full ball driven to mid off by Amla. 372/3

77.4 Mahmudullah to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 372/3

77.3 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Short in length again, du Plessis goes back, makes a little room and punches it to cover for one. 372/3

77.2 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Full and straight from Mahmudullah, driven straight back to the bowler. 371/3

77.1 Mahmudullah to Amla, Dropped short on middle and off, punched off the back foot down to long on. Single taken comfortably. 371/3

Mahmudullah back on.

76.6 R Hossain to Amla, Shaping back in on middle and leg, Amla wrists it away on the leg side for a single. 370/3

76.5 R Hossain to du Plessis, Half-pulls this short ball in front of short mid-wicket, off the under edge for a brisk run. Played that late, hence didn't middle it. 369/3

76.4 R Hossain to Plessis, Rock solid, is Faf du Plessis. He walks across a step to this length ball around off and offers a stylish defensive shot to short cover. 368/3

76.3 R Hossain to Amla, Short ball with no real venom in it, Amla rides the bounce as he pulls it along the ground through mid-wicket for a single. 368/3

76.2 R Hossain to Plessis, Attempting to score the yorker, but fails and ends up bowling a low full toss. Faf comfortably flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 367/3

76.1 R Hossain to Amla, Fraction straight in line, enough for Amla to lean across and whip it to deep mid-wicket. Single taken. 366/3

Rubel Hossain is back into the attack.

75.6 T Islam to Amla, There are those fast hands again. Hashim stands tall and punches it through to sweeper cover. A run to end the over. 365/3

75.5 T Islam to du Plessis, Another single. Down the ground to long on off the front foot. 364/3

75.4 T Islam to Amla, Going on straight outside off, hit to the covers for one. 363/3

75.3 T Islam to Plessis, Sensible batting from the skipper. Just knocks it down to long on and brings Amla on strike. 362/3

75.2 T Islam to Plessis, FOUR! That's an excellent shot! Tossed up around off, du Plessis opens his body up a bit and drives it hard past mid off to send it across the rope. 361/3

75.1 T Islam to Amla, Tad short, Amla stands tall and punches it back down the ground to long off for a single. 357/3

74.6 S Sarkar to Amla, Full on leg, worked away on the on side for a run. 356/3

74.5 S Sarkar to Amla, Quicker through the air on the stumps, blocked. 355/3

74.4 S Sarkar to Amla, FOUR! Hashim Amla at his prolific best! He's a real treat to watch when he plays like that. Fuller ball outside off, he caresses the drive through the gap in the covers for a boundary. His fast hands do all the work, didn't require much footwork to put that away. 355/3

74.3 S Sarkar to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 351/3

74.2 S Sarkar to Amla, Again it's outside off, another leave by Amla. 351/3

74.1 S Sarkar to Amla, Length delivery in the channel outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect. 351/3

73.6 T Islam to Plessis, The 350 is up for South Africa! Du Plessis drives it through wide mid off for a couple of runs. 351/3

73.5 T Islam to Amla, No spin, no bounce and no drift as it's landed outside off, eased away to the covers for a single. 349/3

73.4 T Islam to Amla, Some drift away from Hashim Amla, he reaches out to it and pushes it on the off side with soft hands. 348/3

73.3 T Islam to Plessis, Tossed up this time, knocked to long off for one. 348/3

73.2 T Islam to Plessis, Dropped on a length around off, it's punched solidly from within the crease to cover. 347/3

73.1 T Islam to Plessis, Flatter on middle, meets it with a solid, straight blade. 347/3

72.6 S Sarkar to Plessis, Speared full, tailing back in, catches Faf low on the pads as he misses his attempted flick shot. Runs down to fine leg and a leg bye is taken. 347/3

72.5 S Sarkar to Amla, Short of a good length in line of the stumps, Amla with a little swivel pulls it behind square on the leg side to rotate strike. 346/3

72.4 S Sarkar to Amla, Length delivery on the fourth stump line, blocked down in front of the cover area. 345/3

72.3 S Sarkar to Amla, Amla with one of his whippy drives. Sees it outside off and looks to cash in, but is unfortunate to find the fielder. 345/3

72.2 S Sarkar to Plessis, On the pads, clipped to fine leg for an easy single. 345/3

72.1 S Sarkar to Plessis, Keeps it quite tight by bowling it close to off, pushed to the covers from within the crease. 344/3

71.6 T Islam to Plessis, Drifting in from around off, pushed just wide of mid off for a single. 344/3

71.5 T Islam to Amla, Comes forward to this full ball and pushes it into the covers for one run. 343/3

71.4 T Islam to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 342/3

71.3 T Islam to Amla, Some decent air on this, tossed right up there on middle and off, Amla opens his body up a bit and keeps it out on the off side. 342/3

71.2 T Islam to Plessis, Quicker again, Faf offers a firm back foot punch down to long on and crosses over. 342/3

71.1 T Islam to Plessis, Flatter, quicker and shorter on the stumps, du Plessis goes back and pushes it back down the track. 341/3

Drinks are on the field!

70.6 S Sarkar to du Plessis, Full and outside off, driven to the left of the mid off fielder for a quick single. 341/3

70.5 S Sarkar to Plessis, Stifled appeal for a leg before, but it was always angling too far down. Fuller in length again, reverse on that. Catches Faf on the pads as he misses his flick. Sarkar pulls out of the appeal as soon as he begins it. 340/3

70.4 S Sarkar to Plessis, Faf du Plessis leans ahead to this fuller ball and clips it to the mid-wicket fielder in place. 340/3

70.3 S Sarkar to Plessis, Fullish length ball around the off stump line, defended. 340/3

70.2 S Sarkar to Amla, Coming back in on a bit of a fuller length, Amla waits for the ball to come to him and works it on the leg side for a run. 340/3

70.1 S Sarkar to Plessis, Good yorker fired in on middle and leg, it's swinging back and threatening. But Faf is up to it as he digs it out towards mid-wicket for a single. 339/3

69.6 T Islam to Amla, Full on middle and off, blocked presenting the full face of the bat. 338/3

69.5 T Islam to Amla, FOUR BYES! The 50-run stand is up with that. Darted down the leg side, Amla doesn't fiddle with it. Too hard for Liton Das behind the stumps to move to his left and collect that. It goes through him and away to the boundary line behind. 338/3

69.4 T Islam to Amla, FOUR! A leg stump half-volley from Taijul, Amla with those beautiful wrists of his whips this hard through the right of mid on for a superb boundary. 334/3

69.3 T Islam to Amla, Pushed quicker through the air, on off, Amla with a gentle push to the cover fielder. 330/3

69.2 T Islam to Plessis, Makes use of his feet, gets to the pitch and works it towards mid on again. Takes the fielder on this time and completes the run with ease. Good running. 330/3

69.1 T Islam to du Plessis, Tossed up on middle stump, wristed down to mid on but it's straight to the fielder. 329/3

68.6 S Sarkar to Plessis, Nudged to fine leg from within the crease for an easy one. 329/3

68.5 S Sarkar to Plessis, FOUR! Another boundary for du Plessis! Wicket-to-wicket line from Sarkar, it's a bit too straight which is enough for the Protea skipper to take full advantage of. He flicks it through backward square leg and beats the man in the deep to the fence. Nicely done. 328/3

68.4 S Sarkar to du Plessis, Fuller length ball, once again on off stump, a solid drive from Faf finds the man at mid off. 324/3

68.3 S Sarkar to Plessis, Length delivery on off, stays right behind the line and keeps it out safely. 324/3

68.2 S Sarkar to Plessis, Shaping back in on middle and leg, Faf picks it off his pads and works it behind square leg for a couple of runs. 324/3

68.1 S Sarkar to Plessis, Full and straight from Sarkar to start things off, du Plessis with a straight bat drives it straight back to him. The bowler sticks his right hand out and makes a good stop, saves runs. 322/3

Soumya Sarkar to bowl again.

67.6 T Islam to H Amla, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Shortish around off, spinning away. Amla rocks back and cuts it behind point for a boundary. 322/3

67.5 T Islam to Amla, Loopy delivery around off, Amla uses his feet and drives it to short mid off. 318/3

67.4 T Islam to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 318/3

67.3 T Islam to Plessis, Du Plessis plays it with soft hands to covers for a brisk single. 318/3

67.2 T Islam to Plessis, Landed around off again, played with the spin to covers. 317/3

67.1 T Islam to Plessis, Tossed up around off, eased to mid off. 317/3

Taijul Islam comes back for a bowl.

66.6 M Rahman to du Plessis, Another short ball on leg stump, pulled to backward square leg for a run. 317/3

66.5 M Rahman to Plessis, FOUR! Du Plessis is getting used to the short stuff. He was looking a bit jittery but he is in the zone now. Bouncer in line of the stumps, pulled hard through mid-wicket for another boundary. 316/3

66.4 M Rahman to Plessis, Fractionally overpitched outside off, drilled to covers. 312/3

66.3 M Rahman to du Plessis, FOUR! Well played! Banged halfway down the track on middle, du Plessis rides the bounce, gets on top of it and pulls it with authority through mid-wicket for a boundary. 312/3

66.2 M Rahman to Amla, Rahman rolls his fingers on this delivery and bowls it around off. Amla runs it down behind point for a run. Wants the second but du Plessis sends him back. Hashim has a wry smile on his face. 308/3

66.1 M Rahman to Amla, Angling away from Amla. He dabs it intentionally to the man at gully. 307/3

65.6 S Roy to Plessis, Fuller in length around off, du Plessis strides ahead and defends it calmly with a high elbow. 307/3

65.5 S Roy to Plessis, Back of a length outside off, Faf mistimes his punch to mid off. 307/3

65.4 S Roy to Plessis, FOUR! Shot! Short ball on middle and leg, du Plessis pulls it in a controlled manner through backward square leg to find the fence. 307/3

65.3 S Roy to Plessis, Length delivery outside off, shaping away this time. Faf makes a watchful leave. 303/3

65.2 S Roy to Amla, Angling into Amla. Clipped through mid-wicket for a run. 303/3

65.1 S Roy to Amla, In the zone outside off, left alone. 302/3

64.6 M Rahman to Plessis, Dropped and FOUR! The short ball ploy almost did the trick again! Rahman hits the deck hard in line of the stumps. Du Plessis is drawn into the pull shot but is early into it. Ends up getting a top edge towards fine leg. Roy who is standing near the ropes charges towards the ball. It is dying on him as he dives full length but fails to take it. It goes right through his hands and through to the fence. 302/3

64.5 M Rahman to Plessis, Good length delivery outside off, du Plessis is a little early into the drive. It goes uppishly towards mid off but falls well short of the fielder. 298/3

64.4 M Rahman to Plessis, Similar length delivery around off, Faf du Plessis strides forward and pushes it to covers. 298/3

64.3 M Rahman to Amla, Fullish delivery outside off, Hashim strokes it to sweeper cover for a run. 298/3

64.2 M Rahman to Amla, FOUR! Easy pickings! That is the hallmark of a great player like him. He doesn't miss out on loose deliveries! Good length delivery around the hips, Amla hops and tucks it through backward square leg for a boundary. Timing at its best. 297/3

64.1 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller in length around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 293/3

63.6 S Roy to Plessis, In the corridor of uncertainty, du Plessis lets it go. 293/3

63.5 S Roy to Plessis, That's a peach! Faf almost fell prey to it. Good length delivery around off, seams away after hitting the deck. Du Plessis feels for it but is completely foxed by it. 293/3

63.4 S Roy to Plessis, Back of a length in the same channel, the Protea skipper stays back and plays it with an angled bat to point. 293/3

63.3 S Roy to du Plessis, Fuller in length around off, tapped to covers. 293/3

63.3 S Roy to du Plessis, Wide! Short delivery down the leg side, Faf moves inside the line and lets it go. Wide called for height. 293/3

63.2 S Roy to Plessis, On a length outside off, holding its line. Du Plessis plants his front foot across to allow it through. 292/3

63.1 S Roy to Plessis, Fuller length ball outside off, stays a touch low. Faf lets it go. 292/3

62.6 M Rahman to Amla, Well-directed bouncer around off, shoots through after landing. Amla does well to evade it. 292/3

Did you know? Before this innings, Bavuma went 10 successive innings where he managed double digits, this is his first single digit score since he scored 1 against NZ at Hamilton in 2017.

62.5 M Rahman to Plessis, Rahman comes around the wicket now and bowls it on middle and leg, Faf clips it through backward square leg to rotate strike. 292/3

62.4 M Rahman to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 291/3

62.3 M Rahman to du Plessis, Things are happening now! Length delivery around middle, angling in a bit this time. Du Plessis is opened up in his stance as he looks to push it down the ground but gets an outside edge towards first slip. It falls short of the fielder and he fumbles. Two runs taken. 291/3

62.2 M Rahman to Amla, Straying on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 289/3

62.1 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller length delivery, slanting across Amla. He strides forward and blocks it right under his eyes. 288/3

Mustafizur Rahman is back on.

61.6 S Roy to Plessis, Good length delivery well outside off, du Plessis doesn't flirt with it. 288/3

61.5 S Roy to Plessis, Length delivery around off, swinging in. Faf covers the line and blocks it stoutly. 288/3

61.4 S Roy to Plessis, In the zone outside off, left alone. 288/3

61.3 S Roy to Plessis, Good delivery to bowl first up to the skipper. Full length on off, angling in. Du Plessis does well to keep it out. 288/3

The skipper, Faf du Plessis comes out to bat.

61.2 S Roy to Bavuma, OUT! Roy is on song! Intelligent bowling by him brings the reward. Good captaincy from Rahim too. He brought in two slips and a gully for this over. Subashis bowls this on a good length around off, gets it to seam away after pitching. There is a bit of extra bounce as well which unsettles Bavuma. He attempts to cut it through square of the wicket on the off side but only ends up getting a thick outside edge. Liton Das behind the stumps doesn't make a mistake this time around. Moves to his right to take a regulation catch. What a comeback from the visitors! 288/3

61.1 S Roy to Bavuma, Length delivery outside off, Bavuma lets it go. 288/2

60.6 R Hossain to Amla, FOUR! Sweet! Amla plays that shot really well. Back of a length outside off, Hashim camps back and punches it with authority through covers for a boundary. 288/2

60.5 R Hossain to Amla, Sharp bumper around off, Hashim ducks under the bumper. 284/2

60.4 R Hossain to Amla, Half-volley outside off, Amla punches it on the up to covers where the fielder moves to his left to make a good stop. 284/2

60.3 R Hossain to Bavuma, Hossain changes his angle and runs in from around the wicket. Tries to tuck Bavuma but he is up for it. Plays it with soft hands to square leg and calls for a run immediately. Good judgement and the batsmen complete it with ease. 284/2

60.3 R Hossain to Bavuma, Wide! Short delivery outside off, takes off after landing. Bavuma ducks under it. Wide signaled for height. 283/2

60.2 R Hossain to Bavuma, Close! Back of a length outside off, shaping in substantially. Bavuma shapes for the cut but is cramped for room. Ends up chopping it just beside the stumps. 282/2

60.1 R Hossain to Bavuma, FOUR! That was asking to be hit and Bavuma obliges! Short and wide, Temba frees his arms and crashes it behind backward point for a rocketing boundary. Bangladesh were building good pressure. Can't afford to feed the new batsman loose deliveries. 282/2

59.6 S Roy to Bavuma, On a length outside off, pushed off the back foot to covers for a brisk run. 278/2

59.5 S Roy to Bavuma, Similar length delivery around off, good bounce on this occasion. Bavuma rides it and defends it beside the pitch on the off side. 277/2

59.4 S Roy to Bavuma, Back of a length outside off, a bit of width on offer. Temba thinks about a cut but decides not to go for it. 277/2

59.3 S Roy to Bavuma, Better from Roy! Brings this back in on a good length from outside off. Bavuma stands tall and taps it to point. 277/2

59.2 S Roy to Bavuma, A bit wider this time, on a fullish length. Bavuma is not bothered to play at it. 277/2

59.1 S Roy to Bavuma, In the corridor of uncertainty, holding its line. Temba doesn't fiddle with it. 277/2

58.6 R Hossain to Amla, Another sharp bumper on off, Amla has to sway away from the line of the delivery to evade it. Great stuff from Hossain. A productive over for SA comes to an end. 277/2

58.5 R Hossain to Bavuma, Fullish delivery, tailing in substantially. Bavuma clips it off the inner half to fine leg for a run to get off the mark. 277/2

Temba Bavuma strides out to bat.

58.4 Hossain to Markram, OUT! Bowled 'em! Double bluff from Hossain does the trick! Markram is standing deep in the crease, expecting the short delivery. Instead, Rubel bowls a pinpoint yorker in line of the stumps. Aiden is caught in a tangle, with his feet going nowhere. Misses it completely and the middle stump goes for a toss. Brilliant passage of play for Bangladesh. Suddenly the energy levels are up and they are breathing fire at the moment! A terrific knock from the youngster comes to an end. 276/2

58.3 R Hossain to A Markram, Hossain rolls his arms on this one, on a shorter length again. Pulled to square leg. 276/1

58.2 R Hossain to Amla, Timing and grace! Short of a length outside off, Amla punches it sweetly through covers. The fielder at sweeper cover has a lot of ground to cover to his right and does well. Saves a run for his side. 276/1

58.1 R Hossain to Amla, Hossain bends his back and hits the deck around off. Amla sits under the bumper quickly. 273/1

57.6 S Roy to Markram, FOUR! Hit with power! Short delivery on middle and leg, comes at a nice height to Aiden. He swivels across and pulls it with aplomb through mid-wicket. Beats the diving fielder in the deep to pick up another boundary. 11 from the over. 273/1

57.5 S Roy to Amla, Shortish outside off, pushed to wide mid off for a brisk single. 269/1

57.4 S Roy to Amla, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Fullish and straying on the pads, Amla clips it through mid-wicket to find the fence. 268/1

57.3 S Roy to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 264/1

57.2 S Roy to Markram, Back of a length outside off, punched through point fora run. 264/1

57.1 S Roy to Markram, A better throw would have made things interesting! Good length outside off, Markram punches it through covers and calls fora couple. Mehedi (the substitute) races towards the ball and throws it towards the keeper's end. The throw is a bit wayward. Liton Das collects it and tries to flick it back on the stumps but fails. Close shave. 263/1

Subashis Roy to bowl from the other end.

56.6 R Hossain to Amla, Short stuff again around off, Hashim ducks under it. 261/1

56.5 R Hossain to Amla, Sharp movement on that occasion! Similar length outside off, jags back in. Amla hops and looks to push it to covers but gets an inside edge over the stumps. That was close. 261/1

56.4 R Hossain to Amla, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length outside off, Amla punches it crisply off his back foot through covers. Taijul Islam in the deep covers a lot of ground to his right, slides but seems to have failed to keep the ball in play. It is taken upstairs and the replays confirm it is a boundary. 261/1

56.3 R Hossain to Amla, Third bouncer in a row! Hossain runs in and hits the deck hard on middle, doesn't rise much after landing. Amla crouches, drops his wrists and leaves it uncomfortably. 257/1

56.2 R Hossain to Markram, Short again on middle and leg, pulled through mid-wicket for a run. 257/1

56.1 R Hossain to Markram, Begins with a shortish delivery on leg stump, as expected. Markram pulls it towards the fielder at backward square leg who dives to his right to make a good stop. 256/1

We are back for the final session. Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla to continue their innings. Can Bangladesh trigger a collapse? They will certainly strive for one. Rubel Hossain to begin first up with the ball after tea. A gully in place. Here we go...

...Day 1, Session 3...

The visitors need to bowl and field with more intensity if they are to create further inroads on a good batting surface. The hosts have continued to score freely putting away bad deliveries with ease. The spell from Rahman was a promising one and his teammates need to take a leaf out of it. Join us shortly for the evening session.

Another brilliant session for South Africa apart from the wicket of Dean Elgar at the fag end. Mustafizur Rahman was the one who used the short ball ploy to trouble the southpaw. He created an opportunity but it was not taken. However, Roy followed in his footsteps and made the plan work rather quickly.

55.6 S Roy to Amla, Shorter in length around middle, Amla ducks under it. That's Tea, Day 1! 256/1

55.5 S Roy to Amla, Fuller around off, Amla defends it watchfully. 256/1

55.4 S Roy to Amla, Good length outside off, left alone. 256/1

55.3 S Roy to Amla, NOT OUT! Close shave! Fuller in length around off, Amla comes forward to defend but gets hit on his pads. The bowler appeals long and hard but aborts after a point. Rahim comes over and has a chat with his bowler. He goes for the review. Replays show that Amla was fine as there was bat first and the Ball Tracker also shows that the impact is outside the line. Hence, Hashim survives. Bangladesh lose a review. 256/1

55.2 S Roy to Markram, Another top edge! Markram top edges his pull again towards long leg for a single. 256/1

55.1 S Roy to A Markram, FOUR! No, no, no Taijul! Shorter in length around off, Markram pulls it through backward square leg. Taijul in the deep makes a meal of it and allows it through his legs for a boundary. 255/1

54.6 R Hossain to A Markram, In the air...but safe! Suddenly the ball is in the air more than needed for the SA batsmen. Hossain bowls another bumper, Markram takes it on and looks to pull. The ball almost carries to the long leg fielder. A run taken. Nervy times before Tea. 251/1

54.5 R Hossain to A Markram, Shorter in length around middle, pulled towards square leg. 250/1

54.4 R Hossain to A Markram, TOP EDGED! Shorter in length around middle, Markram looks to pull but gets a top edge. The ball flies down towards fine leg, Mominul slides near the fence and stops the ball. The umpire has a look since he is not sure. Replays find him safe and hence only two runs taken. 250/1

54.3 R Hossain to Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla taps it to covers and takes a single to get off the mark. 248/1

54.2 R Hossain to Amla, Good length outside off, Amla lets it go through watchfully. 247/1

54.1 R Hossain to Markram, Fuller outside off, driven to mid off for a single by Markram. 247/1

Rubel Hossain comes back on with Amla out to bat.

53.6 S Roy to A Markram, This one is pulled over mid-wicket off the toe end of the bat. Good running ensures that they get three. 246/1

53.5 S Roy to Markram, Back of a length outside off, Markram dabs it towards short third man. 243/1

Hashim Amla walks in.

53.4 S Roy to Elgar, OUT! Elgar falls to the short ball and Mustafizur Rahman takes the catch. He is smiling since he knows that he set it up. Roy bowls a shorter one around leg, Elgar looks to pull it but gets a top edge and puts his head down as soon as he hits that. Rahman comes in from the deep at fine leg and takes a good tumbling catch. A wicket at last for the Tigers and it is a well-earned one. The marathon partnership comes to an end. 243/1

53.3 S Roy to A Markram, Similar shot, similar result. A run taken this time. 243/0

53.2 S Roy to A Markram, Shorter in length, sits up, Markram pulls it towards mid-wicket. 242/0

53.1 S Roy to Elgar, Yup, short is the order of the day! Banged in around middle, Elgar tucks it in front of backward square leg and wants a run. Aiden hesitates a touch but then goes through with the run. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end and hence, no harm done. 242/0

Subashis Roy returns for a bowl. Will he bowl short to Elgar as well?

52.6 M Haque to Markram, Fuller around off, pushed towards mid off by the batsman. 241/0

52.5 M Haque to Markram, Fuller around off, turned towards mid-wicket. 241/0

52.4 M Haque to Markram, Aiden comes forward and defends it. 241/0

52.3 M Haque to Markram, FOUR! What timing! Shorter in length outside off, Markram rocks back and punches it through cover-point. The sweeper cover cannot cut it off and the batsman gets a boundary. 241/0

52.2 M Haque to Elgar, Turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 237/0

52.1 M Haque to Markram, Full toss outside off, punched towards deep mid on for a single. 236/0

Time for a change. Mominul Haque to bowl now.

51.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length around middle, Elgar ducks under it. 235/0

51.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Angles across a good length ball outside off, Elgar drops his wrists and lets it go. 235/0

51.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Similar length, Elgar pulls it towards short fine leg. 235/0

51.3 M Rahman to Elgar, In the air but does not carry! Short again by Rahman, Elgar wants to pull it through but is late on the shot. The ball lobs on the bounce to mid on. Dean is starting to look a bit uncomfortable facing the short stuff. 235/0

51.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length around middle, Elgar ducks under it early. 235/0

51.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller in length around off, driven back to the bowler by Elgar. Rahman fumbles and parries it towards mid off but no harm done. 235/0

50.6 Mahmudullah to Markram, Stays back and punches it towards mid on from his crease. 235/0

50.5 Mahmudullah to Markram, FOUR! Whipped! Fuller on middle and leg, Markram takes a step forward and clips it hard between mid on and mid-wicket for a boundary. 235/0

50.4 Mahmudullah to Markram, Turns it towards backward square leg from his crease. 231/0

50.3 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Fuller on middle and leg, driven towards the long off region. A single taken. 231/0

50.2 Mahmudullah to Markram, Punches one through mid on for a single. 230/0

50.1 Mahmudullah to Markram, FOUR! Hit away! Shorter in length around middle, Markram gets under it and pumps it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 229/0

49.6 M Rahman to Elgar, DROPPED! Shorter in length from Rahman, Elgar once again gets into an awkward position as he looks to pull. The ball lobs off the gloves and goes behind. He was into the pull but was too late to play that shot. The keeper leaps to take the catch but can only lob it to his left. The first slip fielder tries to catch it but he too fails to do so. A chance, a real chance gone down. The visitors need to take their chances, maybe he could have timed his jump better. 225/0

49.5 M Rahman to Markram, Markram comes forward to defend but gets a edge through the vacant gully region for a single. 225/0

49.4 M Rahman to A Markram, Fuller in length around off, Markram pushes it towards mid off lunging forward. 224/0

49.4 M Rahman to Elgar, No ball! Sprays it outside off, Elgar pushes it towards covers for a quick single. He has overstepped and hence the umpire signals it a no ball. Replays show that the umpire got that one wrong. 224/0

49.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Angles it around off, Elgar defends it towards mid on watchfully. 222/0

49.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length outside off, placed towards covers from his crease. 222/0

49.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Too full on middle and leg, dug out by Elgar from his crease. 222/0

48.6 Mahmudullah to A Markram, Markram looks to go over mid on but mistimes it to the fielder. 222/0

48.5 Mahmudullah to Markram, NOT OUT! But well done, Das! Mahmudullah bowls it down the leg side, Markram fails to turn it through and the keeper whips the bails off in a flash and falls over. It is referred upstairs. Replays find Markram fine and hence he gets to bat on. 222/0

A stumping appeal against Markram has been referred upstairs. Great piece of glovework from Liton Das but the youngster is probably safe.

48.4 Mahmudullah to Markram, Floats it outside off, square driven towards point. 222/0

48.3 Mahmudullah to Markram, Darts it on a shorter length around middle and leg, Aiden cannot clip it away and is hit on his pads. 222/0

48.2 Mahmudullah to Markram, Flatter around off, Markram defends it from his crease. 222/0

48.1 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Elgar works one through mid on for a single to rotate the strike. 222/0

47.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Ouch! Shorter in length around leg, Elgar is happy to take it on his body and wears a blow on his shoulder. Markram calls him through for a leg bye. 221/0

47.5 M Rahman to Markram, Full and outside off, driven to the left of cover. The fielder parries it to the mid off fielder who then stops the ball from going through. A quick single. 220/0

47.4 M Rahman to Markram, Length ball around middle, Markram defends it from his crease. 219/0

47.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller on middle and leg, turned through square leg for a single. 219/0

47.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length around off, Elgar defends it from his crease. 218/0

47.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller and outside off, Elgar drives it towards covers. 218/0

Bowling change, Mustafizur Rahman comes back on.

46.6 Mahmudullah to Markram, Fuller around off and middle, clipped to mid-wicket by Markram. 218/0

46.5 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Flatter on middle and leg, turned through square leg for a single. 218/0

Stat Alert - The last time both openers scored tons in the same innings for SA in a Test was in 2008 - Neil McKenzie (138) and Graeme Smith (107) both scored tons in the same innings vs ENG at Lord's. Interestingly, this was after SA were made to follow-on.

46.4 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Pushes this one towards mid off, the bowler goes to his right and stops the ball. 217/0

46.3 Mahmudullah to A Markram, Fuller outside off, driven through wide mid off for a single. 217/0

46.2 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Elgar drives it through the mid off region for a single. 216/0

46.1 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Flatter around off, Elgar defends it from his crease. 215/0

45.6 R Hossain to Markram, FOUR! In the air.....but safe! A tad short outside off, Aiden wants to put it away and hence throws his bat at it. The ball bounces more and takes the edge. Thankfully for him, it flies over the slip cordon and runs into the third man fence for a boundary. 215/0

45.5 R Hossain to Markram, Good length ball wide outside off, another mistimed punch by Aiden. 211/0

45.4 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around off, Markram defends it from his crease. 211/0

45.3 R Hossain to Markram, Angles a good length ball around off, turned towards mid-wicket from his crease. 211/0

45.2 R Hossain to Markram, Length ball around off, Markram drives it back down the wicket. It is hit so straight that it hits the stumps at the other end. 211/0

45.1 R Hossain to Markram, Good length outside off, Markram mistimes his punch back down the wicket. 211/0

44.6 Mahmudullah to Elgar, On middle and leg, Elgar turns it towards silly mid on. Two maidens in a row for Mahmudullah. 211/0

44.5 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Quicker around off, Elgar presses forward and defends it. 211/0

44.4 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Angles it around middle, Elgar comes forward and defends it. 211/0

44.3 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Dean lunges forward and blocks this one watchfully. 211/0

44.2 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Turns it towards square leg from his crease. 211/0

44.1 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Too full on middle and leg, Elgar fails to clip it through. The keeper collects it well. 211/0

43.6 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around off and middle, Markram turns it towards the leg side. 211/0

43.5 R Hossain to Markram, FOUR! Mark that down, Aiden! Shorter in length, Markram is waiting for it and pulls it with disdain through backward square leg for a boundary. That is his maiden Test hundred, he will want to make this a big one, you don't get runs more easier than this. His teammates are delighted for him and why not! He's showing he could be the solution to South Africa's problems at the top. 211/0

43.4 R Hossain to Markram, FOUR! Sliced! Outside off on a length, Markram slices it behind point for a boundary. He moves to 97, his highest Test score. 207/0

Rahim is now holding his wrists. He dived on the previous ball to stop it. More trouble for the tourists.

43.3 R Hossain to Elgar, Rubel bowls a full toss outside off, Elgar drives it towards the right of mid off. Rahim fumbles and allows a single. 203/0

43.2 R Hossain to Elgar, Shorter in length around off, punched towards covers from his crease. 202/0

43.1 R Hossain to Elgar, Good length around off, Elgar defends it from his crease. 202/0

Time for drinks!

42.6 Mahmudullah to Markram, Fires it on middle, turning back in. Markram flicks it to square leg. 202/0

42.5 Mahmudullah to A Markram, Quicker but shorter in length on off. Markram whips it to mid on. 202/0

42.4 Mahmudullah to Markram, Works it with the spin to square leg. 202/0

42.3 Mahmudullah to Markram, Gives it air on off, Markram defends it towards covers. 202/0

42.2 Mahmudullah to Markram, Tosses it up on off, Aiden drives it back to the bowler. 202/0

42.1 Mahmudullah to Markram, Flatter on off, Aiden works it to mid-wicket. 202/0

Mahmudullah is into the attack.

41.6 R Hossain to Markram, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 202/0

41.5 R Hossain to Markram, Angles it down the leg side, the batsman misses the flick and it goes through to the keeper. 201/0

41.4 R Hossain to Markram, Back of a length on off, Aiden punches it through covers for a brace. 201/0

41.3 R Hossain to Markram, Just ahead of a length on off, Markram lunges forward and defends it towards mid off. 199/0

41.2 R Hossain to Markram, Good length on off, Markram defends it off the front foot. 199/0

41.1 R Hossain to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar guides it down to third man for a run. 199/0

40.6 T Islam to Elgar, Works it with the spin through square leg for a run. 198/0

40.5 T Islam to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 197/0

40.4 T Islam to Elgar, FOUR! 100 for Elgar! His 10th Test century! The man in form. A brilliant innings, he has been Bangladesh's nightmare. Islam serves him a half-volley outside off, too full in length so the spin is out of question. Elgar leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. Back-to-back boundaries to bring up his ton. 197/0

40.3 T Islam to Elgar, FOUR! He moves onto 98! Islam bowls it flatter on off, turns back in. Elgar waits for the ball to do it's part and then flicks it fine through the leg side for a boundary. 193/0

40.2 T Islam to Elgar, Gives it a nice loop and lands it on off, Elgar drives it to mid off. 189/0

40.1 T Islam to Markram, Plays it against the spin through square leg for a run. 189/0

39.6 S Roy to Elgar, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Delightful! Roy serves a fuller delivery on off, Elgar leans into it and drives it through mid off for a boundary. 188/0

39.5 S Roy to Markram, Fuller on the pads, Markram flicks it to fine leg for a run. 184/0

39.4 S Roy to Elgar, Angles it into the batsman. Elgar works it on the leg side for a run. 183/0

Markram's bat comes from an angle and he also pushes hard at the ball. Better bowling and late swing might trouble him.

39.3 S Roy to Elgar, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 182/0

39.2 S Roy to Elgar, Back of a length on off, Elgar guides it to point. 182/0

39.1 S Roy to Elgar, Just ahead of a length on off, Elgar defends it off the front foot. 182/0

38.6 T Islam to Markram, Quicker on off, Markram defends it solidly. 182/0

38.5 T Islam to Markram, Flatter on off, comes in with the arm. Aiden defends it off the front foot. 182/0

38.4 T Islam to Markram, Full ball on off, Aiden drives it back to the bowler. 182/0

38.3 T Islam to Elgar, Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total. 182/0

38.2 T Islam to Elgar, Floats it full on off, turning back in. Elgar flicks it through square leg for a couple. 181/0

38.1 T Islam to Elgar, Flatter on off, skids off the surface. Elgar tries to cut but gets a bottom edge and the ball goes on the bounce to the keeper. 179/0

Taijul Islam comes back into the attack.

37.6 S Roy to Markram, Attacks the stump, hoping for Markram to fall over as he tries to flick. Aiden plays it with a straight bat to mid on. 179/0

37.5 S Roy to Markram, Fuller outside off, Markram lets it be. 179/0

37.4 S Roy to Markram, Lands it on a length on off, the batsman blocks it off the back foot. 179/0

37.3 S Roy to Markram, Back of a length on off, Aiden punches it to covers. 179/0

37.2 S Roy to Markram, FOUR! Runs are flowing here! Roy bowls it just short of a length on middle, Markram whips it through wide mid on. Mushfiqur gives it a chase but the ball wins as it crosses the fence. 179/0

37.1 S Roy to Markram, Full and outside off, wanting the batsman to drive as he has a slip waiting. Markram resists the temptation and lets it through. 175/0

36.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Comes around the wicket and bangs in a short one. Elgar does well to evade it. 175/0

36.5 M Rahman to D Elgar, FOUR! This time Fizz bowls it short which sits up to be hit as the wicket is a touch slow. Elgar rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 175/0

36.4 M Rahman to Markram, Bowls it on a length on middle, stays a fraction low. Markram gets it off the toe end as he tries to flick towards mid-wicket for a run. 171/0

36.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length, not short enough to get the pull shot out. Elgar short arm jabs it through mid-wicket for three. Good running by the batsmen. 170/0

Some field changes. Backward square leg in place now while the deep square leg fielder moves finer.

36.2 M Rahman to Markram, Errs in line again, fails to build pressure. He bowls it on the pads. Aiden flicks it through the leg side for a run. 167/0

36.1 M Rahman to Markram, Full in length on off, Markram times it to covers. 166/0

35.6 S Roy to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram hops and punches it through point for a run. 166/0

35.5 S Roy to Markram, Edged... but way short! Roy lands it on a length on off, stays a touch low. Markram tries to defend but gets an outside edge to gully. 165/0

35.4 S Roy to Markram, Length ball on off, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 165/0

35.3 S Roy to Markram, Shorter in length, does not bounce enough. Markram shuffles across and clips it through mid-wicket for a couple. 165/0

35.2 S Roy to Elgar, Fuller in length on off, Dean eases it towards mid off for a run. 163/0

Another record - In 3 innings Markram and Elgar have put on 388 runs in 3 opening stands vs BAN this series. Combined, in 17 innings before this series this year, the total opening partnership runs was just 276.

35.1 S Roy to Elgar, Good length, pitches on middle and shapes away a touch. Elgar defends it. 162/0

Pace from both ends now! Subashish Roy is into the attack.

34.6 M Rahman to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 162/0

OUCH! Kayes has been hit on the knee as he tried to stop the ball. He needs some medical attention, let us hope he is fine. He seems to be struggling and he is walking off the field. Mehedi Hasan is the substitute fielder in his place.

34.5 M Rahman to A Markram, OUCH! That must have hurt! Good length on middle, jags away after pitching. Markram tries to defend but gets an outside edge which goes towards Kayes. He gets a bad bounce and gets hit on the knee as he tries stopping the ball. He looks in pain. 162/0

34.4 M Rahman to Markram, A good comeback delivery. Lands it on a length around off. Markram defends it off the back foot. 162/0

34.3 M Rahman to Markram, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Markram! This is even better than the last one. Mustafizur bowls it full outside off, a half-volley. Aiden leans into it and drives it through covers. There was a sweeper in place but he had no chance. Top shot! 162/0

34.2 M Rahman to A Markram, FOUR! He is dealing in boundaries here! Fuller in length by Rahman. Markram uppishly, drives it through covers and the ball races to the fence. 158/0

34.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length on leg stump, Elgar flicks it through square leg for a run. 154/0

33.6 T Islam to Markram, FOUR! A poor ball to finish! Short and wide outside off, sits up to be hit. A hit-me ball actually. Markram cuts it through covers for a boundary. 153/0

33.5 T Islam to Markram, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 149/0

33.4 T Islam to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 149/0

33.3 T Islam to Markram, Markram comes down the track, Islam sees him early and fires it outside off. Aiden adjusts and defends it. 149/0

33.2 T Islam to Markram, Shorter in length on middle, Aiden punches it hard off the back foot towards the bowler. Islam makes a half-stop but no runs conceded. 149/0

33.1 T Islam to Markram, Flatter on off, Markram defends it off the front foot. 149/0

32.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Flicks it to mid-wicket with the angle. 149/0

32.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Played to the point region by the batsman. 149/0

32.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 149/0

32.4 M Rahman to Elgar, FIVE WIDES! Mustafizur bangs in a short ball, he bends his back and gets it to skid off the surface. Elgar ducks under it and the ball beats the keeper and down to the fence. The umpire calls it a wide as the ball was way above the batsman's head. 149/0

32.3 M Rahman to Markram, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 144/0

32.2 M Rahman to Markram, Around the wicket and lands it on a length on off, a effort ball by the Fizz. Markram defends it off the back foot. 143/0

32.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar guides it towards point to rotate strike. 143/0

31.6 T Islam to Elgar, Flicks it with the spin through square leg for a run. 142/0

31.5 T Islam to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 141/0

31.4 T Islam to Markram, Drags his length back outside off, Markram pushes it through covers for a run. 141/0

31.3 T Islam to Markram, FOUR! A gift but it still has to be put away! A full toss on middle, Markram with ease strokes it wide of mid off for a boundary. 140/0

31.2 T Islam to Markram, Floats it full around off. The batsman eases it to mid off. 136/0

Did you know this? Elgar has only been dismissed once this year by a left-arm orthodox bowler.

31.1 T Islam to Elgar, Quicker on off, stays a touch low. Elgar off the back foot, places it towards cover-point for a run. 136/0

30.6 M Rahman to Markram, Rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it outside off. The batsman opts not to fiddle with it. 135/0

30.5 M Rahman to Markram, Comes around the wicket and bowls a back of a length ball on off, Markram pushes it back to the bowler. 135/0

30.4 M Rahman to Markram, Good length outside off, Aiden lets it be. 135/0

30.3 M Rahman to Markram, FOUR! Errs in line and bowls it full on the pads, Markram is too good a player to miss out on those. He flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Very simple! 135/0

30.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Short and wide, hit straight to the sweeper at point for a single. 131/0

30.1 M Rahman to Markram, A good start by Rahman. He lands it on a length on middle, angling away. Aiden guides it to deep point for a run. 130/0

Mustafizur Rahman will bowl from the other end. He has a slip and a gully in place.

29.6 T Islam to Markram, Drags his length back on off, Aiden camps back and punches it through covers for a run. 129/0

29.5 T Islam to Elgar, Clips it with the spin through square leg for a run. 128/0

29.4 T Islam to Elgar, Gives it air on off, too full but. Elgar drives it to mid off. 127/0

29.3 T Islam to Elgar, Flatter on off, turning back in. Elgar with the spin works it to square leg. 127/0

29.2 T Islam to Markram, A high full toss, it may have slipped out of his hand. Markram flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. Islam is lucky he got away with that. 127/0

29.1 T Islam to Markram, Starts off with a loopy delivery on off, Markram defends it off the front foot. 126/0

So, we are back after the delay and all set to get underway. Taijul Islam will continue his bowling. Markram is on strike to face him and Elgar is at the other end.

We're all set to get underway after the break. The men who matter are out in the middle. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram will resume their innings. But hold on... It seems we are going to have a 10-minute delay as the food for the Bangladesh team arrived late. That's a first!

...Day 1, Session 2...

Both Elgar and Markram have scored fifties and should be eyeing huge scores since only they can get themselves out. The Tigers are being tamed like cats away from home. If they don't take an early wicket, it could be a long, long day for them. Wickets are the order of the day for them. The Saffas will aim to bat long, big and once. Join us in a while for the second session.

Brilliant session for South Africa! Bangladesh won the toss and did the hosts a favour by handing them the advantage of being able to bat first on this batting beauty. The grass before the game may have taken the tourists for a ride. There is no grass and there seemed to be no plans by the away side. They have been all over the place, unable to create any kind of pressure.

28.6 R Hossain to Elgar, Good length on off, angling away. He defends it off the back foot and starts walking towards the dressing room. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1! 126/0

28.5 R Hossain to Elgar, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it. 126/0

28.4 R Hossain to Markram, Just behind a length on off, Markram taps it towards cover-point for a quick run. They are rotating strike so easily. 126/0

28.3 R Hossain to Markram, Full in length outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. He resists and lets it through to the keeper. 125/0

28.2 R Hossain to Markram, Back of a length outside off, Markram guides it wide of deep point for two. 125/0

28.1 R Hossain to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, Elgar pushes it through cover-point for a run. 123/0

27.6 T Islam to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 122/0

27.5 T Islam to Markram, Quicker on off, Aiden defends it solidly. 122/0

27.4 T Islam to Markram, FOUR! Fifty for Markram. The youngster brings up his second in as many matches. He too is continuing from where he left. This time he would want to make it big. He uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through the gap between mid-wicket and mid on for another boundary. 122/0

27.3 T Islam to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 118/0

27.2 T Islam to Markram, Full toss, drives it hard to the man at short mid off. 118/0

27.1 T Islam to Markram, FOUR! What a shot! Just shows how good a surface this is. Top, top wrist work. Islam goes wide of the crease and bowls a flatter delivery but shorter in length on middle. Markram rocks back and whips it through mid on for a boundary. 118/0

26.6 R Hossain to Elgar, Back of a length on middle, Dean flicks it to mid-wicket. 114/0

26.5 R Hossain to Elgar, Waste of effort from Rubel. He comes running in, bangs in a short ball but down the leg side. Elgar evades it. 114/0

26.4 R Hossain to Elgar, Bouncer! Elgar ducks under it. 114/0

26.3 R Hossain to D Elgar, FOUR! This is too easy for Elgar! They are providing him freebies. A half-volley outside off. Elgar times it through covers and into the fence. 114/0

26.2 R Hossain to Elgar, Good length on off, Elgar defends it to mid off. 110/0

26.1 R Hossain to Markram, Shortish in length outside off, Markram cuts it through cover-point. There is protection in the so only a single conceded. 110/0

25.6 T Islam to Elgar, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 109/0

25.5 T Islam to Elgar, FOUR! A gift but still has to be put away! A similar length to the last delivery but this time a but wider. Elgar cashes in on the width and drives it crisply through covers for a boundary. 109/0

25.4 T Islam to Elgar, Fuller and outside off, Elgar drives it straight to the man at covers. 105/0

25.3 T Islam to Elgar, Floats it outside off, turning back in. Elgar shuffles across and works it on the leg side. 105/0

25.2 T Islam to Elgar, Flatter from over the wicket on off, Elgar with the spin works it towards mid-wicket. 105/0

25.1 T Islam to Markram, Loopy ball on middle, very full so the spin is out of question. Markram drives it hard past the bowler and down to long off for a run. 105/0

24.6 R Hossain to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 104/0

Milestone alert - This is the fourth century stand by an opening pair for SA against BAN in Tests. Highest 415 by McKenzie/G Smith at Chittagong, 2008.

24.5 R Hossain to Markram, Shorter in length outside off, Aiden cuts it but not off the middle towards cover-point for a run. 104/0

24.4 R Hossain to Markram, Lands it on a length, nips into the batsman a touch after pitching. Aiden flicks it to mid-wicket. 103/0

24.3 R Hossain to Elgar, A better length, fullish around off. Elgar guides it down to deep point for a run. 103/0

24.2 R Hossain to Elgar, Shortish ball outside off, Elgar guides it to point. 102/0

24.1 R Hossain to Elgar, FOUR! Bad ball and dispatched to the boundary! Rubel starts off with a loosener outside off, short and width on offer. Elgar has plenty of time to get back and push it through covers for a boundary. 102/0

Rubel Hossain is back into the attack.

23.6 T Islam to Markram, Gives it a nice loop on off, Markram mistimes his drive back to the bowler. 98/0

23.5 T Islam to Markram, Fires it on off, Markram defends it off the front foot. 98/0

23.4 T Islam to Elgar, Drags his length back outside off, Elgar punches it against the spin through covers for a run. 98/0

23.3 T Islam to Elgar, Shorter in length on off, Elgar shuffles across and flicks it to mid-wicket. 97/0

23.2 T Islam to Elgar, Floats it full on middle, Elgar pushes it back to the bowler. 97/0

23.1 T Islam to Elgar, Flatter outside off, goes on with the angle. Elgar guides it down through short third man and some good running from the batsmen help them to take two. 97/0

22.6 S Roy to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 95/0

22.5 S Roy to Markram, FOUR! Classy! Roy bowls it shorter in length around off, Markram has all the time in the world as he rocks back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 95/0

22.4 S Roy to Elgar, Short and on leg stump. Too easy for Elgar as he clips it around the corner for a run. 91/0

22.3 S Roy to Markram, Good length on off, Markram taps it towards point and sets off for a run. The fielder is quick to the ball and hits bull's eye at the non-striker's end but the batsman has made his ground. 90/0

22.2 S Roy to Markram, Angles it into the batsman, Aiden plays it to mid on. 89/0

22.1 S Roy to Elgar, Shorter in length around leg stump. Elgar works it towards square leg with soft hands for a run. 89/0

21.6 T Islam to Markram, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 88/0

21.5 T Islam to Elgar, Plays it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 88/0

21.4 T Islam to Markram, Drags his length back on middle, Markram punches it towards mid on for a run. 87/0

21.3 T Islam to Markram, FOUR! Excellent use of the feet from the youngster! Islam gives it air on middle. Markram comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Easy for South Africa here. 86/0

21.2 T Islam to Markram, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 82/0

21.1 T Islam to Markram, Loopy ball on middle, Markram drives it back to the bowler. 82/0

20.6 S Roy to Elgar, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 82/0

20.5 S Roy to Elgar, Bouncer, trying to surprise the batsman. Elgar evades it quite comfortably. 82/0

20.4 S Roy to Elgar, Full again on off, looking for an edge. Elgar drives it back to Roy who bends down and makes a good stop. 82/0

20.3 S Roy to Elgar, Good length on off, Elgar defends it off the front foot. 82/0

20.2 S Roy to Elgar, Fuller in length again on off, Elgar eases it to mid off. 82/0

20.1 S Roy to Elgar, FOUR! Fifty for Elgar! His 9th in Tests. He has continued from where he left off in the first game. What timing! Beautiful! Roy changes the angle and comes around the wicket, lands it outside off on a length. Elgar punches it through the covers on the up for a boundary. That was extremely pleasing to the eye. 82/0

19.6 T Islam to Markram, Floats it full on off, Aiden drives it back to the short mid off fielder who scores a direct hit at the striker's end but no harm done. 78/0

19.5 T Islam to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 78/0

19.4 T Islam to Markram, An arm ball on middle, Markram lunges forward and defends it. 78/0

19.3 T Islam to Elgar, Drags his length back, around off. Elgar camps back and punches it past the diving bowler and down to long on for a run. 78/0

19.2 T Islam to Elgar, Floats it around off, Elgar defends it. 77/0

19.1 T Islam to D Elgar, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Islam tosses it up outside off, offers width to Elgar. He leans into it and drives it through the gap between covers and mid off for a boundary. 77/0

18.6 S Roy to A Markram, FOUR! Too easy! Roy tries to bowl a bouncer but without a lot of fizz! It sits up to be hit, Markram pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 73/0

18.5 S Roy to Markram, Again hits the length around off, Markram with relative ease defends it. 69/0

18.4 S Roy to Elgar, Fuller in length on middle, Elgar shuffles across and times it towards mid on for a quick single. 69/0

18.3 S Roy to Markram, Shortish in length, not very short. Markram picks the length early and pulls it towards deep square leg for a run. 68/0

18.2 S Roy to Markram, Good length on off, around the off stump, looking for an edge. Markram camps back and defends it back to the bowler. 67/0

18.1 S Roy to Markram, Roy comes running in and lands it on a length outside off. There is no swing on offer. The batsman covers the line and defends it. 67/0

17.6 T Islam to Elgar, Quicker on off, goes on with the arm. Elgar prods forward and blocks it. 67/0

17.5 T Islam to Markram, Tosses it up, very full but down the leg side. Markram again flicks it fine past the short fine leg fielder. Rahman there gives it a chase and saves a run for his team. Good running by the batsmen. 67/0

17.4 T Islam to Markram, Floats it up on off, the batsman defends it solidly. 64/0

17.3 T Islam to Markram, Fires it on the pads. Too easy for Markram who flicks it fine down the leg side for a couple. 64/0

17.2 T Islam to Markram, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 62/0

17.1 T Islam to Markram, Flatter on off, Markram defends it off the front foot. 62/0

16.6 S Roy to Elgar, CLOSE SHAVE! That came back in sharply! Roy lands it on a length outside off, gets it to jag back in sharply. Elgar watchfully leaves it but it was very close to the off pole. A brave leave in the end. 62/0

16.5 S Roy to Elgar, Bangs in a short one which bounces way above the batsman's head. Elgar watches it early and ducks under it. 62/0

16.4 S Roy to Markram, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Markram flicks it with the angle through square leg for a run. 62/0

16.3 S Roy to Markram, Shortish length around off, Markram punches it to the man at covers. 61/0

16.2 S Roy to Markram, Back of a length on off, angling into the batsman. Markram defends it off the back foot. 61/0

16.1 S Roy to Elgar, Shorter in length, comes slow off the wicket. Elgar rocks onto the back foot and works it towards square leg for an easy run. 61/0

15.6 T Islam to Markram, Darts it on off, Markram lunges forward in defense. 60/0

15.5 T Islam to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 60/0

15.4 T Islam to Markram, FOUR! Islam tosses it up on middle, but it is very full. Markram moves his front leg out of the way and hits it uppishly towards mid on. There are shouts of catch it but there is no one there. The ball races to the fence. 60/0

15.3 T Islam to Markram, Fires it on middle, Markram defends it solidly. 56/0

15.2 T Islam to Markram, Full toss, a gift on middle. Markram drives it straight back to the bowler. He will be dissapointed he did not put that away. 56/0

15.1 T Islam to Markram, Flatter on off, goes on with the arm. Markram prods forward in defense. 56/0

Time for some spin! Taijul Islam is into the attack.

14.6 S Roy to Elgar, Bangs in a surprise bouncer on leg. Elgar ducks under it. 56/0

14.5 S Roy to Elgar, Just ahead of a length on middle, Elgar drives it back towards the bowler who crouches down in his followthrough and makes a half-stop. 56/0

14.4 S Roy to Elgar, Fuller in length this time around off, angling away from the batsman. Elgar with a lot of ease defends it. 56/0

14.3 S Roy to Markram, Roy pitches it on a length on middle. Markram tucks it with soft hands towards mid on for a run. 56/0

14.2 S Roy to Markram, Lands it on a length around off, Markram, off the back foot defends it onto the ground. 55/0

14.1 S Roy to Markram, Starts off with a fuller length delivery outside off, no swing on offer. Markram watchfully leaves it. 55/0

Subashis Roy is back on.

Drinks! A harmless first hour for the hosts as the tourists are making the same mistakes again. They chose to bowl first but are hardly bowling troubling lines and lengths. Rahim can continue to complain, as they wait for a wicket.

13.6 M Rahman to Elgar, OUCH! Shorter in length from Rahman from round the wicket, Elgar takes his eyes off that one and just fends at it. The ball lobs off the arm and flies towards the keeper. Liton moves to his right and catches it. There is a slight appeal but the umpire stays put as he had spotted that there was no bat there. 55/0

13.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, punched towards point from his crease. 55/0

13.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Bouncer! Shorter in length outside off, Elgar ducks under it. 55/0

13.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar defends it watchfully. 55/0

13.2 M Rahman to Elgar, FOUR! Another boundary! Shorter in length outside off, Elgar punches it through backward point. The fielder cannot cut it off inside the 30-yard region and Dean gets a boundary. 55/0

13.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length around middle, Elgar tucks it towards mid-wicket. 51/0

12.6 R Hossain to Markram, Outside off on a length, defended watchfully. 51/0

12.5 R Hossain to D Elgar, Fuller in length outside off, Elgar drives it on the up to the left of mid off. Rahman gives a chase and keeps the ball in play. Three runs taken, 50 up for South Africa. Back-to-back 50-run stand for the SA openers. 51/0

12.4 R Hossain to Elgar, Elgar comes forward and defends it. 48/0

12.3 R Hossain to Elgar, FOUR! Runs keep flowing! Shorter in length, Elgar picks it early and pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. This is nothing bowling by the tourists. 7th boundary for Elgar already! 48/0

12.2 R Hossain to Elgar, Shorter in length around leg, Elgar ducks under it from his crease. 44/0

12.1 R Hossain to Elgar, Good length outside off, Elgar comes forward and pushes it through covers for a couple of runs. 44/0

11.6 M Rahman to Markram, Shorter in length around middle, Markram taps it towards short leg with a little hop. 42/0

11.5 M Rahman to Markram, BEATEN! Angles it around off, Markram pushes at it from his crease. The ball holds its line and beats the outside edge. Bangladesh have bowled far too few of these. 42/0

11.4 M Rahman to Markram, Shorter in length outside off, Aiden rides the bounce and taps it towards gully. 42/0

11.3 M Rahman to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram lets it go through watchfully. 42/0

A bit of a halt. There is some movement behind the sightscreen.

11.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar pulls it over mid-wicket for a single. 42/0

11.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length around off, Elgar defends it. 41/0

10.6 R Hossain to Markram, FOUR! Rubbish delivery! Short and wide, as if the bowling has not been bad before. Markram has all the time in the world to crash it through the cover-point region for a boundary. 41/0

10.5 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around middle, defended towards mid on. 37/0

10.4 R Hossain to Markram, A touch short outside off, punched through covers. Good timing ensures that the batsmen run a couple. Nothing fancy by the Saffas so far. 37/0

The Bangladeshi bowlers are bowling with a scrambled seam which is not the correct thing to do on this surface. Need to keep the seam upright with the new cherry on a hard track.

10.3 R Hossain to Markram, Good length outside off, Aiden defends it from his crease. 35/0

10.2 R Hossain to Markram, Markram comes forward and defends it under his eyes. 35/0

10.1 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around off, Markram defends it towards mid on from his crease. 35/0

9.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Catch it! Rahman bowls a shorter one around middle and leg, Elgar is a touch blinded by the angle and fends at it. The ball pops up but the bowler cannot get to it. Good over for a change. 35/0

9.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Snorter! Shorter in length around off, Elgar keeps his eyes on the ball and drops his wrists at the last moment to let it go. 35/0

9.4 M Rahman to Elgar, A tad short outside off, punched towards covers by the batsman. 35/0

9.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length around middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 35/0

9.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length around off, Elgar rises on his feet and defends it watchfully. 35/0

9.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Angles it around off, Elgar closes the face of the bat and defends it towards the leg side. 35/0

8.6 R Hossain to Markram, Closer to the stumps, length delivery, left alone. 35/0

8.5 R Hossain to Markram, EDGED! Good length outside off, Markram looks to punch it through covers but gets an outside edge. The ball does not carry to the gully fielder. 35/0

8.4 R Hossain to Elgar, Shorter in length around middle, turned towards square leg. 35/0

Poor work from Bangladesh! Rahim lamented his bowlers for not bowling well but he has shown no intent to correct them on the field. He is not talking to his bowlers, you can complain all you want but have a chat at least? And why choose to bowl after knowing that the wicket might get quicker as the game progresses? Bangladesh win a lot at home but if they play like this, they will win very less outside.

8.3 R Hossain to Elgar, FOUR! Pristine! Full and outside off, Elgar comes forward and just creams it through wide mid off for a boundary. 34/0

8.2 R Hossain to Elgar, Slanting across the batsman, Elgar lets it go through. 30/0

8.1 R Hossain to Elgar, Good length around off, Elgar presses forward and defends it watchfully. 30/0

7.6 M Rahman to Markram, Fuller outside off, no shot offered by the batsman. 30/0

7.5 M Rahman to Markram, Goes round the wicket and angles it outside off, Aiden comes forward and lets it go. 30/0

7.4 M Rahman to Markram, Fuller and outside off, Markram shoulders his arms to it. 30/0

7.3 M Rahman to Markram, Similar ball, similar shot, similar result. No run taken. 30/0

7.2 M Rahman to Markram, Length delivery, slanting across the batsman, Markram is more than happy to let it go. 30/0

7.1 M Rahman to Markram, Fuller and going across Aiden, left alone. 30/0

Change of end, as expected. Mustafizur Rahman to steam in from this end, two slips in place for him.

6.6 R Hossain to Elgar, Shorter in length around middle, Elgar ducks under it easily. 30/0

6.5 R Hossain to Elgar, Good length outside off, punched through covers for a couple of runs. Bangladesh have not troubled the Protea batsmen much so far. 30/0

6.4 R Hossain to Elgar, A tad short around leg, Elgar stands tall and tucks it towards the leg side. 28/0

6.3 R Hossain to Elgar, Angles it around off, Elgar defends it with an open face of the bat towards cover-point from his crease. 28/0

6.2 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around off, Markram punches it towards mid on which is a bit deep and takes a quick single. 28/0

6.1 R Hossain to Markram, Fuller outside off, left alone watchfully. 27/0

5.6 S Sarkar to D Elgar, FOUR! Good shot! Just drags the length behind by a small margin but it's still full in length. Elgar loves it and drives it back down the ground past mid off for a boundary. 27/0

5.5 S Sarkar to Elgar, Full ball on off stump, Elgar stands his ground, leans across a touch and wrists it to the mid on fielder. 23/0

5.4 S Sarkar to Elgar, Pitched up around off, driven back to the bowler by the batsman. 23/0

5.3 S Sarkar to Elgar, Correct line this time, fuller around off, Dean comes forward and defends it watchfully. 23/0

5.2 S Sarkar to Elgar, A touch fuller around middle, comes in a touch, Elgar turns it towards mid-wicket. 23/0

5.1 S Sarkar to Elgar, Length ball around leg, Elgar lunges forward and turns it towards mid-wicket. 23/0

Another change, Soumya Sarkar is brought on for a bowl. Not sure of this bowling change, could be the need for a change of end?

4.6 R Hossain to Markram, Length ball outside off, left alone by the batsman. 23/0

4.5 R Hossain to Markram, Good length outside off, Markram gets in line and defends it from his crease. 23/0

4.4 R Hossain to Markram, Fuller outside off, left alone. 23/0

4.3 R Hossain to Markram, BEATEN! Good length outside off, Markram throws his bat at it and is beaten by the away movement there. 23/0

4.2 R Hossain to Markram, Full toss from Rubel around leg, Markram closes the face of the bat and almost gets a leading edge back down the wicket. 23/0

4.1 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around off and middle, Markram defends it from his crease. 23/0

Time for a change, Rubel Hossain to bowl now.

Milestone for Elgar! 1000 runs up for him in Tests in a calendar year. He is the first South African to do so after Amla achieved it in 2012. Dean is also the leading run-scorer in Tests in 2017, good going. Pujara is the second in the list with 851 runs while Amla is third with 810 runs.

3.6 S Roy to D Elgar, FOUR! No point running for that! Full again, on middle and leg, Elgar closes the face of the bat and pushes it wide of mid on for a boundary. 15 runs from the over. 23/0

3.5 S Roy to Elgar, FOUR! Bangladesh struggle to improve! Fuller outside off, Elgar presses forward and drives it through the mid off region for a boundary. That was too easy for Dean. 19/0

3.4 S Roy to Markram, Shorter in length outside off, punched through covers for a couple of runs. Some good running gets them the third run. 15/0

3.3 S Roy to Markram, Same length outside off, going away, left alone by Aiden. 12/0

3.2 S Roy to Markram, Good length outside off, Markram defends it from his crease. 12/0

3.1 S Roy to Markram, FOUR! Nicely done! Full toss outside off, Markram gets low and drives it through the covers for a boundary. 12/0

A short leg in place, along with a mid on now.

2.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar defends it watchfully. 8/0

2.5 M Rahman to Elgar, FOUR! Poor ball, punished! Too full on middle and leg, Elgar does not need second invitation. He flicks it calmly behind square leg for a boundary. 8/0

2.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length outside off, Elgar leaves it alone getting his hands out of the way. 4/0

2.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Bouncer! Shorter in length around off, Elgar ducks under it easily. Rahman does not look in any rhythm at the moment. 4/0

2.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Too full on middle and leg, turned towards mid-wicket. 4/0

2.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Length ball around off, Elgar defends it from his crease. Rahman pulled up after bowling that ball, Rahim will hope he is fine, can't afford to lose him. 4/0

1.6 S Roy to Markram, Full length delivery attacking the stumps, pushed off the front foot to mid on. Roy starts off with a maiden! 4/0

1.5 S Roy to Markram, Good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, shaping away after pitching. Aiden doesn't fiddle with it. 4/0

1.4 S Roy to Markram, Fullish delivery around off, nipping in substantially. Markram looks to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Roy appeals vociferously for some reason. There was clearly bat involved. 4/0

1.3 S Roy to Markram, Length delivery wide outside off, no movement as such. Markram points his bat skywards to let it go. 4/0

1.2 S Roy to Markram, Full length delivery around off, Aiden pats it back to the bowler. 4/0

1.1 S Roy to Markram, Roy begins with a loosener. Sprays it wide outside off on a full length. Markram doesn't bother to play at it. 4/0

Subashis Roy to share the new cherry from the other end. Two slips and a short leg in place.

0.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller in length on off, shaping in. Dean comes forward and eases it to covers. 4/0

0.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Good carry on that occasion! On a length outside off, Elgar covers his off stump and makes a good leave. 4/0

0.4 M Rahman to Elgar, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! It was asking to be hit and Elgar obliged. Half-volley on the pads, Dean clips it nicely through backward square leg to find the fence. 4/0

0.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension, holding its line. Dean plants his front foot across to allow it through. 0/0

0.2 M Rahman to Elgar, This one swings in appreciably into Elgar. He covers the line and defends it off the inner half beside the pitch on the leg side. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Right on the money! Starts off with a full length delivery attacking the stumps, a bit of nibble in the air. Elgar puts his head down and defends it calmly with a high elbow. 0/0

First Published: October 6, 2017, 1:31 PM IST