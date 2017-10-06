South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Bloemfontein, Live Score: Elgar Raises Half-century

Dean Elgar (BCCI)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

24.3 R Hossain to Elgar, 1 run. 103/0

24.2 R Hossain to Elgar, Shortish ball outside off, Elgar guides it to point. 102/0

24.1 R Hossain to Elgar, FOUR! Bad ball and dispatched to the boundary! Rubel starts off with a loosener outside off, short and width on offer. Elgar has plenty of time to get back and push it through covers for a boundary. 102/0

Rubel Hossain is back into the attack.

23.6 T Islam to Markram, Gives it a nice loop on off, Markram mistimes his drive back to the bowler. 98/0

23.5 T Islam to Markram, Fires it on off, Markram defends it off the front foot. 98/0

23.4 T Islam to Elgar, Drags his length back outside off, Elgar punches it against the spin through covers for a run. 98/0

23.3 T Islam to Elgar, Shorter in length on off, Elgar shuffles across and flicks it to mid-wicket. 97/0

23.2 T Islam to Elgar, Floats it full on middle, Elgar pushes it back to the bowler. 97/0

23.1 T Islam to Elgar, Flatter outside off, goes on with the angle. Elgar guides it down through short third man and some good running from the batsmen help them to take two. 97/0

22.6 S Roy to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 95/0

22.5 S Roy to Markram, FOUR! Classy! Roy bowls it shorter in length around off, Markram has all the time in the world as he rocks back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 95/0

22.4 S Roy to Elgar, Short and on leg stump. Too easy for Elgar as he clips it around the corner for a run. 91/0

22.3 S Roy to Markram, Good length on off, Markram taps it towards point and sets off for a run. The fielder is quick to the ball and hits bull's eye at the non-striker's end but the batsman has made his ground. 90/0

22.2 S Roy to Markram, Angles it into the batsman, Aiden plays it to mid on. 89/0

22.1 S Roy to Elgar, Shorter in length around leg stump. Elgar works it towards square leg with soft hands for a run. 89/0

21.6 T Islam to Markram, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 88/0

21.5 T Islam to Elgar, Plays it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 88/0

21.4 T Islam to Markram, Drags his length back on middle, Markram punches it towards mid on for a run. 87/0

21.3 T Islam to Markram, FOUR! Excellent use of the feet from the youngster! Islam gives it air on middle. Markram comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Easy for South Africa here. 86/0

21.2 T Islam to Markram, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 82/0

21.1 T Islam to Markram, Loopy ball on middle, Markram drives it back to the bowler. 82/0

20.6 S Roy to Elgar, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 82/0

20.5 S Roy to Elgar, Bouncer, trying to surprise the batsman. Elgar evades it quite comfortably. 82/0

20.4 S Roy to Elgar, Full again on off, looking for an edge. Elgar drives it back to Roy who bends down and makes a good stop. 82/0

20.3 S Roy to Elgar, Good length on off, Elgar defends it off the front foot. 82/0

20.2 S Roy to Elgar, Fuller in length again on off, Elgar eases it to mid off. 82/0

20.1 S Roy to Elgar, FOUR! Fifty for Elgar! His 9th in Tests. He has continued from where he left off in the first game. What timing! Beautiful! Roy changes the angle and comes around the wicket, lands it outside off on a length. Elgar punches it through the covers on the up for a boundary. That was extremely pleasing to the eye. 82/0

19.6 T Islam to Markram, Floats it full on off, Aiden drives it back to the short mid off fielder who scores a direct hit at the striker's end but no harm done. 78/0

19.5 T Islam to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 78/0

19.4 T Islam to Markram, An arm ball on middle, Markram lunges forward and defends it. 78/0

19.3 T Islam to Elgar, Drags his length back, around off. Elgar camps back and punches it past the diving bowler and down to long on for a run. 78/0

19.2 T Islam to Elgar, Floats it around off, Elgar defends it. 77/0

19.1 T Islam to D Elgar, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Islam tosses it up outside off, offers width to Elgar. He leans into it and drives it through the gap between covers and mid off for a boundary. 77/0

18.6 S Roy to A Markram, FOUR! Too easy! Roy tries to bowl a bouncer but without a lot of fizz! It sits up to be hit, Markram pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 73/0

18.5 S Roy to Markram, Again hits the length around off, Markram with relative ease defends it. 69/0

18.4 S Roy to Elgar, Fuller in length on middle, Elgar shuffles across and times it towards mid on for a quick single. 69/0

18.3 S Roy to Markram, Shortish in length, not very short. Markram picks the length early and pulls it towards deep square leg for a run. 68/0

18.2 S Roy to Markram, Good length on off, around the off stump, looking for an edge. Markram camps back and defends it back to the bowler. 67/0

18.1 S Roy to Markram, Roy comes running in and lands it on a length outside off. There is no swing on offer. The batsman covers the line and defends it. 67/0

17.6 T Islam to Elgar, Quicker on off, goes on with the arm. Elgar prods forward and blocks it. 67/0

17.5 T Islam to Markram, Tosses it up, very full but down the leg side. Markram again flicks it fine past the short fine leg fielder. Rahman there gives it a chase and saves a run for his team. Good running by the batsmen. 67/0

17.4 T Islam to Markram, Floats it up on off, the batsman defends it solidly. 64/0

17.3 T Islam to Markram, Fires it on the pads. Too easy for Markram who flicks it fine down the leg side for a couple. 64/0

17.2 T Islam to Markram, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 62/0

17.1 T Islam to Markram, Flatter on off, Markram defends it off the front foot. 62/0

16.6 S Roy to Elgar, CLOSE SHAVE! That came back in sharply! Roy lands it on a length outside off, gets it to jag back in sharply. Elgar watchfully leaves it but it was very close to the off pole. A brave leave in the end. 62/0

16.5 S Roy to Elgar, Bangs in a short one which bounces way above the batsman's head. Elgar watches it early and ducks under it. 62/0

16.4 S Roy to Markram, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Markram flicks it with the angle through square leg for a run. 62/0

16.3 S Roy to Markram, Shortish length around off, Markram punches it to the man at covers. 61/0

16.2 S Roy to Markram, Back of a length on off, angling into the batsman. Markram defends it off the back foot. 61/0

16.1 S Roy to Elgar, Shorter in length, comes slow off the wicket. Elgar rocks onto the back foot and works it towards square leg for an easy run. 61/0

15.6 T Islam to Markram, Darts it on off, Markram lunges forward in defense. 60/0

15.5 T Islam to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 60/0

15.4 T Islam to Markram, FOUR! Islam tosses it up on middle, but it is very full. Markram moves his front leg out of the way and hits it uppishly towards mid on. There are shouts of catch it but there is no one there. The ball races to the fence. 60/0

15.3 T Islam to Markram, Fires it on middle, Markram defends it solidly. 56/0

15.2 T Islam to Markram, Full toss, a gift on middle. Markram drives it straight back to the bowler. He will be dissapointed he did not put that away. 56/0

15.1 T Islam to Markram, Flatter on off, goes on with the arm. Markram prods forward in defense. 56/0

Time for some spin! Taijul Islam is into the attack.

14.6 S Roy to Elgar, Bangs in a surprise bouncer on leg. Elgar ducks under it. 56/0

14.5 S Roy to Elgar, Just ahead of a length on middle, Elgar drives it back towards the bowler who crouches down in his followthrough and makes a half-stop. 56/0

14.4 S Roy to Elgar, Fuller in length this time around off, angling away from the batsman. Elgar with a lot of ease defends it. 56/0

14.3 S Roy to Markram, Roy pitches it on a length on middle. Markram tucks it with soft hands towards mid on for a run. 56/0

14.2 S Roy to Markram, Lands it on a length around off, Markram, off the back foot defends it onto the ground. 55/0

14.1 S Roy to Markram, Starts off with a fuller length delivery outside off, no swing on offer. Markram watchfully leaves it. 55/0

Subashis Roy is back on.

Drinks! A harmless first hour for the hosts as the tourists are making the same mistakes again. They chose to bowl first but are hardly bowling troubling lines and lengths. Rahim can continue to complain, as they wait for a wicket.

13.6 M Rahman to Elgar, OUCH! Shorter in length from Rahman from round the wicket, Elgar takes his eyes off that one and just fends at it. The ball lobs off the arm and flies towards the keeper. Liton moves to his right and catches it. There is a slight appeal but the umpire stays put as he had spotted that there was no bat there. 55/0

13.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, punched towards point from his crease. 55/0

13.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Bouncer! Shorter in length outside off, Elgar ducks under it. 55/0

13.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar defends it watchfully. 55/0

13.2 M Rahman to Elgar, FOUR! Another boundary! Shorter in length outside off, Elgar punches it through backward point. The fielder cannot cut it off inside the 30-yard region and Dean gets a boundary. 55/0

13.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length around middle, Elgar tucks it towards mid-wicket. 51/0

12.6 R Hossain to Markram, Outside off on a length, defended watchfully. 51/0

12.5 R Hossain to D Elgar, Fuller in length outside off, Elgar drives it on the up to the left of mid off. Rahman gives a chase and keeps the ball in play. Three runs taken, 50 up for South Africa. Back-to-back 50-run stand for the SA openers. 51/0

12.4 R Hossain to Elgar, Elgar comes forward and defends it. 48/0

12.3 R Hossain to Elgar, FOUR! Runs keep flowing! Shorter in length, Elgar picks it early and pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. This is nothing bowling by the tourists. 7th boundary for Elgar already! 48/0

12.2 R Hossain to Elgar, Shorter in length around leg, Elgar ducks under it from his crease. 44/0

12.1 R Hossain to Elgar, Good length outside off, Elgar comes forward and pushes it through covers for a couple of runs. 44/0

11.6 M Rahman to Markram, Shorter in length around middle, Markram taps it towards short leg with a little hop. 42/0

11.5 M Rahman to Markram, BEATEN! Angles it around off, Markram pushes at it from his crease. The ball holds its line and beats the outside edge. Bangladesh have bowled far too few of these. 42/0

11.4 M Rahman to Markram, Shorter in length outside off, Aiden rides the bounce and taps it towards gully. 42/0

11.3 M Rahman to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram lets it go through watchfully. 42/0

A bit of a halt. There is some movement behind the sightscreen.

11.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar pulls it over mid-wicket for a single. 42/0

11.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length around off, Elgar defends it. 41/0

10.6 R Hossain to Markram, FOUR! Rubbish delivery! Short and wide, as if the bowling has not been bad before. Markram has all the time in the world to crash it through the cover-point region for a boundary. 41/0

10.5 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around middle, defended towards mid on. 37/0

10.4 R Hossain to Markram, A touch short outside off, punched through covers. Good timing ensures that the batsmen run a couple. Nothing fancy by the Saffas so far. 37/0

The Bangladeshi bowlers are bowling with a scrambled seam which is not the correct thing to do on this surface. Need to keep the seam upright with the new cherry on a hard track.

10.3 R Hossain to Markram, Good length outside off, Aiden defends it from his crease. 35/0

10.2 R Hossain to Markram, Markram comes forward and defends it under his eyes. 35/0

10.1 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around off, Markram defends it towards mid on from his crease. 35/0

9.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Catch it! Rahman bowls a shorter one around middle and leg, Elgar is a touch blinded by the angle and fends at it. The ball pops up but the bowler cannot get to it. Good over for a change. 35/0

9.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Snorter! Shorter in length around off, Elgar keeps his eyes on the ball and drops his wrists at the last moment to let it go. 35/0

9.4 M Rahman to Elgar, A tad short outside off, punched towards covers by the batsman. 35/0

9.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length around middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 35/0

9.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length around off, Elgar rises on his feet and defends it watchfully. 35/0

9.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Angles it around off, Elgar closes the face of the bat and defends it towards the leg side. 35/0

8.6 R Hossain to Markram, Closer to the stumps, length delivery, left alone. 35/0

8.5 R Hossain to Markram, EDGED! Good length outside off, Markram looks to punch it through covers but gets an outside edge. The ball does not carry to the gully fielder. 35/0

8.4 R Hossain to Elgar, Shorter in length around middle, turned towards square leg. 35/0

Poor work from Bangladesh! Rahim lamented his bowlers for not bowling well but he has shown no intent to correct them on the field. He is not talking to his bowlers, you can complain all you want but have a chat at least? And why choose to bowl after knowing that the wicket might get quicker as the game progresses? Bangladesh win a lot at home but if they play like this, they will win very less outside.

8.3 R Hossain to Elgar, FOUR! Pristine! Full and outside off, Elgar comes forward and just creams it through wide mid off for a boundary. 34/0

8.2 R Hossain to Elgar, Slanting across the batsman, Elgar lets it go through. 30/0

8.1 R Hossain to Elgar, Good length around off, Elgar presses forward and defends it watchfully. 30/0

7.6 M Rahman to Markram, Fuller outside off, no shot offered by the batsman. 30/0

7.5 M Rahman to Markram, Goes round the wicket and angles it outside off, Aiden comes forward and lets it go. 30/0

7.4 M Rahman to Markram, Fuller and outside off, Markram shoulders his arms to it. 30/0

7.3 M Rahman to Markram, Similar ball, similar shot, similar result. No run taken. 30/0

7.2 M Rahman to Markram, Length delivery, slanting across the batsman, Markram is more than happy to let it go. 30/0

7.1 M Rahman to Markram, Fuller and going across Aiden, left alone. 30/0

Change of end, as expected. Mustafizur Rahman to steam in from this end, two slips in place for him.

6.6 R Hossain to Elgar, Shorter in length around middle, Elgar ducks under it easily. 30/0

6.5 R Hossain to Elgar, Good length outside off, punched through covers for a couple of runs. Bangladesh have not troubled the Protea batsmen much so far. 30/0

6.4 R Hossain to Elgar, A tad short around leg, Elgar stands tall and tucks it towards the leg side. 28/0

6.3 R Hossain to Elgar, Angles it around off, Elgar defends it with an open face of the bat towards cover-point from his crease. 28/0

6.2 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around off, Markram punches it towards mid on which is a bit deep and takes a quick single. 28/0

6.1 R Hossain to Markram, Fuller outside off, left alone watchfully. 27/0

5.6 S Sarkar to D Elgar, FOUR! Good shot! Just drags the length behind by a small margin but it's still full in length. Elgar loves it and drives it back down the ground past mid off for a boundary. 27/0

5.5 S Sarkar to Elgar, Full ball on off stump, Elgar stands his ground, leans across a touch and wrists it to the mid on fielder. 23/0

5.4 S Sarkar to Elgar, Pitched up around off, driven back to the bowler by the batsman. 23/0

5.3 S Sarkar to Elgar, Correct line this time, fuller around off, Dean comes forward and defends it watchfully. 23/0

5.2 S Sarkar to Elgar, A touch fuller around middle, comes in a touch, Elgar turns it towards mid-wicket. 23/0

5.1 S Sarkar to Elgar, Length ball around leg, Elgar lunges forward and turns it towards mid-wicket. 23/0

Another change, Soumya Sarkar is brought on for a bowl. Not sure of this bowling change, could be the need for a change of end?

4.6 R Hossain to Markram, Length ball outside off, left alone by the batsman. 23/0

4.5 R Hossain to Markram, Good length outside off, Markram gets in line and defends it from his crease. 23/0

4.4 R Hossain to Markram, Fuller outside off, left alone. 23/0

4.3 R Hossain to Markram, BEATEN! Good length outside off, Markram throws his bat at it and is beaten by the away movement there. 23/0

4.2 R Hossain to Markram, Full toss from Rubel around leg, Markram closes the face of the bat and almost gets a leading edge back down the wicket. 23/0

4.1 R Hossain to Markram, Good length around off and middle, Markram defends it from his crease. 23/0

Time for a change, Rubel Hossain to bowl now.

Milestone for Elgar! 1000 runs up for him in Tests in a calendar year. He is the first South African to do so after Amla achieved it in 2012. Dean is also the leading run-scorer in Tests in 2017, good going. Pujara is the second in the list with 851 runs while Amla is third with 810 runs.

3.6 S Roy to D Elgar, FOUR! No point running for that! Full again, on middle and leg, Elgar closes the face of the bat and pushes it wide of mid on for a boundary. 15 runs from the over. 23/0

3.5 S Roy to Elgar, FOUR! Bangladesh struggle to improve! Fuller outside off, Elgar presses forward and drives it through the mid off region for a boundary. That was too easy for Dean. 19/0

3.4 S Roy to Markram, Shorter in length outside off, punched through covers for a couple of runs. Some good running gets them the third run. 15/0

3.3 S Roy to Markram, Same length outside off, going away, left alone by Aiden. 12/0

3.2 S Roy to Markram, Good length outside off, Markram defends it from his crease. 12/0

3.1 S Roy to Markram, FOUR! Nicely done! Full toss outside off, Markram gets low and drives it through the covers for a boundary. 12/0

A short leg in place, along with a mid on now.

2.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar defends it watchfully. 8/0

2.5 M Rahman to Elgar, FOUR! Poor ball, punished! Too full on middle and leg, Elgar does not need second invitation. He flicks it calmly behind square leg for a boundary. 8/0

2.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length outside off, Elgar leaves it alone getting his hands out of the way. 4/0

2.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Bouncer! Shorter in length around off, Elgar ducks under it easily. Rahman does not look in any rhythm at the moment. 4/0

2.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Too full on middle and leg, turned towards mid-wicket. 4/0

2.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Length ball around off, Elgar defends it from his crease. Rahman pulled up after bowling that ball, Rahim will hope he is fine, can't afford to lose him. 4/0

1.6 S Roy to Markram, Full length delivery attacking the stumps, pushed off the front foot to mid on. Roy starts off with a maiden! 4/0

1.5 S Roy to Markram, Good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, shaping away after pitching. Aiden doesn't fiddle with it. 4/0

1.4 S Roy to Markram, Fullish delivery around off, nipping in substantially. Markram looks to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Roy appeals vociferously for some reason. There was clearly bat involved. 4/0

1.3 S Roy to Markram, Length delivery wide outside off, no movement as such. Markram points his bat skywards to let it go. 4/0

1.2 S Roy to Markram, Full length delivery around off, Aiden pats it back to the bowler. 4/0

1.1 S Roy to Markram, Roy begins with a loosener. Sprays it wide outside off on a full length. Markram doesn't bother to play at it. 4/0

Subashis Roy to share the new cherry from the other end. Two slips and a short leg in place.

0.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller in length on off, shaping in. Dean comes forward and eases it to covers. 4/0

0.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Good carry on that occasion! On a length outside off, Elgar covers his off stump and makes a good leave. 4/0

0.4 M Rahman to Elgar, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! It was asking to be hit and Elgar obliged. Half-volley on the pads, Dean clips it nicely through backward square leg to find the fence. 4/0

0.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension, holding its line. Dean plants his front foot across to allow it through. 0/0

0.2 M Rahman to Elgar, This one swings in appreciably into Elgar. He covers the line and defends it off the inner half beside the pitch on the leg side. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Right on the money! Starts off with a full length delivery attacking the stumps, a bit of nibble in the air. Elgar puts his head down and defends it calmly with a high elbow. 0/0

