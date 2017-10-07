South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 - As It Happened

Getty Images

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

The Protea bowling attack stepped up as well and dismissed Bangladesh for a meager 147. Kagiso Rabada was the star taking his 6th five-wicket haul, becoming the leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2017. The visitors have a steep task ahead of them as they still trail the hosts by 419 runs. Day 3 might prove to be the final day itself unless the tourists put in an inspirational performance. Join us tomorrow at 1000 local (0800 GMT) to catch all the action. Goodbye and cheers!

Another terrific day for South Africa at office! Bangladesh have managed to survive the 1.2 overs but they are in dire straits at the moment. It was a dismal batting performance from them once again as most of the batsmen gifted their wickets away. Only Liton Das looked at ease, scoring a sublime half century, registering his highest Test score as well. Earlier, there was a rain delay in the morning. After that, the hosts pressed the accelerator, declaring at 573/4. Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis scored magnificent tons.

1.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Ouch! Shorter in length around leg, comes in, Kayes looks to leave but then the ball follows him and hits him on the body. Kayes calls for the physio to attend him and it puts off the umpire Bruce Oxenford. He comes over and expecting further delay, he signals for stumps. Markram is not pleased and lets it known to Imrul. That's STUMPS, DAY 2! 7/0

1.1 D Olivier to Sarkar, Fuller in length but on the pads, Sarkar clips it towards fine leg for a single to get off the mark. 7/0

Duanne Olivier to bowl from the other end. After the last ball of the first over, Kayes told Bruce Oxenford that he is having difficulty sighting the ball. However, the umpire feels that the light is good enough to continue.

0.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Another bumper by Rabada, Imrul ducks under it in time. 6/0

0.5 K Rabada to Kayes, FOUR! Crashed! Full and outside off, Kayes stands tall and crashes it wide of mid off for a boundary. That actually went through the hands of Parnell at mid off. 6/0

0.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Bouncer! Bumper by Rabada, left alone by Kayes. 2/0

0.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Edged! Fuller outside off, Kayes comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man. Sarkar wanted the third but not Kayes. 2/0

0.2 K Rabada to Kayes, A touch short around off, Kayes gets in line of it and defends it down the wicket. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length outside off, Kayes leaves it all alone. 0/0

First Published: October 7, 2017, 12:33 PM IST