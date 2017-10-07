South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Bloemfontein, Live Cricket Score

Getty Images

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

34.6 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Swinging in from around off, Das strides forward and with a high elbow defends it stoutly. 123/7

34.5 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Fractionally overpitched on off, patted back to the bowler. 123/7

34.4 A Phehlukwayo to Das, On a length on leg stump, stays a bit low. Liton clips it to long leg for another brace. 123/7

34.3 A Phehlukwayo to L Das, Short delivery on middle, sits up nicely for Das. He pulls it with good timing through mid-wicket. Olivier near the ropes sprints to his left and keeps it down to a couple. 121/7

34.2 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Walks ahead to a length delivery outside off and strokes it sweetly to covers. 119/7

34.1 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Jagging back sharply from a length outside off, Das knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 119/7

Das has a huge smile on his face after that boundary for Rubel. South Africa have not quite bowled well after the first six wickets. Time to get back Rabada back?

33.6 D Olivier to Hossain, FOUR! Shot! That will give the tailender some confidence. Olivier comes around the wicket and serves a half-volley on middle and leg. Hossain drives it confidently past mid on to find the fence. 119/7

33.5 D Olivier to Hossain, Fullish delivery, swinging into Rubel. He drives it off the toe end of the bat to covers. 115/7

33.4 D Olivier to Hossain, Hossain makes room again and Olivier bangs it short on off. Hossain sways away from the line of the delivery. 115/7

33.3 D Olivier to R Hossain, Fuller in length on off, swinging in. Rubel keeps it out on the leg side. 115/7

33.2 D Olivier to Hossain, Length delivery around off, Hossain makes room to play it square of the wicket on the off side but gets beaten. 115/7

33.1 D Olivier to Hossain, Olivier bangs this one short in line of the stumps, Hossain backs away to play an ambitious pull but it is too high. 115/7

Leg slip in place. The floodlights have been turned on at the stadium, the shadows of the stands are now really long and covering almost the entire ground.

32.6 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Similar length delivery outside off, Liton lets it go. 115/7

32.5 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Length delivery outside off, Liton pushes it crisply to covers where Rabada dives to his right to make a good stop. Denies the batsmen a run. 115/7

32.4 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Das again takes a confident stride forward and strokes this one to mid off. 115/7

32.3 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Fullish delivery around off, eased off the front foot to short extra cover. 115/7

32.2 A Phehlukwayo to Das, On a length outside off, pushed off the back foot to covers. 115/7

32.1 A Phehlukwayo to L Das, Full length delivery in line of the stumps, eased to mid on. 115/7

31.6 D Olivier to Hossain, Full length delivery on middle and leg, Hossain prods forward to defend but gets it off the inner half beside the pitch on the leg side. 115/7

31.5 D Olivier to Hossain, Length delivery outside off, holding its line. Rubel doesn't fiddle with it. 115/7

31.4 D Olivier to Hossain, Close shave! That was a weird way to deal with it. Slower delivery on a length on leg stump. Hossain backs away and looks to block it but misses. The ball brushes his pad and just goes past the leg stump. 115/7

31.3 D Olivier to Hossain, In the zone outside off, left alone. 115/7

Rubel Hossain is the new man in.

31.2 D Olivier to T Islam, OUT! The change of angle brings about the downfall of Islam! The spinner's resistance comes to an end and also the 50-run stand. Olivier steams in from around the wicket and bowls a good length delivery outside off, gets it to angle in prodigiously. Taijul stays back and looks to keep it out but leaves a big gap between his bat and pad. The ball goes right through there and disturbs the furniture behind. Duanne has his third. 115/7

31.1 D Olivier to Islam, Length delivery on off, defended solildly off the back foot. 115/6

Time for Drinks.

30.6 A Phehlukwayo to Islam, Straying on the pads, clipped to fine leg for a run. 115/6

30.5 A Phehlukwayo to Das, 2nd Test fifty for Liton Das! Back of a length outside off, Das taps it to cover-point for a run. Islam comes across to congratulate him. The entire Bangladesh dressing room is up on its feet. It has been an innings of substance. The top order needs to learn from him. 114/6

30.4 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Das look to clip this through mid-wicket, looking for a run but gets a soft leading edge down the track. 113/6

30.3 A Phehlukwayo to Das, FOUR! Shot! Shortish delivery around off, Das gets into position quickly and pulls it with authority past the diving mid on fielder for a boundary. He is looking rock solid. 113/6

30.2 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Full length delivery outside off, a bit of nibble in the air. Liton eases it to covers. 109/6

30.1 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Fuller length delivery outside off, holding its line. Das plants his front foot across to let it go. 109/6

29.6 D Olivier to Islam, Almost! Good length outside off, Taijul aims to cut it but ends up chopping it behind the wickets off the bottom edge. 109/6

29.5 D Olivier to Islam, A tad short around off, Taijul gets in line and defends it. 109/6

29.4 D Olivier to Islam, Slants it outside off on a fuller length, Islam throws his bat at it but cannot connect. 109/6

29.3 D Olivier to Das, Full and angling on the stumps, turned through square leg for a single. 109/6

29.2 D Olivier to Islam, Length ball around middle, Islam punches it through backward point. Three runs taken as the point fielder does well to chase the ball and keep it in play. 108/6

29.1 D Olivier to Islam, Full and outside off, swinging further away, Islam looks to play at it from his crease but is beaten. 105/6

28.6 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Hurls it outside off, gets it to zip off the surface, Das is beaten as he comes forward to defend that one. Good over by Andile. 105/6

28.5 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Angles a length ball around off, pushed to covers by the batsman. 105/6

28.4 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Good length outside off, worked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 105/6

28.3 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Full and outside off, Das covers the line of the ball and blocks it. 103/6

28.2 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Full and outside off, swinging away, left alone again by Liton. 103/6

28.1 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Length ball outside off, left alone by Das. 103/6

Andile Phehlukwayo comes on for a bowl.

27.6 D Olivier to Islam, Shorter in length, going across the batsman, Islam looks to dab it through but fails to connect. 103/6

27.5 D Olivier to Islam, Shorter in length around off, Taijul rides the bounce and keeps it down. 103/6

27.4 D Olivier to Islam, A tad short around off, Islam drops his bat and lets it go at the end. 103/6

27.3 D Olivier to Das, Good length outside off, tapped towards covers for a single. 103/6

27.2 D Olivier to Islam, Good length around middle and leg, Taijul tucks it to long leg for a single. 102/6

27.1 D Olivier to Das, Back of a length outside off, punched to deep point for a single. Ideal for SA, they would want to bowl more to Taijul. 101/6

26.6 W Parnell to Islam, Hurls it around off, on a length, Islam drops his bat and lets it go watchfully. 100/6

26.5 W Parnell to Islam, Angles it wide of the batsman, Islam is not bothered. 100/6

26.4 W Parnell to Islam, EDGED! Good length ball going across the batsman, Islam flays it wide of point for a couple of runs. 100 up for Bangladesh. 100/6

26.3 W Parnell to Das, Good length outside off, punched to covers for a single. Slight fumble by Phehlukwayo but no harm done. 98/6

26.2 W Parnell to Das, Full and wide outside off, no shot offered by the batsman. 97/6

26.1 W Parnell to Das, Back of a length around off, Das defends it from his crease. 97/6

25.6 D Olivier to Islam, JUST WIDE! Shorter in length around middle and leg, Taijul fends at it. The ball flies wide of Markram at short leg. He has been very good in that area Aiden. 97/6

25.5 D Olivier to Islam, Shorter in length around middle, Taijul defends it from his crease. 97/6

25.4 D Olivier to Islam, Slants one around off, Taijul looks to play at it but cannot put bat to ball. 97/6

25.3 D Olivier to Islam, Bowls it on a good length but down the leg side, Islam looks to tuck it through but seems to have missed it. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. Faf has a word with de Kock who is not confident enough. No review taken. 97/6

25.2 D Olivier to Islam, Good length around leg, Taijul tucks it towards mid-wicket. 97/6

25.1 D Olivier to Islam, Bowls it down the leg side on a length, Islam cannot clip it through. 97/6

Expected change. Duanne Olivier is back on.

24.6 W Parnell to Das, FOUR! Pristine! Full and outside off, Das comes forward and drives it through the covers for a boundary. He is really looking good out there. 97/6

24.5 W Parnell to Das, Fuller outside off, Das looks to defend but gets it off the bottom edge towards the slip cordon. 93/6

24.4 W Parnell to Das, Full and outside off, left alone by Das. 93/6

24.3 W Parnell to Islam, Good length outside off, Islam slaps it through backward point for a couple of runs. Good running, gets them the third. He is starting to feel more comfortable. Maybe Faf needs to make a bowling change. 93/6

24.2 W Parnell to Islam, Full and outside off, pushed towards covers. 90/6

24.1 W Parnell to Islam, Edged! Fuller in length around off, Taijul comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards gully. 90/6

23.6 K Rabada to Das, Fuller on middle and leg, Das aims to clip it through but finds Markram at short leg. 90/6

23.5 K Rabada to Das, FOUR! And again! Length ball outside off, Das presses forward and punches it through covers. Maharaj tries to stop it from going through but cannot do so. 90/6

23.4 K Rabada to Das, Shorter in length around off, Das defends it from his crease. 86/6

23.3 K Rabada to Das, FOUR! Sublime! Rabada bowls it outside off on a driving length, Das gets right forward and creams it through covers for a majestic boundary. He has looked at ease. 86/6

23.2 K Rabada to Islam, Fuller in length on middle, Islam neatly turns it through backward square leg for a single. 82/6

23.1 K Rabada to Das, Shorter in length around off, nudged towards backward square leg for a single. A single early in the over? Strange. 81/6

22.6 W Parnell to Islam, NOT OUT! Waste of a review by SA! Parnell slants it on the pads, Islam can't clip and hence nudges it towards fine leg off the pads for a couple of leg byes. Hang on, Faf wants a review. Replays show that the ball was clearly going down leg. Not sure why South Africa took the review. Since the ball was are missing the wickets as per Ball Tracker, they have lost a review despite the impact being umpire's call. 80/6

South Africa decide to take a review against an LBW decision. Taijul Islam is the man in question. Seems to be clearly going down the leg side.

22.5 W Parnell to Islam, Good length around off and middle, Islam looks to defend but gets rapped on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire signals an inside edge. Replays show that it was very high. 78/6

22.4 W Parnell to Islam, Good length wide outside off, left alone by Taijul. 78/6

22.3 W Parnell to Das, Good length around off, nudged towards mid-wicket for a single. 78/6

22.2 W Parnell to Das, FOUR! Just wide! Full and wide outside off, Das comes forward to drive but gets an outside edge which flies past the gully fielder for a boundary. 77/6

22.1 W Parnell to Das, Good length around off, tucked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 73/6

21.6 K Rabada to Islam, Shorter in length from round the wicket, Taijul sits in his crease to let it go through. 71/6

21.5 K Rabada to Das, Good length outside off, Liton taps it towards covers and takes a quick single. Good ploy with just a ball left. 71/6

21.4 K Rabada to Das, Shorter in length around middle, Das is beaten on the pull this time around. The umpire signals it one for the over. 70/6

21.3 K Rabada to Das, Good length outside off, no shot offered by Das. 70/6

21.2 K Rabada to L Das, FOUR! Top shot! Short by Rabada, Das is upto it and pulls it with disdain through backward square leg for a boundary. 70/6

21.1 K Rabada to Das, Angles a full length ball around off, Das clips it nicely towards mid on from his crease. 66/6

20.6 W Parnell to Islam, Full and wide outside off, left alone by Islam. He has a wry smile on his face. 66/6

20.5 W Parnell to Islam, Shorter in length outside off, bounces more, Taijul looks to flay it away but fails to connect bat to ball. 66/6

20.4 W Parnell to Islam, Good length around middle, Islam defends it with a hop. 66/6

20.3 W Parnell to Islam, Shorter in length outside off, dabbed towards the slip cordon by Taijul. 66/6

Impressive Rabada! He has now become the leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2017.

20.2 W Parnell to Islam, Shortish and wide outside off, Taijul wants to slap it through covers but cannot connect. 66/6

20.1 W Parnell to Islam, Good length around off, Islam defends it towards covers. 66/6

19.6 K Rabada to Islam, Not this time, connects with his clip and takes a single to retain the strike. Not sure if that was ideal. 66/6

19.5 K Rabada to Islam, Goes very full on middle and leg, Islam just about fails to clip it through. 65/6

19.4 K Rabada to Islam, BANG! Welcome to the crease! Rabada angles a shorter length ball around middle, Islam gets into a tangle wanting to get out of the way. The ball lobs off his body to gully who collects and appeals. Nothing from the umpire. 65/6

Taijul Islam walks out to bat.

19.3 K Rabada to Rahman, OUT! Soft dismissals galore, here's another one for the away side! Rabada floats it outside off, Rahman is lured into the drive. Does not bother to keep it down and the ball flies straight into the hands of Parnell at short extra cover. There is a slight fumble but he holds onto the chance. Sabbir departs for a duck. Bangladesh continue to sink further. They still trail South Africa by 508 runs. 65/6

19.2 K Rabada to Rahman, Good length outside off, Rahman defends it watchfully. 65/5

19.1 K Rabada to Rahman, Back of a length around off, taps it towards the leg side from his crease. 65/5

18.6 W Parnell to Das, FOUR! Timing! Goes round the wicket and bowls a short one outside off, Das rides the bounce and punches it through point for a boundary. 65/5

18.5 W Parnell to Das, Similar ball, similar shot, similar result. No runs taken. 61/5

18.4 W Parnell to Das, Good length ball going across the batsman, no shot offered. 61/5

18.3 W Parnell to Das, Full and outside off, drives it towards mid off. 61/5

18.2 W Parnell to Das, Full and outside off, Das wants to drive but mistimes it back down the wicket. 61/5

18.1 W Parnell to Das, Slants across a length ball outside off, left alone by the batsman. 61/5

17.6 K Rabada to Rahman, Back of a length around off, comes in, Rahman stands tall and defends it. 61/5

17.5 K Rabada to Rahman, Full outside off, pushed into covers by Sabbir. 61/5

17.4 K Rabada to Rahman, Good length outside off, wide enough for Rahman to leave it alone. 61/5

Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.

17.3 K Rabada to Kayes, OUT! Edged and taken! Rabada bowls it outside off, on a driving length, Kayes drives but without any footwork. The ball takes the outside edge and flies to the left of de Kock behind the wickets. He dives to his strong side and snaps up the catch. Ideal start for South Africa and Bangladesh are five down for nothing! Trail by 512 runs. 61/5

17.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Shorter in length outside off, left alone. 61/4

17.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length around off, Kayes defends it off the inner half back down the wicket. 61/4

We are back for the evening session. Imrul Kayes and Liton Das to continue their innings. Kagiso Rabada to bowl first up after tea. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

... Day 2, Session 3 ...

The visitors still trail the Saffas by as many as 512 runs. That's a mountain of runs and the job is only going to get tougher. Liton Das and Imrul Kayes will hope to stitch a stand and try to resurrect the innings. Let's see what they have to offer in the final session. South Africa will want to keep taking wickets. Join us in a while for the last session of the day.

No respite from South Africa! They are bossing the game completely. They first came out hammering with the bat and now have done the damage with the ball as well. After Faf declared with over 550 on board, both the new ball bowlers struck for the home side. Two more wickets fell for the away side as they were caught in two minds whether to attack or defend.

16.6 W Parnell to Das, Short of a length outside off, Das pushes at it but gets it off the outer half to third man. A couple taken. TEA ON DAY 2! 61/4

16.5 W Parnell to L Das, FOUR! Good looking shot! Full length delivery around off, Das drives it down the ground past mid off for a boundary. 59/4

16.4 W Parnell to L Das, FOUR! Just over Elgar! Length delivery outside off, Das strides forward and feels for it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies towards Dean at third slip who leaps but the ball goes over him in a jiffy and through to the fence. 55/4

16.3 W Parnell to Das, Fuller length ball on off, shaping away a touch after pitching. Das comes forward and defends it confidently to mid off. 51/4

16.2 W Parnell to Das, Parnell hits the deck hard and bowls it around off. Das points his bat skywards to allow it through. 51/4

16.1 W Parnell to Kayes, Well played! Back of a length deliver on middle, Kayes moves inside the line and tucks it through mid-wicket for a run. 51/4

Time for the last over before Tea.

15.6 K Maharaj to Das, Floated delivery, Das strides forward to block it. A tight first over from Maharaj. 50/4

15.5 K Maharaj to Das, Straight again, eased towards short extra cover. 50/4

15.4 K Maharaj to Das, Slow through the air on off, Liton lunges forward and smothers the turn. 50/4

15.3 K Maharaj to Das, On middle and leg, defended solidly off the front foot this time. 50/4

15.2 K Maharaj to Das, Drifting in towards the pads, Das lunges forward to defend but gets it off the inner half to square leg. 50/4

15.1 K Maharaj to I Kayes, Tossed up on middle, milked down to long on for an easy single. 50/4

Time for spin. Keshav Maharaj to roll his arm over now. A slip and short leg in place.

14.6 W Parnell to Das, Slanting across Liton. He doesn't fiddle with it. 49/4

14.5 W Parnell to Das, Similar to the delivery that got Mahmudullah out. However, Das doesn't fiddle with it. 49/4

14.4 W Parnell to Das, Back of a length on off, kept out watchfully. 49/4

14.3 W Parnell to Das, In the channel outside off, left alone. 49/4

Liton Das comes out to bat. Bangladesh under severe pressure here.

14.2 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, OUT! Bangladesh are in dire straits now! Everything is falling apart for them. Good length delivery outside off, some extra bounce on that. Mahmudullah shapes to force it through covers initially but the zip does him in. He is too late to bail out of the stroke. Ends up getting a faint nick behind and de Kock does the rest. Parnell is a happy man and why not! 49/4

14.1 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Not the way Parnell would have liked to bowl his first delivery on a comeback. Fractionally overpitched outside off, Mahmudullah carves it through point for a majestic boundary. 49/3

Wayne Parnell comes into the attack. He is coming back into the Test team after a long time and will be eager to make his mark.

13.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Well-directed bouncer on off, angling away. Kayes drops his wrists and allows it to go. 45/3

13.5 D Olivier to I Kayes, FOUR! Kayes is picking the gap at the moments! However, this is a good ploy from South Africa and they need to stick to it. Bouncer on middle and leg, Kayes pulls it uppishly past the left side of the deep square leg fielder for a boundary. 45/3

13.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Moves inside the line to a good length delivery and looks to tuck it in the same region but the ball brushes his thigh pad. 41/3

13.3 D Olivier to I Kayes, FOUR! Well-controlled! Short delivery on leg stump, Kayes swivels across and pulls it with aplomb through the vacant fine leg region to find the fence. 41/3

13.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Similar length delivery in line of the stumps, Kayes hops and keeps it out to mid-wicket. 37/3

13.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Short of a length delivery around off, defended off the back foot to point. 37/3

12.6 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Length delivery on middle and leg, tucked off the back foot to mid-wicket. 37/3

12.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 37/3

12.4 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Back of a length on off, Mahmudullah looks to fend it off but the ball hits him on the shoulder. Markram at short leg shows great reflexes and dives towards the ball. 37/3

12.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Around the hips, Kayes whips it past Markram at short leg for a run. The replays show that Aiden had his eyes right on the ball but had to take his eyes off in the end eventually. 37/3

12.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller in length on off, Kayes strides forward and defends it. 36/3

12.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Full length delivery on off, eased to mid off. 36/3

11.6 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Back of a length outside off, tapped to point. 36/3

Mahmudullah is the new man in.

11.5 D Olivier to M Rahim, OUT! What a spectacular catch! Probably one of the best catches I have ever seen. Temba Bavuma, you little beauty! Short of a length delivery outside off, width on offer. Rahim hops and forces it uppishly towards gully. Bavuma stationed there dives full length to his right like a goalkeeper and grabs it one-handed. That was really traveling, almost behind him and to pluck that out of thin air requires some serious skills. His teammates run towards him to congratulate him. Ottis Gibson, the head coach and Charl Langeveldt, the bowling coach in SA dressing room can't believe it either! It looks all gloomy for the visitors now with the skipper back in the hut. 36/3

11.4 D Olivier to Rahim, Similar length delivery around off, played with an angled bat to point. 36/2

11.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length outside off, Rahim guides it intentionally to gully. 36/2

11.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Straying on the pads, clipped to fine leg to rotate strike. 36/2

11.1 D Olivier to Rahim, Fullish delivery on off, Rahim drives it down the ground. The timing is not that good. The fielder runs after it and saves a run for his side. 35/2

10.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Short delivery outside off, Kayes shapes for the pull but decides not to go through with it. 32/2

10.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length ball on off, kept out watchfully. 32/2

10.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Another well-directed bouncer on middle, Kayes sits underneath it. The Proteas are breathing fire at the moment! 32/2

10.3 K Rabada to Rahim, Leg bye! Down the leg side, Rahim looks to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes his pads and rolls to backward square leg. De Kock himself runs after it and keeps it down to a run. 32/2

10.2 K Rabada to Rahim, Length delivery around off, Rahim strides forward and blocks it. 31/2

10.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Rabada runs in from around the wicket and bowls a short of a length ball on off, Kayes taps it to point for a brisk single. 31/2

9.6 D Olivier to Rahim, FOUR! Not convincing but the skipper will take it! Back of a length outside off, Rahim plays away from the body and gets it off the outer half behind point for a boundary. 30/2

9.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Welcomes Rahim with a brute of a delivery. Well-directed bouncer in line of the stumps, Rahim somehow ducks under it. That really took off. 26/2

The skipper, Mushfiqur Rahim comes out to bat. Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

9.4 D Olivier to Haque, OUT! The short ball has done the trick! Good bowling from Olivier and he reaps the reward. He steams in and bowls a short delivery around the rib cage of Haque. He shuffles a bit, tries to fend it away but only manages to get some glove on it. The ball flies towards Quinton de Kock behind the stumps who moves to his right and takes a regulation catch. South Africa right on top! 26/2

9.3 D Olivier to Haque, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Short and width on offer, Haque places it through cover-point. The ball rolls over the sawdust but still races to the fence. Good timing! 26/1

9.2 D Olivier to Haque, Shortish delivery down the leg side, left alone. 22/1

9.1 D Olivier to Haque, Good length delivery on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 22/1

8.6 K Rabada to Kayes, FOUR! Nicely done! This time he gets the shot right. Shortish delivery on off, Kayes is up on his toes and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 22/1

8.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller in length in line of the stumps, played with soft hands beside the pitch on the leg side. 18/1

8.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Short delivery outside off, Imrul goes for a pull but misses. 18/1

8.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Kayes again pushes at a similar length delivery but again gets it off the outer half but this time to gully. 18/1

8.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, FOUR! Streaky runs! Back of a length delivery, slanting across Kayes. He pushes at it but gets it off the outer half through the gap between third slip and gully for a boundary. 18/1

8.1 K Rabada to Kayes, That's a snorter! Well-directed short delivery on off, Kayes rises with the bounce, drops his wrists at the last moment and manages to evade it. Pretty well played in the end. 14/1

7.6 D Olivier to Haque, As expected, Olivier bowls it short down the leg side, Haque points his bat skywards to leave it alone. 14/1

Time for a short ball? Leg gully comes in place. Interesting that it was Rabada from deep fine leg that pointed it out to Duanne.

7.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Around the hips, tucked around the corner for a run. Finally a run for Bangladesh after 21 deliveries. 14/1

7.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Short delivery around off, Kayes shows good technique as he drops his wrists to let it go. 13/1

7.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Back of a length around off, punched from within the crease to covers. 13/1

7.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Length delivery in line of the stumps, Kayes tucks it towards Markram at short leg who dives to his right to make a good stop. 13/1

7.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Full length delivery on middle, tapped with soft hands to mid on. 13/1

6.6 K Rabada to Haque, Shortish delivery angling away from Haque. He plays inside the line to allow it through. A productive over for SA. 13/1

6.5 K Rabada to Haque, Back of a length delivery on off, Haque stays back and defends it. 13/1

Mominul Haque comes out to bat. He played a brilliant knock in the first innings in the previous Test. Bangladesh need him to stand tall.

6.4 Rabada to S Sarkar, OUT! Bowled 'em! Poor batting from Sarkar and he pays the price for it. He moves inside the line anticipating the short delivery. Rabada however bowls it around leg stump. Soumya tries to tuck it away but misses it completely to get his stumps rattled. The opener certainly got surprised. Rabada is up and running. 13/1

6.3 K Rabada to Sarkar, Length delivery on off, Sarkar covers the line and blocks it watchfully. 13/0

6.2 K Rabada to Sarkar, Fuller length ball around off, encouraging the drive. However, Soumya mistimes it to mid off. 13/0

6.1 K Rabada to Sarkar, Fullish delivery on off, Sarkar plays it with soft hands back to Rabada. 13/0

5.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length delivery on middle, Kayes camps back and keeps it out towards the fielder at short leg. 13/0

5.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Bouncer but this time this time it is down the leg side, Imrul goes for a full fledged pull shot but misses. 13/0

5.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Similar length ball, Imrul places it to the same region. 13/0

5.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Short of a length delivery around off, tapped off the back foot towards cover-point. He looks for a run but the fielder is quick to get across to it. 13/0

5.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Brilliant bowling from Olivier. He steams in and bangs in a bouncer at 140.9 clicks on off, Kayes drops his wrists and manages to evade it. 13/0

5.1 D Olivier to Kayes, On a length on middle, clipped to mid-wicket. 13/0

4.6 K Rabada to Sarkar, Fuller in length around off, eased to covers. 13/0

4.5 K Rabada to Sarkar, Rabada is causing all sorts of troubles! Another bouncer on off, Sarkar is again in an uncomfortable position and somehow manages to evade it. 13/0

4.4 K Rabada to Sarkar, Stays back to the length delivery and blocks it. 13/0

4.3 K Rabada to Sarkar, Another nervy moment! Banged in short on off, Sarkar is in a tangle as he looks to fend it off. Gets some glove on it and the ball lobs towards gully. The fielder sprints in but the ball falls well short of the fielder. He had taken his bottom hand off. 13/0

4.2 K Rabada to Sarkar, In the channel outside off, left alone. 13/0

4.1 K Rabada to Sarkar, FOUR! Poor bowling! Back of a length delivery outside off, Sarkar gets on top of the bounce and slaps it through point to find the fence. That was the same region from which the fielder was moved. 13/0

A man at deep backward square leg in place now. The batsmen might be peppered with the short stuff.

3.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length ball on off, shaping away sharply. Kayes leaves it alone. A testing over from Olivier comes to an end. 9/0

3.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Slanting across Imrul. He doesn't fiddle with it. 9/0

3.4 Olivier to S Sarkar, In the air... but safe! Follows a yorker with a well-directed bouncer on leg stump. Sarkar is caught off guard and just fends it away by taking his bottom hand off. Gets it uppishly to long leg for a run. 9/0

3.3 D Olivier to Sarkar, Brilliant pinpoint yorker on middle, Sarkar is alert to it and jams it out. This is a great delivery to bowl to a batsman early in his innings. 8/0

3.2 D Olivier to Sarkar, Length delivery around off, Sarkar plants his front foot across to let it go. 8/0

3.1 D Olivier to Sarkar, An optimistic appeal really! Full length delivery around leg stump, swinging away. Sarkar tries to clip it away but misses to get rapped on the pads. Olivier is the only one interested but the umpire stays put. 8/0

2.6 K Rabada to Kayes, A bit fuller this time around off, swinging away. Kayes knows where his off stump is and makes a measured leave. 8/0

2.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Short of a length on off, defended solidly off the back foot to covers. 8/0

2.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Slips this one down the leg side, Kayes looks to play it across but misses. 8/0

2.3 K Rabada to Kayes, On a good length on off, seams away substantially after landing. Kayes watches it carefully and makes a good leave. 8/0

2.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Shortish delivery, angling across Imrul. He drops his wrists to allow it through. 8/0

2.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Wicket-to-wicket line from Rabada. Kayes covers the line and defends it calmly down the track. 8/0

1.6 D Olivier to Sarkar, Similar length delivery, Sarkar stays back and blocks it solidly. 8/0

1.5 D Olivier to Sarkar, Back of a length ball on leg stump, Soumya moves inside the line and looks to tuck it away but takes a blow around his hips. 8/0

1.4 D Olivier to Sarkar, FOUR! Cracking stroke! Shortish delivery, angling away from the southpaw. Sarkar stands tall and punches it past point for the first boundary of the innings. He is off the mark as well. 8/0

1.3 D Olivier to Sarkar, In the zone outside off, Soumya doesn't fiddle with it this time. 4/0

1.2 D Olivier to Sarkar, Loose shot! Very full outside off, pretty wide. Sarkar looks to carve it through square of the wicket on the off side but fails to get bat on ball. 4/0

1.1 D Olivier to Kayes, On the money straightaway! Fullish delivery on off, swinging in. Kayes jams it out off the inner half through mid-wicket for three runs. 4/0

Duanne Olivier to share the new cherry from the other end.

0.6 K Rabada to Sarkar, Around the hips, Sarkar plays it towards the fielder at short leg who shows good reflexes to stop certain runs. 1/0

0.5 K Rabada to Sarkar, Rabada loses his radar this time. Slips this one down the leg side and Sarkar misses his tuck. 1/0

0.4 K Rabada to Sarkar, Almost an action replay of the previous delivery as Soumya leaves it again. 1/0

0.3 K Rabada to Sarkar, This is good bowling, probing around that off stump channel. Rabada hits the deck hard and generates good bounce. Sarkar points his bat skywards to let it go. 1/0

0.2 K Rabada to Sarkar, Back of a length delivery on middle, seaming away after pitching. Sarkar hangs back and keeps it out tentatively. Oohs and Aahs from the South Africans. 1/0

0.1 K Rabada to Kayes, First run for Bangladesh! Rabada starts off with a length delivery on the hips, Kayes hops and tucks it to long leg for a run. 1/0

