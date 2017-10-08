South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: As It Happened

Kagiso Rabada. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

That brings us to the close of the one-sided Test series. South Africa did what they do best at home while Bangladesh just got blown away. The tourists need to seriously work on their skills in order to utilize their potential away from home. The limited-overs series is coming up. The visitors are much more potent in that format but they need to deliver the goods. On the other hand, the hosts will look to continue their domination. Join us for the 1st ODI in Kimberley on 15th October at 0800 GMT (1000 local time). Goodbye and cheers!

Kagiso Rabada has been awarded the Man of the Match for bagging a 10-wicket haul. Excellent bowling performance by him. Meanwhile, Dean Elgar has been awarded the Man of the Series for his prolific run-scoring (330 runs) throughout the series.

Not sure of the mindset of Bangladesh. They never looked positive. Be it with their selection, giving a break to Shakib or Rahim's captaincy in both the games. They can win at home with ease but it is away that they need to show their resolve and grit to earn the respect they strive for. Hopefully the ODIs will be better.

The Proteas bowled the Tigers out for less than 150 in the first innings, and after enforcing the follow-on, replicated that stunning performance by knocking them over for a 170-odd score and winning the game and the series handsomely. Kagiso Rabada was the General, leading the attack in brilliant fashion. His stunning 10-fer was faced with zero answers from any opposition batsmen.

The inevitable has come to be. South Africa have won with absolute ease. Massive win for them, their biggest in Test match cricket. This was a meek collapse by the Bangladesh side, the players needed to toughen themselves up mentally and grind it out. Wouldn't be too harsh to say that the only thing Bangladesh won in this game was the toss. The strange decision to bowl first on a batting beauty cost them dearly. South Africa's massive first innings total, courtesy centuries from four of their top 5 batsmen was enough to get half the job done. Then, their bowlers did the rest.

42.4 Phehlukwayo to M Rahman, OUT! South Africa take the series 2-0! Full and straight, Rahman swings all around it and is castled. Three wickets for Phehlukwayo. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY AN INNINGS and 254 RUNS! 172/10

42.3 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Slower one outside leg, Rahman waits for it and keeps it out. 172/9

42.2 Phehlukwayo to Rahman, DROPPED! Shorter in length outside off, Rahman slaps it back to the bowler. Andile Phehlukwayo looks to take it with his right hand but the ball pops out of his hand. South Africa won't mind the drop much at this moment. 172/9

42.2 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Full toss outside off, Rahman looks to smash it over mid-wicket but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The umpire signals it a no ball for overstepping. 172/9

42.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahman, Shorter in length around middle, Rahman comes down and miscues his pull towards mid on. Rabada goes to his right from mid on and stops the ball from going through. 171/9

41.6 D Olivier to Roy, Fuller in length for once, Roy drives it towards mid off from the crease. 171/9

41.5 D Olivier to Roy, Back of a length from around the wicket, Roy gets out of the way in time. 171/9

41.4 D Olivier to Roy, Shorter outside off, cut towards cover-point by Subashis. 171/9

41.3 D Olivier to Roy, FOUR! More runs! Short and outside off, Roy swings his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies over the slip cordon for a boundary. 171/9

41.2 D Olivier to Roy, Similar length by Olivier, Roy goes back to cut again but ends up chopping it towards backward point. 167/9

41.1 D Olivier to Roy, FOUR! Crunched! Short and outside off, Roy backs away and cuts it hard through point for a boundary. 167/9

Faf du Plessis brings back Duanne Olivier for the final wicket.

40.6 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, NOT OUT! Phehlukwayo responds with a yorker on middle and leg, Rahman fails to clip it through and is hit on his pads. There is a mild appeal which distracts the batsman. Dean Elgar scores a direct hit from gully at the striker's end and appeals. Replays show that Mustafizur is fine and hence survives. It's not over yet. 163/9

What happened here? Someone from the slip cordon sneaked in a brilliant throw to catch Rahman off guard. South Africa are confident. Let's see whether he is short.

40.5 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, SIX! Shot of the last two days! Full and outside off, Rahman slinks down the wicket and thumps it over the long off fence for a biggie. Rahman has just hit the shot of the two Bangladesh innings combined. 163/9

40.4 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Full and outside off, pushed towards covers by Mustafizur. 157/9

40.3 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Shorter outside off, Rahman looks to pull it over mid-wicket but fails to connect. 157/9

40.2 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Touch short around middle, Rahman backs away and looks to cut but gets a bottom edge next to the deck. 157/9

40.1 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Good length outside off, Rahman looks to punch it through covers but fails to connect. 157/9

39.6 K Rabada to Rahman, Shorter in length outside off, Rahman backs away and places it over the slip cordon. The ball does not carry to the deep fly slip fielder. A run taken. 157/9

39.5 K Rabada to Rahman, Good length around middle, tucked towards mid-wicket by Rahman. 156/9

39.4 K Rabada to Rahman, Similar length, similar shot, similar result as well. Rahman cannot connect. 156/9

39.3 K Rabada to Rahman, Shorter in length around middle and leg, Rahman backs away looking to carve it over point but fails to put bat to ball. 156/9

Mustafizur Rahman is the last man in. There is a fly slip which is positioned quite deep and a third man in place. Faf du Plessis has done his homework, knows Mustafizur likes to cut a lot. Good captaincy, this.

Drinks! What a time to take them too. The writing is on the wall, just the last brush needs to be wiped off for the home side.

39.2 Rabada to Hossain, OUT! 10 in the game for Kagiso Rabada, his third 10-wicket haul in Tests, all have come at home. Full and fast on the middle stump, Rubel Hossain cannot get his bat down in time and has his furniture disturbed. South Africa just a wicket away. Bangladesh still trail by 270 runs, just for the formality. 156/9

39.1 K Rabada to Hossain, Yorker around off, Hossain digs it out watchfully. 156/8

38.6 A Phehlukwayo to Hossain, Fuller in length around off, turned through backward square leg for a single. 156/8

38.5 A Phehlukwayo to R Hossain, Hossain backs away and thumps it wide of mid off for a couple of runs. 155/8

38.4 A Phehlukwayo to Hossain, Fuller and around middle, Rubel shapes to clip but is hit on his pads off the edge. The players appeal but the umpire spotted the edge. 153/8

38.3 A Phehlukwayo to R Hossain, FOUR! Edged! Outside off on a fuller length, Hossain hangs his bat out for it. The ball takes the edge and runs into the third man fence for a boundary. 153/8

38.2 A Phehlukwayo to Hossain, Bowls it around off, pushed towards wide mid off by Hossain. 149/8

38.1 A Phehlukwayo to Hossain, Fuller length outside off, swings away, Rubel is beaten all ends up on his forward defense. 149/8

37.6 K Rabada to Roy, FOUR! Edged! Yorker again on the stumps, Roy brings his bat down in time. The ball squirts off the inside edge to the backward square leg fence for a boundary. 149/8

37.5 K Rabada to Roy, Yorker just outside off, Subashis watches it closely and jams it out. 145/8

37.4 K Rabada to Roy, Shorter in length around off and middle, Roy backs away and somehow lets it go through. 145/8

37.3 K Rabada to Roy, JUST SHORT! Full and outside off, Roy backs away and looks to guide it through. The ball almost carries to the gully fielder. Roy not trying to hang around here. 145/8

Subashis Roy is the penultimate man in.

37.2 K Rabada to Islam, OUT! TIMBER! Good length outside off, Rabada gets it to come back in, Taijul Islam backing away has no clue and just hangs his bat out for it. The ball crashes into the stumps off the inside edge. Nine in the game for Rabada. South Africa are blowing away Bangladesh here. 145/8

37.1 K Rabada to Islam, Good length outside off, Islam backs away and pushes it towards covers from his crease. 145/7

Rubel Hossain walks out to bat.

36.6 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Good length outside off, Rahman pokes at it from his crease and gets an outside edge. The ball carries nicely to Faf du Plessis at second slip who takes it to his left. South Africa just three wickets away now. 145/7

36.5 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Good length outside off, Sabbir defends it towards covers. 145/6

36.4 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Fuller outside off, pushed towards mid off. 145/6

36.3 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Fuller outside off, driven nicely towards mid off. 145/6

36.2 A Phehlukwayo to Islam, Shorter in length outside off, Islam looks to pull but gets a top edge. The ball does not carry to the deep square leg fielder. A run taken. 145/6

36.1 A Phehlukwayo to Islam, Fuller in length around off, Islam defends it back down the wicket. 144/6

35.6 K Rabada to Rahman, Short of a good length cutting back into Sabbir, he rises and defends it down on the on side. 144/6

35.5 K Rabada to Islam, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 144/6

35.4 K Rabada to Islam, Fierce from Rabada! Bangs it in short on middle and leg, the left-hander somehow manages to sit down and evade. That was fast and rising quickly on him. 143/6

35.3 K Rabada to Islam, Outside off on a good length, slanting away, left alone for the keeper to collect. 143/6

35.2 K Rabada to Islam, Yorker fired on the stumps, Islam brings his bat down in time to keep it at bay. 143/6

35.1 K Rabada to Islam, Sharp short delivery from Rabada, Islam ducks and evades. 143/6

34.6 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Similar ball outside off, no shot offered this time around. 143/6

34.5 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Length ball outside off, Rahman looks to defend but the away movement beats the outside edge of the batsman. 143/6

34.4 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, FOUR! Top shot! Fuller in length around middle and leg, Rahman gets in a good position and clips it nicely through mid-wicket for a boundary. Gets off the mark in style. 143/6

Milestone alert - Kagiso Rabada becomes the 16th South African to take 100 Test wickets and the 179th overall in Tests. He achieved this in his 22nd Test, joint-quickest with Hugh Tayfield and Allan Donald amongst South Africans, the third best. Rabada is also the youngest to achieve this feat.

34.3 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Good length outside off, swings away, Rahman defends it watchfully. 139/6

34.2 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Shapes one away from the right-hander, Rahman is happy to leave it. 139/6

34.1 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Length ball outside off, left alone by Rahman. 139/6

Taijul Islam is the new man in.

33.6 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, OUT! 100th Test wicket for Kagiso Rabada! Shorter in length outside off, Mahmudullah thinks runs and hence looks to run it down to third man despite the presence of so many fielders in the slip region. The ball carries nicely to Dean Elgar at gully who leaps to his left and takes a really good catch. He dropped a couple in the first Test so he will be happy with this one. Two quick wickets for the home side. The deficit is still 287 runs. 139/6

33.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Edged! Full and outside off, Mahmudullah defends it with soft hands which is why the edge does not carry to gully. 139/5

33.4 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Back of a length around off, Mahmudullah rides the bounce and taps it back down the wicket. 139/5

33.3 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Good length around off, Mahmudullah defends it off the outer edge. 139/5

33.2 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Put away! Full and outside off, Mahmudullah strides forward and caresses it through the cover region for a boundary. 139/5

33.1 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Back of a length around off, Mahmudullah stands tall and blocks it. 135/5

32.6 A Phehlukwayo to Rahman, Angles it around middle, Rahman turns it towards mid-wicket. 135/5

Sabbir Rahman walks out to bat.

32.5 Phehlukwayo to L Das, OUT! Gets the wicket, the captain wanted! Good length ball around off, comes in with the angle, Das looks to leave but an error in judgement means that the ball crashes into the stumps. A wicket against the run of play. Das departs after a fighting effort. Poor leave really, given the movement and the set up was too obvious. 135/5

32.4 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Good length outside off, moves away this time, Das leaves it watchfully. 135/4

32.3 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Good length outside off, shapes in a tad, left alone. 135/4

32.2 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Fuller outside off, easy leave for Das. 135/4

32.1 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Fuller in length around off, driven to mid on by Das. 135/4

31.6 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Angles it around off, tucked towards mid-wicket by the batsman. 135/4

31.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Good length around off, Mahmudullah defends it. 135/4

31.4 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Pushes it through covers off the front foot for a couple of runs. 135/4

31.3 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Good length around middle, Mahmudullah comes forward and defends it. 133/4

31.2 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, Shorter in length around middle, ducked under by the batsman. 133/4

31.1 Rabada to Mahmudullah, NOT OUT! Clearly not out! Rabada bowls it around middle and leg, Mahmudullah is beaten for pace as he looks to clip it. The ball goes off something towards Markram at short leg who takes it and appeals. The players are confident and hence du Plessis takes the review. Replays show that there was no bat there and Ball Tracker shows it to be clipping the bail on leg stump. Umpire's call saves a review for them. 133/4

Faf decides to take a review against an LBW decision. Mahmudullah is the man in question. Looks like it is going down the leg side, height is also a factor.

Kagiso Rabada comes back on. Faf had no option really with both Parnell and Phehlukwayo leaking runs.

30.6 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Good length outside off, no shot offered by Das. 133/4

30.5 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Shorter in length outside off, cut hard to deep point for a single. 133/4

30.4 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Good length outside off, just wide enough to be left alone by Mahmudullah. 132/4

30.3 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Go fetch, that! Length from Phehlukwayo, Mahmudullah gets under it and heaves over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. That is a bold stroke from Mahmudullah. 132/4

30.2 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Length ball outside off, no shot offered. 128/4

30.1 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, at 128.3 kph, Mahmudullah drives it towards covers. 128/4

29.6 W Parnell to Das, Angles it around middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 128/4

29.5 W Parnell to Das, Full and outside off, driven nicely towards mid off by Das. 128/4

29.4 W Parnell to Das, FOUR! BANG! Parnell goes round the wicket and bowls it on the stumps, Das lunges forward and clips it in the air wide of mid-wicket for a boundary. Too easy for the opposition at the moment. 128/4

29.3 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Good length around off, Mahmudullah tucks it through square leg for a single. 124/4

29.2 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Full and outside off, Mahmudullah comes forward and creams it through covers for a boundary. Scoring has been easier after the break for the tourists. 123/4

29.1 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Fuller outside off, pushed into covers by Mahmudullah. 119/4

28.6 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Good length outside off, Das offers no shot. 119/4

28.5 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Nothing ball outside off, not close enough to make Das play at it. 119/4

28.4 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Fuller outside off, left alone again. 119/4

28.3 A Phehlukwayo to Das, On a shorter length outside off, zips off the surface, Das plays inside the line of the ball and leaves it. 119/4

28.2 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Good length outside off, swinging away, left alone. 119/4

28.1 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Good length outside off, left alone by the batsman. 119/4

27.6 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Good length outside off, punched towards covers. 119/4

27.5 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, FOUR! In the gap! Full toss outside off, Mahmudullah crouches low and gets it in the gap behind backward point for a boundary. 119/4

27.4 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Slants across a good length delivery outside off, left alone. 115/4

27.3 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Good length outside off, punched into covers by the batsman. 115/4

27.2 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Crisp! Full and outside off, asking to be hit, Mahmudullah drives it square of the wicket through cover-point for a boundary. Runs are flowing for the away side at the moment. 115/4

27.1 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Back of a length around off, Mahmudullah defends it from his crease. 111/4

26.6 A Phehlukwayo to Das, FOUR! Hit away! Fuller and outside off, Das will not miss out and crashes it through covers for a boundary. 111/4

26.5 A Phehlukwayo to Das, FOUR! Nicely done! Good length around middle, Das clips it nicely off his hips through the backward square leg region for a boundary. That was pretty close to a no ball. 107/4

26.4 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Good length outside off, left alone. 103/4

26.3 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Fuller and outside off, this time Das square drives it towards cover-point. 103/4

26.2 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Full and outside off, driven nicely towards covers. 103/4

26.1 A Phehlukwayo to Das, Good length around off, Das comes forward and defends it. 103/4

25.6 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Good length around middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 103/4

25.5 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Back of a length outside off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but gets a bottom edge on the wicket. 103/4

25.4 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Shorter in length, comes in, Mahmudullah stands tall and defends it towards covers. 103/4

25.3 W Parnell to Das, Good length around middle, tucked through backward square leg for a single. 103/4

25.2 W Parnell to Das, FOUR! Good timing! Fuller outside off, Das lunges forward and drives it through covers. Markram hares after it and dives near the fence to stop it but fails to do so. 102/4

25.1 W Parnell to L Das, Length ball outside off, Das looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards gully. Bavuma stops it with a dive to his right. 98/4

24.6 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, driven nicely towards covers by Mahmudullah. 98/4

24.5 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Stays in his crease and defends this one. 98/4

24.4 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Punches one back to the bowler from his crease. 98/4

24.3 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Full and wide outside off, going further away, left alone. 98/4

24.2 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Pitches it up outside off, gets it to swing away, Mahmudullah does well to defend it to covers. 98/4

24.1 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Lovely shot! Fuller outside off, Mahmudullah comes forward and creams it through covers for a boundary. He leant really well into the shot. 98/4

Andile Phehlukwayo to bowl from the other end.

23.6 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, On a length outside off, Mahmudullah presses forward and taps it to the left of point and takes off. There is a slight hesitation but no harm done. 94/4

23.5 W Parnell to Das, Fuller around middle, turned through mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark. 93/4

Time for play! LITON DAS joins Mahmudullah. Wayne Parnell to continue his over. Two slips in place for him. Here we go...

The morning has gone as most expected it to. Bangladesh were going to lose wickets, but that wicket of Rahim right at the stroke of the break was a big body blow. A serious lack of application from the Bangladesh batsmen has seen them lose 4 wickets in the first session itself. As things are panning out, it's only a matter of time before they're cleaned up. Unless, of course, a pair decide to stick in and grind the day out somehow. Remains to be seen if that comes to be. Join us for the second session in a little while.

23.4 W Parnell to Rahim, OUT! Parnell gets the big fish! Good bowling from him, kept probing in that off stump channel and has reaped the dividends. Length delivery on middle and off, straightens a bit after pitching. Rahim leaves it alone expecting it to angle away like earlier, but it just straightens slightly. He is pinged on the front pad and up go the Proteas in unison. Bruce Oxenford decides to rule it out. The skipper walks across to Mahmudullah and decides to challenge the decision. Time for the replays. Impact is in line, pitching in line and it is going on to clip the off stump. Since it is clipping, the umpire's call stays. Mushfiqur has to go back but Bangladesh don't lose a review. LUNCH ON DAY 3! 92/4

Rahim has been adjudged LBW but after a chat with his partner, opts for the review. Seems out to the naked eye.

23.3 W Parnell to Rahim, This one is a bit wider, third leave in a row by the skipper. 92/3

23.2 W Parnell to Rahim, Another one in the off stump channel, Rahim points his bat skywards to leave it alone. 92/3

23.1 W Parnell to Rahim, On a length on off, seaming away after hitting the deck. Rahim knows where his off stump is and allows it to go past him. 92/3

22.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, SIX! Gutsy batting from Mahmudullah! Floated outside off, the tall right-hander dances down the track and lofts it over wide long off for a biggie. That was all about timing and grace. 92/3

22.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Outside off, eased to extra cover. 86/3

22.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Good judgement! Rahim makes room and drives it crisply to mid off. Calls for a run and completes it with ease. 86/3

22.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up on off, Rahim strides ahead to smother the spin. 85/3

22.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Coming in with the arm, Mushfiqur camps back and defends it stoutly. 85/3

22.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Fullish outside off, stroked to mid off for another quick single. 85/3

21.6 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Fullish delivery on off, Mahmudullah drives it to wide mid off and takes on Maharaj. The throw is at the striker's end but Rahim beats it with ease. 84/3

21.5 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Good length delivery, angling away. Mahmudullah doesn't fiddle with it. 83/3

21.4 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, In the zone outside off, left alone. 83/3

21.3 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Similar length delivery on off, punched crisply off the back foot towards long off. Two runs taken. 83/3

21.2 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Timing at its best! Back of a length delivery well outside off, Mahmudullah stays back and punches it gracefully through cover-point for a boundary. 81/3

21.1 W Parnell to Mahmudullah, Slanting across on a good length, Mahmuduallah plays it with an angled blade to Bavuma at gully. 77/3

Wayne Parnell to bowl for the first time this morning.

20.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Once again he is right to the pitch of the delivery and eases it to short cover. 77/3

20.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Strides forward to the tossed up delivery to defend it confidently. 77/3

20.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flighted delivery, Rahim drives it with the spin towards Faf at short cover who dives to his right to make a good stop. 77/3

20.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up on off, driven sweetly to mid off. 77/3

20.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Fullish on off, Mushfiqur puts his head down and defends it calmly. 77/3

20.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Drifting towards the pads, Rahim looks to clip it but gets it off the inner half past short fine leg. A brace taken. 77/3

19.6 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Tentative! Short of a length on off, Mahmudullah is caught in a tangle, keeps it out by taking his bottom hand off. 75/3

19.5 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Climbing on Mahmudullah again. He hops and rides the bounce nicely this time. 75/3

19.4 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Stays back to the short of a length delivery and defends it off the bottom half of the bat. 75/3

19.3 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Shortish delivery on off, rising on Mahmudullah. He is caught in two minds whether to play at it or leave it. Ends up fending it off awkwardly. Kepler Wessels on-air mentions that this has been the problem for Bangladesh. They have been indecisive with their shot-making decisions. 75/3

19.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Similar length delivery outside off, Rahim makes good use of the depth of the crease and punches it through cover-point. Bavuma from gully hares after it and keeps the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. 75/3

19.1 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length delivery around off, Rahim hops and keeps it out. 72/3

10th over on the trot for Olivier. He is going well.

10th over in a row for Olivier!

18.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Full delivery on the boots, Mahmudullah makes room and drives it back to the bowler again. 72/3

18.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Drifting towards the pads, pushed back to the bowler. 72/3

18.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Fullish on middle and leg, defended towards short leg. 72/3

18.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Slow through the air outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 72/3

18.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Fraction short this time, tapped to point. 72/3

Mid off and mid on go deeper.

18.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, Mahmudullah comes forward to smother the turn. 72/3

17.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Good length delivery, angling in and climbing on Rahim. He hops and manages to fend it off. End of another testing over, Olivier has been right on the money this morning. 72/3

17.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Banged in hard, Mushfiqur ducks under it to let it sail over him. 72/3

17.4 D Olivier to M Rahim, Another nervy moment! Similar length delivery, Rahim again does the mistake of chasing it. Gets it off the outer half towards Elgar at third slip who dives to his right but it seems it didn't carry. The replays confirm that it dropped short. 72/3

17.3 D Olivier to Rahim, In the air... but safe! Back of a length well outside off, Rahim plays away from the body and gets an outside edge that flies towards gully. Parnell dives in front but the ball falls short of him. 72/3

17.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Another bouncer, Rahim sits under it nicely. 72/3

17.1 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Leg bye! Banged in short on middle, this time it doesn't rise as much. Mahmudullah looks to duck but doesn't keep his eyes on the ball. He is hit flush on the helmet. The ball lobs over the slip cordon. A leg bye taken. 72/3

16.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, FOUR! Another really good shot! Short outside off, Rahim hangs back and punches it through cover-point to find the fence. 71/3

16.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floated delivery, Rahim lunges forward in defense. 67/3

16.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Short and room on offer, Rahim rocks back and cuts it through point. Olivier from the same region sprints after it, slides near the fence but only comes second best. 67/3

16.3 K Maharaj to M Rahim, Slow through the air outside off, Mushfiqur goes at it with soft hands and gets a safe outside edge to Amla at first slip. 63/3

16.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Fullish on middle, Rahim defends it solidly. 63/3

16.1 K Maharaj to Rahim, Tossed up around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 63/3

15.6 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Another poor shot, has been the order of the day really. Shortish delivery well outside off, Mahmudullah goes for a pull across the line but misses it completely. 63/3

15.5 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Another bouncer but down the leg side this time, Mahmudullah evades it easily. 63/3

15.4 D Olivier to Mahmudullah, Well-directed short delivery to welcome Mahmudullah. He ducks under it in time to evade it. 63/3

Mahmudullah comes out to bat.

15.3 D Olivier to Kayes, OUT! Strangled down the leg side! Tame dismissal really. Back of a length delivery around leg stump, Kayes moves inside the line and looks to tuck it across. However, he only manages to get a faint nick behind. De Kock moves to his right and takes a regulation catch. Bangladesh are falling down like a pack of cards. They still trail by 363 runs with only 7 wickets in hand. 63/3

15.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Dug in short around off, Imrul sways away from the line of the delivery. 63/2

15.1 D Olivier to Rahim, Straying on the hips, tucked to fine leg for a run. 63/2

14.6 K Maharaj to Kayes, Stays back to the shorter delivery and blocks it. 62/2

14.5 K Maharaj to Kayes, Spinning in from the rough sharply. Kayes lunges to defend but gets it off the inner half to square leg. 62/2

14.4 K Maharaj to Kayes, FOUR! Improvisation! Maharaj aims for the rough outside off, Kayes brings out the reverse sweep. Executes it well to hit it to the third man fence. 62/2

14.3 K Maharaj to Kayes, Spinning into Kayes. He prods forward in defense. 58/2

14.2 K Maharaj to Kayes, Floated around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 58/2

14.1 K Maharaj to Kayes, SIX! Well played! Good positive cricket from Kayes. Tossed up outside off, Imrul uses his feet and lifts it over long off for a maximum. The umpires check whether it is a boundary or a biggie. The replays confirm that it has hit the boundary ropes on the full. 58/2

13.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Short of a length on middle and leg, clipped to short leg. 52/2

Two slips and two gully in place now.

13.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Similar length delivery, played with an angled blade to gully. 52/2

13.4 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length around off, tapped off the back foot to point. 52/2

13.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Olivier decides to bang in another bouncer on leg stump. This time Rahim ducks under it nicely. 52/2

Mushfiqur Rahim was on the receiving end of a nasty ball. Got hit on the helmet and is quickly down on the floor. The South African players are the first ones to get to him and see if he's okay. The Protea team doctor is out to treat him. This doesn't look good, he fell holding his head indicating he's in pain. He had once received a similar blow on his helmet in New Zealand but he continued to bat. The umpires are near him. The substitute brings in a new helmet for him. Good to see him alright now. The skipper is a tough character. The crowd applauds for him.

13.2 Olivier to Rahim, That's a serious blow! Bouncer on middle and leg, Rahim looks to duck under it but doesn't judge it well. He is hit flush on the side of the helmet. Straightaway he goes down on the ground. The South African players come to him. Let's hope he is alright. 52/2

13.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Back of a length delivery on off, tapped to point with an open face of the bat. 52/2

12.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, Shorter in length around off, punched to covers from the crease. 51/2

Drinks break!

12.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, NOT OUT! Good decision by the umpire! Flatter on middle and leg by Maharaj, Rahim looks to clip it off his back foot but is hit on his pads. The players are more than confident and hence du Plessis goes for the review. Rahim was pointing to the umpire that he could see two stumps so it should be missing the stumps. My colleague spots that the ball hit Rahim on the front pad first so the batsman will be saved. The replays confirm the same. The ball is clipping the stumps, the review is not lost but Rahim survives. Good call by my colleague, there. He would make a good umpire. 51/2

Review! An lbw decision against Mushfiqur Rahim has asked to be referred upstairs by Faf du Plessis. The Bangladesh captain doesn't seem to be in trouble to the naked eye. Let's see what the replays show...

12.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floats it around off, Rahim comes forward and defends it. 51/2

12.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Fuller outside off, pushed towards covers by Rahim. 51/2

12.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Darts it on the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 51/2

12.1 K Maharaj to M Rahim, Fuller on middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 49/2

Time for spin! Keshav Maharaj to roll his arm over.

11.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around off, Kayes comes forward and punches it towards covers. 49/2

11.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Short ball around middle and leg, Kayes gets out of the way in time. 49/2

11.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Bouncer! Shorter in length around middle, Imrul ducks under it. 49/2

11.3 D Olivier to I Kayes, FOUR! In the gap! Shorter in length around middle, Imrul Kayes pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 49/2

11.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around off, Kayes punches it to covers. 45/2

11.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length around leg, tucked towards mid-wicket. 45/2

10.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Fuller outside off, Rahim shapes to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 45/2

10.5 K Rabada to Rahim, Shorter in length around middle, Rahim ducks under it in time. 45/2

10.4 K Rabada to Rahim, Back of a length around off, Rahim defends it off his crease. 45/2

10.3 K Rabada to Rahim, FOUR! Edged! Good length outside off, Rahim pokes at it and gets an outside edge. The ball goes past Elgar at third slip and runs into the third man fence. 45/2

10.2 K Rabada to Rahim, Angles it around off, pushed back to the bowler by Rahim. 41/2

10.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Shorter in length around off, Kayes pulls it over square leg for a single. 41/2

9.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Bang! Olivier bangs it short around middle, Imrul looks to tuck but gets it off the gloves towards fine leg for a single. 40/2

Rabada on song! He has taken four of the last five wickets to fall for Bangladesh. He dismissed Liton Das and Rubel Hossain in the first innings. Now, he has sent Sarkar and Haque back to the hut.

9.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Ouch! Shorter in length around middle, Kayes lets it hit him. The ball brushes his body and runs into the fine leg fence for a boundary. Signaled a dead ball as the batsman was not offering a shot. 39/2

9.4 D Olivier to Kayes, BEATEN! Angles a good length around off, Imrul looks to defend with no footwork but is beaten. Bangladesh are going nowhere with this batting. 39/2

9.3 Olivier to I Kayes, FOUR! BOOM! Shorter in length around middle and leg, Kayes goes for the pull shot but gets it off the edge to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 39/2

9.2 D Olivier to M Rahim, Since runs have not been easy to come by, South Africa gift five! Shorter in length around off and middle, Rahim tucks it towards mid-wicket. Kayes calls him through for a quick single. There is a wild throw at the bowler's end by Markram who went after it from forward short leg. Rahim would have been out had he hit, Parnell backing up at cover cannot stop it and hence Rahim gets five extra runs. 35/2

9.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Short ball around leg, tucked wide of the forward short leg fielder for a single. The umpire signals it a leg bye. 30/2

8.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Bowls a very full ball around middle, Rahim is up to it and keeps it out watchfully. 29/2

Mushfiqur Rahim comes out to bat with his side under a lot of pressure.

8.5 K Rabada to Haque, OUT! GONE! Wicket number 2 for South Africa in quick succession. Bangladesh already starting to fall apart here. Losing wickets to poor shots too, not good at all. Rabada brings out the short one again and Mominul Haque takes the pull shot on. Connects well too, but finds Maharaj at deep mid-wicket. He was positioned there specifically for this, the batsman saw he was there too. No idea why he played that shot. Mominul departs, South Africa on the charge here. 29/2

Interesting to see Bangladesh take on the short stuff. It was shown yesterday that the South African bowlers were relatively lot quicker off the pitch compared to the Bangladesh pacers. The trajectory of the short ball means that the Bangladesh batsmen are picking them very late which is why they have not been able to control the shot. Olivier and Rabada both have a quick-arm action and hence, their short balls are deceptive.

8.4 K Rabada to Haque, Good length outside off, squares up Haque who pokes at it. Gets a couple of runs towards point. 29/1

8.3 Rabada to Haque, Four Leg Byes! BANG! Watch the ball, mate! Rabada bowls a short ball around middle, Haque is late to complete his duck. The ball deflects off the helmet and runs into the fence. That is signaled as four leg byes. 27/1

8.2 K Rabada to Haque, Here comes the short one outside off, Haque plays inside the line of the ball and lets it go. 23/1

8.1 K Rabada to Haque, Double bluff first ball! Pitches it full and around off, Haque has his weight behind but gets decently forward to pat it back to the bowler. 23/1

Faf du Plessis is having a chat with Rabada. Expect more short balls with the field. There is a leg gully and deep mid-wicket in place.

7.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Back of a length outside off, Imrul rides the bounce and taps it towards covers. 23/1

7.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length around middle and leg, Kayes stands tall and defends it. 23/1

7.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around off, punched towards covers. 23/1

7.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Banged in short around off, Kayes wants to pull it to Bangladesh but cannot connect. You do not need to play at those. The Tigers need to be careful and pick the right balls to attack. 23/1

7.2 D Olivier to M Haque, Short again, Mominul pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a single. They are taking on the short balls here. 23/1

7.1 D Olivier to Haque, Shorter in length around off, Haque pulls it but finds the forward short leg fielder. Markram has been really good. This time his right leg did the job. 22/1

6.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Shorter in length around middle, Kayes ducks under it. 22/1

6.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length around off, punched towards mid off by the batsman. 22/1

6.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length around middle, turned towards mid-wicket by Imrul. 22/1

6.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Length ball outside off, left alone. 22/1

Rabada loses control of the ball in his delivery stride and follows it up quickly to grab it and gets back.

6.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length around off, tapped towards covers by Kayes from his crease. 22/1

6.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller in length outside off, left alone by the batsman. 22/1

5.6 D Olivier to Haque, FOUR! Well timed! Shorter in length around middle, Haque gets on top of it and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Good shot, that. 22/1

5.5 D Olivier to Haque, A length ball around middle, Haque looks to pull it but is late by a year on it. Gets hit on the box. That ball was nowhere around to be pulled. 18/1

5.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around middle, slapped through square leg for a single. 18/1

5.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Snorter! Olivier hurls it short around middle and leg, Kayes has to get out of the way in time to let it go. Had he been even a touch late, he would have not been alive. That was seriously fast! 17/1

5.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Is that out? Nope! Olivier bangs it short around leg, Kayes shapes to clip it but seems to have missed it. The keeper takes the catch and appeals. The umpire stays put. Faf thinks about the review but de Kock is not sure. Replays show that it brushed the shirt of Imrul on the way. 17/1

5.1 D Olivier to I Kayes, Fuller in length around leg, clipped straight to Maharaj at mid-wicket. 17/1

4.6 K Rabada to Haque, Slants it on the pads, turned through backward square leg for a couple of runs. 17/1

4.5 K Rabada to Haque, Banged in short on middle, Haque defends it watchfully with a nice little hop. 15/1

4.4 K Rabada to Haque, Shorter in length outside off, Haque gets out of the way in time. 15/1

4.3 K Rabada to Haque, Fuller in length around middle, clipped through square leg for a couple of runs by Mominul. 15/1

Mominul Haque comes out to bat.

4.2 K Rabada to S Sarkar, OUT! Poor shot! Length ball outside off, Sarkar should not be playing at those but he hangs his bat out for it. The ball takes the outside edge and carries nicely to Faf du Plessis at second slip. The skipper dives to his right and takes the catch easily. Poor run of form continues for Soumya and that is also the 50th Test wicket for Rabada in 2017! 13/1

4.1 K Rabada to Sarkar, Back of a length around off, Sarkar gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 13/0

3.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter again at 143.2 clicks, Kayes does well to control his tuck shot. The ball falls well short of Markram at forward short leg. 13/0

3.5 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 13/0

3.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Bangs in a short one around middle, Imrul sways out of the way in time to let it go. 13/0

3.3 D Olivier to Sarkar, This time Sarkar tucks it behind square leg for a single. 13/0

3.2 D Olivier to Sarkar, Has he taken it? Nope! Shorter in length around middle and leg, Sarkar looks to clip but hits it straight to forward short leg. Markram stationed there goes to his left, takes it but the ball pops out as he lands. Good on him to not claim it. He has been really good at that position. 12/0

3.1 D Olivier to Sarkar, Good length around leg, Sarkar aims to clip but misses. 12/0

2.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Shorter in length around middle, Kayes sits and lets it go over him. 12/0

2.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Goes round the wicket and angles it around off, holds its line, Kayes shoulders his arms to it. 12/0

2.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Fullish on the pads, Kayes shapes to clip but fails to connect and is hit on his pads. Stifled appeal turned down. 12/0

2.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Shorter in length outside off, Kayes gets out of the way in time. 12/0

2.2 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Fuller and outside off, driven through covers for a single by Sarkar. 12/0

2.1 K Rabada to Sarkar, Good length outside off, goes away, left alone by Sarkar. 11/0

Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end. Similar field for him.

1.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Fullish around middle, turned through mid-wicket from the crease. 11/0

1.5 D Olivier to Kayes, FOUR! Pristine! Full and outside off, Kayes comes forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary. Superb start to the day for Bangladesh. 11/0

1.4 D Olivier to Kayes, Good length around middle, pushed towards covers from the crease. 7/0

1.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Fuller in length around middle, Kayes drives it back down the wicket to the bowler. 7/0

Time for play! Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes stride out to bat. Duanne Olivier to complete his over, he has three slips and a backward point in place. 98 overs to be played. Bright sunshine at the ground but not in the minds of the tourists. Here we go....

The Tigers have been below par in this series and the trend continued yesterday too. Nobody cared to apply themselves on this batting beauty apart from Liton Das. Mushfiqur Rahim will hope that his teammates have learnt a lesson and don't repeat their mistakes today. Can they bat themselves out of this position? Looks unlikely. Let's see how well they fight it out, if at all.....

Hello everyone and welcome to the coverage of what could be the final day of this Test series between South Africa and Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. The hosts need just 10 wickets to win the Test and the series 2-0 after two clinical days of cricket. Everyone has stepped up for them and having asked the visitors to follow-on, the pressure will be on the away side to make a match out of this.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

The Protea bowling attack stepped up as well and dismissed Bangladesh for a meager 147. Kagiso Rabada was the star taking his 6th five-wicket haul, becoming the leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2017. The visitors have a steep task ahead of them as they still trail the hosts by 419 runs. Day 3 might prove to be the final day itself unless the tourists put in an inspirational performance. Join us tomorrow at 1000 local (0800 GMT) to catch all the action. Goodbye and cheers!

Another terrific day for South Africa at office! Bangladesh have managed to survive the 1.2 overs but they are in dire straits at the moment. It was a dismal batting performance from them once again as most of the batsmen gifted their wickets away. Only Liton Das looked at ease, scoring a sublime half century, registering his highest Test score as well. Earlier, there was a rain delay in the morning. After that, the hosts pressed the accelerator, declaring at 573/4. Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis scored magnificent tons.

1.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Ouch! Shorter in length around leg, comes in, Kayes looks to leave but then the ball follows him and hits him on the body. Kayes calls for the physio to attend him and it puts off the umpire Bruce Oxenford. He comes over and expecting further delay, he signals for stumps. Markram is not pleased and lets it known to Imrul. That's STUMPS, DAY 2! 7/0

1.1 D Olivier to Sarkar, Fuller in length but on the pads, Sarkar clips it towards fine leg for a single to get off the mark. 7/0

Duanne Olivier to bowl from the other end. After the last ball of the first over, Kayes told Bruce Oxenford that he is having difficulty sighting the ball. However, the umpire feels that the light is good enough to continue.

0.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Another bumper by Rabada, Imrul ducks under it in time. 6/0

0.5 K Rabada to Kayes, FOUR! Crashed! Full and outside off, Kayes stands tall and crashes it wide of mid off for a boundary. That actually went through the hands of Parnell at mid off. 6/0

0.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Bouncer! Bumper by Rabada, left alone by Kayes. 2/0

0.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Edged! Fuller outside off, Kayes comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man. Sarkar wanted the third but not Kayes. 2/0

0.2 K Rabada to Kayes, A touch short around off, Kayes gets in line of it and defends it down the wicket. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length outside off, Kayes leaves it all alone. 0/0

First Published: October 8, 2017, 12:52 PM IST