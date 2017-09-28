South Africa vs Bangladesh Live, 1st Test, Day 1: Markram Scores Fifty on Debut

Dean Elgar. (Getty Images)

36.1 M Hasan to Markram, No run. 125/0

35.6 S Islam to Elgar, Angles in a length ball on off, Elgar stays back and plays across the line. Finds the mid-wicket fielder. 125/0

35.5 S Islam to Elgar, In the channel outside off, not rising much off the deck, Elgar leaves it alone. 125/0

35.4 S Islam to Elgar, Fullish and outside off from around the wicket, Elgar plays a drive off his front foot but finds mid off. 125/0

35.3 S Islam to Elgar, A touch short on off, punched from the back foot to covers again. 125/0

35.2 S Islam to Elgar, Outside off on a length, Elgar plays a flowing cover drive but finds the fielder. 125/0

35.1 S Islam to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 125/0

Shafiul Islam is back into the attack. A slip and gully in place. Two men back on the leg side.

34.6 M Hasan to Markram, FOUR! Once again brilliant footwork shown by the debutant. He is down the track in a flash and whips it through mid-wicket. There is a fielder in the deep but he is a mere spectator. 125/0

34.5 M Hasan to Markram, As a result of the last shot, the bowler goes short. Markram anticipates it well, uses the depth of the crease and plays the square cut. Finds point. 121/0

34.4 Hasan to Markram, FOUR! Shot! Growing in confidence, Markram. Flighted full ball just around off, spinning in a touch, Aiden lines himself and powers it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 121/0

34.3 M Hasan to A Markram, Gets forward to a full ball again and defends it to the off side. 117/0

34.2 M Hasan to Markram, Walks down the track and pushes a full ball back towards the bowler. 117/0

34.1 M Hasan to Markram, A loopy off spinner outside off, Aiden defends it off his front foot. 117/0

33.6 T Ahmed to Elgar, A slower one this time by Taskin, Elgar reads it well and blocks. 117/0

33.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Full and angling in around middle, Dean defends it off the front foot to mid on. 117/0

33.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, Change of angle from the bowler. Runs in from around the wicket and hurls a good length delivery outside off, Elgar allows it through. 117/0

33.3 T Ahmed to D Elgar, FOUR! A wayward bouncer and it's put away. Down the leg side, Elgar pulls it through backward square leg and beats the fine leg fielder to the fence. 117/0

33.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, The short pitched ball is followed with a fuller one outside off, Elgar lunges and defends it to mid off. 113/0

33.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short in length around middle and off, Elgar fails to time his attempted pull shot. Goes off the bottom half to the leg side. Lack of speed there resulted in an untimed shot. 113/0

32.6 M Hasan to Markram, Slightly slower this time, full and outside off, 86 kph, Aiden is on the front foot as he blocks it to the off side. 113/0

32.5 M Hasan to Markram, Flighted and on middle, 88 kph, pushed down towards mid on. 113/0

32.4 M Hasan to Markram, Stays back and plays it with the spin to short leg. 113/0

32.3 M Hasan to Markram, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 113/0

32.2 M Hasan to Markram, Slower through the air, full and turning in a bit, Aiden presses forward in defense. 113/0

32.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Loopy and full outside off, driven wide of mid off for a quick single. 112/0

31.6 T Ahmed to Markram, Markram has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 112/0

31.5 T Ahmed to Markram, Oohhhh...this one stays low again. Alarming signs already, more for Bangladesh who will have to bat last on this pitch. Outside off, Markram does well to keep it out albeit off the bottom edge of the bat. Rolls towards the slip cordon. 112/0

31.4 T Ahmed to Markram, Huge shout for a caught behind! Not given. Bangladesh have the option to take the DRS but they opt against it. Coming back to the delivery - It's on back of a length around middle and leg, staying low, Markram fails to middle his pull shot. It goes behind to the keeper who catches and appeals. The umpire remains unmoved and the replays show that it came of Aiden's thigh pad. Good call. 112/0

31.3 T Ahmed to Markram, Angling into the batsman, too straight in line, Aiden keeps it out towards mid on again. 112/0

31.2 T Ahmed to Markram, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 112/0

31.1 T Ahmed to A Markram, Full length delivery around off, Markram drives it off his front foot to mid on. 112/0

30.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 112/0

30.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up ball on off, once again Elgar finds the cover fielder with his front foot drive. 112/0

30.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker and fuller on off, defended with an angled bat to point. 112/0

30.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Strides forward and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 112/0

30.2 M Hasan to Elgar, This one skids back in from around off, Elgar stays back and punches it to the off side. 112/0

30.1 M Hasan to D Elgar, Flighted full ball on off, Elgar pushes it off his front foot to short cover. Not much turn off the pitch 112/0

29.6 T Ahmed to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 112/0

29.5 T Ahmed to Markram, FOUR! Quite strong down the ground, Aiden. Another overpitched ball is met with a straight bat by Markram. Timing is brilliant and it speeds through mid on for a glorious boundary. 112/0

29.4 T Ahmed to Markram, In the zone outside off, Markram is not overawed by the moment, maintains his composure and lets it through to the keeper. 108/0

29.3 T Ahmed to Markram, Fifty on debut for Aiden Markram, ninth South African opener to achieve that on debut. A delightful square drive by him to a full ball. It's fielded in the deep by the third man fielder and Aiden takes a couple of runs in the meantime. Satisfying moment for him, has worked hard in the domestic cricket and is now shining on the international platform. 108/0

29.2 T Ahmed to A Markram, FOUR! Nice shot! An overpitched delivery on off, Markram gets on the front foot and drives it with nice timing past mid off for a boundary. He is enjoying a good debut, so far, one away from a fifty. 106/0

Short mid-wicket in place.

29.1 T Ahmed to Markram, Angling in a length ball on off, Markram solidly defends it back from the crease. 102/0

28.6 M Hasan to A Markram, Another sharp delivery, 91.7 kph, flatter and angling in, Aiden eases it down to mid on for a single. 102/0

28.5 M Hasan to Markram, Quicker one, around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 101/0

28.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter and a touch shorter outside off, Elgar punches it wide of backward point and collects a quick single again. 101/0

28.3 M Hasan to Markram, Spinning back into the batsman from around off, Markram quietly nudges it wide of backward square leg for a quick single. 100 up for South Africa! 100/0

28.2 M Hasan to Markram, Aiden has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 99/0

28.1 M Hasan to Markram, Flighted full ball around off, turning in, Markram presses forward and defends it off the inner half of the bat to square leg. 99/0

Mehedi Hasan to bowl from the other end. A slip and short leg in place.

27.6 T Ahmed to Elgar, This one is served around leg, staying a touch low, Elgar keeps his eyes on the ball and defends it to the off side. 99/0

27.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, This one is sprayed wide outside off, an easy leave for Elgar. 99/0

27.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, On a length and just outside off, Elgar punches from the back foot towards cover-point. 99/0

27.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, Gets closer to the off stump this time, fuller in length, Elgar decides to keep it out from the back foot. Should have been forward there. 99/0

27.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, Angling away from the southpaw, on a length and leaving the batsman, Elgar shoulders arms. 99/0

27.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Begins the session with a length ball just around off, Dean goes on the back foot and punches it towards mid on. 99/0

Out come the players back on the field. The sun continues to shine brightly in Potchefstroom and it's shining more on South Africa at the moment. Bangladesh are put under early pressure and will need wickets quickly to gain some confidence. Taskin Ahmed to start proceedings...

...Day 1, second session...

Bangladesh have been made to toil hard under the sun. Their bowlers lacked venom and have looked rather pedestrian. Rahim brought Mehedi Hasan early into the attack but even he hasn't got much of a purchase. The tourists need to come up with a certain plan after the break if they are to restrict the hosts. Join us in a short while for the post-lunch session...

A pretty much satisfactory session for South Africa! They have begun their home season in a classic manner, with 99 on the board without a loss of any wicket. On a dry pitch, sent in to bat, the Protea openers looked a bit tentative at the start but once they settled in, it was all too easy for them. Aiden Markram has made the most of the opportunity so far and would be looking to convert this start. Elgar on the other hand has looked at his usual best and he too would be eyeing a big one under his belt.

26.6 M Rahman to Markram, Good length delivery on middle, Aiden Markram covers the line and defends it down. LUNCH ON DAY 1! 99/0

26.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Bowls a short ball on middle and leg, Elgar tucks it besides the pitch and crosses over for a quick single. 99/0

26.4 M Rahman to A Markram, Shortish and it comes slowly off the deck, Aiden is early into the pull as he drags it off the inner half behind square on the leg side for a single. 98/0

26.3 M Rahman to Markram, Slips one down the leg side, Aiden looks to help it away but fails to do so. 97/0

26.2 M Rahman to A Markram, FOUR! Uppish but he hits it in the gap! Rahman goes full, offers a bit of width and that's enough for Markram to unleash. He bends his back knee and drives it uppishly over covers for a boundary. Excellent shot! 97/0

26.1 M Rahman to Markram, From around the wicket, Rahman angles it in on middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 93/0

25.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Elgar presses forward and unfurls a drive which goes straight to the cover fielder. 93/0

25.5 M Hasan to A Markram, Goes around the wicket this time, keeps it on middle, driven through mid on for a single. 93/0

25.4 M Hasan to Markram, Hasan is happy to toss it up outside off, once again it's defended off the front foot. 92/0

25.3 M Hasan to Markram, Loops it up on off, Aiden lunges forward to keep it out. 92/0

25.2 M Hasan to Markram, On middle and off, blocked into the ground. 92/0

25.1 M Hasan to Markram, Floated delivery outside off, defended gently off the front foot. 92/0

24.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Short and outside off, Dean drops his wrists to let the sail over him to Das behind. 92/0

24.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched through cover-point and comes back for a couple. 92/0

24.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Elgar ducks under it. 90/0

24.3 M Rahman to Markram, Short of a length outside off, dabbed behind point for a single. 90/0

24.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Excellent fielding from Rahim! Slightly overpitched on middle, Elgar drives it down the ground. Seemed like a boundary but Rahim from mid on gives it a chase and dives to pull the ball back in play. Saves a run for his side. 89/0

24.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length delivery outside off, defended towards the cover fielder. 86/0

23.6 M Hasan to Markram, Chance of a run out! A bit of confusion but no harm done. Flighted delivery on off, Markram drives it towards mid off. Waits for a bit and then sets off. Is nearly halfway down the track before Elgar sends him back. He turns around in time and makes it in, in time. He was running on the pitch and hence umpire Bruce Oxenford gives him a friendly warning. 86/0

23.5 M Hasan to Markram, Fuller on off, jammed out towards mid off. 86/0

23.4 M Hasan to Elgar, That's fifty for Dean Elgar, his 9th in Tests! A good solid knock from him. Loopy ball outside off, eased down to long off for a single. Gets a round of applause from his mates. He has been in outstanding form of late and is making most of it. 86/0

23.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Slider around middle, kept out off the back foot. 85/0

23.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up around off, defended towards the man at silly point. 85/0

23.1 M Hasan to Markram, Around middle and off, punched down to long on for a single. 85/0

22.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Once again Elgar taps it down off the front foot towards the off side. 84/0

22.5 M Rahman to Elgar, On a length and on the off stump, Elgar stays put in the crease and defends it towards cover. 84/0

22.4 M Rahman to Markram, On the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for a single. 84/0

22.3 M Rahman to Markram, Back of a length delivery, slanting away, dabbed in front of point. 83/0

22.2 M Rahman to Markram, Good length delivery on middle, Markram keeps his bat in front of pads to keep it out. 83/0

22.1 M Rahman to Markram, Length delivery outside off, crunched through covers for a couple. 83/0

Mustafizur Rahman is brought back again.

21.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Round-arm action, darts it on middle and leg, worked towards mid on for nothing. 81/0

21.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Fuller on off, driven back to the bowler. 81/0

21.4 M Hasan to Markram, Stands tall to this flatter ball and punches it down to long on for a single. 81/0

21.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Slides it down the leg side, Elgar prods ahead and nudges it fine down the leg side. Runs three and is on 49 now. 80/0

21.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted ball on off, Dean makes room and drives it towards short extra cover. 77/0

21.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Comes from around the wicket and tosses it up outside off, Elgar defends it in front of silly point. 77/0

Spin from both ends as Mehedi Hasan is back on. A silly point and a slip given to him...

20.6 Mahmudullah to Markram, Drops it short, it's outside off, Markram goes back and punches it towards sweeper cover for a couple. 77/0

20.5 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Darts it full on middle, wristed behind square on the leg side for one. 75/0

20.4 Mahmudullah to Markram, Tossed up around off, turning in a bit, worked with the angle down to long on for a single. 74/0

20.3 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Drifting in on middle, clipped past the man at mid-wicket for a single. 73/0

20.2 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Loops it up on off, defended nicely by taking a stride forward. 72/0

20.1 Mahmudullah to Elgar, Slider around middle and off, Elgar pushes it away from the body and hence gets an inside edge on the pads. 72/0

Mahmudullah is brought into the attack. He is back into the side after a while. Can he draw first blood?

19.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Veering on the pads again, clipped down to deep square leg for a single. 72/0

19.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Gets forward to a full length delivery and pushes it with a straight bat to mid on. Looks for the single which is certainly not on. 71/0

19.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Pitches it really full outside off, bunted towards the mid off fielder. 71/0

19.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller on off again, Dean Elgar comes forward and defends it down gently. 71/0

19.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Good length delivery outside off, Elgar takes his bottom hand off as he still manages to push it into the cover region. 71/0

19.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller in length on off, Elgar leans forward and drives it towards mid off. 71/0

Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack.

18.6 T Ahmed to Markram, A little bit of movement back into the right-hander from outside off, Markram blocks from the back foot to end the over. 71/0

18.5 T Ahmed to Markram, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 71/0

18.4 T Ahmed to Markram, Good length delivery on off, punched off the back foot to covers. 71/0

18.3 T Ahmed to A Markram, Pitches it full and outside off, Aiden drives it off his front foot to mid off. 71/0

18.2 T Ahmed to Markram, JUST SHORT! First real opportunity this morning for Bangladesh but it has not carried to the point fielder. Back of a length delivery outside off, Markram attempts to punch it off his back foot through covers but slices it off the outer half of the bat to point. Mustafizur Rahman (don't know why he is there) dives forward but it falls inches short of his outstretched hands. Taskin has a wry smile on his face. 71/0

18.1 T Ahmed to Markram, Fuller length ball on middle, it's flicked off the pads on the leg side but straight towards mid-wicket. 71/0

17.6 S Islam to Elgar, Walks across a touch and flicks it towards mid-wicket for nothing. 71/0

17.5 S Islam to Elgar, On a length around middle and off, pushed back to the bowler off the back foot. 71/0

17.4 S Islam to Markram, Back of a length outside off, punched to deep cover for a single. 71/0

17.3 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller delivery on off, driven towards the mid off fielder who misfields and concedes a single. 70/0

17.2 S Islam to Elgar, FOUR! Superbly done! Fuller and veering in on the pads, Elgar gets across and works it wide of mid on to pick up a boundary. 69/0

17.1 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller and angling in, Elgar looks to defend but inside edges it on the pads. Seems to be in some pain. 65/0

16.6 T Ahmed to Markram, Good length delivery on off, punched off the back foot. 65/0

16.5 T Ahmed to Markram, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Taskin Ahmed sprays this one on the pads, Markram leans forward, keeps his head still and nails the flick through mid-wicket. The timing was spot on too. This is also the highest opening wicket stand for the hosts this year. 65/0

16.4 T Ahmed to Markram, On a fuller length around off, Aiden comes across a bit and then lifts his bat to leave it alone in the end. 61/0

16.3 T Ahmed to Markram, Length delivery arrowing in on off, stabbed off the back foot towards cover. 61/0

16.2 T Ahmed to Markram, On the sixth stump line, Aiden doesn't have anything to offer. 61/0

16.1 T Ahmed to Markram, Length ball outside off, Markram lifts his bat to make an easy leave. 61/0

15.6 S Islam to Elgar, Back of a length delivery outside off, dabbed away towards the gully fielder. 61/0

15.5 S Islam to Elgar, Too straight again from Islam, it's on the pads. Dean flicks it to deep square leg for a brace. 61/0

15.4 S Islam to Elgar, Hits the deck hard, it holds its line as Dean Elgar hangs his bat out in defense. It wasn't far away from taking the outside edge. 59/0

15.3 S Islam to Elgar, A touch too full on off, driven off the front foot towards mid on. 59/0

15.2 S Islam to Elgar, Good stop! Fuller and a bit too straight from Islam. Elgar lunges ahead and flicks it towards mid-wicket where Sabbir Rahman dives full length to his right to stop some runs. 59/0

15.1 S Islam to Markram, Short of a length delivery outside off, slapped square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 59/0

Drinks are on the field. It's been a good first hour for South Africa. They have scored above 50 and it has taken them 16 innings to get a partnership going at the top. Debutant Markram was nervy at the start but has done well once he got his eye in. Elgar is looking in fine touch too. Bangladesh started off well but leaked too many runs as the game progressed. Tried spin early as well but to no avail. Need to up their game or else a long day on the field beckons...

14.6 T Ahmed to D Elgar, FOUR! Nicely done! Fuller in length and outside off, Dean Elgar leans across a bit, opens the bat face and glides it through second slip for a boundary. Second of the over! 58/0

14.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Slants it away on a length around off, patted towards mid off. 54/0

14.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, FOUR! After bowling three good balls, Taskin errs! He bangs in a short ball, on the leg stump. No harm done as Elgar tucks it down towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. 54/0

14.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, A bit fuller on middle and off, bunted back to the bowler. 50/0

14.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, A pacy length delivery, at 140 kph, Elgar doesn't feel for it. 50/0

14.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Shortish outside off, pushed off the back foot towards point. 50/0

13.6 S Islam to Markram, Fuller ball on the stumps, driven with a straight bat to mid on. 50/0

13.5 S Islam to Markram, Good length outside off, covers the line to leave it alone. 50/0

13.4 S Islam to Markram, FOUR! Inside edge and through! Brings up the 50-run partnership for the opening wicket for South Africa after 16 innings! They have been struggling to get going at the top, this should be a good sign for them. Cross-seam delivery on off, Markram goes hard at it. Gets a thick inside edge past the stumps to beat the dive of the keeper. It races away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. 50/0

13.3 S Islam to Markram, Back of a length on off, a punchy drive towards mid off. 46/0

13.2 S Islam to Markram, FOUR! Scorching! A gentle half-volley, served on off, Aiden Markram's eyes lit up as he bashes it through extra cover for a boundary. 46/0

13.1 S Islam to Markram, Lands it on a length, nipping back in a bit, Aiden is solid in defense. 42/0

Shafiul Islam is back in for another spell here.

12.6 T Ahmed to Markram, A bit fuller on middle and leg, nudged wide of the man at mid-wicket to keep strike. 42/0

12.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short, wide and it's put away. Elgar rocks back and crunches it through covers and collects three for doing so. 41/0

12.4 T Ahmed to Markram, Good length delivery on middle, worked towards mid on for a brisk single. 38/0

12.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, Fuller on middle and leg, flicked down to fine leg for a single. 37/0

12.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, Good length delivery on middle, Elgar comes forward to push it and does so with his bottom hand coming off. Rolls back to the bowler. Taskin is a bit lazy to get a hand to it as it goes through mid on. Two taken. 36/0

12.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short of a length delivery outside off, Elgar stands tall to defend it down. 34/0

11.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Slows it a bit through the air, worked away past short leg for a single. 34/0

11.5 M Hasan to Markram, Markram stays back to this length ball and punches it down to long on to collect one. 33/0

11.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker one on middle and leg, Dean gets low to work it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 32/0

11.3 M Hasan to Markram, Gives it a bit more air, Markram takes it on the full and works it down to long on for a single. 31/0

11.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Flat and bowled outside off, punched through cover for a single. 30/0

11.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Drops it short and it turns away a bit, Elgar looks to cut but gets a bottom edge besides the pitch. 29/0

10.6 T Ahmed to Elgar, Ahmed goes full, goes straight and it's easily flicked through mid-wicket. A single picked up. 29/0

Taskin comes running in but just when he was about to deliver, he loses his mark. Goes back again near the run-up area...

10.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Bangs in a short ball on middle, it kicks off the deck, Dean Elgar ducks quickly under it. A good take by Liton Das as well. 28/0

10.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, Taskin changes the angle, goes around the wicket, hurls it on a back of a length outside off. Pushed with a angled bat towards point. 28/0

10.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short of a good length delivery outside off, Elgar stays back and shows a straight bat. 28/0

10.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, Good length ball on middle and off, wristed into the on side. 28/0

10.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Starts off with a fuller length delivery, from over the wicket, it's slanting away but doesn't tempt Elgar to go after it. 28/0

Taskin Ahmed is brought into the attack now. Two slips and a gully...

9.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Goes back to his short ball and punches it towards long off for a single. 28/0

9.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air around off, Elgar blocks it out off the front foot. 27/0

9.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker one on middle and leg, nudged towards mid on. 27/0

9.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter through the air, defended off the back foot gently. 27/0

9.2 M Hasan to Elgar, FOUR! Eased down the ground! Lovely looking shot, that! Hasan tosses it up on middle, it's dipping in as Elgar advances down the track to belt it past mid on for a boundary. No need to run for those. 27/0

9.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Floats it up around middle and off, defended nicely by coming forward. 23/0

8.6 M Rahman to Markram, Fuller in length and outside off, Aiden shoulders his arms to that one. 23/0

8.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Sprays it on the pads, glanced down to fine leg for a comfortable single. 23/0

8.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Bowls a bumper but not much pace behind it, Elgar sits under it to let that loop over his head to the keeper. 22/0

8.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length on middle and leg, stabbed off the back foot towards the off side. 22/0

8.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 22/0

8.1 M Rahman to Markram, Short and angling in on the body, fended by hopping in the crease. The ball rolls towards square leg for a single. 22/0

7.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter through the air outside off, defended off the back foot towards cover. 21/0

7.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Misfield! Tossed up outside off, Elgar makes a bit of room and drives it straight back to the bowler who parries it to mid off. Rahim stationed there slips and that allows them to pick another one. 21/0

7.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter and drifting in on middle and leg, Elgar goes back quickly and defends it towards the on side. 19/0

7.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Drops it on a length and it kicks a bit off the surface, Dean counters it off the back foot. 19/0

7.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air, landing it on off, defended by coming forward. 19/0

7.1 M Hasan to Elgar, FOUR! Just a shimmy and it's gone to the fence! Elgar sees the flight, skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the delivery and eases it through mid off. Good timing as well. First one of the day for Elgar! 19/0

6.6 M Rahman to Markram, A solid back foot defense on this good length delivery to end the over. 15/0

6.5 M Rahman to Elgar, That is a good delivery! Bangs in a short ball, angling in on middle and leg. Elgar gets in a tangle as he takes his eyes off the ball. Fends it awkwardly towards square leg for one. 15/0

6.4 M Rahman to Elgar, A bit short and outside off, cut square of the wicket as the point fielder moves to his left to stop it. 14/0

6.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Mustafizur hits the deck hard, gets a good amount of bounce as well. Dean is quick to duck under it. 14/0

6.2 M Rahman to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 14/0

6.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller and this one comes back in just a touch, really close to the off stump. Elgar makes a brave leave. 14/0

5.6 M Hasan to Elgar, On middle and leg, worked away towards mid-wicket for a single. 14/0

5.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Loopy delivery, lands it full on off, driven towards cover. 13/0

5.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up on off, dealt with a forward defensive push. 13/0

5.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Gives it a nice flight and loops it up around off, it grips off the surface as Elgar with an angled bat plays it towards the point fielder. 13/0

5.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Loops it up around off, Dean presses forward in defense. 13/0

5.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Hasan from around the wicket bowls a flatter ball outside off, left alone by Elgar. 13/0

Rahim makes an early change here. He brings his spinner, Mehedi Hasan into the attack. A slip and a short leg in place.

4.6 M Rahman to Markram, Fullish delivery on off, bunted towards the cover fielder. 13/0

4.5 M Rahman to Markram, Good length ball on middle and off, defended by covering the line. 13/0

4.4 M Rahman to Markram, FOUR! Elegance personified! He'll remember this shot for a while, says Shaun Pollock on air. Rahman overpitches it by a margin, it's outside off. Markram leans ahead and caresses it off the meat of the bat. It blazes through covers for a boundary. 13/0

4.3 M Rahman to Markram, Length ball, moving away off the pitch, Markram points his bat upwards and lets it be. 9/0

4.2 M Rahman to Markram, Slants it away on a good length outside off, defended nicely by coming forward. 9/0

4.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Rahman keeps it full on middle and leg, it's clipped towards Rahim at mid-wicket who is a bit sloppy as he allows the ball to burst through his fingers. It then rolls towards mid on which allows the batsmen to take a single. 9/0

3.6 S Islam to Markram, A bit short and angling in, Aiden winds up for a pull shot but misses and wears it on the chest. 8/0

3.5 S Islam to A Markram, FOUR! Flicks it beautifully! Islam goes full but angles it down the leg side, Markram leans across and flicks it neatly. Gets it past Rahman at mid-wicket and picks up the first boundary of the day. 8/0

3.4 S Islam to Markram, On a back of a length outside off, it's defended off the back foot. 4/0

3.3 S Islam to Markram, Angles it in from around off, the batsman covers the sticks and offers a straight blade. 4/0

3.2 S Islam to Markram, Good length delivery, holding its line as well, Aiden leaves it for the keeper. 4/0

3.1 S Islam to Markram, Nicely bowled! Good stuff from Islam. He fires in a yorker at the base of off stump, Markram is quick to bring his bat down and dig it out. 4/0

2.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Length delivery on middle, Elgar prods forward to block. 4/0

2.5 M Rahman to Markram, The debutant is off the mark! That should calm his nerves! A bit fuller on off, he lunges forward and pushes it tentatively towards cover for a quick single. 4/0

2.4 M Rahman to Markram, Pitches it on a length on off, AM gets behind and then lifts his bat to let it be. 3/0

2.3 M Rahman to Markram, Lures the debutant with a full ball on off, he resists and makes a leave. 3/0

2.2 M Rahman to Markram, Slants it away on a fuller length on off, Aiden lunges across and defends it down. 3/0

2.1 M Rahman to Elgar, South Africa are off the mark! Rahman keeps it full and angles it in but is a bit too straight on this occasion. Elgar gets across a bit and clips it wide of mid on. The fielder gives it a chase and stops it just inside the rope. Three runs picked up. 3/0

1.6 S Islam to Markram, Fuller and tailing back in a touch, Markram looks to drive but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. Islam starts off with a maiden too. 0/0

1.5 S Islam to Markram, Short of a length delivery outside off, the batsman covers the line to keep it out towards cover. 0/0

1.4 S Islam to Markram, Fuller and coming back in a touch, Markram lunges forward in defense. 0/0

1.3 S Islam to Markram, On a back of a length, making Aiden play, he offers a straight bat. 0/0

1.2 S Islam to Markram, Length delivery on off, good tight line. Markram makes an easy leave. 0/0

1.1 S Islam to Markram, Comes running in from over the wicket, drops it on a good length on off, the debutant shoulders his arms. 0/0

Shafiul Islam to share the new ball.

0.6 M Rahman to Elgar, A maiden to start off with for Rahman! Fuller in length and pitched outside off, Dean has got nothing to do with that one. 0/0

0.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Touch fuller in the zone outside off, moves away which allows Elgar to leave it alone. 0/0

0.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Easy leave again! Continues to keep it in the channel outside off. 0/0

0.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Hurls it on a length outside off, Elgar leans ahead, watches it till the last moment before shouldering arms to that one. 0/0

0.2 M Rahman to Elgar, On a length and shaping away once again, Dean stays back and makes another easy leave. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to Elgar, A bit of movement for Rahman straightaway! He starts off from over the wicket and keeps it on a fuller length and it moves away off the deck, Elgar leaves it alone. 0/0

