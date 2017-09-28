South Africa vs Bangladesh Live, 1st Test, Day 1: SA Openers Start Briskly

South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis.

Commentary (South Africa innings)

It's time to get underway. Aiden Markram, the debutant walk out to the centre along with Dean Elgar. Bright and sunny conditions at the moment. Mustafizur Rahman to kick off the proceedings with the ball. Three slips and a gully in place...

TOSS - BANGLADESH WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO FIELD! Aiden Markram and Andile Phehlukwayo are making their Test debuts for the Proteas. Bangladesh are going with 3 pacers and a spinner in Mehedi Hasan. Also, Imrul Kayes will open while Liton Das will keep wickets...

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have proved time and again that they are a force to be reckoned. Their performances have come at home and it will be a stern test for them to reflect it in alien conditions this time around. Shakib Al Hasan won't feature for them and the pressure will be on other senior men to deliver the goods. In this part of the world, spinners don't have the upper hand so what pace attack do they stick to is something even we are waiting for. The last time they played a Test in South Africa it happened at this very venue, Potchefstroom in 2002. Will we see Bangladesh giving South Africa a run for their money? Toss and team updates coming up in a bit...

Cricket returns to South Africa and they will welcome the men from Asia, Bangladesh first for a 2-match Test series in their long home season. Having lost the Test series in England, the morale wouldn't be that high but when you play at home it gives you the cushion to start afresh. Ottis Gibson is appointed as their new head coach and it would be interesting to see how this team shapes up under him. Aiden Markram is likely to make his debut and open the batting with Dean Elgar. With their front line pacers being injured, let's see who they opt for.

16.5 T Ahmed to Markram, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Taskin Ahmed 65/0

16.4 T Ahmed to Markram, On a fuller length around off, Aiden comes across a bit and then lifts his bat to leave it alone in the end. 61/0

16.3 T Ahmed to Markram, Length delivery arrowing in on off, stabbed off the back foot towards cover. 61/0

16.2 T Ahmed to Markram, On the sixth stump line, Aiden doesn't have anything to offer. 61/0

16.1 T Ahmed to Markram, Length ball outside off, Markram lifts his bat to make an easy leave. 61/0

15.6 S Islam to Elgar, Back of a length delivery outside off, dabbed away towards the gully fielder. 61/0

15.5 S Islam to Elgar, Too straight again from Islam, it's on the pads. Dean flicks it to deep square leg for a brace. 61/0

15.4 S Islam to Elgar, Hits the deck hard, it holds its line as Dean Elgar hangs his bat out in defense. It wasn't far away from taking the outside edge. 59/0

15.3 S Islam to Elgar, A touch too full on off, driven off the front foot towards mid on. 59/0

15.2 S Islam to Elgar, Good stop! Fuller and a bit too straight from Islam. Elgar lunges ahead and flicks it towards mid-wicket where Sabbir Rahman dives full length to his right to stop some runs. 59/0

15.1 S Islam to Markram, Short of a length delivery outside off, slapped square of the wicket on the off side for a single. 59/0

Drinks are on the field. It's been a good first hour for South Africa. They have scored above 50 and it has taken them 16 innings to get a partnership going at the top. Debutant Markram was nervy at the start but has done well once he got his eye in. Elgar is looking in fine touch too. Bangladesh started off well but leaked too many runs as the game progressed. Tried spin early as well but to no avail. Need to up their game or else a long day on the field beckons...

14.6 T Ahmed to D Elgar, FOUR! Nicely done! Fuller in length and outside off, Dean Elgar leans across a bit, opens the bat face and glides it through second slip for a boundary. Second of the over! 58/0

14.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Slants it away on a length around off, patted towards mid off. 54/0

14.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, FOUR! After bowling three good balls, Taskin errs! He bangs in a short ball, on the leg stump. No harm done as Elgar tucks it down towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. 54/0

14.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, A bit fuller on middle and off, bunted back to the bowler. 50/0

14.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, A pacy length delivery, at 140 kph, Elgar doesn't feel for it. 50/0

14.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Shortish outside off, pushed off the back foot towards point. 50/0

13.6 S Islam to Markram, Fuller ball on the stumps, driven with a straight bat to mid on. 50/0

13.5 S Islam to Markram, Good length outside off, covers the line to leave it alone. 50/0

13.4 S Islam to Markram, FOUR! Inside edge and through! Brings up the 50-run partnership for the opening wicket for South Africa after 16 innings! They have been struggling to get going at the top, this should be a good sign for them. Cross-seam delivery on off, Markram goes hard at it. Gets a thick inside edge past the stumps to beat the dive of the keeper. It races away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. 50/0

13.3 S Islam to Markram, Back of a length on off, a punchy drive towards mid off. 46/0

13.2 S Islam to Markram, FOUR! Scorching! A gentle half-volley, served on off, Aiden Markram's eyes lit up as he bashes it through extra cover for a boundary. 46/0

13.1 S Islam to Markram, Lands it on a length, nipping back in a bit, Aiden is solid in defense. 42/0

Shafiul Islam is back in for another spell here.

12.6 T Ahmed to Markram, A bit fuller on middle and leg, nudged wide of the man at mid-wicket to keep strike. 42/0

12.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short, wide and it's put away. Elgar rocks back and crunches it through covers and collects three for doing so. 41/0

12.4 T Ahmed to Markram, Good length delivery on middle, worked towards mid on for a brisk single. 38/0

12.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, Fuller on middle and leg, flicked down to fine leg for a single. 37/0

12.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, Good length delivery on middle, Elgar comes forward to push it and does so with his bottom hand coming off. Rolls back to the bowler. Taskin is a bit lazy to get a hand to it as it goes through mid on. Two taken. 36/0

12.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short of a length delivery outside off, Elgar stands tall to defend it down. 34/0

11.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Slows it a bit through the air, worked away past short leg for a single. 34/0

11.5 M Hasan to Markram, Markram stays back to this length ball and punches it down to long on to collect one. 33/0

11.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker one on middle and leg, Dean gets low to work it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 32/0

11.3 M Hasan to Markram, Gives it a bit more air, Markram takes it on the full and works it down to long on for a single. 31/0

11.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Flat and bowled outside off, punched through cover for a single. 30/0

11.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Drops it short and it turns away a bit, Elgar looks to cut but gets a bottom edge besides the pitch. 29/0

10.6 T Ahmed to Elgar, Ahmed goes full, goes straight and it's easily flicked through mid-wicket. A single picked up. 29/0

Taskin comes running in but just when he was about to deliver, he loses his mark. Goes back again near the run-up area...

10.5 T Ahmed to Elgar, Bangs in a short ball on middle, it kicks off the deck, Dean Elgar ducks quickly under it. A good take by Liton Das as well. 28/0

10.4 T Ahmed to Elgar, Taskin changes the angle, goes around the wicket, hurls it on a back of a length outside off. Pushed with a angled bat towards point. 28/0

10.3 T Ahmed to Elgar, Short of a good length delivery outside off, Elgar stays back and shows a straight bat. 28/0

10.2 T Ahmed to Elgar, Good length ball on middle and off, wristed into the on side. 28/0

10.1 T Ahmed to Elgar, Starts off with a fuller length delivery, from over the wicket, it's slanting away but doesn't tempt Elgar to go after it. 28/0

Taskin Ahmed is brought into the attack now. Two slips and a gully...

9.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Goes back to his short ball and punches it towards long off for a single. 28/0

9.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air around off, Elgar blocks it out off the front foot. 27/0

9.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker one on middle and leg, nudged towards mid on. 27/0

9.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter through the air, defended off the back foot gently. 27/0

9.2 M Hasan to Elgar, FOUR! Eased down the ground! Lovely looking shot, that! Hasan tosses it up on middle, it's dipping in as Elgar advances down the track to belt it past mid on for a boundary. No need to run for those. 27/0

9.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Floats it up around middle and off, defended nicely by coming forward. 23/0

8.6 M Rahman to Markram, Fuller in length and outside off, Aiden shoulders his arms to that one. 23/0

8.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Sprays it on the pads, glanced down to fine leg for a comfortable single. 23/0

8.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Bowls a bumper but not much pace behind it, Elgar sits under it to let that loop over his head to the keeper. 22/0

8.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Shorter in length on middle and leg, stabbed off the back foot towards the off side. 22/0

8.2 M Rahman to Elgar, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 22/0

8.1 M Rahman to Markram, Short and angling in on the body, fended by hopping in the crease. The ball rolls towards square leg for a single. 22/0

7.6 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter through the air outside off, defended off the back foot towards cover. 21/0

7.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Misfield! Tossed up outside off, Elgar makes a bit of room and drives it straight back to the bowler who parries it to mid off. Rahim stationed there slips and that allows them to pick another one. 21/0

7.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter and drifting in on middle and leg, Elgar goes back quickly and defends it towards the on side. 19/0

7.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Drops it on a length and it kicks a bit off the surface, Dean counters it off the back foot. 19/0

7.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air, landing it on off, defended by coming forward. 19/0

7.1 M Hasan to Elgar, FOUR! Just a shimmy and it's gone to the fence! Elgar sees the flight, skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the delivery and eases it through mid off. Good timing as well. First one of the day for Elgar! 19/0

6.6 M Rahman to Markram, A solid back foot defense on this good length delivery to end the over. 15/0

6.5 M Rahman to Elgar, That is a good delivery! Bangs in a short ball, angling in on middle and leg. Elgar gets in a tangle as he takes his eyes off the ball. Fends it awkwardly towards square leg for one. 15/0

6.4 M Rahman to Elgar, A bit short and outside off, cut square of the wicket as the point fielder moves to his left to stop it. 14/0

6.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Mustafizur hits the deck hard, gets a good amount of bounce as well. Dean is quick to duck under it. 14/0

6.2 M Rahman to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 14/0

6.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Fuller and this one comes back in just a touch, really close to the off stump. Elgar makes a brave leave. 14/0

5.6 M Hasan to Elgar, On middle and leg, worked away towards mid-wicket for a single. 14/0

5.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Loopy delivery, lands it full on off, driven towards cover. 13/0

5.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Tossed up on off, dealt with a forward defensive push. 13/0

5.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Gives it a nice flight and loops it up around off, it grips off the surface as Elgar with an angled bat plays it towards the point fielder. 13/0

5.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Loops it up around off, Dean presses forward in defense. 13/0

5.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Hasan from around the wicket bowls a flatter ball outside off, left alone by Elgar. 13/0

Rahim makes an early change here. He brings his spinner, Mehedi Hasan into the attack. A slip and a short leg in place.

4.6 M Rahman to Markram, Fullish delivery on off, bunted towards the cover fielder. 13/0

4.5 M Rahman to Markram, Good length ball on middle and off, defended by covering the line. 13/0

4.4 M Rahman to Markram, FOUR! Elegance personified! He'll remember this shot for a while, says Shaun Pollock on air. Rahman overpitches it by a margin, it's outside off. Markram leans ahead and caresses it off the meat of the bat. It blazes through covers for a boundary. 13/0

4.3 M Rahman to Markram, Length ball, moving away off the pitch, Markram points his bat upwards and lets it be. 9/0

4.2 M Rahman to Markram, Slants it away on a good length outside off, defended nicely by coming forward. 9/0

4.1 M Rahman to Elgar, Rahman keeps it full on middle and leg, it's clipped towards Rahim at mid-wicket who is a bit sloppy as he allows the ball to burst through his fingers. It then rolls towards mid on which allows the batsmen to take a single. 9/0

3.6 S Islam to Markram, A bit short and angling in, Aiden winds up for a pull shot but misses and wears it on the chest. 8/0

3.5 S Islam to A Markram, FOUR! Flicks it beautifully! Islam goes full but angles it down the leg side, Markram leans across and flicks it neatly. Gets it past Rahman at mid-wicket and picks up the first boundary of the day. 8/0

3.4 S Islam to Markram, On a back of a length outside off, it's defended off the back foot. 4/0

3.3 S Islam to Markram, Angles it in from around off, the batsman covers the sticks and offers a straight blade. 4/0

3.2 S Islam to Markram, Good length delivery, holding its line as well, Aiden leaves it for the keeper. 4/0

3.1 S Islam to Markram, Nicely bowled! Good stuff from Islam. He fires in a yorker at the base of off stump, Markram is quick to bring his bat down and dig it out. 4/0

2.6 M Rahman to Elgar, Length delivery on middle, Elgar prods forward to block. 4/0

2.5 M Rahman to Markram, The debutant is off the mark! That should calm his nerves! A bit fuller on off, he lunges forward and pushes it tentatively towards cover for a quick single. 4/0

2.4 M Rahman to Markram, Pitches it on a length on off, AM gets behind and then lifts his bat to let it be. 3/0

2.3 M Rahman to Markram, Lures the debutant with a full ball on off, he resists and makes a leave. 3/0

2.2 M Rahman to Markram, Slants it away on a fuller length on off, Aiden lunges across and defends it down. 3/0

2.1 M Rahman to Elgar, South Africa are off the mark! Rahman keeps it full and angles it in but is a bit too straight on this occasion. Elgar gets across a bit and clips it wide of mid on. The fielder gives it a chase and stops it just inside the rope. Three runs picked up. 3/0

1.6 S Islam to Markram, Fuller and tailing back in a touch, Markram looks to drive but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. Islam starts off with a maiden too. 0/0

1.5 S Islam to Markram, Short of a length delivery outside off, the batsman covers the line to keep it out towards cover. 0/0

1.4 S Islam to Markram, Fuller and coming back in a touch, Markram lunges forward in defense. 0/0

1.3 S Islam to Markram, On a back of a length, making Aiden play, he offers a straight bat. 0/0

1.2 S Islam to Markram, Length delivery on off, good tight line. Markram makes an easy leave. 0/0

1.1 S Islam to Markram, Comes running in from over the wicket, drops it on a good length on off, the debutant shoulders his arms. 0/0

Shafiul Islam to share the new ball.

0.6 M Rahman to Elgar, A maiden to start off with for Rahman! Fuller in length and pitched outside off, Dean has got nothing to do with that one. 0/0

0.5 M Rahman to Elgar, Touch fuller in the zone outside off, moves away which allows Elgar to leave it alone. 0/0

0.4 M Rahman to Elgar, Easy leave again! Continues to keep it in the channel outside off. 0/0

0.3 M Rahman to Elgar, Hurls it on a length outside off, Elgar leans ahead, watches it till the last moment before shouldering arms to that one. 0/0

0.2 M Rahman to Elgar, On a length and shaping away once again, Dean stays back and makes another easy leave. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to Elgar, A bit of movement for Rahman straightaway! He starts off from over the wicket and keeps it on a fuller length and it moves away off the deck, Elgar leaves it alone. 0/0

First Published: September 28, 2017, 1:21 PM IST