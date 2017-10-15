South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Kimberley

File image of Bangladesh cricket Imrul Kayes. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

2.2 K Rabada to L Das, 1 run. 9/0

2.1 K Rabada to L Das, Rabada is looking in a good rhythm early here. He lands it on a length outside off, the ball nips in a bit. Das watches the ball closely through to the keeper. 8/0

1.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Around middle and leg, Kayes gets it towards mid-wicket off the inside half of his bat. 8/0

1.5 D Paterson to I Kayes, This ball is pushed towards mid on. 8/0

Fourth slip in place now.

1.4 D Paterson to I Kayes, A huge shout but turned down! Paterson bowls it at a back of a length around middle and leg, Kayes looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. The players appeal to no avail. The ball rolls through point as the batsmen take two leg byes. Height could have been a factor there. 8/0

1.3 D Paterson to I Kayes, FOUR! How helpful a third slip would have been for the Proteas here! Paterson angles it across the batsman, who goes for the drive. Gets a thick outside edge that flies past second slip to earn him a boundary. That's the first one of the game. 6/0

1.2 D Paterson to I Kayes, Around off and middle, Kayes pushes it towards the off side and wants a run initially but is content without one, spotting a fielder there. 2/0

1.1 D Paterson to L Das, Liton Das is away straightaway! Paterson bowls it around middle and leg, he flicks it away to mid-wicket for a run. 2/0

Dane Paterson it is, who will run in with the second new ball. Three slips in place.

0.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, Bowled on the pads, Kayes misses the flick and wears it on the pads. A good start from Rabada, apart from the wide early on. 1/0

0.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, On a length around off and middle, Kayes stays in the crease and shows the full face of the bat in defending that. 1/0

0.4 K Rabada to I Kayes, Served in line of the stumps, pushed back defensively to the bowler. 1/0

0.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Imrul looks to clip it but fails to do so. Gets struck on the thigh pads. 1/0

0.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, And this is a beauty! Rabada bowls it in the channel of uncertainty outside off, Kayes has a feel for it but misses. The ball wasn't far from the edge of the bat there. 1/0

0.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, Now this one's better. Lands it outside off, Kayes lets it pass through to the keeper. 1/0

0.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, WIDE! Ahh! Of all the starts that South Africa would have thought about, this wouldn't be even close. Full and sprayed down the leg side, the ball swings further away. Kayes looks to flick but misses. Wide signaled. 1/0

First Published: October 15, 2017, 1:35 PM IST