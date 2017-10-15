Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Kimberley: Bangladesh Score 278

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 15, 2017, 5:23 PM IST

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley 15 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Kimberley: Bangladesh Score 278

File image of Mushfiqur Rahim. (Getty Images)

Catch all the action of the first ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh through our live blog.

Toss:

Bangladesh win toss and opt to bat first

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), AB de Villiers, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain

Commentary (South Africa innings)

1.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, 2 runs. 13/0

1.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, Fullish delivery in line of the stump, played gently to mid-wicket. 11/0

1.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Fractionally overpitched on off, stroked crisply to the man at mid off. 11/0

1.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, Similar length delivery, slanting across the southpaw. He doesn't fiddle with it. 11/0

1.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, placed through cover-point for a single. 11/0

1.1 M Mortaza to H Amla, Close shave! Mortaza starts off with a loosener wide outside off, Amla plays away from the body and gets a thick inside edge past Das towards fine leg. Two runs taken. 10/0

Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 R Hossain to de Kock, Length delivery, angling away. Dabbed to backward point with an open face of the bat. 8 runs from the first over. 8/0

0.5 R Hossain to H Amla, Hossain hasn't got his mark right. Slips this one one the pads again, flicked away easily to deep mid-wicket to collect one more. 8/0

0.4 R Hossain to de Kock, Too straight once again, turned to mid-wicket for a single. 7/0

0.3 R Hossain to H Amla, Amla gets off the mark straightaway! Straying on the pads, helped in front of square leg for a single. 6/0

0.2 R Hossain to de Kock, Fullish on middle and leg, worked to deep mid-wicket where there is protection now. A run taken. 5/0

0.1 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! Perfect way to get going! Full length delivery in line of the stumps, swinging in. De Kock stays well balanced and clips it past mid-wicket for a majestic boundary. That stroke was all about timing and grace. 4/0

AB de VilliersDavid MillerKimberley ODILive Cricket Scoremahmudullahshakib al hasanSouth Africa vs BangladeshSouth Africa vs Bangladesh 2017South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVESouth Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket ScoreSouth Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score
First Published: October 15, 2017, 1:35 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking