South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Kimberley: Bangladesh Score 278

File image of Mushfiqur Rahim. (Getty Images)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

1.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, 2 runs. 13/0

1.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, Fullish delivery in line of the stump, played gently to mid-wicket. 11/0

1.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Fractionally overpitched on off, stroked crisply to the man at mid off. 11/0

1.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, Similar length delivery, slanting across the southpaw. He doesn't fiddle with it. 11/0

1.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, placed through cover-point for a single. 11/0

1.1 M Mortaza to H Amla, Close shave! Mortaza starts off with a loosener wide outside off, Amla plays away from the body and gets a thick inside edge past Das towards fine leg. Two runs taken. 10/0

Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 R Hossain to de Kock, Length delivery, angling away. Dabbed to backward point with an open face of the bat. 8 runs from the first over. 8/0

0.5 R Hossain to H Amla, Hossain hasn't got his mark right. Slips this one one the pads again, flicked away easily to deep mid-wicket to collect one more. 8/0

0.4 R Hossain to de Kock, Too straight once again, turned to mid-wicket for a single. 7/0

0.3 R Hossain to H Amla, Amla gets off the mark straightaway! Straying on the pads, helped in front of square leg for a single. 6/0

0.2 R Hossain to de Kock, Fullish on middle and leg, worked to deep mid-wicket where there is protection now. A run taken. 5/0

0.1 R Hossain to de Kock, FOUR! Perfect way to get going! Full length delivery in line of the stumps, swinging in. De Kock stays well balanced and clips it past mid-wicket for a majestic boundary. That stroke was all about timing and grace. 4/0

First Published: October 15, 2017, 1:35 PM IST