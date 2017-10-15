South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Kimberley: Tahir Gets Shakib

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

31.6 I Tahir to M Rahim, Rahim lunges forward and turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 162/3

31.5 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Fuller outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 161/3

31.4 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Timing! Hit-met ball from Tahir, short ball outside off, Mahmudullah does not miss out and punches it through point for a boundary. 160/3

31.3 I Tahir to M Rahim, In the air... safe! Tahir bowls it outside off, Rahim goes the sweep but gets a top edge. The ball does not carry to Duminy coming in from deep mid-wicket. He is creating chances here, Imran. 156/3

31.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, Fuller on middle, nudged towards mid-wicket. 155/3

31.1 I Tahir to M Rahim, Turns it towards the leg side from his crease. 155/3

30.6 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Another short one, Rahim pulls it through square leg for a run. Not sure of this plan by SA to Rahim, he might throw his bat at one but he plays the short balls well, at least when you provide him with width. 155/3

30.5 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Shorter in length outside off, pulled towards de Villiers at mid-wicket. The ball goes to the right of AB who dives and throws the ball back towards the striker's end. No harm done though. 154/3

30.4 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Good length around middle, clipped through square leg for a single. 154/3

30.3 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Shorter in length outside off, Rahim controls the pull well through square leg for a single. 153/3

30.2 D Pretorius to Mahmudullah, Turned through the leg side for a single. Turns out it was off the pads and hence leg bye signaled. 152/3

30.1 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Good length around off, pulled through square leg for a single. 151/3

Bowling change, Dwaine Pretorius returns for a burst.

29.6 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Thumped! Tahir gives it a lot of air outside off, Mahmudullah comes down on it and crashes it through the cover-point region with a thundering drive. Good way to end the over. 150/3

29.5 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Loops it outside off, Mahmudullah comes forward and pushes it towards covers. 146/3

29.4 I Tahir to M Rahim, Flatter around middle, nudged through mid on for a single. 146/3

29.3 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, NOT OUT! Tahir bowls the googly outside off, Mahmudullah gets across to paddle it but gets hit on his pads. An appeal is turned down by the umpire. Tahir is confident of the dismissal and hence convinces his skipper about the review. It looked like the impact was outside the line there. Let's see what the replays have to say. Ultra Edge confirms no bat there. Time for Ball Tracker. Pitching outside off, impact - outside the line and that is that. South Africa have wasted their only review. In all of that, a leg bye was taken. 145/3

Faf du Plessis has opted for a review against Mahmudullah after a conversation with Tahir. It is regarding an LBW decision. The impact seems to be outside the line. The skipper doesn't look that confident himself.

29.2 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Flatter outside off, left alone by Mahmudullah. 144/3

29.1 I Tahir to M Rahim, Shorter in length around off, punched off the back foot over mid on for a single. 144/3

28.6 D Paterson to M Rahim, Back of a length around middle, worked through square leg for a single. 143/3

28.5 D Paterson to Mahmudullah, Good length outside off, dabbed down to third man for a single. 142/3

28.4 D Paterson to M Rahim, Shorter in length around middle, pulled through square leg for a single. 141/3

28.3 D Paterson to M Rahim, Back of a length outside off, Rahim taps it towards the off side. 140/3

28.2 D Paterson to M Rahim, SIX! Carved! Good length outside off, Rahim comes down the wicket and slaps it over the cover fence for a maximum. That also brings up his 27th ODI fifty, he looks to be in a better frame of mind, now that he is not the captain. He will know he needs to carry on though. 140/3

28.1 D Paterson to M Rahim, Short and wide outside off, Rahim throws his bat at it but misses. 134/3

27.6 I Tahir to Mahmudullah, Lands it outside off, Mahmudullah drives it towards covers. 134/3

27.5 I Tahir to M Rahim, Turns it towards mid on for a single. 134/3

27.4 I Tahir to M Rahim, Rahim lofts it over covers for a couple of runs. That wasn't too far from the fielder inside the ring. 133/3

27.3 I Tahir to M Rahim, CHANCE MISSED! Quicker and flatter googly outside off, spins in sharply, Rahim is hit on his pads as he looks to keep it out off his back foot. The players appeal but the umpire says no. They do not go for the review. Replays show that it would have been a close call with his bat and pad too close together. 131/3

27.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, Rahim turns it towards mid-wicket from his crease. 131/3

27.1 I Tahir to M Rahim, Shorter and outside off, Rahim finds the fielder with his cut shot. That should have been hit away to the fence. 131/3

26.6 D Paterson to M Rahim, Taps this length delivery towards the leg side for a single. 131/3

26.5 D Paterson to M Rahim, FOUR! Bad ball, put away! Short and wide outside off, Rahim with his height has to leap to get to it. He gets some bat on it and flays it over point for a boundary. Poor plan, that. 130/3

26.4 D Paterson to M Rahim, Turns it towards mid-wicket from his crease. 126/3

26.3 D Paterson to M Rahim, A tad short outside off, tapped to covers by Rahim. 126/3

26.2 D Paterson to M Rahim, Tucks it towards mid-wicket from his crease. 126/3

26.1 D Paterson to M Rahim, Good length just outside off, Rahim pokes at it from his crease and is beaten. 126/3

Faf gets back Dane Paterson for a bowl, to the new batsman.

Mahmudullah is the new man in.

25.6 I Tahir to Al Hasan, OUT! Tahir strikes! Floats it outside off, Shakib looks to drive it through the line. The ball takes the outside edge and flies quickly to Hashim Amla who gobbles the catch at first slip. It was the googly which was not picked by Shakib Al Hasan. He never looked settled against Imran. A wicket against the run of play but a wicket well earned by the bowler. 126/3

25.5 I Tahir to M Rahim, This time the orthodox sweep from Rahim fetches him a single to deep square leg. 126/2

25.4 I Tahir to M Rahim, FOUR! Here comes the reverse sweep! Fuller outside off, Rahim sits low and reverse sweeps one through the vacant point region for a boundary. 125/2

25.3 I Tahir to M Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim comes forward and blocks it. 121/2

25.2 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Turns one through square leg for a single. 121/2

25.1 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Plays one back to the bowler. 120/2

24.6 JP Duminy to Al Hasan, Lands it outside off, Shakib backs away and smacks it hard towards covers. Rabada has to dive to his left to stop it. Gets a hand to it and hence only a run taken. 120/2

24.5 JP Duminy to M Rahim, Rahim comes down and turns it through mid on for a single. 119/2

24.4 JP Duminy to Al Hasan, Flatter around middle, Shakib comes down and pushes it towards covers. There is a wild throw at the bowler's end. Only a run taken though. 118/2

24.3 JP Duminy to M Rahim, Rahim turns one through the square leg region for a single. Also brings up the 50-run stand. They need to carry on. 117/2

Field change. Faf puts a man in at backward square leg.

24.2 JP Duminy to M Rahim, FOUR! Expected charge? You can't let Duminy settle. Rahim walks across the sticks, gets low and sweeps it over the backward square leg region for a boundary. 116/2

24.1 JP Duminy to M Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim plays it with an angled bat towards short third man. 112/2

Another change in bowling, time for JP Duminy. Faf trying to get some overs out of the way here? For Dane Paterson? Who knows, let's see how JP goes.

23.6 I Tahir to M Rahim, Another googly to end the over, Rahim tucks it through square leg for a single. Interesting over, that. 112/2

23.5 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Top edge! Lands it around off, does Tahir. Shakib sits low and goes for the sweep. Gets a top edge which does not carry to the fielder coming in from deep mid-wicket. Only a run taken. 111/2

23.4 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Slider around middle, pulled towards mid-wicket. 110/2

A slip in place along with a short third man, expecting a reverse sweep.

23.3 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Quicker and flatter googly around off, Shakib goes back to cut this one but is beaten for sheer pace. Two good balls in a row. 110/2

23.2 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Well bowled! Tahir loops it outside off, the googly, Shakib looks to play it through the off side but is beaten by the away movement. The keeper takes the bails off and appeals but no harm done. 110/2

23.1 I Tahir to M Rahim, Fuller outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 110/2

22.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Shorter in length around middle and leg, tucked towards short fine leg for a single. 109/2

22.5 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Lands it around leg, Shakib turns it towards fine leg for a single. 108/2

22.4 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, FOUR! Top shot! Shorter in length around middle and off, Shakib gets on top of it and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 107/2

22.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Looks to tuck one off his pads but fails to connect. The ball deflects off the body towards square leg for a leg bye. 103/2

22.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Angles it around middle on a length, Rahim turns it towards mid-wicket and takes off. Shakib spots AB de Villiers getting to it and sends Rahim back in time. The throw is a wide one and Mushfiqur gets back in. 102/2

22.1 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Good length around middle and leg, turned through square leg for a single. 102/2

21.6 I Tahir to M Rahim, Flatter around leg, Rahim fails to clip it. The ball goes through to de Kock who takes it and appeals. Nothing from the umpire though. Good appeal, saved them the wide. 101/2

21.5 I Tahir to M Rahim, Shorter around middle and leg, spinning in, Rahim looks to turn it through the leg side but is hit on his pads. That was the googly, which was not read by the batsman. 101/2

21.4 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Turns it through mid-wicket for a single. 101/2

21.3 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Fuller outside off, Shakib comes forward and drives it to covers. 100/2

21.2 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Shorter outside off, slapped towards point. 100/2

21.1 I Tahir to M Rahim, Too full around leg, Rahim turns it through square leg for a single. 100 up for the visitors. 100/2

Time for Imran Tahir again! Both these batsmen play spin well so this should be an interesting challenge.

20.6 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Dabs this short ball towards point. 99/2

20.6 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Shorter in length around middle, Shakib sits under it. Wide signaled. 99/2

20.5 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Shorter and outside off, another dab towards third man for a run. 98/2

20.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Angles a fuller length ball around middle and leg, Rahim turns it towards the on side. 97/2

20.3 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Good length around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 97/2

20.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Shorter outside off, Rahim plays it with an angled bat towards third man for a single. 96/2

20.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Good length around middle, Rahim pulls it towards mid-wicket. 95/2

19.6 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Rahim gets on top of it and pulls it through square leg for a single. 95/2

19.5 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Pulls this short ball towards the leg side. 94/2

19.4 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Shorter outside off, played towards third man for a single. A milestone for Shakib, he gets to 5,000 ODI runs. He is a vital player for the Tigers. He is also the fastest to the combination of 5000 runs and 200 wickets in this format of the game, in just 178 matches. 94/2

19.3 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Fuller outside off, Shakib pushes it back to the bowler. 93/2

19.2 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Punches one wide of point for a run. 93/2

19.1 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Dabs this good length ball towards third man for a single. 92/2

18.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Angles a good length ball around middle, Rahim defends it from his crease. 91/2

18.5 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Short ball around middle and leg, Shakib pulls it down to fine leg. A misfield by Paterson does not cost SA. Only a run taken. 91/2

18.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Back of a length outside off, Rahim punches it to the right of point for a run. 90/2

18.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, FOUR! Intent by Rahim! Good length around middle and leg, Rahim backing away, comes down the wicket and slams it down the wicket. The ball trickles into the fence for a boundary. 89/2

18.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Length ball outside off, punched into covers by Rahim. 85/2

18.1 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, A tad shorter outside off, slapped through covers for a single. 85/2

17.6 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Good length around middle, nudged towards square leg for a single. 84/2

17.5 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Good length around off and middle, Rahim whips it over square leg for a single. 83/2

17.4 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Good length around off, Rahim gets right behind it and defends it. 82/2

17.3 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Full and outside off, Rahim comes forward and pushes it towards covers. 82/2

17.2 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Good length around middle, Rahim tucks it towards mid-wicket. 82/2

17.1 D Pretorius to M Rahim, FOUR! Full again, outside off, Rahim presents the full face of the bat and times his push down the ground. Mid on tries to catch up to it but fails to stop it from going through. 82/2

16.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Full and sliding down leg, Rahim clips it to long leg for a single. 78/2

16.5 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Shorter in length around middle, pulled hard through square leg for a single. 77/2

16.4 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Dabs this length ball towards gully from his crease. 76/2

16.4 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, WIDE! Bumper! Shorter in length around middle, Shakib picks it early and sits under it. The ball bounces a lot more and hence the umpire signals it a wide. 76/2

16.3 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Fuller in length around off, comes forward and pushes it towards covers. 75/2

16.2 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Good length outside off, Shakib stands tall and taps it towards covers. 75/2

16.1 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Fuller in length around middle, Shakib drives it towards mid on from his crease. 75/2

Drinks are on the field now! This has been a good hour's play for South Africa. After being made to bowl, they have done well to pick up a couple of wickets. Shakib and Rahim are an experienced pair and they would be expected to take Bangladesh to a respectable total.

15.6 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Around middle and leg, tucked to fine leg for one run. 75/2

15.5 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Lands it fuller around middle and leg, flicked nicely but straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end but the batsman there is well in. 74/2

15.4 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, This ball is defended from within the crease. 74/2

15.3 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Fuller around middle and leg, flicked to fine leg for a run. 74/2

15.2 D Pretorius to M Rahim, FOUR! Short and wide, punished! Pretorius gives the batsman enough width, Rahim stays deep in the crease and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. 73/2

15.1 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Very full around off, Rahim drives it to mid off. 69/2

14.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This delivery is played through backward point for a single. 69/2

14.5 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Another delivery around middle and off, Mushfiqur stays in the crease and blocks it. 68/2

14.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is pushed off the front foot towards the fielder at backward point. 68/2

14.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, On a length outside off, Rahim plays inside the line of the ball to let it go. 68/2

14.2 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Length ball in line of the stumps, Shakib stays deep in the crease and opens the face of the bat to play it to third man. He gets a run there. 68/2

14.1 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Hurled around off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 67/2

Mushfiqur Rahim, the Test skipper, is the next batsman in. He would love to erase the horrid memories of the preceding series and get back among the runs.

13.6 D Pretorius to I Kayes, OUT! Kayes departs. What a terrible way to lose your wicket. Pretorius hurls it on a length down the leg side, Imrul looks for easy runs. Tries to flick it away but all he manages is a thick edge that is gleefully taken by Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. Dwaine is happy and why wouldn't he be! Kayes didn't look too comfortable throughout his stay out there and now his misery comes to an end. 67/2

13.5 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Landed in line of the stumps, defended off the front foot. 67/1

There was a bit of an issue with the live telecast as there was a power outage. We're back live right now, though.

13.4 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, This ball is flicked away towards mid-wicket for a run. 67/1

13.3 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, FOUR! Another misdirected short ball which has gone for runs. Pretorius bangs it short around leg, Shakib swivels and pulls it. However, he gets it off the top edge and earns himself a boundary through fine leg. 66/1

13.2 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, This ball is pushed towards point. 62/1

13.1 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Fuller on the pads, worked away through square leg for a run. 62/1

12.6 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 61/1

12.5 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Imrul shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 60/1

12.4 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. They pick up a single. 60/1

12.3 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, This ball is played through point for a run. 59/1

12.2 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, SIX! Kayes plays a pull shot to this short delivery. This one's gone all the way over the ropes for a six. Up go the arms of the umpire. 58/1

12.1 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Bowled on the pads, Shakib works it down the leg side for a run. 52/1

Andile Phehlukwayo is brought in to the attack now.

11.6 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 51/1

11.5 D Pretorius to I Kayes, 50 up for Bangladesh. Kayes drives it square to pick up a single. 50/1

11.4 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Flicked away by Shakib Al Hasan for a run. 49/1

11.3 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. 48/1

11.2 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Landed outside off, Shakib shoulders arms to that. 48/1

11.1 D Pretorius to Al Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan defends this by getting right behind the line of the ball. 48/1

Just one over for Tahir there, as Dwaine Pretorious is coming in to have a bowl now.

10.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, Kayes pushes this towards point from the crease. 48/1

10.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is blocked off the front foot. 48/1

10.4 K Rabada to I Kayes, FOUR! Shot! The first authoritative one off Kayes' blade. Rabada runs in from round the wicket and hurls it short and wide of off. Kayes hits it over backward point for a boundary. 48/1

10.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball outside off is pushed towards point. 44/1

10.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, Bouncer in line of the stumps, Kayes ducks and lets it go. 44/1

10.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is pushed towards covers off the front foot. 44/1

Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Maximum of four fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

9.6 I Tahir to Al Hasan, This ball is driven down to mid on. 44/1

9.5 I Tahir to I Kayes, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 44/1

9.4 I Tahir to I Kayes, A tough chance there! Gone down. Tahir tosses it up in line of the stumps, Kayes looks to reverse sweep that. He gets a glove there but de Kock fails to latch onto that. The ball lobs off the keeper's gloves and so first slip couldn't get a hand to that. A close shave for Imrul. 43/1

9.3 I Tahir to I Kayes, Floated in line of the stumps, defended off the front foot. 43/1

9.2 I Tahir to I Kayes, This ball is flicked to the fielder at short fine leg. 43/1

9.1 I Tahir to I Kayes, Flatter around middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket. 43/1

Spin time! Imran Tahir to have a bowl now. Watch out for those running celebrations if he gets among the wickets early! He has a slip in place.

8.6 K Rabada to Al Hasan, This ball is driven to mid off. 43/1

Surprise, surprise! Shakib Al Hasan is the man walking in at number 3! Last time he came in at this position was against Zimbabwe in 2014 and scored a duck. However, we all know how authoritative he can be. Bold move from Bangladesh?

8.5 K Rabada to L Das, OUT! Liton Das' stay at the crease ends! All credit to Rabada here, as it was a ball that had to be played. Landed on a length around off, Das looks to push at it away from the body. The ball catches the outside edge of his bat and flies towards du Plessis at second slip who tumbles low to his right, grabs that and begins celebrating. The umpires though aren't sure whether the catch is clean and so they go upstairs. The soft signal is out. The replays confirm that it is clean indeed. Loud cheers in the crowd after the third umpire accidentally pressed the wrong button. 43/1

Faf du Plessis has taken a tumbling catch at second slip and claims it. The umpires aren't sure and take it upstairs. The soft signal is out!

8.5 K Rabada to L Das, WIDE! A bouncer around middle and leg, ducked under by Das. Wide signaled by the umpire. 43/0

8.4 K Rabada to L Das, On a length around off, the ball nips in a bit. Das gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to push it. 42/0

8.3 K Rabada to L Das, Das plays inside the line and lets that go. 42/0

8.2 K Rabada to L Das, Good football skills by Kagiso! It was bowled fuller, Das drives it straight back. Rabada pokes his right leg and stops the ball to prevent runs. 42/0

8.1 K Rabada to L Das, This ball is pushed off the front foot towards covers. 42/0

7.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Fuller on the pads, flicked aerially through square leg for a brace. 15 runs off that over, very expensive. 42/0

7.5 D Paterson to I Kayes, FOUR! That is not a good line and length at all! Bangs it short down the leg side, Kayes pulls it away through fine leg for a one bounce boundary. 40/0

7.4 D Paterson to I Kayes, FOUR! Streaky runs but Kayes won't mind it at all! On a length around middle and off, Imrul looks to hoick it away. He gets a thick outside edge that flies over slips and rushes to the third man fence. 36/0

7.3 D Paterson to L Das, Das picks up a run after gliding this to third man. 32/0

7.2 D Paterson to L Das, Liton stays in the crease and pushes it back towards the bowler. 31/0

7.1 D Paterson to L Das, FOUR! Chipped aerially for a boundary. It was a tad short around off and middle, Das hits it over square leg for a boundary. 31/0

6.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, Confusion but all's well in the end! Kayes is looking a touch too fidgety here. Taps this in front of mid off and sets off for a non-existent run. Is sent back by his partner, even as Paterson gets there and hurls a wild throw at the striker's end. Replays show that Imrul's dive would have saved him. A run out is the last thing the tourists would want at this stage. 27/0

6.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, This is driven towards mid off. 27/0

6.4 K Rabada to I Kayes, Edged but just short! Rabada spears it across the batsman, Kayes gets a thick edge that lands just short of gully. 27/0

6.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, Hurled fuller around middle and leg, Kayes pushes it aerially in front of mid-wicket. The bowler himself goes to field that. 27/0

6.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, Fuller outside off, Imrul pushes it towards point. 27/0

6.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, WIDE! Rabada is slightly losing his line to the left hander. Serves a short one down the leg side, left alone by Kayes. Another wide given. 27/0

6.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, Bowled in line of the stumps, solidly defended by Imrul. 26/0

6.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, WIDE! Full and swinging down the batsman's leg side. Kayes looks to flick but misses. There is a noise as the ball passes the batter but de Kock behind fails to collect that. A wide signaled. The sound may be of the bat brushing his pad. 26/0

5.6 D Paterson to L Das, FOUR! Glorious! The shots off his blade get better and better. Paterson hurls it full around off and middle, Das leans forward and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary. 25/0

5.5 D Paterson to L Das, This ball is flicked off his pads towards mid-wicket. 21/0

5.4 D Paterson to L Das, FOUR! Textbook square drive. It is full and has enough width outside off. Liton drives it off the front foot past the diving fielder at point to help himself to another boundary. Das looked good in the Tests and here too, he has started confidently. 21/0

5.3 D Paterson to I Kayes, Angled across the batsman, Kayes guides it towards third man for a run. 17/0

5.2 D Paterson to I Kayes, Hurls it outside off, Imrul drives it a tad aerially towards covers. 16/0

5.1 D Paterson to I Kayes, Fuller around middle and leg, nicely driven to mid on. The track looks good to bat on, at the moment. 16/0

4.6 K Rabada to L Das, Another bouncer in line of the stumps, ducked under by the batsman. 16/0

4.5 K Rabada to L Das, Rabada bangs it short around middle, Das crouches low to duck and let it go. 16/0

4.4 K Rabada to L Das, Fuller in line of the stumps, flicked away to mid-wicket. 16/0

4.3 K Rabada to L Das, Beaten! Rabada delivers it outside off, Liton looks to push at it but misses. 16/0

4.2 K Rabada to L Das, Now Liton pushes this off the front foot towards covers. 16/0

4.1 K Rabada to L Das, This is bowled outside off, Das shoulders arms to that one. 16/0

3.6 D Paterson to L Das, Good effort by Tahir from mid on. Das drives it straight down the ground, the fielder rushes to his left and dives to keep it down to one. 16/0

3.5 D Paterson to L Das, Fuller outside off, Liton hits it straight to the cover fielder. 15/0

3.4 D Paterson to L Das, This is around off, pushed towards point. 15/0

3.3 D Paterson to L Das, Fuller around off, Das defends it off the front foot. 15/0

3.2 D Paterson to L Das, FOUR! Authoritative - this one word is enough to describe Das's approach and this shot! Paterson hurls it on a shorter length around off, Liton goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. He got into position early there. 15/0

3.1 D Paterson to L Das, This is outside off, pushed towards covers off the front foot. 11/0

2.6 K Rabada to L Das, Fuller on the pads, flicked easily to fine leg for one run. 11/0

2.5 K Rabada to L Das, Length delivery outside off, Das plays inside the line as the ball passes to the keeper. 10/0

2.4 K Rabada to L Das, Chin music early in the piece! Rabada bangs it short around off and middle, Das ducks in time to let that go. 10/0

2.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, A tad fuller in line of the stumps, Imrul turns it towards mid on for a run. It bounces a tad over the practice pitch there. 10/0

2.2 K Rabada to L Das, Das opens the face of the bat to guide it towards third man for a single. 9/0

2.1 K Rabada to L Das, Rabada is looking in good rhythm early here. He lands it on a length outside off, the ball nips in a bit. Das watches the ball closely through to the keeper. 8/0

1.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Around middle and leg, Kayes gets it towards mid-wicket off the inside half of his bat. 8/0

1.5 D Paterson to I Kayes, This ball is pushed towards mid on. 8/0

Fourth slip in place now.

1.4 D Paterson to I Kayes, A huge shout but turned down! Paterson bowls it on a back of a length around middle and leg, Kayes looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. The players appeal to no avail. The ball rolls through point as the batsmen take two leg byes. Height could have been a factor there. 8/0

1.3 D Paterson to I Kayes, FOUR! How helpful a third slip would have been for the Proteas here! Paterson angles it across the batsman, who goes for the drive. Gets a thick outside edge that flies past second slip to earn him a boundary. That's the first one of the game, first runs for Imrul as well. 6/0

1.2 D Paterson to I Kayes, Around off and middle, Kayes pushes it towards the off side and wants a run initially but is content without one, spotting a fielder there. 2/0

1.1 D Paterson to L Das, Liton Das is away straightaway! Paterson bowls it around middle and leg, he flicks it away to mid-wicket for a run. 2/0

Dane Paterson it is, who will run in with the second new ball. Three slips in place.

0.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, Bowled on the pads, Kayes misses the flick and wears it on the pads. A good start from Rabada, apart from the wide early on. 1/0

0.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, On a length around off and middle, Kayes stays in the crease and shows the full face of the bat in defending that. 1/0

0.4 K Rabada to I Kayes, Served in line of the stumps, pushed back defensively to the bowler. 1/0

0.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Imrul looks to clip it but fails to do so. Gets struck on the thigh pads. 1/0

0.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, And this is a beauty! Rabada bowls it in the channel of uncertainty outside off, Kayes has a feel for it but misses. The ball wasn't far from the edge of the bat there. 1/0

0.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, Now this one's better. Lands it outside off, Kayes lets it pass through to the keeper. 1/0

0.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, WIDE! Ahh! Of all the starts that South Africa would have thought about, this wouldn't be even close. Full and sprayed down the leg side, the ball swings further away. Kayes looks to flick but misses. Wide signaled. 1/0

First Published: October 15, 2017, 1:35 PM IST