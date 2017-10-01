South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: SA Lead Edges Closer to 400

Faf du Plessis. (Getty Images)

A session which South Africa will be really happy with. They have managed to add 149 runs with Faf du Plessis and Bavuma both unbeaten on half centuries. Bangladesh have been too defensive with their approach which has not put any pressure on the South Africans. They did manage to take Amla early but then it was all about the home side. Faf du Plessis, after coming in has stitched a 134 run partnership with Bavuma which has come in very quick time. When will the hosts declare is question now on everyone's mind. We will have wait and watch after the break. Join us in a while.

44.6 M Haque to Plessis, Flatter on the stumps, Faf milks it down to long on for a run. LUNCH ON DAY 4! 203/3

44.5 M Haque to Bavuma, Short ball on off, Bavuma waits and punches it through covers for a run. 202/3

44.4 M Haque to Bavuma, Shorter in length outside off, Bavuma cuts it through point for a couple. 201/3

44.3 M Haque to Bavuma, BEATEN! That was a beauty! Haque gives it air outside off, gets the ball to turn after pitching. Bavuma tries to drive it through the off side but gets beaten. 199/3

44.2 M Haque to du Plessis, Du Plessis drives it down to long on for a run. 199/3

44.1 M Haque to Plessis, Tosses it up on off, Faf goes for the drive but gets an outside edge through the slip cordon for a couple. 198/3

Mominul Haque is into the attack.

43.6 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 196/3

43.5 Mahmudullah to Bavuma, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 195/3

43.4 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Flighted ball on middle, Faf taps it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. The fielder is there has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. There is a chance for an overthrow but Bavuma is not interested. 194/3

43.3 Mahmudullah to Bavuma, Floats it full outside off, the batsman drives it through covers for a run. 193/3

43.2 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Tosses it up on middle, turning back in. Faf works it through mid-wicket for a run. 192/3

43.1 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket for no run. 191/3

42.6 S Rahman to Plessis, Punches the ball on middle down to long on for a run. 191/3

42.5 S Rahman to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 190/3

42.4 S Rahman to Bavuma, Shorter in length outside off, Bavuma cuts it towards point for a run. 190/3

42.3 S Rahman to Plessis, Drives it down to long off for a run. 189/3

42.2 S Rahman to Plessis, BOUNCE AND TURN! Flatter and on off, the batsman tries to defend but gets beaten by the bounce and the turn. 188/3

42.1 S Rahman to du Plessis, Fuller outside off, Faf drives it through covers for a couple. 188/3

41.6 Mahmudullah to T Bavuma, FOUR! Easy-peasy for Bavuma! Mahmudullah drags his length back and bowls a shorter one outside off. It sits up to be hit. Bavuma goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary. 186/3

41.5 Mahmudullah to du Plessis, Fuller in length on off, Faf drives it down to long on for a run. 182/3

41.4 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Fires it on the pads from around the wicket. Faf against the angle flicks it to the man at mi-wicket. 181/3

41.3 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Floated ball on off, du Plessis defends it off the front foot. 181/3

41.2 Mahmudullah to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 181/3

41.1 Mahmudullah to Bavuma, Works it with the spin towards square leg for a run. 181/3

40.6 S Rahman to Bavuma, Flatter on off, Bavuma taps it in front of covers and sets off for a run. The fielder is quick and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. It would have been close had it been a direct hit. 180/3

40.5 S Rahman to Bavuma, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 179/3

40.4 S Rahman to T Bavuma, FOUR! Fifty for Bavuma now, his 9th. He has played a good supporting role to Faf. Sabbir serves a full delivery outside off. Bavuma leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 179/3

40.3 S Rahman to Bavuma, Flicks it against the spin to mid-wicket. 175/3

40.2 S Rahman to Plessis, Gives it air on middle, du Plessis drives it past the diving bowler down to long on for a run. 175/3

40.1 S Rahman to Plessis, Tosses it up on middle. Faf drives it back to the bowler. 174/3

39.6 Mahmudullah to Plessis, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total. 174/3

39.5 Mahmudullah to Bavuma, Fuller on the pads, Bavuma works it around the corner for a run. 173/3

39.4 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Fires it on the pads, the batsman clips it through the leg side for a run. 172/3

39.3 Mahmudullah to Bavuma, Slower through the air on off, turning in. Bavuma lets the ball do it's bit and then flicks it through square leg for a run. 171/3

39.2 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Works it with the spin towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 100-run stand up between Bavuma and du Plessis. 170/3

39.1 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Quicker on off, Faf defends it off the front foot. 169/3

38.6 S Rahman to Plessis, Fires it on the pads, du Plessis flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 169/3

38.5 S Rahman to Bavuma, Drags his length back outside off, Bavuma cuts it hard but straight to the man at deep cover for a run. 168/3

38.4 S Rahman to Plessis, Punches the long hop down to long on for a run. 167/3

38.3 S Rahman to Plessis, Flatter on the stumps, stays low.Faf in time gets his bat down and blocks it. 166/3

38.2 S Rahman to Bavuma, Shorter in length outside off, Bavuma punches it through covers for a run. 166/3

38.1 S Rahman to Bavuma, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 165/3

37.6 Mahmudullah to Bavuma, Similar length and line, this time Bavuma finds the gap through covers for a run. 165/3

37.5 Mahmudullah to Bavuma, Tosses it up outside off, Bavuma defends it towards cover. 164/3

37.4 Mahmudullah to Plessis, Fires it on the pads, Bavuma flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 164/3

37.3 Mahmudullah to Bavuma, Shorter and quicker on middle, Bavuma works it through mid-wicket for a run. 163/3

37.2 Mahmudullah to Plessis, The batsman has punched the ball off the backfoot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 162/3

37.1 Mahmudullah to Bavuma, Punches it down to long on for a run. 161/3

Mahmudullah is into the attack now.

36.6 M Rahman to Plessis, Shorter in length outside off, the batsman pushes it to covers. 160/3

36.5 M Rahman to Plessis, FOUR! WOW! That was some shot! Mustafizur bowls it full and outside off, a seam up delivery by him. Du Plessis with ease, strokes it through covers for a boundary. 160/3

36.4 M Rahman to Bavuma, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 156/3

36.3 M Rahman to Plessis, Bangs in a short one, du Plessis sees it early and pulls it through short fine leg for a run. 155/3

36.2 M Rahman to Bavuma, Good length on off, Bavuma taps it towards point for a run. 154/3

36.1 M Rahman to Plessis, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 153/3

We have bright sunshine now, which is very good news. All the dark clouds which welcomed us in the morning are all gone now.

35.6 S Rahman to Bavuma, Fires it on the pads, Bavuma flicks it through square leg for a couple. 152/3

35.5 S Rahman to Bavuma, Tosses it up outside off, Bavuma drives it to the man at covers. 150/3

35.4 S Rahman to Plessis, Faf comes down the track. Sabbir spots this and drags his length back on middle. Du Plessis pushes it back towards him, he fumbles and allows a single. 150/3

35.3 S Rahman to Plessis, Drags his length back on middle, Faf pushes it back to the bowler. 149/3

35.2 S Rahman to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 149/3

35.1 S Rahman to Bavuma, Shorter in length around off, Faf has a lot of time to push it through the off side for a run. 149/3

34.6 M Rahman to Plessis, A very good delivery, also surprised the South African skipper. Mustafizur lands it on a length around off, he rolls his fingers on the ball. It stays low, also nips away after pitching. Faf looks to defend but gets beaten. The keeper behind does well to stop it as the ball goes on the bounce. 148/3

34.5 M Rahman to Plessis, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 148/3

34.4 M Rahman to Plessis, Lands it on a length around off, Faf defends it off the front foot. 148/3

34.3 M Rahman to Bavuma, Angles it into the pads, Bavuma flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 148/3

34.2 M Rahman to Bavuma, Played to the point region by the batsman. 147/3

34.1 M Rahman to Plessis, Fifty for Faf, his 15th. It has been a very entertaining knock, just as the situation demanded. The Fizz bowls it on the leg stump, Du Plessis flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 147/3

Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack. He has been Bangladesh's best bowler till now. Can he take another wicket?

33.6 S Rahman to Plessis, Fullish delivery on leg stump. Faf milks it down to long on for an easy single. 146/3

33.5 S Rahman to Plessis, A better delivery, fuller in length on middle. The batsman drives it back to the bowler. 145/3

33.4 S Rahman to Bavuma, A long hop outside off. Bauvma rocks back and cuts it through covers for a run. 145/3

33.3 S Rahman to Plessis, Drags his length back on leg stump. Du Plessis drives it down to long on for a run. 144/3

33.2 S Rahman to T Bavuma, Quicker through the air on middle, Bavuma punches it down the ground for a run. 143/3

33.1 S Rahman to Bavuma, Very slow delivery and also shorter in length. Bavuma paddles it fine down the leg side for a couple. 142/3

Sabbir Rahman to bowl.

32.6 M Hasan to Plessis, SIX! BANG! Du Plessis is on the charge here. Mehedi gives it air outside off, Faf seeing that goes down on one knee and tonks it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 140/3

32.5 M Hasan to Bavuma, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 134/3

32.4 M Hasan to Plessis, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 133/3

32.3 M Hasan to du Plessis, Driven towards the mid on region. 132/3

32.2 M Hasan to Plessis, Floats it up on off, no turn on offer. Du Plessis defends it off the front foot. 132/3

32.1 M Hasan to Plessis, FOUR! in the air... but in the gap. Tosses it up on off, Faf sweeps it uppishly but in the gap through backward square leg for a boundary. 132/3

31.6 T Ahmed to Plessis, Slower one but down the leg side. Faf flicks it through square leg for a run. 128/3

31.5 T Ahmed to Plessis, Shorter in length outside off. Faf tries to pull it from outside off but gets beaten. 127/3

31.4 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Alters his length and bowls it short on middle. Bavuma just loves it there, he pulls it through square leg for a run. 127/3

31.3 T Ahmed to Bavuma, FOUR! That almost took Taskin's finger off his hand! Fuller in length by Taskin on off, Bavuma drives it powerfully towards the bowler who only gets a finger to it and it beats mid off for a boundary. 126/3

31.2 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Very full on off, almost a yorker! Bavuma does well to jam it out to mid off. 122/3

31.1 T Ahmed to Plessis, Too full on leg stump, Faf flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 122/3

30.6 M Hasan to Bavuma, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 121/3

30.5 M Hasan to Bavuma, A long-hop outside off, Bavuma guides it through the vacant point region, due to the slow outfield the ball does not reach the fence and the batsman pick up two. This also brings up the fifty run stand between the two. 121/3

30.4 M Hasan to Plessis, Shorter in length outside off, Faf pushes it through the off side for a run. 119/3

30.3 M Hasan to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 118/3

30.2 M Hasan to Bavuma, Drags his length back on off, Bavuma pushes it down to long on for a run. 118/3

30.1 M Hasan to Bavuma, FOUR! They are now looking to up the ante! Bavuma brings out the reverse sweep to the delivery outside off. He connects well and the ball goes down to the third man fence for a boundary. 117/3

29.6 T Ahmed to Plessis, FOUR! Lovely use of the feet by the South Africa skipper. He shimmies down the track. Taskin offers him a full ball on the leg stump. Easy for du Plessis, he flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 113/3

29.5 T Ahmed to Plessis, Good length ball on off, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 109/3

29.4 T Ahmed to Plessis, That stays low! Taskin bowls it on a length around off, the ball skids of the surface and also stays low. Faf does well to defend it. 109/3

29.3 T Ahmed to Plessis, Some more effort in that delivery by Taskin. He lands it on a length on off, du Plessis punches it to the man at mid off. 109/3

29.2 T Ahmed to Plessis, Fuller in length on middle, too easy for the batsman of Faf's caliber. He flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 109/3

29.1 T Ahmed to Plessis, Fuller in length around off, du Plessis drives it on the up to mid off. 107/3

Time for Drinks!

28.6 M Hasan to Plessis, Shorter in length outside off, Faf plays it through the off side for a run. 107/3

28.5 M Hasan to Plessis, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 106/3

28.4 M Hasan to Bavuma, Quicker outside off, Bavuma gets his pad outside the line and sweeps it to the man at deep backward square leg for a run. 106/3

28.3 M Hasan to Plessis, And again, nails the sweep through square leg for a run. 105/3

28.2 M Hasan to Plessis, Floats it wide outside off, Faf reaches out for it and drags his sweep through mid-wicket for a couple. 104/3

28.1 M Hasan to Plessis, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 102/3

27.6 T Ahmed to Bavuma, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 102/3

27.5 T Ahmed to T Bavuma, Shorter in length outside off, Bavuma punches it hard towards point. The fielder there dives to his right and saves some runs for his team. 102/3

27.4 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Good length on off, Bavuma walks a step or two ahead and drives it to the man at covers. 102/3

27.3 T Ahmed to Plessis, Just ahead of a length on off, Faf on the up drives it towards mid off and sets off for a run. Hsasn there fumbles and allows the single. Had he collected it, it would have been close. 102/3

27.2 T Ahmed to Plessis, Fuller in length around off, the batsman drives it to the man at mid off. 101/3

27.1 T Ahmed to Plessis, No looseners, right on the money. Good length on off, Faf shuffles across and defends it solidly. 101/3

Taskin Ahmed is into the attack. Change from both ends now.

26.6 M Hasan to Bavuma, FOUR! Cracked! That went to the fence like a tracer bullet! Slower through the air on off, this time by Mehedi. Bavuma goes down on one knee and sweeps it with the spin through square leg and past the diving fielder in the deep for a boundary. 101/3

26.5 M Hasan to Bavuma, EDGY FOUR! Flighted ball outside off but very full, inviting the batsman to drive. He does so but gets an outside edge through the vacant first slip region for a boundary. 97/3

26.4 M Hasan to Plessis, Drags his length back outside off, du Plessis has all the time in the world to rock back and push it through covers for a run. 93/3

26.3 M Hasan to Plessis, Works it with the spin to the man at mid-wicket. 92/3

26.2 M Hasan to Plessis, Floats it up on off, de Plessis defends it off the front foot. 92/3

26.1 M Hasan to du Plessis, Tosses it outside off, du Plessis leans into it and drives it through covers for a couple. Good running by the batsmen. 92/3

Time for spin! Mehedi Hasan is into the attack.

25.6 S Islam to Bavuma, Length ball on off, Bavuma defends it back to the bowler. 90/3

25.5 S Islam to Plessis, Fuller on the pads, Faf flicks it through square leg for a run. 90/3

25.4 S Islam to Plessis, FOUR! This was beautifully done! Islam bowls it just behind a length on off, Faf rocks back and punches it through cover-point for a boundary. A tough shot to play but he does it so easily. Brilliant! 89/3

25.3 S Islam to Plessis, Back of a length on off, the batsman drives it to the man at covers. 85/3

25.2 S Islam to Plessis, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. 85/3

25.1 S Islam to Plessis, FOUR! Not where he intended but Faf won't mind. Islam lands it on a length outside off, seeing the width on offer, du Plessis goes after it. He slashes and goes hard. He gets an outside edge over backward point for a boundary. 85/3

24.6 M Rahman to Bavuma, Fuller in length from around the wicket this time. Bavuma with the angle flicks it to the man at square leg. 81/3

24.5 M Rahman to Plessis, Errs in line and angles it on the pads, Faf flicks it down to deep square leg for a run. 81/3

24.4 M Rahman to Plessis, Bouncer! A surprise delivery but does not quite have the fizz in it to surprise du Plessis. He ducks out of it with ease. 80/3

24.3 M Rahman to Plessis, Changes his angle and comes over the wicekt. He angles it across the batsman on a length. Du Plessis defends it off the front foot. 80/3

24.2 M Rahman to Plessis, Lands it on a length outside off, Bavuma lets it through to the keeper. 80/3

24.1 M Rahman to du Plessis, Very full in length on off, almost a yorker. Faf digs it out to covers. 80/3

23.6 S Islam to Bavuma, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 80/3

23.5 S Islam to Bavuma, Back of a length on off, Bavuma defends it back to the bowler who scores collects the ball and cheekily scores a direct hit at the striker's end but Faf is inside his crease. Juts a reminder to the non-striker to not take a big start maybe. 80/3

23.4 S Islam to Bavuma, Fuller in length outside off, Bavuma pushes it on the up to the man at covers. 80/3

23.3 S Islam to du Plessis, And again! Some inward movement for Islam. He bowls it on a length again and gets it to nip into the batsman and also gets some fizz off the surface. Du Plessis somehow manages to work it towards square leg for a run. 80/3

23.2 S Islam to Plessis, That was very well played by Faf! Islam lands it on a length from wide of the crease. He gets it to jag back in sharply after pitching also skids of the surface. Du Plessis does really well to get his bat down in time and defend it. 79/3

23.1 S Islam to Plessis, Good length on off, Faf du Plessis punches it to the man at mid on off the back foot. 79/3

22.6 M Rahman to Bavuma, Good length on off, Bavuma lunges forward in defense. 79/3

22.5 M Rahman to Bavuma, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 79/3

22.4 M Rahman to Bavuma, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 79/3

Good news for the Bangladesh fans! Looks like Kayes has not done a lot of damage to his hand and since he has not been taken to the hospital he should be fine to open the innings.

22.3 M Rahman to Plessis, Fuller in length on middle, du Plessis chips it through mid on. Taskin Ahmed there jogs after the ball quite lazily and the batsmen take three. 79/3

22.2 M Rahman to Plessis, Persists on the length around off, Faf defends it solidly. 76/3

22.1 M Rahman to Plessis, Back of a length on off, du Plessis defends it off the back foot. 76/3

21.6 S Islam to Bavuma, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 76/3

21.5 S Islam to Plessis, Back of a length on off, bounces a touch more. Du Plessis pushes it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder rushes in but fails to collect the ball. A single added to the total. 76/3

21.4 S Islam to Plessis, FOUR! Shorter in length on middle, not a lot of pace on that delivery. Faf swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 75/3

21.3 S Islam to Bavuma, DROPPED! That was hit very hard but should have been taken. He was exactly placed there for that reason. Islam bowls it shorter in length outside off. Bavuma cuts it hard but straight to Kayes at point who is standing in quite close. He gets two hands to it and drops it. Also the batsmen cross over for a single. Kayes seems to be in pain as he walks off the field holding his hand. 71/3

21.2 S Islam to Bavuma, Islam lands it on a length around off, Bavuma shuffles across and works it to the man at mid-wicket. 70/3

21.1 S Islam to Bavuma, Good length on off, Bavuma defends it stoutly. 70/3

20.6 M Rahman to Plessis, Fuller in length around off, du Plessis defends it solidly. 70/3

20.5 M Rahman to Plessis, Comes steaming in and lands it on a length around off. Du Plessis defends it off the back foot. 70/3

20.4 M Rahman to Plessis, Length outside off, du Plessis shoulders his arms to it. 70/3

20.3 M Rahman to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 70/3

20.2 M Rahman to Plessis, Bowls it on a length around off, Faf defends it off the back foot. 70/3

Faf du Plessis, the skipper, comes out to bat.

20.1 M Rahman to Amla, OUT! Another one with the cutter. A similar one to Markram but this time Amla has edged it. The Fizz bowls it fuller outside off, gets it to grip and move away from the batsman. Amla goes for the drive away from the body but gets an outside edge to Das who takes it easily. The players appeal and Amla starts to walk. An early wicket for Bangladesh, just what they wanted and it is the big one of Hashim Amla. 70/3

19.6 S Islam to Bavuma, Aggression! Fuller in length, also gets the ball to tail back into the batsman. Bavuma drives it back to the bowler who collects it and mimes a throw a the striker's end and also gives him the stare. 70/2

19.5 S Islam to Bavuma, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 70/2

19.4 S Islam to Amla, This time bowls it on the stumps, Amla works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 70/2

19.3 S Islam to Amla, FOUR! Again a action replay of Amla's last boundary. Islam bowls a length ball outside off, Amla uses the pace and guides it through short third man for a boundary. Too easy for Hashim. 69/2

19.2 S Islam to Amla, Lands it on a length around off, the ball stays a touch low. Amla works it towards mid on and opts not to run. 65/2

19.1 S Islam to Amla, Good length around off, skids off the surface. Amla pushes it to the man at short covers. 65/2

18.6 M Rahman to Bavuma, Fullish length outside off, a similar delivery to how he got Markram out. Bavuma opts not to play at it. 65/2

18.5 M Rahman to Amla, Change in angle, comes around the wicket and bowls a off cutter on off. Amla plays it towards point with soft hands for a run. 65/2

18.4 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller in length outside off, inviting Amla to drive. He resists and lets it through. 64/2

18.3 M Rahman to Amla, Good length on off, angling away from the batsman. Amla plays the same shot he played to fetch a boundary but this time straight to the gully fielder. 64/2

18.2 M Rahman to Amla, Lands it on a length around off, Amla flicks it to mid-wicket. 64/2

18.1 M Rahman to Amla, FOUR! Clever stuff from Hashim Amla. He knows Mustafizur won't be angling the ball into the batsman. He hurls it on a length outside off. Amla guides it past the diving gully fielder and towards third man for a boundary. 64/2

17.6 S Islam to Bavuma, Flicks it to mid-wicket with the angle. 60/2

17.5 S Islam to Bavuma, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 60/2

17.4 S Islam to Bavuma, Just ahead of a length outside off, Bavuma tries to drive but was not quite driving length. The ball takes the bottom edge and back to the bowler. 60/2

17.3 S Islam to Bavuma, Fuller in length swings into the batsman from outside off. Bavuma keeps his eyes on the ball and lets it through. 60/2

17.2 S Islam to Bavuma, Lands it on a length outside off, stays a touch low. Bavuma does not fiddle with it. 60/2

17.1 S Islam to Amla, Comes running in and angles it into the batsman. Amla shuffles across and tucks it towards square leg for a run. 60/2

Shafiul Islam is into the attack an early bowling change.

16.6 M Rahman to Bavuma, Good length outside off, Bavuma lets it be. 59/2

Bavuma pulls out of the very last moment as Mustafizur delivers a delivery. Maybe he had some problem with someone walking behind the bowler's arm.

16.5 M Rahman to Bavuma, FOUR! First for the day! Too easy for Bavuma. Mustafizur dishes out a low full toss outside off, Bavuma leans into it and drives it through cover-point for a boundary. 59/2

16.4 M Rahman to Bavuma, Comes around the wicket outside off, Bavuma shoulders his arms to it. 55/2

16.3 M Rahman to Bavuma, Back of a length on off, Bavuma guides it towards point the fielder there fumbles but is quick to recover and does not concede a run. 55/2

16.2 M Rahman to Bavuma, Bowls the off cutter he has been bowling since yesterday but outside off. Bavuma lets it be. 55/2

16.1 M Rahman to Bavuma, Starts off with a fuller length ball outside off, looking for some swing. Bavuma drives it to the man at covers who makes a good stop. 55/2

Mustafizur Rahman will bowl from the other end. He has a slip and gully in place.

15.6 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Action first up! Taskin bowls it on a length outside off, Bavuma taps it towards point and sets off for a run. The fielder there is quick to it and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. No harm done. 55/2

We're all set to get underway. The men who matter are out in the middle. Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma will continue from where they left off last night. Taskin Ahmed to continue his over.

Hello and welcome to the coverage between South Africa and Bangladesh at Potchefstroom. We head into day 4 as expected, with the home side in a commanding position. They will look to add some quick runs and extend their lead further. The weather forecast for today and tomorrow is not that promising, so the time of declaration is very important as they would want to give their bowlers enough time to bowl the away side out. Bangladesh on the other hand, would try and not let the hosts score freely and the best way to do that is to keep chipping away at the wickets. We are in for an action-packed day of cricket.

...Day 4, Session 1...

So, that's all for today. Bangladesh are trying to fight back into the game but they are still a long way behind. They managed to take two wickets but in spite of that, they will be worried as the lead has already reached 230 runs. The forecast for tomorrow is not promising but let's hope for the best. Join us for the fourth day at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!

Stumps on day 3! Another good day for South Africa and they have strengthened their position in this Test match. Their bowling was superb today, after the initial period where they looked a bit flat. The pacers did most of the damage and made the Bangladesh batsmen jump around with extra pace and bounce. Keshav Maharaj was also effective as he finished with a 3-fer. Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah stood out for the visiting team but apart from them, there wasn't much fight shown.

1645 Local - Bad news, folks! Both the umpires have come together to have a word as it has gone really dark out there. They have asked the players to walk off for now but to be honest, it doesn't seem like they will come back again. The light meter is out and the reading that they have got does not please them either, now the fourth umpire also comes out and together they have called for precautionary covers. Should be it for the day, let's wait for the official confirmation...

15.5 T Ahmed to H Amla, Short and angling in, comes slowly off the deck, Amla shovels the pull to deep backward square leg for a single. 54/2

15.5 T Ahmed to Amla, Bangs in a short ball, it's too high and Amla lets it sail over him to Liton Das behind. The umpire stretches his arms to call it a wide. 53/2

15.4 T Ahmed to Amla, Good length delivery on middle, defended with straightest of bats. 52/2

15.3 T Ahmed to H Amla, Touch fuller outside off, driven on the up towards the cover fielder. 52/2

15.2 T Ahmed to Amla, Good ball! Very full and attacking the base of the middle stump, Amla is quick to bring his bat down to jam it out back to the bowler. 52/2

15.1 T Ahmed to Amla, FOUR! That's Hashim Amla at his best! Stands tall to a back of a length delivery outside off and packs a punch through covers to pick up a boundary. 50 comes up for SA! 52/2

The lights have deteriorated and as a result the floodlights have taken effect. It has gotten quite dark out there.

14.6 M Rahman to Bavuma, Goes around the wicket for the last ball of the over, angles it in from outside off, Bavuma keeps his bat inside the line and makes an easy leave. 48/2

14.5 M Rahman to Amla, Chance of a run out! Amla works it in front of mid-wicket and calls for a quick single. Shafiul Islam there attacks the ball and in quest to have a shy at the non-striker's end, he takes his eyes off the ball. Amla gets to the other end safely. Hashim could have been struggling had Islam scored a direct hit. Risky! 48/2

14.4 M Rahman to Amla, Keeps it on a good length outside off, Amla stays put and glides it with an angled bat towards gully. 47/2

14.3 M Rahman to Bavuma, Good length ball, pitched outside leg, the little man tickles it with soft hands towards square leg and picks up a single. 47/2

14.2 M Rahman to Bavuma, Pitches it really full this time, Temba leans ahead, keeps his head straight and digs it out towards cover. 46/2

14.1 M Rahman to Bavuma, Mustafizur Rahman from over the wicket, slants it away on a good length, Bavuma is rock solid in defense. 46/2

13.6 T Ahmed to Amla, Closer to the off stump this time but not close enough to make Amla play at it. 46/2

13.5 T Ahmed to Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla lets it be. 46/2

13.4 T Ahmed to Amla, Shortish length outside off, Amla punches it through covers. The man there dives over the ball and lets it through. The man in the deep does the mopping up job. Two taken by the batsmen. 46/2

13.3 T Ahmed to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 44/2

13.2 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Similar length and a similar shot by Bavuma towards covers to change strike. 44/2

13.1 T Ahmed to Amla, Back of a length outside off, Amla pushes it towards deep cover and takes a run. 43/2

12.6 M Rahman to Bavuma, Fuller in length outside off from around the wicket. Bavuma feels for it but gets beaten. 42/2

12.5 M Rahman to Bavuma, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 42/2

12.4 M Rahman to Bavuma, Slightly fuller in length outside off, Bavuma strokes it on the up to covers. 42/2

12.3 M Rahman to Bavuma, Lands it on a length around middle, angles away from the batsman. Bavuma with a half stride forward blocks it. 42/2

12.2 M Rahman to Bavuma, Just ahead of a length outside off, angling away. Bavuma lets it be. 42/2

12.1 M Rahman to Bavuma, Good length delivery on off, Bavuma defends it off the front foot. 42/2

11.6 T Ahmed to Amla, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a couple. 42/2

11.5 T Ahmed to Amla, Fuller in length on middle, Amla drives it straight back. The bowler shows some good football skills as he stops it with his leg. 40/2

11.4 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Shorter in length, does not quite bounce that high. Bavuma tucks it towards mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder is quick to the ball but fires a wayward throw at the non-striker's end. No harm done. 40/2

11.3 T Ahmed to Bavuma, Good length delivery on off, stays low. Bavuma does really well to get his bat down in time. 39/2

11.2 T Ahmed to Amla, Shorter in length outside off, Amla cuts it through point for a run. 39/2

11.1 T Ahmed to Amla, Length ball on off, angling into the batsman. Amla pushes it down to mid off. 38/2

Temba Bavuma is the next man in. Taskin Ahmed is brought into the attack as well.

Time for Drinks!

10.6 M Rahman to A Markram, OUT! The change of angle does the trick for Mustafizur! Markram departs early this time. The Fizz rolls his fingers on the ball and bowls it full outside off. Inviting Markram to drive, he obliges but gets an outside edge in doing so to the keeper who takes it. Two early wickets for Bangladesh and they are a happy bunch at the moment. Now then, replays show that there was a gap between bat and ball, also, there is no spike on Ultra Edge as the ball passes the bat. Why didn't Markram review? Maybe he thought he had hit it. Strange, really strange. As a batsman, you mostly will know when you have not hit. The noise there clearly came when the bat hit the pitch. Unlucky. In spite of having all the technology and the new rules, there is a sorry dismissal. 38/2

10.5 M Rahman to Markram, Off cutter outside off, Markram defends it towards point. 38/1

10.4 M Rahman to Amla, Shorter in length outside off, sticks on the surface. Amla is early into the pull and he gets it off the toe end through the vacant mid-wicket region for a run. 38/1

10.3 M Rahman to Amla, Good length outside off, Amla opts not to fiddle with it. 37/1

10.2 M Rahman to Markram, Lands it on middle, Markram flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 37/1

10.1 M Rahman to Amla, Just ahead of a length around middle, angling away. Amla guides it down to third man for a run. 36/1

9.6 S Islam to Amla, Back of a length outside off, Amla guides it towards point for a run. 35/1

9.5 S Islam to Amla, Just ahead of a length on off, Amla crisply drives it to the man at covers. 34/1

9.4 S Islam to Markram, Shorter in length outside off, Markram cuts it through point for a run. 34/1

9.3 S Islam to Markram, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 33/1

9.2 S Islam to Amla, Errs in line and drifts it on the pads, too easy for Amla, he flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 33/1

9.1 S Islam to Amla, Islam lands it on a length on off, Amla pushes it to mid off. 32/1

8.6 M Rahman to Amla, The surprise delivery, a bouncer on leg stump. Amla pulls it through square leg for a run. 32/1

8.5 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller in length outside off, Amla guides it towards point. 31/1

8.4 M Rahman to Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla shoulders his arms to it. 31/1

8.3 M Rahman to Amla, Fuller in length outside off, Amla lets it be. 31/1

8.2 M Rahman to Amla, Good length on off, angling away from the batsman. Amla pushes it down to mid off. 31/1

8.1 M Rahman to Markram, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side. Markram flicks it through square leg for a run. 31/1

Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack.

7.6 S Islam to Amla, Length ball on middle, Amla punches it to mid on. 30/1

7.5 S Islam to Amla, Back of a length on off, Amla pushes it to covers. 30/1

7.4 S Islam to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 30/1

Hashim Amla is the next man in.

7.3 S Islam to Elgar, OUT! Islam strikes! Elgar has to walk back and also takes a review with him. Shafiul comes running in and lands it on a length around off, the ball jags back in sharply. Elgar who walks across a long way, tries to flick but fails to do so and the ball strikes the pads. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Elgar straightaway reviews. Replays show three reds and the on-field call stands. That's hitting the leg pole. 30/1

Review time! Elgar has been adjudged LBW and he has opted to review. Looks very, very close.

7.2 S Islam to D Elgar, Fuller in length on off this time, Elgar drives it off the toe end to the man at mid off. 30/0

7.1 S Islam to Elgar, Good length on off, Elgar guides it towards backward point for no run. 30/0

6.6 M Hasan to Markram, Flatter on middle, Markram blocks it. 30/0

6.5 M Hasan to A Markram, FOUR! WOW! Delightful! That made some sound of the bat. Mehedi tosses it up on off, with no turn on offer. It is easy for Markram as he leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 30/0

6.4 M Hasan to Markram, Floats it full and outside off, turning back in. Markram is solid in defense. 26/0

6.3 M Hasan to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 26/0

6.2 M Hasan to Elgar, Tosses it up outside off, Elgar drives it through covers for a run. 26/0

6.1 M Hasan to Markram, Shorter in length on middle, Markram pushes it back to the bowler who almost deflects it back onto the non-striker's end. In the attempt of doing so he misses and the ball goes down towards long on for a run. 25/0

5.6 S Islam to Elgar, Back of a length outside off, Elgar off the back foot pushes it through the off side for another couple. 24/0

5.5 S Islam to D Elgar, Fullish length outside off, Elgar times it off the middle of the bat through covers and bags a brace. 22/0

5.4 S Islam to Elgar, Good length on off, shoots off the surface after pitching. Elgar first thinks about guiding it down but then pulls his bat out. 20/0

5.3 S Islam to D Elgar, STREAKY FOUR! Islam lands it on a length around off, nips away after pitching. Elgar tries to defend it but gets an outside edge through the vacant first slip area and down to the third man fence. 20/0

5.2 S Islam to Elgar, Just ahead of a length on off, Elgar eases it to the mat at cover-point. 16/0

5.1 S Islam to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, does not quite bounce that much. Elgar with ease guides it to point. 16/0

4.6 M Hasan to Markram, Fires it in outside off, Markram goes on the back foot and defends it. 16/0

4.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Flighted ball around off, Elgar leans into it and drives it through covers for a run. 16/0

4.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Flatter on off, goes on with the arm. Elgar defends it watchfully. 15/0

4.3 M Hasan to Markram, Works it with the spin through square leg for a run. 15/0

4.2 M Hasan to Markram, FOUR! TOP SHOT! He continues from where he left off in the first innings. Mehedi floats it full on off, Markram drives it through mid on and into the fence. 14/0

4.1 M Hasan to Elgar, Slower through the air on off, Elgar lets it turn away and then strokes it through covers for a run. 10/0

3.6 S Islam to Elgar, Lands it on a length on the stumps, angling into the batsman. Elgar flicks it through square leg to keep strike. 9/0

3.5 S Islam to Elgar, Just ahead of a length on off, Dean blocks it towards covers. 8/0

3.4 S Islam to Elgar, Back to bowling length on off, Elgar defends it solidly. 8/0

3.3 S Islam to D Elgar, FOUR! This time he pulls it with a lot of power! Shortish length on the body of the batsman. Elgar swivels inside his crease and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 8/0

3.2 S Islam to Elgar, Shorter in length outside off, Elgar tries to drag his pull through the leg side but fails to connect. 4/0

3.1 S Islam to Elgar, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Elgar plants his front foot ahead and defends it. 4/0

2.6 M Hasan to Markram, Similar line and length on off, Markram lunges forward in defense. 4/0

2.5 M Hasan to Markram, Tosses it up on off, turning back in. Markram defends it onto the ground. 4/0

2.4 M Hasan to Markram, Quicker delivery outside off, the batsman shoulders his arms to it. 4/0

2.3 M Hasan to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

2.2 M Hasan to Markram, Flatter on off, no turn on offer. Markram defends it solidly. 4/0

2.1 M Hasan to Markram, Fires it on middle, Markram prods forward and blocks it. 4/0

1.6 S Islam to Elgar, Fuller in length looking for some swing, there isn't any. Elgar eases it down to mid off. 4/0

1.5 S Islam to Markram, Back of a length on off, bounces a touch more. Markram taps it towards point and takes a run. 4/0

1.4 S Islam to Markram, Fullish in length outside off, inviting Markram to drive. He does not need to and lets it through to the keeper. 3/0

1.3 S Islam to Markram, Full and wide outside off, Markram watchfully lets it be. 3/0

1.2 S Islam to Markram, Fuller in length, gets some away shape from the batsman on off. Markram defends it with a straight bat. 3/0

1.1 S Islam to Elgar, He lands it on a length around off, angling it away from the batsman. Elgar defends it towards point and sneaks through for a run. 3/0

Shafiul Islam will bowl from the other end. He has a slip and a gully in place.

0.6 M Hasan to Markram, Floats it on off, turning back in. Markram defends it off the front foot. 2/0

0.5 M Hasan to Elgar, Works it against the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 2/0

0.4 M Hasan to Elgar, Gives it air on off but it is too full. Elgar plants his front foot ahead and drives it to mid off. 1/0

0.3 M Hasan to Elgar, Quicker but outside off, Elgar need not play at it. 1/0

0.2 M Hasan to D Elgar, Tosses this one up on off, Elgar drives it down to mid off. 1/0

0.1 M Hasan to Markram, Starts off with a flatter delivery but shorter in length on middle, turning back in. Markram has all the time in the world to rock back and flick it through square leg for a run. First run in this innings for South Africa. 1/0

