South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Maharaj Shines As SA Beat Bangladesh by 333 Runs

So that is it from us for this game! Everything has handed as expected. South Africa take a 1-0 lead in the series. They were dominant in all three departments. Bangladesh on the other hand found it very difficult to adapt to the conditions here. They will have to rethink their strategies and come out fighting if they are to level the series in the second game which is going to be played on the 6th of October at Bloemfontein at (0800 GMT) and 1000 local. Till then, good bye and take care!

Man of the Match, Dean Elgar is really happy to have contributed for the team on what was a flat track. Is not disappointed to get out on 199 as he feels such things do happen at times. Adds Aiden Markram played well and he just tried to clam the nerves of the debutant at the start. Feels he got a lot of advice from coaches regarding how to play on the tracks at home. Informs he was just trying to cash in as much as possible as it has taken him quite a bit to stabilize himself as an opener. Further says it's all about being consistent, as long as he can continue in this manner and the team is winning, it's satisfactory for him.

South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis says that he is very happy with their performance. Mentions that they were very consistent and especially credits the bowlers. States that the he is not happy with the conditions. Adds that only spin and reverse swing can get you wickets here. Feels that dismissing the skipper, Rahim early on was important. Rues the fact that Morkel has got injured. Adds that he is at his peak at the moment and it is disappointing that the injury has happened now. Declares that Markram and Olivier had good debuts and were quite impressive. Ends by saying that he expects more bounce and carry in Bloemfontein.

Bangladesh skipper, Mushfiqur Rahman starts by blaming the bowlers who let them down in the first innings. Agrees it was a flat track but feels they could have hit the right areas to cause some trouble. Is really bewailed that his side got bowled out under 100 as he doesn't remember when was the last time this happened. Adds they didn't show any character in the second innings but says they have another opportunity to showcase their talent in the next Test. Praises Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah for their efforts with the bat. Ends by saying they would look to put this performance behind and need to be mentally strong as professionals.

A target of 423 was always going to be tough and they fell short by 333 runs, losing two early yesterday and it took only one and a half hour for the Proteas to bowl them out today. Stay tuned for the presentation in a while.

For the away side, nothing went right for them. The only thing that went their way was the toss which they won and elected to bowl. A decision which not a lot of fans appreciated. South Africa, posted a mammoth 496 with Elgar and Amla scoring big tons. Also the debutant, Markram, missing out on the milestone by just three runs. Bangladesh did manage to show some fight in the second innings but it was never going to be enough as they gave away a lead of 176 runs.

Dominant performance! Bangla Tigers have been blown away! They have shown no fight today. It was too easy for the hosts especially after the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim. Rabada and Maharaj together ran through the Bangladeshi batting line-up with the pacer bagging three and Keshav taking four. Morkel was the early tormentor as he set up the tone by picking two in one over yesterday before walking off injured.

32.4 Maharaj to Rahman, OUT! That's the final nail in the coffin! A terrific victory for the Proteas. They have been clinical throughout and are the deserved winners. Slow through the air outside off, Rahman strides forward and ends up chipping it straight towards Maharaj. He leaps and pouches it safely. Big smile on the faces of the hosts' players. Customary handshakes all around as well. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 333 RUNS! 90/10

32.3 K Maharaj to Rahman, Spinning in sharply from the rough outside off, Rahman stays back and manages to keep it out. 90/9

32.2 K Maharaj to Rahman, Outside off, spinning in. Rahman camps back and blocks it. 90/9

32.1 K Maharaj to Rahman, Loopy ball outside off, the Fizz defends it off the front foot. 90/9

31.6 D Olivier to Hasan, Shortish ball, stays very low on off. Mehedi does very well to get his bat down in time and defend it. 90/9

31.5 D Olivier to Hasan, Just back of a length on off, Mehedi defends it onto the ground. 90/9

31.4 D Olivier to Hasan, Persisting with the short ball on middle. Hasan with ease rocks back and defends it. 90/9

31.3 D Olivier to Hasan, Bangs in a short ball outside off. Hasan watchfully leaves it. 90/9

31.2 D Olivier to Hasan, Good length on middle. Mehedi defends it off the front foot. 90/9

31.1 D Olivier to Hasan, Length ball outside off, Hasan lets it through to the keeper. 90/9

30.6 K Maharaj to Rahman, Quicker outside off, does not turn. Mustafizur plays inside the line and gets beaten. 90/9

30.5 K Maharaj to Rahman, Gives it air on off, Rahman defends it off the front foot. 90/9

30.4 K Maharaj to Hasan, Loopy ball on off, Hasan drives it down to long off for a run. 90/9

30.3 K Maharaj to Hasan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 89/9

30.2 K Maharaj to Rahman, BEATEN! Mustafizur had no clue about that! Maharaj bowls an arm ball around off. Rahman plays for the turn but it does not and beats everything and goes down towards short fine leg for a bye. 89/9

30.1 K Maharaj to Rahman, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 88/9

29.6 D Olivier to Hasan, FOUR! A clever shot! Olivier bangs it in short but not with a lot of pace. Mehedi Hasan upper cuts it over gully for a boundary. 88/9

29.5 D Olivier to Hasan, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it. 84/9

29.4 D Olivier to Hasan, Back of a length on off, Hasan defends it off the back foot. 84/9

29.3 D Olivier to Rahman, Bangs it in on off, Rahman plays the upper cut and on the bounce to the third man fielder for a run. 84/9

29.2 D Olivier to Rahman, Shortish length outside off, not very short though. Rahman tries to cut but gets a bottom edge to the keeper. 83/9

29.1 D Olivier to Rahman, Shorter in length outside off, Rahman pushes it to gully. 83/9

28.6 K Maharaj to Hasan, Floats it up on off, Hasan prods forward and blocks it. 83/9

28.5 K Maharaj to Hasan, Tosses it up on off, Hasan defends it solidly. 83/9

28.4 Maharaj to M Hasan, Goes for a similar shot but this time he gets a top edge over square leg, which lands in no man's land for a brace. 83/9

28.3 K Maharaj to Hasan, SIX! WOW! That was some shot! Maharaj tosses it up on middle. Seeing the flight Mehedi's eyes light up and he slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 81/9

28.2 K Maharaj to Hasan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/9

28.1 K Maharaj to Hasan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 75/9

27.6 D Olivier to Islam, OUT! To make matters worse, there is a run out now. A completely needless one. Olivier bowls it a touch fuller on off, Mehedi times his drive beautifully through mid off. They complete two and go for the third. Parnell, the substitute fielder from mid off gives it a chase, collects the ball and back flips it to Rabada who also comes running towards the ball from mid on. He fires in a rocket throw towards the keeper which is just over the bails. De Kock is quick to collect it and whips the bails off to find Islam short of his crease. End is nigh for Bangladesh! 75/9

Mustafizur Rahman is the last man in.

27.5 D Olivier to Hasan, Shortish length outside off, Mehedi, comfortably off the back foot defends it. 73/8

OUCH! That must have stung! Mehedi is in some pain as he is hit on the glove. The physio is out and also the players are going to have a drink by the time he recovers.

27.4 D Olivier to Hasan, Shorter in length, skids off the surface. Mehedi goes on the back foot but the ball gets big on him and he is hit on the glove. He looks in a bit of pain here. 73/8

27.3 D Olivier to Hasan, Flicks it to mid-wicket with the angle. 73/8

27.2 D Olivier to Hasan, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 73/8

27.1 D Olivier to Hasan, Lands it on a length on off, Hasan checks his drive uppishly towards covers for no run. 73/8

Duanne Olivier comes into the attack.

26.6 K Maharaj to S Islam, Gives it a nice loop on off, turns away. Islam tries to defend but gets an outside edge through point for a couple. 73/8

Shafiul Islam comes out to bat.

26.5 K Maharaj to Ahmed, OUT! A disastrous morning for Bangladesh! They are just falling apart like a pack of cards! South Africa have surely not missed Morkel till now! Maharaj flights it outside off, turns back in sharply, also stays low. Taskin goes on the back foot and tries to flick but misses and is struck low on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire straightaway raises his finger. Taskin reviews immediately but in hope because that looked dead. Replays show three reds again and Ahmed has to walk back. 2 wickets away now, South Africa. 71/8

A review in hope? Taskin is given out LBW and he opts to review. Only an inside edge can save him.

26.4 K Maharaj to Ahmed, This one turns big! Maharaj tosses it up outside off, pitches it in the rough and turns back in sharply. Taskin as he tries to defend gets it off the glove and besides the pitch. 71/7

26.3 K Maharaj to Ahmed, BEATEN! Lovely bowling he is mixing it up here. He bowls an arm ball outside off, Taskin plays for the spin and gets beaten on the outside edge. 71/7

26.2 K Maharaj to Ahmed, Fuller in length on off, Ahmed drives it to mid off. 71/7

26.1 K Maharaj to T Ahmed, Loopy ball outside off, picthes it in the rough. Taskin plants his front foot forward and drives it through point for a couple. 71/7

25.6 K Rabada to Hasan, Back of a length on off, Hasan camps back and defends it. 69/7

25.5 K Rabada to Hasan, Bowls it on a length outside off, Hasan need not play at those but he does to get beaten. 69/7

25.4 K Rabada to Hasan, Length on off, Hasan defends it off the front foot. 69/7

25.3 K Rabada to Ahmed, Fuller in length outside off, Ahmed drives it through covers for a run. 69/7

25.2 K Rabada to Ahmed, A well-directed short ball, Ahmed ducks under it. 68/7

25.1 K Rabada to Ahmed, Good length on off, Ahmed defends it off the front foot. 68/7

24.6 K Maharaj to Hasan, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 68/7

24.5 K Maharaj to Hasan, NOT OUT! Mehedi was never worried there but sharp stuff from Markram at short leg. Maharaj tosses it up on off, Mehedi prods forward and blocks it towards short leg. The fielder there, picks up the ball and scores a direct hit at the striker's end and appeals. The umpires go upstairs and replays show that Mehedi has grounded his feet in time. He survives. 68/7

Some quick work from the short leg fielder and the umpires have gone upstairs to check for a run out. The batsman does not look worried.

24.4 K Maharaj to Hasan, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 68/7

24.3 K Maharaj to Ahmed, Fuller in length outside off, Ahmed drives it through covers for a run. 68/7

Taskin Ahmed strides out to the middle.

24.2 K Maharaj to Rahman, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Sabbir Rahman is the man walking back. The South Africans are making quick work of the Bangladeshi batsmen. Maharaj is the man this time. It was absolutely stone dead. Keshav tosses it up on middle, turns away ever so slightly. Sabbir goes down on one knee and tries to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Rahman thinks about a review but decides against it. Maharaj gets his second. 67/7

24.1 K Maharaj to Rahman, Floats it up on off, Rahman defends it off the front foot. 67/6

23.6 K Rabada to Hasan, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 67/6

23.5 K Rabada to Hasan, Back of a length on off, Hasan defends it off the front foot. 67/6

23.4 K Rabada to Hasan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 67/6

Mehedi Hasan is the next man in.

23.3 K Rabada to Das, OUT! Three reds! Das, what were you thinking? A brain-fade maybe. Rabada gets his third. He is breathing fire. He goes wide of the crease and bowls an inswinger on off, which comes into Das who does not offer a shot. The ball hits him flush on the pads. The South Africans appeal and the umpire straightaway raises his finger. Das goes to his partner, has a chat and then opts to review. Replays show that it was plumb and the on-field call stays. That was a review in desperation. Bangladesh also lose a review. South Africa need another 4 wickets now. 67/6

Review time! Das has been adjudged LBW. He opts to review. He has offered no shot so the impact is out of question. It just has to clip the stumps.

23.2 K Rabada to Das, Good length on off, stays a touch low. Das defends it solidly. 67/5

23.1 K Rabada to Das, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 67/5

22.6 K Maharaj to Rahman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 67/5

22.5 K Maharaj to Rahman, Shorter in length outside off, Rahman cuts it to point. 67/5

22.4 K Maharaj to Rahman, Flatter and round-arm action delivery around off, goes on with the arm. Sabbir watchfully leaves it. It was a good leave as it was close to the off stump. 67/5

22.3 K Maharaj to Rahman, Loopy ball on off, goes on with the arm. Rahman defends it solidly. 67/5

22.2 K Maharaj to Rahman, Turn and bounce! Flighted delivery on off, turns away sharply and also bounces. Rahman tries to defend but gets beaten. 67/5

22.1 K Maharaj to Das, Floats it on middle, Das flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 67/5

21.6 K Rabada to Rahman, FOUR! Off the mark with a boundary! Rabada bowls it fuller in length outside off, a half-volley. Sabbir leans into it and drives it through covers and to the fence. 66/5

Sabbir Rahman strides out to the middle.

21.5 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, OUT! Drags it on! Rabada gets his second! He is making sure the home side do not miss the absence of Morkel. He comes running in and and bowls it on a length around off, gets it to jag back in off the surface. Mahmudullah with minimal footwork, tries to defend it away from his body. He gets an inside edge in trying to do so and the ball goes onto shatter the leg stump. Mahmudullah who played well in the first innings is walking back early. South Africa looking for a quick finish here? Half the side back for Bangladesh now. 62/5

21.4 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 62/4

21.3 K Rabada to Das, Das flicks it with the angle towards deep square leg for a run. 62/4

21.2 K Rabada to Das, Lands it on a length around off, Das guides it down to the vacant third man area. The gully fielder hares after it and keeps it down to two. 61/4

21.1 K Rabada to Das, Fuller in length on off, Das drives it to covers. 59/4

20.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Close shave! Maharaj angles it into Mahmudullah and it straightens a touch on leg stump. Mahmudullah tries to force it through the off side but gets an inside edge trying to do so. The ball goes past the leg stump and through short fine leg for a brace. 59/4

20.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 57/4

20.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 57/4

20.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Floats it on off, Mahmudullah pushes it to covers. 57/4

20.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Comes down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball. He flicks it through mid-wicket for two. 57/4

20.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flatter on off, pushing Mahmudullah back. He guides it towards point. 55/4

19.6 K Rabada to Das, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 55/4

19.5 K Rabada to Das, Bangs is a short one again! Das does well to evade it. 55/4

19.4 K Rabada to Das, Length ball outside off, Das plays inside the line and lets it through. 55/4

19.3 K Rabada to Das, Good length on off, Das defends it off the front foot. 55/4

19.2 K Rabada to Das, A sharp bouncer, bends his back on that delivery. Das ducks under it at the last moment. 55/4

19.1 K Rabada to Das, Shorter in length on off, Das off the back foot, blocks it. 55/4

18.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flighted ball on off, turning away. Mahmudullah prods forward and blocks it. 55/4

18.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 55/4

18.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, An arm ball on off, Mahmudullah camps back and defends it. 55/4

18.3 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 55/4

18.2 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Floats it up on off, Mahmudullah lunges forward in defense. 55/4

18.1 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Flatter on off, Mahmudullah camps back and defends it. 55/4

Change of ends for Keshav Maharaj.

17.6 K Rabada to Das, Back of a length on off, Das gets right behind the line of the delivery and blocks it. 55/4

17.5 K Rabada to Das, Bouncer! Batsman does well to evade it. 55/4

17.4 K Rabada to Das, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 55/4

Liton Das is the new man in.

17.3 K Rabada to Rahim, OUT! Rabada strikes! An early wicket! Amla who till day before yesterday did not want to stand in the slip cordon, takes a sharp catch. A big wicket, Mushfiqur Rahim, the skipper, is walking back. Kagiso comes steaming in, goes wide of the crease and bangs it short around off. The ball bounces a touch more as it was an effort ball from KG. Rahim pokes at it, away from the body and gets an outside edge which flies to Amla at first slip who jumps and takes it at head height. Faf in delight gives him a nice hug as he falls on the ground after completing the catch. Good gesture by him! 55/4

17.2 K Rabada to Rahim, Back of a length on off, Rahim pushes it towards covers. 55/3

17.1 K Rabada to Rahim, Shorter in length, aimed at the rib cage of the batsman, also bounces a touch more. Rahim does very well to play it with soft hands towards mid-wicket. 55/3

17.1 K Rabada to Mahmudullah, NO BALL! Oversteps first up! He goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Mahmudullah flicks it through square leg for a run. 55/3

An early change! Kagiso Rabada is into the attack.

16.6 A Phehlukwayo to Rahim, Good bowling! Attack the stumps, on a length on off. Rahim defends it solidly. A maiden to start by Phehlukwayo. 53/3

16.5 A Phehlukwayo to Rahim, Bowls it in the channel outside off, wanting Rahim to attempt a loose shot. He opts not to fiddle with it. 53/3

16.4 A Phehlukwayo to Rahim, Just ahead of a length on off, stays a touch low. Rahim adjusts well and defends it. 53/3

16.3 A Phehlukwayo to Rahim, Almost an action replay of the last ball. Similar length and line. Rahim camps back and pushes it to covers. 53/3

16.2 A Phehlukwayo to Rahim, Back of a length on off, pulls his length back this time. Rahim pushes it to the man at covers off the back foot. 53/3

16.1 A Phehlukwayo to Rahim, Fuller in length on off, tailing back into the batsman. Rahim drives it back to the bowler. 53/3

Andile Phehlukwayo will bowl from the other end. There is a slip and a wide gully in place.

15.6 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Tosses it up on off, Mahmudullah keeps it out. 53/3

15.5 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Intent straightaway from Mahmudullah! Maharaj gives it air on middle, very full in length. Mahmudullah moves his front leg out of the way and hits it past mid on for a boundary. 53/3

15.4 K Maharaj to Mahmudullah, Starts off with a loopy delivery on off, goes on with the arm. Mahmudullah prods forward and blocks it. 49/3

We're all set to get underway. The men concerned are out in the middle. Mushfiqur Rahim will continue his innings and Mahmudullah is the new man in. Keshav Maharaj will continue his over.

Some worrying signs for South Africa as their spearhead, Morkel, won't be available to bowl today due to an injury. They still have a potent attack to bowl out the visitors. The rain interrupted play last evening and du Plessis would hope it stays away today as it is predicted during the lunch time again. We are in for an exciting day of cricket, weather permitting. Hello and welcome to the 5th day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh.

98 overs, 375 runs and 7 wickets is what the equation is for today. All three results look possible, with South Africa win looking the most likeliest. Bangladesh would hope their batsmen show great resistance on a wicket which is providing a lot of assistance to the bowlers. A lot will depend on their captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah who played well in the first innings.

...Day 5, Session 1...

The tourists would hope to come out fresh tomorrow and try to save the game. The home side on the other hand, has a maximum of 98 overs to bowl them out, if weather permits as there is a forecast of rain. They have been dealt a big blow as Morne Morkel, who has an injured side strain will not be available to bowl. Faf du Plessis will hope someone puts his hand up and help them emerge victorious. Do join us for for the final day at (0800 GMT) and 1000 local.

Stumps - The inevitable has happened, play has been called off for today. The Bangladesh batsmen will breath a sigh of relief. Earlier in the day the South Africans set a target of 424 for the visitors with Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma being the highlights. They now have Bangladesh on the mat as they have taken 3 wickets with the away side needing another improbable 375 runs.

1630 local - Nothing much to offer in terms of news. Still raining in Potchefstroom and a resumption looks bleaker by the minute. Still, stay tuned for updates.

1552 local - Okay folks! We have some news for you and it is not good. We did mention earlier that there were sights of lightning and now the rain is back and also the covers are being brought on.

Morne Morkel really set the tone at the start. He was brilliant with the new ball but did not quite get the support he needed from Rabada who was a little wayward. Keshav Maharaj too has started off really well and already has a wicket to his name. The wicket is providing assistance to the bowlers and the South African bowlers know how to make full use of it.

So, Bangladesh are staring down the barrel heading into the break. They had a torrid start to the session by losing two wickets in the first over. It could have been even worse, if it was not for a dropped catch and a wicket off a no ball. Rahim and Kayes did try to steady the ship but a wicket towards the end has put them in more tatters. The only thing now which looks like can save them is the weather and to their benefit it has got quite dark out there. South Africa on the other hand, would want to go out there and want more of the same.

15.3 K Maharaj to Kayes, OUT! Right at the stroke of tea, Kayes has to depart! A very sharp catch by Quinton de Kock. Maharaj bowls an arm ball outside off, Kayes plays for the turn but there isn't any. The ball takes the outside edge and de Kock behind the stumps hangs onto it. Kayes is walking back after a start. It is also TEA ON DAY 4! 49/3

15.2 K Maharaj to Kayes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 49/2

15.1 K Maharaj to I Kayes, Floats it outside off, turns back in and also spits off the surface. Kayes goes on the back foot to defend it but is beaten by the turn and gets hit on the stomach. 49/2

14.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Bouncer on middle, Rahim hops and defends it. 49/2

14.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length outside off, Rahim lets it through to the keeper. 49/2

14.4 D Olivier to Rahim, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Rahim defends it off the back foot. 49/2

14.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Short again but not with a lot of fizz. Rahim watches it early and ducks under it. 49/2

14.2 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length on middle, Kayes pulls it and on the bounce to the man at deep fine leg for a run. 49/2

14.1 D Olivier to Kayes, OUCH! That must have hurt! Short ball again! Kayes tries to tuck it on the leg side but gets hit on the chest. 48/2

13.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, PEACH! Wow! That was a beautiful delivery. He gives it a nice loop and lands it on off, turns away sharply after pitching. Rahim gets beaten as he tries to play it. 48/2

13.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 48/2

13.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, Flatter on off, Rahim pushes it back to the bowler. 48/2

13.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Slower through the air, turns away after pitching. Rahim defends it solidly. 48/2

13.2 K Maharaj to Rahim, Bowls an arm ball on middle, Rahim goes on the back foot and at the last moment gets his bat down. 48/2

13.1 K Maharaj to Kayes, Gives it air on off, Kayes drives it down to long on for a run. 48/2

12.6 D Olivier to Rahim, Lands it on a length around off, MR stays in his crease and keeps it out. 47/2

12.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Good length outside off, Rahim opts not to play at it. 47/2

12.4 D Olivier to Rahim, Fuller in length on off, Rahim drives it back to the bowler. 47/2

12.3 D Olivier to Rahim, Back of a length on off, Rahim defends it off the back foot. 47/2

12.2 D Olivier to Rahim, Good delivery! Lands it on a length around off, shapes in a touch but not enough to make the batsman play at it. 47/2

12.1 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length, aimed at the ribs of the batsman. Kayes works it around the corner for a run. 47/2

11.6 K Maharaj to Rahim, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 46/2

11.5 K Maharaj to Rahim, Gives it a nice loop on middle, Rahim prods forward and blocks it. 46/2

11.4 K Maharaj to Rahim, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 46/2

11.3 K Maharaj to Rahim, Floats it on off, Rahim defends it off the front foot. 46/2

11.2 K Maharaj to Kayes, Works it to deepish mid on for a run. 46/2

11.1 K Maharaj to Kayes, Tosses it up outside off, turning into the batsman. Kayes pushes it to the covers. 45/2

Spin for the first time! Keshav Maharaj is into the attack.

10.6 D Olivier to Kayes, Shorter in length, Kayes cracks his pull down to deep square leg for a run. 45/2

We just saw a bit of lightning. This won't make the umpires happy.

10.5 D Olivier to Rahim, Sprays it down the leg side, Rahim flicks it through backward square leg for a run. 44/2

10.4 D Olivier to I Kayes, Shorter in length, does not bouce that much. Kayes pulls it through square leg for a run. 43/2

10.3 D Olivier to Kayes, Back of a length on off, Kayes defends it off the back foot. 42/2

Oh NO! Morkel Morne has some problem and he is seen walking off the field. Not good signs for South Africa, he was in the middle of a brilliant spell. Let us hope he is okay. Duanne Olivier will continue the over.

10.2 M Morkel to Kayes, FOUR! Classy! They are not bowling too many bad deliveries but when they are they have to be put away. Full and outside off, a half-volley. Kayes leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 42/2

10.1 M Morkel to Kayes, Fuller in length outside off. Kayes shoulders his arms to it. 38/2

9.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Rahim flicks it through square leg for a couple. 38/2

9.5 K Rabada to Rahim, Good length this time, Rahim gently defends it towards mid on. 36/2

9.4 K Rabada to Rahim, Shorter in length on middle. Rahim ducks under it. 36/2

9.3 K Rabada to Rahim, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 36/2

9.2 K Rabada to Rahim, NASTY! Good length on off, skids off the surface also bounces more. Rahim as he tries to defend it takes his right hand off and plays it well. 36/2

9.1 K Rabada to Rahim, FOUR! Pure timing! Rabada bowls it just ahead of a length on off, Rahim lunges forward and times it off the middle past the diving extra cover fielder for a boundary. 36/2

8.6 M Morkel to Kayes, Bouncer again, this time outside off. Kayes tries to drag it but gets beaten. 32/2

8.5 M Morkel to Kayes, They are persisting with the short stuff to Kayes! He bangs in one at the body of the batsman. Kayes somehow manage to defend it towards square leg. 32/2

8.4 M Morkel to Kayes, Bangs in a short ball on the leg stump. Kayes ducks under it. 32/2

8.3 M Morkel to Kayes, Good length delivery on off, Kayes defends it stoutly. 32/2

8.2 M Morkel to Kayes, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 32/2

8.1 M Morkel to Kayes, FOUR! That has been put away with disdain. Morkel angles in a shorter delivery. Kayes pulls it powerfully through backward square leg for a boundary. 32/2

7.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 28/2

7.5 Rabada to I Kayes, Shorter in length but a well-directed one, at the body of the batsman. Kayes tries to defend it but it goes off the shoulder but falls it no mans land for a run. 28/2

7.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 27/2

7.3 K Rabada to Kayes, FOUR! A gift for Kayes but it still has to be put away! Rabada tries to bowl a yorker but ends up dishing a full toss around off. Kayes just has to get bat on it and he does so. He times it really well through mid off for a boundary. 27/2

7.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller in length on off, angling away. Kayes defends it off the front foot. 23/2

7.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Fuller in length and swinging away from the batsman. Kayes keeps his eye on the ball and leaves it. 23/2

6.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 23/2

6.5 M Morkel to Rahim, Driven towards the mid off region. 23/2

6.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Fuller in length this time, Rahim drives it to the man at mid off. 23/2

6.3 M Morkel to Rahim, Almost chops it on! Good length outside off, not that short to cut but Rahim opts to. He gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper. 23/2

6.2 M Morkel to Rahim, Comes running in and lands it on length on off, stays a touch low. Rahim lunges forward and blocks it. 23/2

6.1 M Morkel to Rahim, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket. 23/2

5.6 K Rabada to Rahim, Shorter in length on leg stump. Rahim works it around the corner for a run. 23/2

5.5 K Rabada to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 22/2

5.4 K Rabada to Rahim, Back of a length on off, Rahim defends it off the back foot. 22/2

5.3 K Rabada to Kayes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. One run added to the total. 22/2

5.2 Rabada to I Kayes, FOUR! Again not convincing but Kayes won't mind. Rabada bangs in a short one on middle, Kayes awkwardly tries to pull it but gets a top edge as the ball gets big on him. It flies down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 21/2

5.1 K Rabada to Kayes, DROPPED! You don't see that often from Faf! Rabada cannot believe it. Du Plessis drops a sitter. Kagiso bowls it full and outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. Kayes does so but gets an outside edge to second slip where Faf gets two hands to it but drops it. The ball rolls down towards third man and the batsman take two. Kayes should consider himself lucky there. 17/2

4.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length on off, Rahim defends it off the front foot. 15/2

4.5 M Morkel to Rahim, On the stumps this time! He lands it on a length around off. Rahim prods forward and blocks it. 15/2

4.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Back of a length outside off, gets it to bounce a touch more. Rahim watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 15/2

4.3 M Morkel to Kayes, Comes around the wicket to the left-hander and lands it on a length on off. Kayes defends it towards covers for a run. 15/2

4.2 M Morkel to Rahim, Fuller in length this time. Inviting the batsman to drive. He does so and does well, through the covers for three. 14/2

4.1 M Morkel to M Rahim, Shorter in length outside off, Rahim cuts it towards point where Bavuma the fielder dives and makes a good stop. 11/2

The light has started to deteriorate and as a result the floodlights have been turned on.

3.6 K Rabada to Kayes, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Kayes defends it solidly. 11/2

3.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 11/2

3.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Back of a length on off, Kayes defends it with authority. 11/2

3.3 K Rabada to Kayes, Lands it on a length outside off, Kayes shoulders his arms to it. 11/2

3.2 K Rabada to Kayes, BEATEN! Good length delivery on off, angling away from the batsman. Kayes tries to poke at it but gets beaten. 11/2

3.1 K Rabada to Kayes, Bangs in a short one on middle, Kayes ducks under it. 11/2

2.6 M Morkel to Rahim, Good length on off, Rahim defends it off the front foot. 11/2

2.5 M Morkel to Kayes, Flicks it with the angle through square leg for a run. 11/2

2.4 M Morkel to Rahim, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 10/2

2.3 M Morkel to Rahim, Fuller in length on off, Rahim times his drive through mid on for a couple. 9/2

2.2 M Morkel to Rahim, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 7/2

2.2 M Morkel to Rahim, OUT! No, wait! It is a no ball! Morne Morkel is disgusted with himself, he lets out a loud roar as he walks back to his mark. But take nothing away from the delivery. Morkel bowls it on a length around off, jags back in sharply. Rahim tries to defend but leaves a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through and hits the top of middle. The umpire goes upstairs to check for a no ball and guess what? Morkel has overstepped! All that effort to see the umpire signal a no ball. 7/2

2.1 M Morkel to Rahim, Errs in length and drifts it on the pads, Rahim confidently flicks it through square leg for a couple. 6/2

1.6 K Rabada to Kayes, SNORTER! Comes steaming in and bangs it in. The ball gets big on him. Kayes hops and does well to defend it onto the ground. 4/2

1.5 K Rabada to Kayes, Sprays it down the leg side. Kayes lets it be. 4/2

1.4 K Rabada to Kayes, Back of a length on off, Kayes defends it off the back foot. 4/2

The covering of the ball has come out a little. A change of ball maybe.

1.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, FOUR! Rabada tries to tuck him up with the short one but Kayes is up for it as he pulls it over square leg for a boundary. 4/2

1.2 K Rabada to Kayes, Good length on off, Kayes defends it solidly. 0/2

1.1 K Rabada to Kayes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 0/2

Mushfiqur Rahim is the next man in. Kagiso Rabada will bowl from the other end.

0.6 Morkel to Haque, OUT! Two in the over! The man who played so well in the first innings is walking back early. Two wickets in the first over of the innings! A dream start for South Africa. Morkel again bowls it fuller in length on middle, swings back into the batsman. Mominul tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Haque has a chat with his partner but walks away. Wait a minute now, replays show that it was missing leg by a long way. Even with technology available he opts not to review and Bangladesh are in big trouble now. 0/2

0.5 Morkel to Haque, Huge appeal! But not given. Angles it into the batsman. Mominul misses the flick and is struck on the pads. Morkel appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Missing leg maybe. 0/1

Mominul Haque is the next man in.

0.4 Morkel to T Iqbal, OUT! KABOOM! What a start for South Africa! Tamim Iqbal the big fish has to depart. Morne Morkel delivers an absolute peach to get him out. A big error in judgement by the southpaw. Morkel comes running in and bowls it a touch fuller outside off, getting it to shape into the batsman. Tamim plays it with his bat behind the pads and the ball hits the top of off pole. The South Africans are ecstatic and a huge blow for the visitors. 0/1

0.3 M Morkel to Iqbal, Good length on off, angling into the batsman. Iqbal defends it towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.2 M Morkel to Iqbal, Lands it on a length on off, Iqbal confidently defends it off the fronf foot. 0/0

0.1 M Morkel to Iqbal, No looseners to begin with by the big man! He is right on the money. Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length on middle, swings back in. Tamim lunges forward and defends it towards mid on. 0/0

