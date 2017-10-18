South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Paarl

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

20.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, No run. 111/2

20.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is punched towards covers. 111/2

Andile Phehlukwayo continues. He has got an early wicket and it is imperative for him to feed on that and deal a few more blows to the opposition.

19.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Landed around off, driven to the cover fielder. 111/2

19.5 D Paterson to I Kayes, Kayes flicks this one off his pads to mid-wicket. 111/2

19.4 D Paterson to I Kayes, FOUR! Kayes cracks a boundary! Paterson bowls it full outside off, Imrul leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 111/2

19.3 D Paterson to I Kayes, This ball is played to the point fielder from the crease. 107/2

19.2 D Paterson to I Kayes, Beaten! Length ball just outside off, Imrul has a feel for it but misses. The ball wasn't far from the edge of the bat. 107/2

19.1 D Paterson to I Kayes, Hurls it fuller down the leg side from round the wicket, Kayes flicks it towards fine leg. Good running between the wickets gets him a brace. 107/2

Dane Paterson back to bowl now.

18.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is punched off the back foot towards covers. 105/2

18.5 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, This ball is flicked away to fine leg for one run. 105/2

18.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Rahim taps this in front of mid-wicket and takes off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would have been close had he hit. 104/2

18.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Escapes chopping on for one more time, does Rahim! Length ball around off, he looks to cut. But the ball is too close to do so. Ends up chopping it to the leg side, past the stumps. 103/2

18.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, A tad fuller around off, Rahim gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 103/2

18.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is defended from within the crease. 103/2

17.6 I Tahir to I Kayes, Flighted in line of the stumps, defended off the front foot showing the full face of the bat. 103/2

17.5 I Tahir to M Rahim, This ball is flicked through mid-wicket for one run. 103/2

17.4 I Tahir to I Kayes, A low full toss, knocked down to long on for a single. 102/2

Temba Bavuma is on the field as a substitute for Hashim Amla.

17.3 I Tahir to M Rahim, Floated around middle, Rahim drives it down the ground to long on for one run. 101/2

17.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, Loopy googly outside off, Rahim gets forward and defends it watchfully. 100/2

17.1 I Tahir to I Kayes, Tossed up around off, Kayes gets nicely forward and drives it to long on for a run. 100 up for the visitors. 100/2

16.6 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Short ball on leg, pulled off the top edge towards fine leg for a run. 99/2

16.5 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, This ball is driven to mid off off the front foot. 98/2

16.4 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Excellent work by Tahir. Short ball around leg is pulled away through square leg. Tahir runs to his left in the deep, slides and saves a couple of runs for his side. 98/2

16.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Rahim takes on de Villiers and succeeds! The batsman drives it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The run is eventually completed. 96/2

16.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Back of a length delivery around off, Rahim gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket. 95/2

16.1 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Bowls it fuller on the pads, Kayes flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 95/2

Drinks are on the field now. The track looks good for batting and Bangladesh would be ruing losing two wickets. But they have bolstered their batting in this game and would feel pretty confident at this stage. The run rate isn't too bad at the moment. They need 260 more off 204 deliveries. South Africa wouldn't mind the runs as long as they keep chipping away at the wickets.

15.6 I Tahir to M Rahim, Floats it outside off, Rahim guides it through the vacant slip region, off the outer half of his bat, for a brace. 94/2

The slip goes out.

15.5 I Tahir to M Rahim, FOUR! Second boundary of the over! Tossed up ball around middle and leg, Rahim gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. He seems to be at ease against spin. 92/2

15.4 I Tahir to M Rahim, Another loopy ball in line of the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 88/2

15.3 I Tahir to M Rahim, This is a wrong 'un around off, defended off the front foot by Rahim. 88/2

15.2 I Tahir to M Rahim, FOUR! Not the best of deliveries that Tahir possesses. Fires it short and down the leg side, Rahim swivels and pulls it through fine leg for a boundary. 88/2

15.1 I Tahir to I Kayes, Flatter in line of the stumps, Kayes goes back and turns it through mid-wicket for a run. 84/2

Imran Tahir is brought into the attack. It would be interesting to see how much purchase he gets off this track. He has a slip in place. General belief is that it is easier for the left handers to play leg spin and hence such bowlers aren't brought into bowl with the presence of left-handed batsmen. But Tahir did pick up a relatively set Shakib in the previous match with a wrong 'un. Could we see a similar plan here?

14.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Around off, Mushfiq pushes it to mid on. 83/2

14.5 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Kayes takes a run after getting an inside edge onto his pads. 83/2

14.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This ball is flicked away off his pads towards fine leg for a run. 82/2

14.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Andile lands it around off, Mushfiqur plays it to point. 81/2

14.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Length ball around off and middle, Rahim charges down the track and mistimes it towards mid on. No chance of a run. The fielder has a friendly throw at the bowler's end which rolls to hit the stumps at the keeper's end. 81/2

14.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Landed outside off, Rahim looks to cut it but chops it towards the keeper. Good for him that it didn't rattle the woodwork behind him. 81/2

13.6 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Kayes shows the full face of the bat in defending that off the front foot. 81/2

13.5 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Fuller on the pads, flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 81/2

13.4 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Length ball in line of the stumps, he taps it to the leg side and takes a run. 80/2

13.3 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Length ball outside off, Rahim pushes it through covers for a single. 79/2

13.2 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Kayes uses the angled bat to guide it towards third man for one run. 78/2

13.1 D Pretorius to I Kayes, This ball is played to the point fielder from the crease. 77/2

12.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Bowled in line of the stumps, defended from the crease. 77/2

12.5 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Short ball on leg, pulled away towards fine leg for a single. 77/2

12.4 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Rahim collects a run after punching it through covers. 76/2

12.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Bowled around off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 75/2

12.2 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, This is hurled outside off, Rahim shoulders his bat and lets it go. 75/2

12.1 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Length ball outside off, cut away to the backward point fielder. 75/2

11.6 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Very full ball around off, dug out to the off side. 75/2

11.5 D Pretorius to M Rahim, This ball is pushed down the ground. The mid on fielder does well to dive and keep them down to just a single. 75/2

11.4 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Fuller around off, driven to the mid off fielder. 74/2

11.3 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Mushfiqur shows the full face of the bat in defending that towards the bowler. 74/2

11.2 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Fuller outside off, Kayes drives it beautifully through covers. Du Plessis races after it and saves a run for his side. 74/2

11.1 D Pretorius to M Rahim, Fuller in line of the stumps, driven down the ground for a run. There was a bit of confusion in the running there but both batsmen eventually make it to their respective ends. 71/2

10.6 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, Rahim gets going straightaway with a square drive that gets him a run. 70/2

Mushfiqur Rahim is the next batsman for the tourists. He would be feeling confident as he is coming on the back of a well made century in the previous game. Bangladesh would need an innings of substance from their Test skipper.

10.5 A Phehlukwayo to L Das, OUT! Bangladesh lose Liton Das as well as the only review! Phehlukwayo hurls it on a length around off and middle, Das looks to play across the line. Misses the ball and ends up getting rapped on the pads adjacent to the stumps. The South Africans appeal and the umpire upholds that. The batsmen in the middle have a chat and Das opts for DRS. Snicko spots a small spike as the ball passes the bat, but a straighter angle shows a gap between the two objects. Hence the TV umpire concludes that there is no bat involved and proceeds to the Hawk Eye, which returns three reds. That proves fatal for the batsman. There shouldn't have been a question of an inside edge as if that would have been the case, Liton would have gone for the review without a second thought. The visitors are rocked early here. Will this put some brakes on the run chase? 69/2

Das is ruled out LBW. He has a chat with his partner and opts to go for DRS. Only an inside edge can save him here.

10.4 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Speared in line of the middle and leg stump, tucked away to mid-wicket for a run. 69/1

10.4 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, WIDE! This is banged short in line of the stumps, Imrul avoids the ball. Wide signaled for height. 68/1

10.4 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, WIDE! Hurls it down the leg side, Imrul misses the flick. The umpire is forced to stretch his arms. 67/1

10.3 A Phehlukwayo to L Das, Straightens his line and bowls it around middle and leg, the batter clips it away to fine leg for one. 66/1

10.2 A Phehlukwayo to L Das, Length ball outside off, cut away through point for a brace. 65/1

10.1 A Phehlukwayo to I Kayes, Begins with a delivery on the pads, flicked away to fine leg for one run. 63/1

Powerplay 2 is signaled. A maximum of 4 fielders can be outside the circle now. Also, Andile Phehlukwayo comes in to bowl. Bangladesh are off to a flying start and he would aim to put the brakes on that free-flowing vehicle.

9.6 D Pretorius to L Das, This is too wide to make Das play at that. 62/1

9.5 D Pretorius to L Das, Bowled outside off, left alone by Liton. 62/1

9.4 D Pretorius to I Kayes, This ball is flicked away to fine leg for a run. 62/1

9.3 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Fuller ball around off, nicely driven to covers. 61/1

9.2 D Pretorius to I Kayes, This is bowled around off, guided towards the fielder at backward point. 61/1

9.1 D Pretorius to I Kayes, SIX! If Liton can hit it huge, so can I, says Kayes with a maximum! There was an air of Jayasuriya in that. Bowled on a length around leg, Imrul just pulls it with disdain over deep square leg for a biggie. 61/1

8.6 K Rabada to L Das, SIX! Das dashes this over the ropes. Length delivery around off, Liton pulls it off the front foot over the mid-wicket fence for half a dozen. 55/1

8.5 K Rabada to L Das, Another bouncer in line of the stumps, ducked under by Das. 49/1

8.4 K Rabada to L Das, Very full ball around off, dug out towards point. 49/1

8.3 K Rabada to L Das, This is a close leave! Length ball around off, moving in to him. The batsman shoulders arms and the ball passes over the stumps. 49/1

8.2 K Rabada to L Das, FOUR! Full ball angling in to the batsman, Das clips it off his pads and earns his first boundary through fine leg. 49/1

8.1 K Rabada to L Das, Bouncer in line of the stumps, Liton ducks under that. 45/1

7.6 D Pretorius to I Kayes, This ball is flicked away towards mid-wicket. 45/1

7.5 D Pretorius to L Das, Das gets going straightaway. Guides it to third man to take a run. 45/1

Liton Das walks in at the fall of the early wicket.

7.4 D Pretorius to T Iqbal, OUT! Pretorius' fortune does change with a change in shoes! Tamim Iqbal has to walk back, breaking a number of Bangladesh hearts in the process. Pretorius lands it on a length around middle and off, Iqbal looks to collect easy runs with a guide towards third man. Misjudges the line and ends up missing the ball which strikes him on the flap of the back pad. The Proteas appeal and the umpire nods in their favour. Iqbal is so sure that he is a sitting duck that he signals to his partner that it is not worth reviewing. Replays show that it would have clipped the off stump. Anyway, he could have taken a review as the risk of losing it would have been very low if it would have returned umpire's call. Nevertheless, early strike for the hosts! 44/1

7.3 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Fuller outside off, Kayes slashes at that with hard hands. Ends up slicing it towards third man for a run. 44/0

7.2 D Pretorius to I Kayes, Bowls it fuller around off, defended off the front foot towards covers. 43/0

Pretorius is having some issues with his shoes. The 12th man is seen running out to the field with another pair. Change of boots, change of fortunes? Meanwhile, du Plessis and de Villiers are seen having a lengthy chat. It surely wouldn't have been about Dwaine's footwear!

7.1 D Pretorius to I Kayes, FOUR! Welcome to Paarl, says Kayes with a boundary! Pretorius bowls a loosener around off, Imrul gets his stride out and push-drives it down the ground for a boundary. 43/0

Dwaine Pretorius to have a bowl now.

6.6 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Yorker around off, Iqbal digs it out to the off side. Wants a run but decides against it eventually. 39/0

6.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, Short length ball around leg, Kayes nudges it to fine leg for one run. 39/0

6.4 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Hurled around leg, Tamim plays it through square leg and crosses over to the other end. 38/0

6.3 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Tamim Iqbal finds the mid-wicket fielder with the flick. 37/0

6.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is worked away through square leg for one run. 37/0

6.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, On a length around off, punched to backward point. 36/0

6.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Kayes shoulders arms to let that go. Wide signaled by the umpire. 36/0

5.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Similar delivery in line of the stumps, turned away to deep square leg for one run. 35/0

5.5 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Paterson comes round the wicket and bowls it full around middle. Tamim collects a single after clipping it away through square leg. 34/0

5.4 D Paterson to T Iqbal, FOUR! And the sub-continental wristy stroke yields Tamim a boundary. It is bowled full around middle and leg, played through mid-wicket for a boundary. 33/0

5.3 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Length ball on the hips, whipped away for two runs. 29/0

5.2 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Phehlukwayo misses a tough chance! Length ball in line of the stumps, Iqbal charges down to hit it over but gets a top edge. The ball goes towards long on. Andile backtracks from mid on but fails to get to the ball. Two runs taken by the batters. 27/0

5.1 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Length ball on the pads, flicked away through square leg for a couple. 25/0

4.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is flicked off his pads towards mid-wicket. 23/0

4.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is played towards point. Tahir dives there to prevent runs. 23/0

4.4 K Rabada to I Kayes, It is a slower off cutter around leg, Kayes flicks it away wristily over mid-wicket for a brace. 23/0

4.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, Bouncer in line of the stumps, Kayes ducks under that and lets it go. 21/0

4.2 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Back of a length ball outside off, Tamim stands tall and punches it towards the right of backward point. Duminy dives and concedes just a run. 21/0

4.1 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Well-bowled yorker around middle, Tamim digs it out towards the bowler. 20/0

3.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, This ball is played towards mid-wicket from the crease. 20/0

3.5 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Landed outside off, Iqbal slices it towards third man for a run. 20/0

3.4 D Paterson to T Iqbal, FOUR! Tamim makes intentions clear. The bad balls have to be dispatched and he is duly doing so. Paterson bowls it short on the body, Iqbal lifts his front leg up and pulls it aerially towards fine leg. The ball averts the diving efforts of Rabada to go to the fence. 19/0

3.3 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Fuller around middle, Tamim looks to go big but gets it off the inner half towards Tahir at mid-wicket. 15/0

3.2 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Bowled outside off, Iqbal doesn't bother fiddling with that. 15/0

3.1 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Hurled on a length on the pads, Tamim looks to flick it away but wears it high on his thigh pad. 15/0

2.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, Hurled outside off, Kayes covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 15/0

2.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, On the pads, flicked away through square leg for a brace. 15/0

2.4 K Rabada to I Kayes, Full face of the bat shown in defending that off the front foot. 13/0

2.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, Back of a length ball in line of the stumps, Imrul stands tall and defends it towards the bowler. 13/0

2.2 K Rabada to I Kayes, FOUR! Aahh! What pristine timing that is! Fuller ball around off, Kayes just pushes it down the ground past mid off. The ball has only one destination - the boundary ropes. 13/0

2.1 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Bowled on the pads, Iqbal nudges it off his pads through backward square leg for one run. 9/0

1.6 D Paterson to I Kayes, Lands it around off and middle, blocked off the front foot. 8/0

1.5 D Paterson to I Kayes, On a length around middle and leg, Kayes gets into a nice position and clips it off his pads through mid-wicket for a brace. 8/0

1.4 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Bowled on the pads, Iqbal looks to flick but misses. Gets struck on the thigh pads. The batsmen sneak in a leg bye. 6/0

1.3 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Length ball around off and middle, played off the back foot. 5/0

1.2 D Paterson to T Iqbal, FOUR! First signs of aggression from Iqbal. Paterson bowls it around off, Tamim uses his feet to make room and thumps it through covers for a boundary. That's the first of many to come in this innings. 5/0

1.1 D Paterson to T Iqbal, Begins with a delivery outside off, Iqbal plays at that but misses. 1/0

Dane Paterson to run in with the second new ball. He had a forgettable ODI debut and he would want to rectify that.

0.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, Another delivery in line of the stumps, blocked off the back foot. A good testing over to start the innings. 1/0

0.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, This ball is defended from within the crease. 1/0

0.4 K Rabada to T Iqbal, Snorter! Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Iqbal looks to fend it but gets it off something towards gully. Du Plessis runs there from second slip and dives but misses the ball. Replays showed that it came off Iqbal's shoulder. A leg bye taken. 1/0

0.3 K Rabada to T Iqbal, On a length around off, Iqbal gets an inside edge onto his pads. Another stifled appeal follows but to no avail. 0/0

0.2 K Rabada to T Iqbal, This ball is around middle and leg, pushed towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to T Iqbal, A big appeal straight up! The umpire negates that. Rabada starts with a wonderful delivery around off and middle. Tamim strides forward in defense but misses the ball and gets rapped on the knee roll. The appeal isn't upheld. The Proteas think of a review but decide against it. Replays show that it would have clipped the off stump. 0/0

