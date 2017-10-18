South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Paarl: Amla, De Villiers Score 50

Getty Images

Commentary (South Africa innings)

28.4 S Rahman to de Villiers, 1 run. 174/2

28.3 S Rahman to de Villiers, FOUR. 173/2

28.2 S Rahman to de Villiers, This ball is nudged down fine to short fine leg. 169/2

28.1 S Rahman to de Villiers, FOUR! Rahman starts off with a half tracker outside off, de Villiers goes back and slaps it through covers for a boundary. 54th ODI fifty for Mr. 360! How good he has looked today. After surviving some nervy moments initially, he has set out to do what he does best - maul the opposition. 169/2

Sabbir Rahman to roll his arm over now.

27.6 T Ahmed to de Villiers, This ball is flicked off his pads to deep mid-wicket for a run. 165/2

27.5 T Ahmed to de Villiers, Very full around off, de Villiers digs it back to the bowler. He got overbalanced a bit and ends up veering out of the crease. Taskin fields it and has a shy at the stumps at the striker's end but misses. The keeper misses collecting it and concedes a brace. 164/2

Taskin Ahmed aborts his run up just before he got to the crease. Seems like the ball just slipped in his hands.

27.4 T Ahmed to H Amla, Landed outside off, driven on the up by Amla through covers for a single. 162/2

27.3 T Ahmed to de Villiers, Now he flicks it through mid-wicket and crosses over to the other side. 161/2

27.2 T Ahmed to de Villiers, FOUR! Authoritative Abraham! Ahmed hurls it on a length outside off, de Villiers charges down and goes up and over mid off for a boundary. When this guy is in such murderous mood, it is tough to stop him. 160/2

27.2 T Ahmed to de Villiers, WIDE! Taskin runs in and bangs it wide outside off. The batsman lets that go. Wide given. 156/2

27.1 T Ahmed to H Amla, Short ball around off, pulled away through square leg for a run. 155/2

26.6 N Hossain to H Amla, Amla collects a single after playing it down to long on. 154/2

26.5 N Hossain to H Amla, Flatter around off, pushed back towards the bowler. 153/2

26.4 N Hossain to H Amla, Looped up outside off, driven through mid off for a brace. 153/2

26.3 N Hossain to H Amla, This ball is pushed to mid on. 151/2

26.2 N Hossain to de Villiers, Floated around middle, driven through mid on for a single. 151/2

26.1 N Hossain to H Amla, Fuller around off, knocked down to long on for a run. 150/2

25.6 T Ahmed to de Villiers, FOUR! Dismissed from his presence. Ahmed hurls a length delivery around off and middle, de Villiers charges down the track and bashes it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. 149/2

25.5 T Ahmed to de Villiers, FOUR! Awesome Abraham! Fuller ball outside off, de Villiers drives it nicely through covers for a boundary. The fielder in the deep tries to use his feet to stop that but fails. 145/2

25.4 T Ahmed to de Villiers, Landed around off, pushed to point. 141/2

25.3 T Ahmed to H Amla, This is worked away through backward square leg for a run. 141/2

25.2 T Ahmed to H Amla, Amla would have been a goner! A tad fuller outside off, Amla blocks it towards point. He wants a run but is sent back late. The fielder hurls a throw at the striker's end but misses. Replays show that the batsman was in the air as he tried to make it in. 140/2

25.1 T Ahmed to H Amla, Begins with a length ball around middle and leg, flicked towards square leg. 140/2

Taskin Ahmed is back in to bowl.

24.6 N Hossain to de Villiers, FOUR! Poor ball, punished! Nasir tosses a low full toss around middle and leg. De Villiers pounces on the opportunity to collect runs. He sweeps it powerfully in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 140/2

24.5 N Hossain to de Villiers, Flatter around middle, pushed back towards the bowler. 136/2

24.4 N Hossain to H Amla, Amla picks up a run after playing it to long on. 136/2

24.3 N Hossain to H Amla, Tossed up in line of the stumps, punched towards covers. 135/2

24.2 N Hossain to de Villiers, Similar delivery, AB de Villiers works it round the corner and crosses over to the other end. 135/2

24.1 N Hossain to H Amla, Flatter on the pads, worked away through backward square leg for a run. 134/2

Nasir Hossain back into the attack.

23.6 Al Hasan to de Villiers, FOUR! Shakib darts it shorter around off and middle, de Villiers goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He makes batting look so easy when he is on a roll. 133/2

23.5 Al Hasan to H Amla, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 129/2

23.4 Al Hasan to de Villiers, Served around middle, de Villiers goes back and punches it through covers for a single. 128/2

23.3 Al Hasan to H Amla, Flatter in line of the stumps, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 127/2

23.2 Al Hasan to de Villiers, Loopy ball around off, driven down to long off for a run. 126/2

23.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Serves it around off, Amla plays it through covers for one run. 125/2

22.6 M Mortaza to H Amla, That's the 34th ODI fifty for Hashim Amla. The run-machine for the Proteas continues what he does best. Amla collects a single after pushing it through covers. 124/2

22.5 M Mortaza to de Villiers, Hurled around middle and leg, flicked to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a run. 123/2

22.4 M Mortaza to de Villiers, Finds the mid-wicket fielder with a flick. 122/2

22.3 M Mortaza to de Villiers, Fuller ball around off, driven through covers for a brace. 122/2

22.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, Amla plays it through the cover region for a run. 120/2

22.1 M Mortaza to H Amla, FOUR! Mortaza isn't helping his side by leaking boundaries. Length delivery outside off, Amla stays deep in the crease and cuts it through backward point. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary. 119/2

21.6 Al Hasan to H Amla, This ball is played safely to long on for one. 115/2

21.5 Al Hasan to de Villiers, Loopy ball around off, driven to long off for a single. 114/2

21.4 Al Hasan to de Villiers, Floated outside off, de Villiers drives it through covers. He gets a brace. 113/2

21.3 Al Hasan to de Villiers, This ball is punched to the fielder at covers. 111/2

21.2 Al Hasan to de Villiers, Tossed up around middle and off, de Villiers lets the ball come on before dead-batting it. 111/2

21.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Flatter in line of the stumps, Amla goes back and works it through square leg for a run. 111/2

20.6 M Mortaza to de Villiers, Now he finds the mid off fielder with this push. 110/2

20.5 M Mortaza to de Villiers, Almost plays it on. ABD looks to cut it but chops it over the stumps. No harm done. 110/2

20.4 M Mortaza to de Villiers, FOUR! One brings two. Back-to-back boundaries for the Protea star! Length delivery around off, de Villiers just stays put and clips it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep didn't stand a chance to cut that off. The master is back doing what he does best. 110/2

20.3 M Mortaza to de Villiers, FOUR! AB de Villiers gets going with his first boundary. Bowled fuller around off, AB gets his stride forward and drives it just wide of mid off. The ball speeds away to the fence. 106/2

20.3 M Mortaza to de Villiers, WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, AB looks to pull it but aborts it. Wide signaled. 102/2

20.2 M Mortaza to de Villiers, Length delivery around off, de Villiers gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 101/2

20.1 M Mortaza to H Amla, That's bowled on the pads, Amla clips it away towards fine leg for a run. 101/2

Mashrafe Mortaza brings himself back into the attack.

19.6 Al Hasan to de Villiers, Loopy ball outside off, beautifully played through covers for a brace. 100/2

19.5 Al Hasan to de Villiers, Another delivery in line of the stumps is blocked off the front foot. 98/2

19.4 Al Hasan to de Villiers, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 98/2

19.3 Al Hasan to de Villiers, Tossed up in line of the stumps, defended off the front foot showing the full face of the bat. 98/2

19.2 Al Hasan to H Amla, This ball is played through covers for a single. 98/2

19.1 Al Hasan to de Villiers, Edged but safe! Nasir Hossain at first slip did not react to that at all. Shakib serves it flatter around middle, de Villiers goes back to punch it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies through the keeper and the slip for three runs. That's 19000 international runs for AB de Villiers. 97/2

18.6 R Hossain to H Amla, Finds the mid on fielder with the punch. 94/2

18.5 R Hossain to de Villiers, This ball is pushed through covers for another run. 94/2

18.4 R Hossain to H Amla, A big moment in the game! Run out chance missed against de Villiers. Hossain bowls it outside off, Amla looks to punch but mistimes it towards mid on. He takes a start in a bid to take a run. De Villiers responds but is sent back. Mahmudullah rushes to the ball to run him out but fails to take the ball. Ends up conceding a run eventually. 93/2

18.3 R Hossain to H Amla, Landed outside off, Amla punches it to the point fielder. 92/2

18.2 R Hossain to de Villiers, AB de Villiers gets off the mark with a back foot punch. It was bowled around off, and played through covers. 92/2

18.1 R Hossain to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, Amla stands tall and punches it through covers for a run. 91/2

In walks AB de Villiers. He has not played an ODI since long so he will be tested.

17.6 Al Hasan to du Plessis, OUT! Timber! Shakib Al Hasan floats it around middle, spins ever so slightly to beat the outstretched bat of du Plessis. The ball crashes into the stumps leaving du Plessis bewildered. All of a sudden the Bangla Tigers are roaring and right back in the game. Two quick wickets for the man who has done almost everything for his side. 90/2

17.5 Al Hasan to du Plessis, Angles it around middle, punched back to the bowler off the back foot. 90/1

17.4 Al Hasan to du Plessis, Fuller around off, du Plessis comes forward and defends it. 90/1

Faf du Plessis is the new man in.

17.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, OUT! Shakib strikes! Fuller around off, de Kock looks to turn it through the leg side but fails to connect. The ball strikes him on the pads and the players appeal. The umpire upholds it as it looked pretty plumb. Quinton does not waste the review and walks off. The opening stand is broken in time. Bangladesh take a wicket after 514 deliveries! Finally, some relief for them. 90/1

17.2 Al Hasan to H Amla, Angles it around middle, punched through covers for a single by Hashim Amla. 90/0

17.1 Al Hasan to de Kock, Fuller on middle, de Kock comes down and pushes it through mid on for a single. 89/0

16.6 R Hossain to H Amla, Length ball outside off, driven square of the wicket to point. 88/0

16.5 R Hossain to de Kock, Good length outside off, punched to mid off. De Kock takes on Mahmudullah there who fumbles and allows a single. 88/0

16.4 R Hossain to H Amla, Shorter in length around off and middle, pulled through square leg for a single. 87/0

16.3 R Hossain to de Kock, Taps it towards covers for a single. 86/0

The straighter boundaries are longer than usual which will mean the batsmen will have to work that bit harder. The square boundaries are relatively shorter but since there is little pace on the wicket, it will be hard to force the ball in those areas.

16.2 R Hossain to de Kock, De Kock turns it through square leg for a couple of runs. 85/0

16.1 R Hossain to H Amla, Good length outside off, Amla punches it towards covers and takes off for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Run taken safely in the end. 83/0

Drinks!

15.6 Al Hasan to de Kock, Comes forward and turns it towards mid-wicket. 82/0

15.5 Al Hasan to de Kock, In the gap! Quinton slinks down the wicket and lofts it over mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 82/0

15.4 Al Hasan to H Amla, Flatter around middle, Amla comes down and looks to turn it through. Does not connect cleanly but de Kock calls him through for a run. Leg bye signaled. 80/0

15.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, Turns one through square leg for a single. 79/0

15.2 Al Hasan to de Kock, Angles it around middle and leg, de Kock backs away and punches it towards covers. 78/0

15.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Pushed through covers for a single. 78/0

14.6 R Hossain to H Amla, Good length around off, nudged through backward square leg for a single. 77/0

14.6 R Hossain to H Amla, WIDE! Good stop, Rahim! Rubel slants one around middle and leg, Amla looks to shuffle and clip but fails to do so. Rahim dives to his left and stops the ball. 76/0

14.5 R Hossain to H Amla, Shorter in length outside off, does not come as expected by Hashim. He miscues his pull towards mid-wicket. That came off the toe end of the bat. 75/0

14.4 R Hossain to de Kock, Similar length again outside off, tapped towards third man for a single. 75/0

14.3 R Hossain to H Amla, Good length outside off, Amla dabs it towards third man for a single. 74/0

14.2 R Hossain to H Amla, Short ball around off and middle, climbing on Amla, he pulls it off the top edge towards deep square leg for a couple of runs. 73/0

14.1 R Hossain to de Kock, Top effort! Good length around off, worked through mid-wicket by de Kock. Das in the deep does well to slide near the fence and stop the ball from going through. Saves a run for his side. 71/0

13.6 Al Hasan to de Kock, Loopy ball around middle, flicked away for a run. 68/0

13.5 Al Hasan to H Amla, Served fuller around middle and leg, driven down to long on for a single. 67/0

13.4 Al Hasan to de Kock, This ball is worked through square leg for a run. 66/0

13.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, Loopy ball around off, de Kock charges down and pushes it towards covers. 65/0

13.2 Al Hasan to H Amla, Darted around off and middle, Hashim stays back and punches it to long on for a single. 65/0

13.1 Al Hasan to de Kock, Tosses it up around off, driven to long on for a run. 64/0

12.6 R Hossain to de Kock, This ball is flicked off his pads for a single through square leg. 63/0

12.5 R Hossain to H Amla, Amla lets this one come to him and opens the face of the bat to collect a run towards third man. 62/0

12.4 R Hossain to de Kock, Back of a length delivery around middle and off, de Kock looks to heave it away but wears it on the thigh pads. There is a huge scream by Rahim as he appeals to no avail. The batsmen steal a leg bye. 61/0

12.3 R Hossain to de Kock, Rubel hurls it on the pads, de Kock tucks it through backward square leg for a brace. There was a slight misfield in the deep as Sabbir took his eye off the ball early. 60/0

12.2 R Hossain to H Amla, Similar delivery around off, Hashim plays it with a slightly angled bat this time. Gets a run as the ball goes to sweeper cover. 58/0

12.1 R Hossain to H Amla, Full ball around off, wonderfully driven to the cover fielder. 57/0

11.6 Al Hasan to de Kock, Shakib serves it around off, Quinton hits it straight to mid-wicket. 57/0

11.5 Al Hasan to H Amla, Floated around off and middle, punched down to long on for a single. 57/0

11.4 Al Hasan to de Kock, This ball is turned through square leg for one run. 56/0

11.3 Al Hasan to de Kock, Tossed up around off, swept away through backward square leg for a brace. 55/0

11.2 Al Hasan to de Kock, This ball is defended by lunging forward. 53/0

11.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Flatter on the pads, flicked away through square leg for a run. 53/0

Shakib Al Hasan gets a change of ends.

10.6 R Hossain to de Kock, De Kock finds mid off with this push. 52/0

10.5 R Hossain to H Amla, Hurled outside off, guided away to third man for one run. 52/0

10.4 R Hossain to de Kock, This ball is punched through covers for a single. 51/0

10.3 R Hossain to de Kock, Landed on a length around off, de Kock looks to go big to the on side. Gets an inside edge onto his pads. No damage done though. 50/0

10.2 R Hossain to de Kock, Length delivery around off, pushed to covers. 50/0

10.1 R Hossain to de Kock, Runs in and bowls it on a length around off, de Kock punches it towards point. 50/0

Powerplay 2 has been signaled. A maximum of 4 players can be allowed outside the inner circle. Rubel Hossain will steam in with the ball now. Will be interesting to see how he bowls on this surface.

9.6 N Hossain to de Kock, Floated around off and middle, flicked through mid-wicket for one run. 50 up for South Africa. 50/0

9.5 N Hossain to H Amla, Served in line of the stumps, flicked away through square leg for a run. 49/0

9.4 N Hossain to H Amla, Flatter in line of the stumps, punched towards mid on. 48/0

9.3 N Hossain to de Kock, This ball is driven to long on for a single. 48/0

9.2 N Hossain to H Amla, The outfield helps Bangladesh save some runs! Hossain floats it around off, Amla goes up and over mid off. He waits for it thinking it to be a certain boundary. But the ball sticks on the field and doesn't roll to the fence. Seeing that the batsmen take three. 47/0

9.1 N Hossain to de Kock, Begins with a flatter ball around off, slapped through covers for a run. 44/0

Taskin Ahmed is seen going off the field. Meanwhile, Nasir Hossain is brought in to bowl. The slower track and outfield might be the reason behind the spinners bowling so early in the innings.

8.6 Al Hasan to H Amla, Flatter in line of the stumps, pushed back towards the bowler. 43/0

8.5 Al Hasan to de Kock, Tossed up around off and middle, pushed to long on for a run. 43/0

8.4 Al Hasan to de Kock, This ball is flicked straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. 42/0

8.3 Al Hasan to H Amla, Floated in line of the stumps, flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 42/0

8.2 Al Hasan to de Kock, Darted on a shorter length outside off, de Kock goes back and pulls it through mid on for a run. 41/0

8.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, Looped up outside off, driven down to long off for a run. 40/0

8.1 Al Hasan to H Amla, WIDE! Begins with a delivery down the leg side. Amla looks to flick but misses. Wide signaled. 39/0

Spin time! Shakib Al Hasan to have a bowl.

7.6 T Ahmed to de Kock, Served around off, the southpaw pushes it off the front foot towards covers. 38/0

7.6 T Ahmed to de Kock, WIDE! Ahmed sprays this down the leg side, Quinton doesn't bother playing that. Rahim has to dive to his right to collect that. The umpire stretches his arms there. 38/0

7.5 T Ahmed to de Kock, Bowled on a length around middle and leg, de Kock flicks it through square leg and calls for two immediately. The batsmen do complete the brace comfortably. 37/0

7.4 T Ahmed to H Amla, Hurled outside off, Hashim guides it to third man for a run. 35/0

7.3 T Ahmed to H Amla, This ball around off is pushed towards covers. 34/0

7.2 T Ahmed to H Amla, Length delivery around off, Amla guides it towards third man. Gets a brace before the fielder returns the throw. Good running yet again. 34/0

7.1 T Ahmed to H Amla, FOUR! Don't ball short deliveries to Amla. Just don't. He'll hit them at any time of the day. This delivery is pulled with disdain through square leg for a boundary. 32/0

6.6 M Mortaza to de Kock, 6000 international runs for Quinton de Kock. This is bowled around off, the southpaw charges down and plays it aerially over wide mid off for a couple of runs. 28/0

6.5 M Mortaza to de Kock, Big appeal, turned down! Mortaza lands it on a length around leg. De Kock moves to the off side and looks to hoick it away but gets hit on the thighs. The players appeal but to no avail. Mashrafe thinks about the review but decides against it. Height is the factor. 26/0

6.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, Length ball around leg, de Kock makes room by moving to the leg side and pats it to the fielder at covers. 26/0

6.3 M Mortaza to H Amla, Another run collected by Amla after guiding it to third man. 26/0

6.2 M Mortaza to de Kock, Mortaza bowls it on the pads, de Kock flicks it through square leg for a run. There is a slight misfield in the deep but no extra run conceded. 25/0

6.1 M Mortaza to de Kock, Landed on a back of a length around off and middle, Quinton stays tall and punches it to covers. 24/0

5.6 T Ahmed to de Kock, This ball is glided to third man for a single. 24/0

A couple of days of pretty solid rain has slowed down the outfield considerably, inform the on-air commentators. No threat of rain today though.

5.5 T Ahmed to H Amla, Back of a length around off, Amla flicks it away through backward square leg for a run. 23/0

5.4 T Ahmed to de Kock, Now Taskin comes back over the wicket and bowls it on the pads, Quinton tucks it to fine leg for a run. 22/0

5.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, Smashed, but straight to Shakib at mid-wicket. Length ball around off and middle, Quinton pulls it off the front foot straight to the fielder there. 21/0

5.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, WIDE! Hurls it on a length down the leg side, de Kock looks to pull it away but misses. 21/0

5.2 T Ahmed to H Amla, Amla lets that one come to him and plays it through short third man for one run. 20/0

5.1 T Ahmed to de Kock, Well run again. These two have good understanding between them. Ahmed comes from round the wicket and bowls it full outside off, de Kock pushes it wide of mid off and takes a run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end to no avail though. 19/0

4.6 M Mortaza to H Amla, This ball is nicely punched but straight to the fielder at point. 18/0

4.5 M Mortaza to H Amla, Length ball around off, Amla punches it towards mid on. Wants a run initially but then decides against it. 18/0

4.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, This delivery on the pads is flicked through square leg for a run. 18/0

4.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, Back of a length delivery around middle, de Kock gets it off the bottom off his bat through backward point. The batsmen get a brace before the fielder returns the throw. 17/0

4.2 M Mortaza to de Kock, This is bowled around off, de Kock again mistimes his cut there. 15/0

4.1 M Mortaza to de Kock, Mortaza hurls it in at a gentle pace of around 122 kmph. De Kock lets that go. Rahim fails to take it cleanly as he gets an awkward bounce there. No run conceded though. 15/0

3.6 T Ahmed to H Amla, This ball is punched off the back foot towards covers. 15/0

3.5 T Ahmed to de Kock, This ball around off is glided down to third man for one run. 15/0

3.4 T Ahmed to de Kock, FOUR! Glorious shot from the blade of de Kock this time. Ahmed hurls it full around off, Quinton nicely gets forward and drives it through covers for a boundary. 14/0

3.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, Another good fielding effort, this time at point. Bowled outside off, Quinton cuts it hard only to be intercepted by the diving fielder there. 10/0

3.2 T Ahmed to de Kock, Length ball outside off, Quinton mistimes his cut and chops it next to the pitch on the off side. 10/0

3.1 T Ahmed to de Kock, Such efforts on the field will lift Bangladesh up. Fuller outside off, de Kock nicely cover drives that. Mahmudullah dives to his left to make a clean stop and prevent a certain boundary. 10/0

2.6 M Mortaza to H Amla, Another harmless delivery well outside off, Hashim doesn't bother playing at that. 10/0

2.5 M Mortaza to H Amla, Mortaza serves it on a length outside off, Amla points his bat skywards as he lets that go. 10/0

2.4 M Mortaza to H Amla, Excellent running! On a length outside off, Amla watches the ball well and guides it through backward point. Before the fielder from third man runs to his right to get to the ball, the batsmen complete two. 10/0

Mortaza runs in and aborts his run-up just before delivering the ball.

2.3 M Mortaza to H Amla, Lands around off, blocked from within the crease. 8/0

2.2 M Mortaza to H Amla, FOUR! That's the first boundary of the match. Amla's bat fetches that. It is bowled full outside off, Amla leans into it and drives it beautifully through covers. The ball rushes away to make contact with the boundary cushions. 8/0

2.1 M Mortaza to de Kock, Mashrafe lands it on a length on the pads, de Kock turns it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 4/0

1.6 T Ahmed to H Amla, Another delivery around off, Amla defends that showing the full face of the bat. Taskin begins well, concedes just a run off this one. 3/0

1.5 T Ahmed to H Amla, This delivery around off is punched off the back foot towards point. 3/0

1.4 T Ahmed to de Kock, Length delivery around off, de Kock lets the ball come on. He opens the face of the bat and picks up a single towards third man. 3/0

1.3 T Ahmed to de Kock, Fuller around off, Quinton drives it straight to the fielder at covers. 2/0

1.2 T Ahmed to de Kock, Landed around middle and leg, flicked away towards mid-wicket. 2/0

1.1 T Ahmed to de Kock, Ahmed begins with a short and wide ball outside off, de Kock cuts it straight to the fielder at point. Didn't really get it off the meat of the bat. 2/0

Taskin Ahmed will run in with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 M Mortaza to H Amla, Landed around off, played defensively from within the crease. Just a couple of runs from the over. 2/0

0.5 M Mortaza to H Amla, Full outside off, Amla lets that go to the keeper. 2/0

0.4 M Mortaza to de Kock, A well-run, quick single gets Quinton going. He taps it from the crease towards the off side and sets off for a run. A slight hesitation from him but Amla was always intent on running that and he completes the run with ease. 2/0

0.3 M Mortaza to de Kock, Play and a miss, next up. De Kock is having some nervy moments out there. Hurled just around off, the batsman has a feel for it but misses. The ball passes from close to the edge of the bat, through to the keeper. 1/0

0.2 M Mortaza to de Kock, De Kock almost plays on! On a length around off, Quinton looks to push at it from the crease. Gets an inside edge onto his pads. Thankfully for him, the ball doesn't go onto the stumps. 1/0

0.1 M Mortaza to H Amla, Amla is off straightaway! Mortaza runs in and bowls it on a length around middle and leg. The batsman jumps and plays it towards backward square leg for a single. 1/0

First Published: October 18, 2017, 1:38 PM IST